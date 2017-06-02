Bonds Outperform Stocks - May Asset Class Review And Portfolio Update

Introduction:

This article is meant as a follow-up to the portfolio asset allocation I recommended in the beginning of May in the following article: "The Fat Lady is Singing...What To Do About it."

In this article I wrote about the state of the economy, current stock market valuations and put out a recommended portfolio that I believed was best suited for the current environment. That portfolio did, in fact, outperform the S&P 500 in May.

Each month I make changes to the asset allocation model based on changes in macro economic conditions and stock market valuations. The updates to the portfolio and the reasons for the update are below.

I will also briefly cover the returns of the major asset classes for the month of May.

May Returns:

The portfolio allocation that I recommended in May was:

25% SCHD or SPY

45% TLT

20% IEF

10% GLD

This portfolio was supposed to produce decent returns, a dividend yield above the S&P 500 and perhaps most importantly, prevent drawdowns and have very low volatility.

High returns are great but if they come with too much volatility they are hard for the average investor to realize. Volatility-adjusted returns are very important.

The weighted beta of the recommended portfolio for May was 0.02 (market-neutral) and the yield was 2.5% annually. The portfolio was set up to be market-neutral and specifically benefit if growth continued to slow. Growth did, in fact, slow and the portfolio performed accordingly.

One month in (very short time frame - I like longer time frames but it's all the data so far) the portfolio performed as hoped/expected; outperforming the S&P 500 with lower volatility.

Volatility-adjusted returns are a primary focus of mine above absolute returns.

The S&P 500 was up 1.41% for the month of May but that is perhaps more generous than the actual story for stocks. Most of the gains for the S&P 500 were concentrated in a handful of names (namely AMZN) so the broader the index the worse the overall return for many. Also, if you were heavily invested in stocks but were not invested in the few names that mainly contributed to the S&P gains for May, you likely underperformed.

Below is a table of several indices, the volatility, and the volatility-adjusted return for the respective ETF.

Note the equal weight indices underperformed the market cap weighted indices, poor participation among all stocks, and the broader indices (2000 stocks vs. 1000 stocks vs. 500 stocks) underperformed.

The model portfolio outperformed with lower volatility without being involved in the high beta names that accounted for most of May's equity gains. It had the highest return and the lowest volatility compared to the common benchmarks for equities.

The drastic underperformance of EQWS is a telling sign for the median return of most stocks.

May was a good month. I update the asset allocation monthly based on market conditions, so I will update the weighting and explain why below:

As stated above, the allocation started the month with:

25% SCHD

45% TLT

20% IEF

10% GLD

At month-end, the allocations due to rise/fall of prices were:

25.1% SCHD

45.2% TLT

19.9% IEF

9.8% GLD

The changes/rebalance for the June allocation are:

25% SCHD

40% TLT

20% IEF

5.0% GLD

2.5% SLV

7.5% Cash

The weighted beta is 0.05 (market-neutral) and the annual yield is 2.25% vs. 1.87% for the S&P 500.

Reasons for asset allocation changes:

Before getting into specific changes, the primary benchmark for the portfolio allocation comes from my expected 10-year forecast for stock returns relative to the 10-year treasury yield. I explained this in detail here, but I will explain again briefly.

Using the market cap of the Wilshire 5000/Nominal GDP provides the best measure for overall stock valuations and has historically been a good predictor of future stock returns over a 10-year period.

Going back to 1970, comparing the Market Cap to GDP ratio with forward 10-year returns produces the following regression function:

Using the formula in the regression, we can take any Market Cap to GDP ratio and forecast the 10-year annualized return. Plotting the predicted 10-year return against the actual 10-year return shows a fairly high degree of significance.

The correlation is very strong.

What I do to determine asset allocation is compare the implied return to the 10-year treasury.

If the 10-year rate is above the implied 10-year stock return, I overweight bonds and if the 10-year implied return for stocks is above the treasury rate, I overweight stocks.

The spread also determines the degree of overweight/underweight.

The chart shows the implied return relative to the treasury yield.

The larger the spread, the more overweight I am to the expected higher yielding asset class. For example, as the spread widened in the late 90s into early 2000's, I would have been increasing my overweight exposure to bonds with my highest allocation to bonds coming in March 2000. Conversely, as the spread widened in 2008-2009, I would have been increasing overweight equity exposure (after being overweight bonds in 2006-2008) with the maximum equity exposure coming at the largest spread (March 2009).

The spread now is tilting quite favorably towards bonds, which explains my large overweighting to that asset at 60%. 25% equity exposure is still plenty to share in the upside of the equity market should it continue and as evident by May's performance, a large equity allocation is not needed to outperform.

Increasing Cash:

The largest change was an increase in cash to 7.5%. The reason for this change is simple. Nearly all asset classes were up in May and I want to book gains and reduce exposure as correlations are likely to re-couple and therefore some assets classes are likely to fall.

Increasing cash will also help to keep the portfolio volatility down and give optionality should better opportunities arise.

Reducing Metals:

I reduced gold and added silver solely for the purpose of increasing cash. I wanted roughly the same inflation protection and silver has higher beta than gold. Thus I was able to achieve the same inflation protection with 7.5% allocation to metals vs. 10%, freeing up 2.5% in cash.

Reducing Bond Exposure:

I am still very overweight bonds and they are my favorite asset class. I will continue to overweight bonds until the implied return for equities is above the 10-year yield. The primary reasons for reducing bond exposure was to increase cash but also to avoid being on the consensus side of the trade.

Positioning in the market was very short bonds in the beginning of the month. (A short squeeze could have contributed to the outperformance of bonds). Now consensus is very long bonds.

I don't like being this consensus so I trimmed roughly 5% total from the bond exposure.

Conclusion:

We remain in an environment of slow growth and extremely high stock valuations. Based on the implied future returns of stocks, the valuation of equities is high even relative to low interest rates.

Given these two main factors, bonds are likely a better asset than stocks over the medium term.

Investors looking to protect their portfolio from stock market drawdowns while remaining in a position to capture upside in the equity market can follow the portfolio allocation recommended above.

If you do not want to follow the equity allocation exactly as above, you can also interchange your favorite individual ideas within that asset class exposure.

For example, the current allocation recommends 25% stocks. Feel free to replace this 25% allocation with your favorite stocks if you choose.

Keep in mind, if you chose to alter the portfolio slightly, it should not act too different from the allocation recommended above, but there will be slight differences.

If you chose not to follow the allocation above at all, at least consider the idea of reducing equity exposure and having a larger allocation to fixed income relative to equities based on the current growth environment, the median valuation of stocks and the expected 10-year forward return for equities.

I will continue to provide monthly changes to the recommended portfolio based on changing market conditions.