Do You Own Those 3 Recession-Proof Stocks?

I'm not part of the Black Swan squad telling the world that it's about to collapse on a weekly basis. In fact, I'm more like a positive guy who'd rather stay invested 100% of the time. However, this doesn't mean that I'm wearing pink glasses. There are signs in the stock market that clearly tell us it can't continue to go up forever without taking a break. The following graph shows you how little the 2008 crash had an impact 9 years later:

Source: ycharts

While I'm not complaining about the latest bull market, we can see that a good part of it is now linked to pure speculation as the S&P 500 average PE ratio never stopped increasing:

Source: multpl.com

We all know this situation isn't sustainable. However, the solution is not to sell your portfolio. If you do that, you could be sitting on the sidelines for several years. (I bet some of have been waiting for the next crash since 2012, right?) Instead, I think it is now time you review your portfolio and check for investing opportunities. There are companies that will help you go through the next recession or market crash and reward you with dividends while you wait. I'm presenting three companies that currently meet my 7 dividend growth investing principles. These principles are based on decades of academic studies and my own experience.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Source: Ycharts

Starbucks isn't the typical dividend stock holding due to its relatively low yield. You may also argue that SBUX isn't a perfect recession-proof stock as it evolves in a consumer but cyclical market. In other words, these types of companies are supposed to suffer when the economy slows down. However, look at how SBUX quickly recover after the 2008 crisis:

Source: Ycharts

With its 26,000 stores across 75 countries, SBUX is applying a steady and meticulous growth strategy. The company is not only increasing the number of stores year after year, but it is also working on making all of them more profitable. Management has put in place many innovations to their menu. SBUX is now offering a lot more than just highly-priced coffee. This is now a place where you can eat breakfast, lunch or even grab a sweet with your evening coffee. By multiplying their product offerings, each customer tends to come back more often and stay longer.

Source: SBUX presentation

SBUX also has made impressive, innovative steps in the digital environment. They have become experts in using social media to communicate with their clients and create a stronger bond. Their technology is being used not only to offer faster service to their clients but also to learn from them. By offering customized promotions for their rewards program members, they have increased their spending by 20% (source SBUX presentation).

As the company focuses on creating a strong bond with their clients, you can expect most of them will keep coming back, even through challenging times. When 1 in 6 adults in the U.S. received a Starbucks gift card last holiday season (source: SBUX presentation), you can count on a solid base of customers.

Finally, SBUX shows a great balance of growth and dividend increase. While management aims to grow their brand year after year, investors also receive a bigger payout. As you can see from the above-mentioned graph, while SBUX dividends peak higher and higher, their payout ratio remains in the range of 40%-50%, which leaves additional room for future increase.

SBUX shows several growth vectors (different store sizes, larger menu, strong reward membership program) that will help this company when they go through the next market crash. I've selected Starbucks for its growth potential and its brand strength.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Source: Ycharts

I often refer to JNJ as the mother of all dividend stocks. This is the kind of company that has been built for decades with the shareholder in mind. JNJ is one of the rare companies to be part of the elite group of Dividend Kings, with over 50 consecutive years of having a dividend increase. JNJ has been able to achieve such milestones due to its impressive diversification strategy including both product and geographic diversification:

Source: author graph - data from JNJ 2017 presentation

Johnson & Johnson is evolving in one of the most recession proof industries: health. No matter if you have a good job or not, you will spend money to stay healthy. JNJ's current medical product offerings is quite impressive:

And the company benefits from lots of cash flow to invest in R&D and maintain their drug pipeline well fed. JNJ also benefits from another advantage when their drug patent expires; most of them have been developed around specialty drugs which are harder to make for generic competitors (such as the Remicade). Those specialty drugs can also benefit from higher pricing since there are fewer alternatives.

As a dividend king, JNJ is well known to keep increasing its dividend payments. Still to this date, management has successfully kept a payout ratio around 50% giving it more room for future increase. Therefore, even if JNJ stock is hurt by a potential crash, its dividend is safe and will continue to increase during challenging periods. After all, JNJ has been through several crisis's and it has never let their shareholders down.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Source: Ycharts

Clorox is another company enjoying a very strong diversification strategy:

Source: Clorox 2017 presentation

Showing such a strong position for almost all of their products gives CLX another strong advantage: Most products benefit from a price premium due to the perceived quality from customers. As their products generate cash flow, money is continuously reinvested in R&D to improve existing products or develop new ones. This leaves the competition always a step behind.

CLX is a good stock to hold during challenging times on the market as most of their products are consumable and repetitive purchases. The company brand portfolio is strong enough to go through a recession and generate sufficient cash flow to enter in a price war with smaller competitors if need be.

I also appreciate the fact that 83% of their revenues are still in USD. This protects the company from currency swings while opening the door for growth on the international playground. For 2017, management expects sales growth from their international segment to be from 5% to 7%.

Management also keeps their shareholders at the center of their priorities using a lot of their free cash flow to generate immediate value to them:

This is how CLX is part of the dividend aristocrats with 40 consecutive years of dividend increases. You can definitely count on this company to keep paying their dividends through a recession.

Final Thoughts

It is inevitable that we will enter in a bear market at one point or another. It could be in 3 weeks, in 3 months or (less likely) in 3 years. However, I do not wish to sell my portfolio and miss many dividend payouts. I'd rather review my holdings and select recession proof companies, such as those mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I hold CLX & JNJ in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is up to you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.