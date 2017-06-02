Whole Foods: No Buyout, No Buy Rating

Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) is the target of activist investor Jana Partners. The fund is pushing for board seats with the ultimate goal of getting the company sold. However, as more time passes, it appears there are no likely buyers.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is one of the biggest players in the space, but it shouldn't buy Whole Foods. Kroger is doing well on its own when it comes to taking market share in the organic space. Then there's the most likely buyer, Albertsons. Recall that Albertsons tried to buy Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) a few years back. It wants to be in the natural/organics market. However, price will be a headwind with Whole Foods. Shares of Whole Foods already trade at 25x forward earnings. Still, it appears that Whole Foods has no interest in a buyout and has refused to entertain offers from Albertsons.

Activist pressure

Jana owns 8%, but its ability to force a deal is limited. The fund has nominated a fifth candidate for the Whole Foods' board. The new nominee is Celeste Clark, the once chief sustainability officer at Kellogg (NYSE:K). The next annual meeting won't be until February, and Jana looks to be willing to wage a long-term battle. The grocer offered two board seats to Jana Partners earlier this year, but the fund rejected the settlement offer.

However, Whole Foods' resistance to a buyout could be for the better. Albertsons is a primarily a discount grocer and might find it difficult to manage the organic grocery chain. The usual benefits for a company getting bought out by Albertsons or even Kroger, which includes increases purchasing power, doesn't necessarily apply to Whole Foods.

Albertsons also filed a form S-1 in early May, which makes it easier for the company to go public. One of the theses for buying Whole Foods was that it could be easy to go public. But with the S-1 filing, it looks like Albertsons might be facing the reality that the financing and valuation just won't work out for buying Whole Foods.

Jana remains more a distraction at this point. The buyout isn't likely, and cost cuts only go so far for a premium retailer. In truth, Whole Foods is still overvalued. The new store format, 365 by Whole Foods Market, is interesting, but that won't be enough to juice Whole Foods' stock alone. The company needs to dig deeper into refocusing its real estate portfolio, including closing underperforming stores, those that overlap (cannibalize) and the ones that are in "lower income" areas. Shares should reset over the next few quarters as the buyout premium wears off and margins continue to get squeezed. That'll present a better buying opportunity, assuming Whole Foods takes the other catalyst (i.e., real estate) seriously.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.