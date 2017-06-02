Chimera: Why Own Anything Else?

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has performed well in the last two years, outperforming the mREIT sector as whole. When it comes to this sector, why own anything else? It is stable. It really continues to be just one of the best names in the space since I first got behind it. However, even this powerhouse is not immune to market movement, timing of deals and interest rate movements. As far as share prices are concerned, Chimera has benefitted from the fact that the sector has been on fire for about 6 months, but I will say that this is a name I have been bullish on even in the weak environment for mREITs. It has consistently delivered for us and I think that it deserves the benefit of the doubt when it reports a quarter that misses our high expectations, given its history of outperforming the sector. And that is something that just occurred. Let us discuss.

After fantastic quarter after fantastic quarter, the Q1 report came in below my expectations. First, I want to say that general sector weakness is still being driven by a constant prepayment rate that is simply too high for the companies to effectively make money and is crushing some companies in the sector. I will repeat what I have said in the past. Chimera's diversification has led the company into having an industry-leading net interest rate spread and generally stable book value, along with easily covering its dividend. But make no mistake, this quarter fell a bit short, but it is still an industry leader.

Net income was once again positive. It came in at $162 million and this is up from $83 million last year. Net interest income was up 2% to $141 million, but missed expectations by $2 million. All of this translated to $0.84 per share in earnings. However, this is a GAAP measure, which has strong merits, but doesn't really tell us much about the ability to cover the dividend. Core earnings provide a much better indication of coverage. The company's core earnings for the quarter came in at $0.51 per share. This was a pretty big miss against expectations. I was looking for $0.60, and analyst consensus was at $0.58. It came in at $0.51, quite a shortfall. However, I am still pleased as these earnings easily covered the quarterly dividend, as Chimera paid a common stock dividend of $0.50 per share for the quarter. The annualized dividend yield on the stock is 11%. There have been several quarters of outearning the dividend, which means there is a spillback contingency fund. Other names are falling short or barely scraping buy. Chimera has a 'bad' quarter and still banks an additional penny. Winning.

Now, while I ultimately care about dividend coverage primarily, what about that all-important book value? Well, this was an area where the company has been hit over the last few years, but saw a nice rebound this quarter. Recall, it took a bit of a blow in Q4 when book value fell after rising for two consecutive quarters. GAAP book value was $15.87 per share entering Q1, but came out at $16.20 to end the quarter. Once again, the real story here is that the stock is now trading at a premium-to-book. This has been exceptionally rare for stocks in the sector for years. Shares are also moving higher, expanding the premium. The company currently trades at $18.81, which is a $2.61 or a 16% premium-to-book. This is up from a 13% premium-to-book back in February. Highlighting this exciting trend is that this is a massive turnaround from the 19.7% discount-to-book when the company reported just over a year ago. Like myself, the market has strong confidence in the name. May I remind you that at an 11% yield, it only takes a few years to make your entire investment back in dividends.

The company makes money in similar fashion to others in the sector, relying on assets to generate interest income. Well, Chimera is a leader in the sector for its net interest rate spread, the difference between what it pays to acquire assets and what it makes on those holdings. Now, that said, we have to remember that the net interest rate spread had been falling for several quarters, following a general trend in the sector. To recap, you may remember that in 2014 the spread was averaging 4.4% and coming into 2016 it was 3.2%. It was stable and on the rise in 2016. In Q4, the spread came in at 3.5%, while net interest margin was 4.0%. Here in Q1 the spread retracted to 3%, while margin was 3.6%. This led to a hit to net interest income as we saw above. While this spread is down, we cannot tell what the impact of prepayments to Chimera is from this data. But despite the pressure, Chimera remains an industry leader in its spread and in dividend coverage. It is a powerhouse.

Bottom line? It was one quarter of 'bad' news. Most of this is explained by the timing of deals made in a very active quarter. And yet, despite 'missing' estimates, the dividend was covered. This name is a trustworthy dividend payer and has earned its premium valuation. I am bullish, but wait for a pullback to buy more.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.