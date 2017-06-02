Expect Blowout Jobs Number Tomorrow

But NFP is the grand-daddy of them all.

Our last report last Thursday was titled "Blowout Jobs Number Coming Next Friday." We said in that report that the street's number was too low for non-farm payrolls ("NFP"). ADP reported its rendition on jobs and was, in fact, blowout. Tomorrow's NFP, though, is the grand-daddy of economic reports and we're sticking to our guns. We expect blowout and blowout is bullish.

ADP Today

Source: ADP

Today's 253,000 for May is versus the street's expectations of 185,000 for NFP tomorrow.

You can see that 253,000 is about as strong as you've had in the last year.

We're running a strong economy which is bullish for the stock market.

ADP Versus NFP

Source: ADP

ADP's grey line corresponds overtime to NFP's purple line.

It predicts that NFP should move higher tomorrow than last month's 211,000 which would "blow out" street expectations.

Why We Think Blowout

ADP is a confirmation of what we wrote last week.

We have two more updates outside of ADP from last week.

1) While our estimates dropped from last week for tomorrow's NFP,

2) Street numbers appeared to drop as well from 211,000 to 185,000.

That said, we still think that Tomorrow's NFP should be higher than last month's report yet the street expects a lower number.

Above is the weekly jobless claims numbers versus that month's NFP.

Today's jobless claims number reported of 248,000 was a slower economic report than previous weeks'. Still, the average for jobless claims for May is below what we saw in April.

Since jobless claims run inverse to NFP that still means that NFP can be higher than last month yet street estimates expect lower numbers.

Jobs Versus Markets

Source: St Louis Fed

Why do we care about jobs? Because they matter to markets.

Here you see that when jobs started dropping (in blue) it acted as a precursor to a stock market drop (in red).

As long as jobs remain strong it adds support to markets (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Conclusion

ADP was a blowout today. With that jobless claims and an updated set of street estimates, we still think NFP can blow out estimates tomorrow. That should be bullish for equity markets.

Disclaimer:

Securities reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our daily, weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report.

Portions of this report may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.