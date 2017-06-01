BlackBerry: About That $20 Target

The stock is already up significantly off the recent lows and trades at a market multiple for a growth company.

Citron Research published a report placing a $20 target on BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY). The opinion was shaped on the backs of the incredible gains of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as the market made a seachange rerating of the stock based on limited revenue growth and the recent buyout of Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) at a lofty valuation.

On the news, BlackBerry has surged over 8% to nearly $11.50. Should investors jump on board for a nearly 75% gain over the next 24 months if Citron is correct?

As March was coming to an end, BlackBerry traded below $7. The long struggling mobile device maker was stuck in the midst of a slow conversion to a software and services company.

Now the stock has a market cap in excess of $6.8 billion based on a fully diluted share count of 591 million shares. To reach the $20 target of Citron, BlackBerry would reach a market cap of $11.8 billion. Based on net cash of $1.1 billion and the potential Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) litigation cash of $940 million, the enterprise value dips towards the $9.8 billion level.

As Citron Research mentions, the value potential exists in the multiple expansion. Nvidia surged 1,000% in the last 5 years while revenues didn't even double. The market changed the mindset on the stock based on the shift into AI and autonomous driving.

NVDA data by YCharts

The difference with BlackBerry is that the stock already trades at a more normal market valuation versus a cheap multiple that Nvidia help before the leap in the stock. A jump to $20 would place BlackBerry at a similar enterprise value multiple of sales as Nvidia without even seeing similar revenue growth.

NVDA EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Remember that BlackBerry reported nearly $100 million worth of FQ4 revenues unrelated to software and services. The company only forecast reaching a high for software and services revenues of around $780 million in for the current fiscal year based on 15% growth.

While the above estimate is based on the total revenue target of nearly $1 billion. Nvidia was able to overcome legacy revenue issues and still generate nearly 50% growth in the last quarter while BlackBerry is modeling further revenue declines this year and only flat revenues in FY19.

The key investor takeaway is that the $20 price target is doable based on momentum alone. The market likes the software focus for autonomous cars and the potential in secure communications, yet the key understanding is that BlackBerry doesn't appear set for any similar run like Nvidia where the stock went from $20 to $140 on multiple expansion.

