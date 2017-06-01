MGC Diagnostics' (MGCD) CEO Todd Austin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MGC Diagnostics (NASDAQ:MGCD)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 1, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Joe Diaz - IR, Lytham Partners

Todd Austin - CEO

Jill Burchill - Interim CFO

Matt Margolies - President

Analysts

Mark Spiegel - Stanphyl Capital

Ross Strehlow - RBC Wealth Management

Joe Diaz

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in MGC Diagnostics' fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings conference call. My name is Joe Diaz, I am with Lytham Partners. We are the Investor Relations consulting firm for MGC Diagnostics Corporation. Joining me today are Todd Austin, Chief Executive Officer; Jill Burchill, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Margolies, President. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

With that, I'd like to hand the call over to Todd Austin, Chief Executive Officer of MGC Diagnostics Corporation. Todd?

Todd Austin

Thank you and welcome to today's call. I will begin with a strategic overview of the results for our fiscal 2017 second quarter. Following my opening statements, Jill will walk us through our financial metrics, then Matt will update you on our sales and marketing initiatives, followed by my closing statements prior to entertaining your questions.

I am pleased with the operational performance delivered during fiscal 2017 second quarter, as we achieved strong revenue of $9.8 million, led by international revenue growth of 16%. It's important to note our solid second quarter revenue growth did not benefit from this $625,000 in orders that were delayed in our 2017 first quarter. We believe these orders will ship during the second half of fiscal 2017 and set the stage for a strong finish.

International sales continue to improve, with solid double digit growth. This is a result of strategic initiatives we implemented to expand our direct sales in France, Belgium, and the U.K. We remain focused on building on this success and continue to grow our international business and increase our market share.

For the quarter, revenue from competitive conversions totaled $1 million, as we converted 18 accounts compared to 31 accounts and $1.3 million of revenue in last year's second quarter, a 35% increase in the average conversion revenue. During the past six quarters, we have attracted 128 new customers, generating $7.2 million in revenue.

The point of sale attachment rate for domestic service contract sales decreased to 20%. However, deferred revenue continues to grow and increased 13% in the second quarter. Recurring revenue totaled 40% of the second quarter sales and cash flow from operations remain solid.

During the second quarter, we announced an important clinical study with our partner Restech Srl to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of the Forced Oscillation Technique, otherwise known as FOT, to detect lung function abnormalities. We have completed the clinical study protocol and have submitted this to the FDA for their review. We believe worldwide enrolments of patients from age three to adult will begin in the second half of calendar year 2017 and expect the clinical study to conclude during calendar year 2018. We expect our total investment for this clinical trial will not exceed $500,000.

The company contribution, will include a series of payments to Restech, aligned with project milestones. Including the €87,000 payment that we made in the fiscal 2017 first quarter. We believe this clinical study will demonstrate that the Resmon Pro was a valuable device to diagnose and manage COPD and asthma.

We continue to benefit from better understanding of our existing and new customer needs. We use that knowledge to enhance our existing products and develop new products. As the market increasingly recognizes the value of our products, we believe healthcare providers will continue to select MGC Diagnostics as their vendor of choice. Additionally, our core value to provide unmatched service and support reinforces those relationships and leads to long term satisfied customers. We are firmly committed to provide our customers with a portfolio of state-of-the-art respiratory diagnostic products and services.

Our financial foundation continues to be strong, with an April 30, 2017 cash and working capital position of approximately $5 million and $8.7 million respectively, after the $3.1 million special dividend payment and no long term debt.

The strategic initiatives of our long range plan, continue to gain traction to drive revenue growth, both in our international and domestic markets. We have many opportunities in front of us, and we are confident that we can achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth.

Now let me turn the call over to Jill, to provide some additional financial context on the second quarter. Jill?

Jill Burchill

Thank you, Todd, and I am pleased to join Todd and Matt and the MGC Diagnostics team for this call this quarter. For the second quarter, we reported record revenue of $9.8 million, an increase of 4.1% from last year's second quarter revenue of $9.4 million. Domestic revenue was at $7.1 million for the quarter, compared to $7.1 million for the same period last year. International revenue increased 16% to $2.7 million for the quarter, compared to $2.3 million for the same period last year.

Equipment and accessories revenue increased 4% in the quarter to $5.9 million from $5.7 million in the same period last year. Domestic equipment and accessories revenue decreased 1.7% to $3.9 million for the quarter, from $4 million in the 2016 second quarter.

International equipment and accessories revenue increased 17.7% to $2 million from $1.7 million for last year's second quarter.

Speaking of supplies revenue, it increased 11.3% to $2.1 million compared to $1.9 million during the prior year quarter. Domestic supplies revenue increased 6.6% and the international supplies revenue increased 23.8% for the quarter.

Service revenue was $1.8 million in the quarter, down 2.6% compared to the prior year period. Extended service contracts or attachment rate as Todd mentioned, was 20% for the quarter, compared to 34% for the fiscal 2016 second quarter.

For the quarter, the domestic and international revenue split was 73% domestic and 27% international of the total revenue. Current and long term deferred revenue at the end of the second quarter increased 13% to $8 million compared to the $7.1 million at the end of last year's second quarter; and our sales backlog at the end of the second quarter totaled $2 million, an increase of 6% compared to the backlog of $1.9 million at the end of last year's second quarter.

Speaking of gross margin, gross margin for the quarter decreased to 50.6% compared to 54.2% for the same period last year. For the quarter, domestic gross margin decreased to 54.1% compared to 57.2% for last year's second quarter. International gross margin decreased to 41% for the quarter compared to 45% for last year's second quarter. Gross margin for services was strong at 66.1% for the quarter compared to 65.8% for the same period last year.

Regarding operating expenses, second quarter sales and marketing expenses were $2.4 million or 24.9% of revenue, compared to $2.5 million or 26.9% of revenue in the year ago same period.

Second quarter general and administrative expenses totaled $1.7 million or 17.7% of revenue, compared to $2.0 million or 21.6% of revenue in the same quarter last year. Fiscal 2016 second quarter G&A included the litigation settlement costs of $670,000.

Second quarter research and development expenses were $733,000 or 7.5% of revenue compared to $678,000 or 7.2% of revenue in last year's second quarter. Operating income for the quarter was $39,000 compared to an operating loss of $197,000 for the same period last year.

For the quarter, we had a net loss of $26,000 or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45,000 or $0.01 per profit of diluted share in the prior period. The fiscal 2016 second quarter included a foreign currency gain of $416,000.

As Todd mentioned, reviewing the balance sheet, we had cash of $5 million at the end of the quarter. This is after paying the special cash dividend, in the amount of $3.1 million in the first quarter. Compared to $7.3 million at 2016 fiscal year end. We also had positive working capital of $8.7 million at the end of this second quarter.

For the six month period, you can see that we generated cash at $1.2 million from operating activities, compared to $1.8 million generated in the same period last year.

That concludes my financial remarks at this time. Let me turn the call over to Matt, to provide an update on our global sales and marketing initiatives.

Matt Margolies

Hey, thanks Jill and welcome to our official call. As mentioned, Q2 was a record revenue quarter, each of our three main revenue generating areas, sales, service and supplies performed well and we saw good solid growth in our international business.

Let me start with the domestic growth. We continue to be successful in our main strategies of replacing older equipment and gaining competitive market share. As we look more closely at competitive conversions, we are now seeing a smaller number of deals, but each deal is adding more revenue for us, as we continue with the total sales approach, that encourages customers to take advantage of savings at the time of sales for warranty, supplies and additional training. All this adds to current and deferred revenue, while giving us an opportunity to gain reoccurring revenue. We currently have a good pipeline, strong backlog and continue to grow our deferred revenues.

In addition to our field sale success, our field service and inside support teams continue to excel. These two areas generate exceptional customer service and are the backbone for significant regeneration. As we have discussed, we have transitioned from an outside lead generation team to an internal one, and we are tracking good results so far.

Looking ahead towards the second half of the year, we have some big prior year targets to exceed, with good planning and increasing market opportunities, we have a good deal of confidence that we can get to where we want to be by the end of the year.

On the international side, we are seeing two great areas of growth. We previously discussed moving to a more direct model in a few of our European markets, and are starting to see those results. The other area of success this year, was in the Latin American market. Although this market is not fully recovered, we are seeing good growth and a building [ph] pipeline. One of the contributing factors to our success, is the business director we promoted two years ago. He has worked very hard to build the foundation for success and ensure that we see growth, as the market recovers.

Overall, our message of exceptional service and innovation, continues to help us gain market share. Naturally, we are seeing pockets of competitive response with some small pricing pressures. We do not anticipate that these pressures will derail our success, but it is something that we continue to monitor.

With a strong backlog, great people and products, MGC Diagnostics continues to be the number one choice for the cardio-respiratory market.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Todd, before we commence the question-and-answer session. Todd?

Todd Austin

Thank you, Matt. Before we open the call for questions, I would like to say, we are pleased with the operational performance achieved during the second quarter, led by 16% growth in our international business. The domestic market will continue to be the driver of the business, as the international side of our business continues to gain traction.

We continue to gain positive momentum, as a result of our strategic initiative to focus on direct sales activities, in France, Belgium and the U.K. These positive results positions us for a solid growth for fiscal 2017. We believe we have the industry's best collection of people, products and technology, to anticipate and solve the market's unmet needs, as we continue to develop the next generation of cardio-respiratory diagnostic offerings. Our R&D initiatives will produce new software and hardware offerings this year, and we will update you, as progress is made.

As I have stated in our past calls, our primary objective each and every year, is to profitably grow our core cardio-respiratory diagnostic business to enhance shareholder value. We continue to believe we are on the right path to achieve this objective, and we look forward to reporting our results in the quarters ahead. As always, we thank you for your continued support.

With that, let's turn the call back over to the conference operator, and commence the question-and-answer session. Denise?

Mark Spiegel

Hey guys, thanks for taking the call. Few questions, number one, why a huge drop in gross margin? At first I thought, maybe reclassified something from OpEx, but no. But then I heard that OpEx last year was just artificially high because of the lawsuit. So anyway, any color on that?

Todd Austin

Yeah Mark, it's Todd. Good question. Domestic volume was a little low compared to previous quarters and the international volume was higher. And as a reminder, our international volume is primarily done through distribution partners at a steeper discount, a lower gross margin than our domestic side. So it really comes up to volume and mix relationship between the products sold domestically and internationally, as we continue to grow our international business, we will be focused on more and more of the cost controls on that side, to increase that gross margin, as we move the international revenues up.

Mark Spiegel

So second half of the year, rest of the year, you see like this sort of same mix -- where in other words, is sort of normalized permanent gross margin for the company now between like 50 and 51, rather than 54, whatever it was before?

Todd Austin

Our expectation for the last half of the year, is kind of like past year's. We are a second half of the year company. Lot of our domestic volume and competitive conversions tend to come in towards the latter half of the year, at a higher gross margin than what we have experienced the first half. In our international growth, the third quarter tends to be a slower international market growth, just because of the international holidays. So the offset, the balance between increased domestic and a little bit of back-off in the international, we expect that margin to move back towards our historical averages.

Mark Spiegel

So what do you think a realistic full year, sort of gross margin number is to use for the whole company? I mean, it seems as if, it's less than it had been in the past, but more than 50? I mean, it's 52 -- I mean, if someone asked you, what's your normalized gross margin now, what is it?

Todd Austin

Yeah. We usually kind of range in that 52%, 53% historically. So north of 50, and probably not too much above that 52% we have experienced historically.

Mark Spiegel

Okay, great. Fair enough. Second question, can you give us a little more color on the FOT thing. Really two questions, one is, what kind of sales do you expect for that device, and then the other one is, what's the relationship with Restech, other than that you are -- in a trial?

Todd Austin

Good question. The FOT product, again just a little history. We have had that product in our portfolio since the 2014-2013 period, and had a lot of challenge with the FDA just getting it to market. So the last -- since September of last year, it has really been our launch internationally and putting products out there and starting to cultivate that market. So you don't have a good record to-date on what we think the total unit sales will be. And also, the clinical trial that we are funding, is really designed to open up more opportunities there. We believe this technology has a lot of opportunity outside of our traditional hospital-based specialist market, and by the clinical trial and our goal to expand those indications for use, the potential to take it into other physician market, like internal medicine and family practice that have a much larger pools of physicians, is where we are really looking long term on this.

It has got good reception in our core markets. We are going to all of our key opinion leaders and all of our instilled base, there is a lot of excitement about that product, and people are starting to add it to their current budgeting cycles and projecting purchases, as they end the year. But that's kind of where we are at now.

Matt could fill you in little bit on the marketing activities. We have got a consultant that specialized only in this activity, travelling the world, and he works directly with Matt's selling team around the world.

Mark Spiegel

Well let me just ask, I mean surely, before you decided to commit $500,000 to the trial, you must have said, okay, we can sell X dollars of this thing per year. So can you give us a -- I mean, is it $1 million product or $5 million product, I mean, do you think?

Todd Austin

So all along, we have said it's a supplement to our existing products. Our competitor adds a product in this space, and oftentimes in our quoting and tendering process, we get locked out, because we don't have that offering. The market average, historically we talked about in the past is, about 100 to 150 units of this is sales worldwide. So that's kind of the existing market. So we are not talking thousands of devices. We are talking in around the 100 units is kind of where we think we are going to plateau out with our existing market. And that's again, that's in the specialist market, primarily in the United States hospital base. The intent to that clinical trial is, to expand that indication use and move outside of that specialized, highly standardized market into these other areas of COPD and asthma management, which are internal medicine, family practice, nurse practitioners, physician assistance, of that like.

Mark Spiegel

And how much does each unit sell for, when you say 100 units?

Matt Margolies

The ASP mark is roughly around $11,000. Now we sell it at a lower price to our distributors and a higher price directly into the U.S. market. But on average, $11,000 or so.

Mark Spiegel

So it's $1 million product? Okay. And then you think it can help you sell more of your major diagnostic machines, is that correct?

Matt Margolies

It certainly is elite, and it's something that we can bring to competitive customers and show them. It's a device that's unique in the way it operates compared to what our competitor offer. So it has been a door opener for us. It certainly is something that is gaining attention from the thought leaders around the world. As Todd mentioned, we have got a consultant that works for us and he has been travelling the world. We have been doing demos and trials in a lot of a thought leader institutions, as well as launching it here into the U.S. And the U.S. team is doing a nice job. Every week when I run the pipeline of funnels, it continues to grow, and that's what we want to see.

Mark Spiegel

Okay. And then Restech, besides conducting the study, is this their machine that you are licensing from them or something, what's the relationship there?

Todd Austin

It is. The distribution agreement we have with Restech is right now, essentially a worldwide exclusivity with the device. There is a couple of markets, small markets we don't participate in. But Restech, just as a reminder; Restech is a spin-off from the Milan Polytechnic. It's a group of PhDs that specialize in respiratory science and respiratory device development. This is the commercialization of that spin-off from the Milan Polytechnic.

So we have the highest degree of confidence that is the best technology developed by the thought leaders in this industry. They are a very good partner for us, as far as clinical support, academic support and the manufacturers of the device. And as a group of PhDs, they are extremely well published in this space and that's why we have partnered with them, to essentially conduct the clinical trial. They have got a lot of experience in conducting respiratory device clinical trials. They are very well published in this space.

In addition to that, we have partnered with our FDA legal firm in the United States, to make sure the FDA preparation and the design of the protocol, is highly probably of giving us the outcome that we desire. And then we have actually contracted with an independent specialist, that is our project manager, that is working in between MGC Diagnostics and Restech to make sure that the site enrolments and the data coming in and the budget that we have established for this is kept in place.

Mark Spiegel

So when you sell this $11,000, what cut it out -- I mean, what's your sort of gross margin on this product, after they get their cut, whatever they get, 10%, 20%, whatever their royalty is?

Matt Margolies

It's consistent with the margins that we try to achieve with all of our products.

Mark Spiegel

Even after they are paid?

Matt Margolies

Yes.

Mark Spiegel

Fantastic. All right. Last question, sort of the elephant in the room, what's going on with the strategic alternative search -- study?

Todd Austin

Nothing to announce on that. We are still in that -- preliminary processes of that, and as soon as we get some direction, we will be sure to let everybody know where we are at with that.

Mark Spiegel

Okay. Because you say preliminary, I mean, it has been like four or five months now, right? So --

Todd Austin

Lot of preparatory work, lot of getting the data put together, working with Craig-Hallum, to make sure that the presentation material and the targeted audience are all taken care of. So that work is all well underway, and I think by the time we get back next quarter, we will have more information as to where we are headed with that.

Mark Spiegel

Okay. Thank you very much.

Todd Austin

Thanks Mark.

Matt Margolies

Thanks Mark.

Ross Strehlow

Good afternoon Todd, Matt and Jill.

Todd Austin

Hey Ross.

Matt Margolies

Hey.

Ross Strehlow

First question for me is, your attachment rate on your service contracts is down significantly. Talk a little bit about that if you would, please?

Matt Margolies

Hey Ross, it's Matt, and good question. The attachment rate fluctuates from quarter-to-quarter for us. We have a target in mind, north of 30%. Really, the important metric there, is the deferred revenue, because what that's telling me is, although we may not get it at point of sale, where they are getting the warranty after the one year manufacturer's warranty is up. And I mentioned, our internal support teams that are doing that and selling that and contacting customers. So as long as we continue to see that deferred revenue and that pool of warranty sales continues to grow, it becomes that point of sale break, it becomes [indiscernible] a year later, that's fine too. It doesn't really matter as much for us, as long as we capture it. That's really the key.

So again, the effective rate will fluctuate with the deals that we bring in, with the customers that we bring in, with the competitive conversions, if the -- it just fluctuates from quarter-to-quarter.

Ross Strehlow

So is that a different way of kind of accounting for it that you have done in the past, or now you have got a deferred revenue? Because I don't really recall you guys having that before?

Todd Austin

It's not change, Ross. Again going back in time, we started that program about three and a half years ago, and had 4%, 5% attachment rate. We grew that up into the 30s and even plateaued out at that point. This 20%, it's a blip. We don't think it's a downward trend or a big change in the buying habits of our customers. And as Matt said, we have always been kind of focusing on the attachment rate, but the last couple of quarters started to highlight our deferred revenue, which is really the life of these three year and five year warranties that we sell at point of sale, as well as after sale. So I think the metric for everybody to really watch is that, deferred revenue, which is really reflective of those service contract sales, which is a mix between at point of sale and in the 13 month after the manufacturing warranties expired.

Ross Strehlow

Okay, all right. Very good. So what happened with the sale that got deferred? Can you comment a little bit about that? Because I believe that, when you hit your last quarterly conference call, you expected that to occur in the second quarter?

Matt Margolies

Hey Ross, it's Matt again. Whenever we are attracting deals like this, it's always something that we track pretty closely. The three deals that we were looking at, one is the domestic order, and two international. And two were international based on tender, so they are through business partners. Those orders are ours. We are just waiting for the [indiscernible] to pull the trigger and give the deal over to us and be able to get it.

We anticipated that it would be in Q1 or Q2. We feel relatively confident about Q3. But really the important piece there, and I think Todd highlighted well is that, we hit the revenue targets that we were looking for in Q2 without those numbers, and everything I forecast to look at for Q2, it's nice to have those, if they come in great, but I am not relying on hitting revenue targets based on just those sales.

Ross Strehlow

Okay, very good. And then when you -- taking a look at -- on the international side, I notice that there is no words about Medisoft, so have you guys got -- when you talk about international, now I presume that Medisoft is in, part of the international numbers, is that right?

Todd Austin

That's correct. Leading last year and in the first quarter, we messaged that, that'd be the transition that we'd take this year as to really focus on domestic and international segments in the business. Remember, both businesses contribute to each. Medisoft has some domestic business that they sell into the United States through one of the business partners, and MedGraphics has its international business, it sells worldwide. So now we are really focusing on, the combination of the two companies and the products and the strengths they have in each of those markets. So we are going to continue to just highlight domestic and international, and not really call out those individual business units like we have in the past.

Ross Strehlow

Okay. So if I could ask, how did the actual Medisoft part of it do and how are you feeling about that now? Because I know, that it took a long time to get that -- it took longer than you thought to really get them going?

Todd Austin

They have done well. The operation right now is performing -- as we have mentioned before, kind of how we expected it to perform, couple of quarters after acquisition. The sales, the revenues are increasing. The gross margin over there, we have done a good job of streamlining our production. We started to have our competitive conversions overseas, that are a mix of Medisoft and MedGraphics, and we are very pleased with where we are with Medisoft today, as a good foundation to expand our international operations.

Another item that we haven't talked a whole lot in the past is that, some of the products, the technologies that Medisoft have, really are aligned with some of our future innovation and using them as a more rapid development arena to advance technologies. And again, their manufacturing processes, allow us to rapidly prototype and develop products, and them being outside the United States and not under the strict governance of the FDA, gives us a little more flexibility to develop and introduce new products, specifically designed for the outside U.S. markets.

Ross Strehlow

Yes, that's right. I do remember that. And then the other thing above that; now, you talked about how you are adding direct salespeople. So is that part of -- is that more of the MedGraphics side or are you starting to do that on the Medisoft side, or is it on both? Excuse me, but I know on the Medisoft side, you guys talked about using the rep force. I mean, not your direct force, but going through outside manufacturers reps.

Todd Austin

Yeah, Matt can tell you about that, okay, Ross.

Matt Margolies

So Ross, what I would say, is we have communicated over the last couple of years that we have consolidated the business partners, and in a majority of our major markets, the business partners now represent both product lines. The other thing is, we have area business directors. I mentioned the gentleman in Latin America, as well as one in Europe and he also covers Asia, who are direct employees of MGC Diagnostics. They now are representing both product lines with our business partners, as well as we have been adding direct feet on the street, in the markets we have identified, the U.K., Belgium and France. And those representatives will represent both product lines. Primarily, they are representing Medisoft, because when you think about France and Belgium, it is more of a Medisoft market than it is for the former, previous, MedGraphics types products; although we have some good business there and good base. But really is a Medisoft market. So that's going to be the majority of the motion that will go on with those folks.

Ross Strehlow

Okay. And so it sounds to me like, you feel like you really got that international side starting to gel?

Todd Austin

We do. And one of the things that our business partners that are carrying both lines now and starting to say is that, they tend to have the number two and number three products in these markets. Our competitor is still our primary competitor, but most of our distributors now have two very robust, high quality products that they can offer, and give us the customer base more choice. And we are seeing the results of that, as far as both MedGraphics and Medisoft competitive conversions outside of the United States.

Ross Strehlow

So do you guys have any plans, in terms of specific countries that you are trying to get a bigger presence in, that you want to expand to, or -- if you can talk a little bit about those plans?

Todd Austin

So the three we highlighted here, the U.K., Belgium and France. Those are the ones that we have got activity already going on. Matt mentioned the efforts we are putting into Latin America, and as Latin America market starts to come back online, we will see increased activity down there in both product lines as well. We are really kind of going mark-to-market, based upon our business partners' feedback as to which products suit their business models and their markets best. And it's really just -- it's nice to have two product offerings, that allow us to satisfy that and either have a hybrid, where you have both products in the market, or we focus on a single product line, based on those individual markets.

So I would expect, as we go through the rest of the year, the list of countries that we start to highlight, where international business is coming from, we expect to grow that.

Ross Strehlow

Yeah. That's what I was just going to ask, what specific countries that you are looking at really moving into, that you really don't have much of a presence there.

Todd Austin

I really don't want to tell my competitors where I am going, but we will kind of announce that as we come out. All right.

Ross Strehlow

Yeah, no. Fair enough. Hey, thanks a lot guys. Appreciate it.

Todd Austin

Thanks Ross.

Matt Margolies

Thanks Ross.

Todd Austin

Thank you, Denise. And thank you for participating on today's call. We look forward to talking to you again when we report our fiscal 2017 third quarter results. Have a great day. Thank you.

