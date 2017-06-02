Veeva: Just Getting Started

With the market at all-time highs, Veeva has been a standout performer in the cloud software sector. On May 26, the stock price closed at $66.82 after the latest earnings results exceeded expectations. Clearly, 2017 has been a great year for Veeva (NYSE: VEEV). Is the tremendous growth sustainable? Will the company continue to live up to the hype? In this article, I plan to examine the first-quarter earnings and take a closer look at management.

Earnings Summary

In the first quarter, Veeva continued to show strong growth with total revenue hitting $157.9 million, up from $120 million one year ago, an increase of 32% year-over-year. Subscription services revenue was $127 million, up 33% from the first quarter of 2016. Total gross margin hit 71%, an increase of over 200 basis points from 2016. Net income reached $33 million, compared with $21 million one year ago. Services revenue came in at over $30 million, up 29% from almost $24 million one year ago, while services gross margin for the quarter was over 31% compared to 24% in Q1 2016. Lastly, Veeva ended the first quarter with $664 million in cash and short-term investments, up from $514 million at the end of Q4.

Conference Call Highlights

CEO Peter Gassner began the conference call speaking on the remarkable execution from team members and the momentum that's building for Veeva. Notably, a large deal was completed with a top 20 pharmaceutical company that included the full Vault RIM suite as well as Vault QualityDocs. This was the first time a top 20 pharmaceutical company had used Veeva to replace their content management system. As President and Co-Founder Matthew Wallach noted "We have Vault customers that have documented productivity gains in the 30% to 50% ranges. And some of that is because our products are modern, easy-to-use, more kind of running at the complexity of the things that make these processes hard."

Currently, 36% of total revenue is derived from Vault products. This helped to increase the subscription gross margin to almost 81%, an increase of nearly 200 basis points from a year ago. The 14 Vault products are marketed to drug companies to manage all of the data during the commercial, medical, clinical, quality and regulatory processes. For the quarter, the number of customers with multiple Vault products was up more than 70% year-over-year. In addition, Vault RIM has passed the 100 customer milestone and more than doubled when compared to Q1 2016. One existing product management seemed very confident in was the Veeva Vault Clinical suite. This suite is the only cloud platform that combines EDC, eSource, CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and site document exchange to unify clinical data operations. Presently, eTMF is gaining momentum in all geographies with another top 8 CRO selecting the platform as their standard, while CTMS has seen strong interest from frustrated customers looking to upgrade their legacy CTMS systems. As for EDC, the rollout is still in the early stages with Veeva looking to release the product to more drug companies this year. Overall, management sees clinical data management as a large market opportunity that is ripe for disruption.

Another product to get excited about is Vault QualityOne. The software solution enables Veeva to offer their cloud solution outside of the pharmaceutical market. Specifically, the company is focused initially on industries that tend to be heavily regulated, like chemicals, manufacturing, or consumer packaged goods. This quarter, Veeva was able to sign up a top 5 consumer packaged goods company which will utilize the Vault QualityOne platform for a core set of users around the world. This is a step in the right direction as management points out "We're executing in the Veeva way, winning early adopters, getting them successful and then leveraging that success to expand as we build a growing and profitable business. This is a long-term initiative that will take time to scale."

In 2017, Veeva has seen success with Veeva CRM. Earlier, the company announced a large domestic Japanese pharmaceutical company selected Veeva as their CRM standard for their operations in Japan. In the future, management believes innovation will lead to more business. Recently, the company unveiled their next generation of Veeva CRM with the new Sunrise user interface and the real-time architecture. Both the Sunrise UI and the real-time architecture are planned for availability in the second half of 2018.

Bottom Line

In summary, I think Veeva is a well-managed company with a lot of potential. Clearly, the Vault products are continuing to gain popularity and grow at a rapid pace. In the future, I believe Vault QualityOne will gain market share and make up a bigger chunk of overall revenue. It is estimated that the global quality management software market will grow to $12 billion by 2024. If Veeva can gain only a small piece of the total addressable market, the results would be huge.

One of the biggest competitors for Veeva is Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO). In April, Medidata announced impressive first quarter earnings with revenue at $126.8 million, representing 22% year-over-year growth and subscription revenue topping $107 million or 19% compared with the same period last year. When comparing the two companies, Veeva is clearly outgrowing Medidata with a more expansive cloud-based platform. Still, investors should be aware of the lawsuit filed by Medidata against Veeva claiming that former employees, now employed by Veeva, had improperly used Medidata confidential information for Veeva's benefit. In response to the allegations, Veeva argued that Medidata failed to establish a valid lawsuit. During the conference call, an analyst questioned if Medidata's allegations were hurting Veeva's reputation and management stated "So they're trying everything they can that's for marketing purposes. I think customers mostly see through that. My discussions with customers, EDC, CTMS, any of those clinical customers, gets past that stuff very quickly." At this time, I think the chances are slim that the lawsuit will negatively affect Veeva.

Turning to the second quarter, management expects revenue between $163 million and $164 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year. The yearly revenue is now expected in the range of $665 million to $669 million, an increase from the previous guidance of $655 million to $660 million. As far as subscription revenue, it should increase at least 25% for the full year. After reviewing the numbers, I think management is being conservative and the company will have no problem meeting the guidance next quarter. In other words, the Veeva growth story is just getting started.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.