June 2 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

We currently expect EIA to report an injection of 98 bcf next week (likely to be revised lower).

This report covers the week ending June 2, 2017. Daily data for May 27 to June 1 is estimated. Daily data for June 2 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that total demand for American natural gas totaled just over 415 bcf (down 1.6% w-o-w, and down almost 5% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, but decreased from around +15.0% to +12% (see the chart below). National consumption posted a fourth straight weekly decline, dropping by almost 2% to just over 51.4 bcf per day. Total exports were down 1.5% w-o-w due to lower pipeline nominations to Mexico. Liquefaction demand was stronger. According to our calculations (based on Marine Traffic data), three LNG vessels with a total dry gas capacity of 10.8 bcf departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

Source: Bluegold Research

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years

The annual decline in dry natural gas production has slowed to just -0.2%, which represents the smallest gap so far this year. We expect this trend of decelerating y-o-y decline to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. Currently, we expect dry gas production to grow by 0.7% and 1.6% y-o-y in June and July, respectively. Total supply (production + imports) averaged just under 80 bcf per day for the week ending June 2. Overall, total supply/demand (SD) balance should be positive and is estimated to reach at least 140 bcf this week. The volume is some 9 bcf larger than a week ago and 3 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices. However, market is forward-looking and a lot of bearish forecasts have been already priced in.

Source: Bluegold Research

* note, that total SD Balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 81 bcf. We expected an injection of 75 bcf (lower than the consensus of +78 bcf). Total storage now stands at 2,525 bcf, which is 225 bcf (or 9.80%) above 5-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 98 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday - it will be probably revised down, as we were off by -6 bcf in this Thursday's report). Our latest projection is 8 bcf higher than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a small potential for a "bearish surprise". Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 84 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should decline from +9.80% today to +8.30% on June 16. See the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research

Notice, that we have been consistently revising up our near-term storage estimates. The total for three reports went up from 224 bcf on May 19 to 274 bcf on May 31. This bearish revision to storage forecast was one of the key reasons behind recent decline in price. However, notice also that most recently, bearish revisions changed to bullish revisions and the latest projection for a total of three reports currently stands at 251 bcf, which is not particularly bullish in historical terms, but still not as bearish as was previously forecast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.