Elekta's (EKTAF) CEO Richard Hausmann on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Elekta AB (OTCPK:EKTAF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2017

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and warm welcome to Elekta's full year report and the company update that we have today. My name is Johan Andersson, Head of Investor Relations, and will be the moderator today. We will start with presentations from our three speakers: our CEO, Richard Hausmann; CFO, Håkan Bergström; and our new Chief Marketing Officer, Ioannis.

We will then have an introduction of our new CFO, Gustaf Salford, that will take over as of 1 July, and then we will finish off with a Q&A session. We will have both questions here from the audience in Stockholm over the telephone conference and also from the web. So when we have the Q&A session, I’ll ask you to limit yourself to one questions per participant in order to be a bit efficient.

And we target to end not later than 5:00, probably a little bit before today. So with that, I would like to leave the word to our CEO, Richard Hausmann.

Richard Hausmann

Thank you, Johan, and also warm welcome from my side, all of you here and also on the phone or on the computers around the world. I’m happy to have you here because unlike other quarters, I think it was better to have you in person here. Also to explain a few more things in detail, I expressed to you in the earlier calls that we are in for openness and clarity and transparency, and now would like to show you.

So my first year, just to give you a few kind of personal notes on my first year. I don’t know if you see that my hair went a little grey, but not a lot. I had a lot of fun in the last year. It was so much to do and I like doing things and executing and changing things. And actually, the organization is changing quickly, the mindset is changing quickly in Elekta.

It was extremely rewarding as well for me, I have to say, because coming back into the healthcare industry on a therapy side, I mean, you see really what you do. You help patients, you help the clinicians, and finally, you help the patients to have real better life. So I’m also impressed, by the way, by the knowledge and the competence of my employees all around the world and also the drive of the organization.

The only topic I felt at the beginning that the drive was there, but the direction was not clear. And that we worked on in the first few months quite a bit. And we had even the internal feedback already that this one has quite improved a lot, and that is one of the topics when you have a good organization, good people to run in the right direction and altogether, it’s much better than diverse.

We do what we say. That statement I did in my first quarterly meeting, and I do it every quarterly meeting. And I hope you see that, and I hope you will see it even more after my presentation. The market actually is also good, and good to see that the market is coming back. I would say, overall, it’s a robust market. It’s a long-term growth market. We have excellent solutions, innovations, which will help us to harvest this market better than the others. And we will cater continuously to the customer needs, and that’s what I like, and the focus on that is here in Elekta in the past as well as into the future.

We have a significant potential, and I’m happy to be the CEO of Elekta. With that, I come to the real numbers. And in Q4, I clearly have to say was a special Q4 when compared to the last year, and I will even add to the years before. Also, we have new shipment rules, which we have published a lot already. The three months produced the order rule, which meant essentially that we had less book and bills in the last quarter, or what I would like to say in the last few days of the quarter, yeah. And that’s what we wanted, to be honest.

Because simply saying, I mean, if you have a three month rule instead of a nine month or maybe no rule when to ship, when to install after shipments, then you cannot do so many book and bills because you have to install in the first quarter of this year. And if you cannot do that, we didn’t take it. Nevertheless, the net sales actually was flat in Q4.

Looking at the regions, we had strong deliveries in Americas and in Europe, but we were weak in Asia-Pacific. Partially related to this book and bill to these produced order rules because typically, the time frames in Asia, especially in China, are a little bit longer than the rest of the world. We are strictly following this three months ship to installation, shipment rules and policy, which had an effect particularly in China in the last quarter.

It had also an effect in the Gamma Knife business in the last quarter in the deliveries. So instead of, for example, 16 last quarter, quarter four last year, 2015, 2016, we only did 10 deliveries in the last year. So six Gamma Knives missing. And a few linacs as I said, from China. So that made an effect which you might not have foreseen from the change in the produce-to-order process.

Importantly, however, the improvements or the rule changes which we have done over the year are really showing a very, very strong cash flow and not only as usual in the last months of the year, but as I have told you earlier on, we were already cash positive in January this year, and we ended up with – in the Q4 with SEK 1 billion on cash flow. Order intake, and that was the only really problematic thing in my opinion, truly problematic thing in the last quarter, in Q4 last year, whereas that the order intake was down, and that was predominantly driven by the United States.

Strong underperformance in the United States. The market is there, that’s a good message, and we really need to step up and we have initiated actually as of today, significant changes in the organization. So the other point is I would like to make is that you probably have forgotten our Q3 already, but I did not. The Q3 was extraordinarily strong in orders as you remember with three major orders from Europe. Q4 was a little weaker.

So comparability is a little tricky. So we are really continuing also on the Unity success. We have three additional Unity orders in the quarter, and I have the labels of the hospitals there. Two of them are from China. These are the two sites which we will use for the clinical trial which we need for our regulatory approval in China. But important that we have them secured already, and will be installed very quickly after the CE label.

And the third one is a research site, a research collaboration in University of Iowa in United States. It shows again how attractive this Unity system is for our top end customers. So that was Q4. Now looking at the whole year, I would like to say there are three pillars. Two of them you see are green that should say something, one is red. So they are clearly achievements. I mean, and you should not forget them. The cost saving was achieved.

The produce-to-order was realized. Yeah, it was a little bit painful, as I explained, and you remember the first two quarters on revenue as well, but it was achieved. And I’m really proud about the organization that they have really inhaled that rule and lived it. I have to say I was also quite tough on the quarters and to not allow exceptions. We have a very good cash flow over the year, and we also proposed to, we have actually agreement from the Board of Directors to increase our dividend to SEK 1.

Good order growth in Europe, good order growth in Asia-Pacific, China again, yes? And Latin America. We’re really winning there. We are kind of growing our position as market leader in these regions. Now the second column is sweating, but it was necessary. That’s why I put it in green. Number one, you remember the first two quarters where we kind of reset our, in the produce-to-order, we reset our revenue our deliveries, SEK 650 million of revenue effect, if you recall that one.

It was done. It was executed. It was a little bit more than the SEK 500 million we thought, but it was more or less on track. But also, the three month ship to order, ship to installation process allowed us, as I said before already less book and bills in Q4 for good reasons. I want to have goods. I want to have production of systems to install it and hand it over to customers and not go to warehouses, okay? That’s active asset management.

And the third effect, which came even on top of that, was that we also worked down our systems which were already shipped and revenue taken and in agreement with the customers and we took back a few of the systems at the value, at the cost at kind of did the revenue and refurbished them and shipped them to our customers. That also had a negative effect on EBIT.

So in total, if I take these measures together, the less revenue, the three months ship to installation process as well as the cleanup of the working, of the outstanding projects and working capital, it’s a three percentage points EBITA effect. So if you will, I don’t want to do that. But if you think about it, instead of 15.5%, 16% EBITA, we should be at 18.5%, okay? Just as a thought.

What really kind of offset me personally, to be honest, and very recently only, was weak performance in the United States. Forecasts for long, long times, very, very good. No reason to fire the boss, but we did know. The Japan business also needs some attention, I have to say. It’s more related to our partnership with Toshiba and the penetration of the market through that way and we have plans and we already initiated actions to improve that. So these are the three pillars: two green, one red.

Unfortunately, life is as it is, not always everything is green. But I would like to emphasize again, the middle one was wanted, okay? Probably did not all expect the effects as they came out, we did to a certain extent, maybe not exactly, but it was wanted. But it was a true foundation for the future. Very important message.

Order wise, we have a strong order performance in Europe. We have a strong order performance in Asia. We won again significant parts – big parts of new PLA tender in China. We had a good development in India. India is picking up, which is nice. And as I said, the poor performance in Japan, we have already some leadership and structural changes implemented. Americas disappointed, absolutely. South America, actually positive. North America, negative.

So what are we doing in the United States to fix this thing, or what we have done already? So we accelerated the actions. The U.S. business is definitely priority number one. The good thing is it’s in our hand. It’s not the market. The market is somewhat growing, not really like crazy, but it’s somewhat okay. It’s growing low single-digit. So what we have now done is change the General Manager in the United States. If I’m honest to myself, my gut feeling was never good, but I had no numbers to kind of act. Unfortunately, I got the numbers now.

We put in place Peter Gaccione. Peter Gaccione is now the new Head of North America, and you will certainly have at some point an opportunity to meet him. He’s a people manager. He can rally the troops, and he needs to rally the troops. He’s a sales veteran in therapy business and he’s a domain expert. And I’m really looking forward, he is highly motivated. He was running our South America business up to now. And I can tell you he’s ready to go and he lives already in Atlanta, which is good.

The commercial excellence program is ongoing. There are a few examples mentioned here, so we really are investing into accelerated the sales, excellence, improvements, trainings, et cetera. We have done a lot, we have all – have trained all our salespeople in the United States, so the effects should come. We have to improve marketing. Ioannis is working on that one as well. Improvised the incentive schemes. Now for this year, we have high kickers to drive to orders and as well as revenue. And we will spare no effort to add where necessary, people even order fulfillment or in the sales regions or in specialty sales, like in Gamma Knife or whatever to make things happen.

And we’re also very positive that we are – we see that the Elekta Unity will also be filed for FDA clearance in 2017 calendar year. And after the success at the ASTRO with our introduction of the Unity and we will repeat the same thing at the ASTRO in the fall. In San Diego, we see an opportunity with that system as well to in-roads into competitive accounts.

So that is the thing I wanted to clearly tell you about U.S. I think we have the right measures ongoing. We have the right guy doing a job now. I promised you bridges. I hope some of you remember. So that we kind of explain to you in detail what happened. So this is the bridge, the EBITA bridge from fiscal year 2016, 2017 to fiscal year 2017, 2018, no – from 2015, 2016; or 2016, 2017 yes.

And we had a significant effect, as you can see, on EBITA with the produce-to-order effect. These are two effects. One is from the SEK 650 million less volume in the first two quarters, and the other one is from fixing a few of the projects we had already [indiscernible] and took them back in this process I explained before. So that is a big effect. Negative effect, yes?

We made our cost savings positive. We’re also lucky with the effect on currencies, yes? And we also did – actually, the first one, the produce-to-order was two effects, correct myself. One was the volume effect and the other one was a mixed effect actually that we had some mixed changes also, especially different regions were stronger than expected and others were weaker. The cleanup was SEK 100 million minus and we make it very explicit. That’s why we kept EBIT more or less constant. But you’re kind of understand and I will show the bridge to the future later on that this minus SEK 440 million will be reversed. Of course, reversed in this year. And you already feel it.

So that is the bridge and I hope this explains a little bit what went this way, what went that way. And we have a cost savings. We have, of course, also the currency effects, but we have a big effect on the EBITA on the produce-to-order. And we also cleaned up a few of the backlog systems which were already [indiscernible] and we had a little effect on capitalization which was less this year – last year than the year before.

So this was basically explaining the year. Now talking about the future of radiotherapy. I wanted to show you a slide which maybe you say, now he’s getting crazy. He shows us again cars. But these are special cars, the Formula One cars. And this is a picture, a simple picture of the two McLaren, Mercedes McLaren cars, running in live, running the race. So that is the few – the team has in the box of the cars. Every parameter is displayed. Every single parameter is displayed. These guys are watched like crazy, the pilots. And they can interact with them in real time. They cannot only interact in real time, they have remote access basically in real time to say what needs to be done, be careful with this, you’re overheating there. You have all information on the fingertip. You’re bidirectional, so the driver can also, of course, interact with them. You have expert support if something is wrong online or there, anytime on the fingertip. This is, in a way, our vision for the radiotherapy and the oncology department.

We have to go digital much, much more than we have done in the past as an industry. I’m not talking about Elekta alone, as an industry. Interoperability needs to be increased. Global connectivity needs to be there. And there’s a lot of merger going on of disciplines in healthcare, which – where information can be valuable to the other partner. Think about genomics, think about individual personalized medicine which would go into these cockpits. And I envision cockpits like that. And actually, we have already the first version of it as our oncology informatics, which will help us as a vendor and the provider of the system, but also the department heads, the doctors to improve outcomes, efficiency, productivity, et cetera out there [ph]. So this is a very important slide I wanted to give you as a thought because it’s a base for – one of the basis for our future developments.

I think there’s a new era in healthcare in cancer management coming. Information and data is driving the future. And it is not all in healthcare, as you saw on the cars, but it is also in all industries. So usually, hospitals are a little bit more conservative than other markets as we know, but it is not changeable. It will go forward in this direction.

Productivity and outcome is the key, value-based medicine. True personalization is a big, big driver. Efficiency improvements, precision. Precision is one of the topics which we drive us, especially also when you think about innovations like in Unity.

And last but not least, to cover more users around the world and make their life easier, ease-of-use and automation up to artificial intelligence is the key driver for the future. It is actually not necessary that always there’s a physicist, a trained physicist at a radiotherapy system in the future. If self-driving cars can drive, why shouldn’t – should a system be – being able to actually make a great plan, therapy plan, automatically based on deep knowledge of thousand and thousands of patients treated before. It’s absolutely coming. There’s no question.

So innovation trends which we see. Precision, image guidance, workflow enhancements to make it also possible to go to remote places and automation, big data, decision support. A doctor recently told me, an oncologist told me, there are so many chemotherapy products now in the market which are so individualized to individual cancer types, to individual provider, so to say, companies, you cannot remember them all. We have to have an expert system to handle it and combine it with, for example, radiotherapy or whatever. It is really the time of big data and IT support in healthcare.

The Elekta Unity, I could talk forever on it because I’m totally excited about it, but I leave it to Ioannis. He’s the official Head of Marketing, so I’m just the CEO. So it’s setting a new standard in radiotherapy. It’s a paradigm shifting system. You won’t – you might not believe it yet, but you will see it in the future. It addresses unmet needs in cancer care and it has already an intelligence software. It is a new user interface which will also bring us into the future.

Elekta Digital is something I would like to put the emphasis on. With all the trends I mentioned before, the digitalization, the workflow improvements, the automation as well as this artificial intelligence or expert systems. We want to be the driver. We want to be in the driver seat on this one. That’s why we created what we call Elekta Digital. And then Elekta Digital is our next big, big priority. If you remember, our Unity is done, and we have – we are not firing all our engineers, as you can imagine. We are going on that one now. We are going strong on that one. And the first thing which we are at the moment going into is elaborating, extending, improving, developing further our software platform which creates a convergence in the area of digitalization of healthcare.

Elekta Digital, as an example, is a new service-oriented platform for our equipment into the future. And part of it is already implemented into the Unity system. So it’s enabling, for example, based on a, what I call a [indiscernible] form of software architecture, implementations of new ideas of artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, those kind of topics. These are the basic assets in a platform, very low in the architecture. And then there is, of course, a user interface which uses those new types of algorithms and drives the final applications which are then products like Unity or future MOSAIQ system or future Monaco system and the future linac system. So that’s basically the idea and we are investing into that.

I think the end of last year was a tipping point for Elekta. It was quite an effort over the year to sort out those things with the produce-to-order, as I explained, now I hope you got it, as a lot of topics which we had to strengthen, to streamline, but I think we are right now on this tipping point. And the tipping point is basically that we have now done our homework in the foundation of the place, on the values, on the clear organization situation and including, for example, the implementation for true marketing, a true marketing.

So interface between engineering, doing some development and the customer or the sales force and the customers and not the static interlinks which is sometimes ending up in chaos. That is one part. But the clear process orientation which lean improvements of the processes. And then the strategic priorities we have also, as I presented to you, very clearly formulated to enable us for growth and a very cost-conscious situation of the company.

We have robust markets. It’s good to see that the emerging markets are coming back. I talked about India, China. We are anyway extremely strong in there. Eastern Europe, we have just created a legal entity in Russia and the former Soviet Union countries to go direct. Southeast Asia is strong. We have capacity expansion invest in Europe at the moment. The replacement market in the United States is strong. I think we also will be very successful in the United States with our Unity and with our SRS and SBRT solutions on the Versa [ph].

So – and there’s good growth in the global aftermarket in service also which we shouldn’t underestimate. So that’s also a good point. Now looking at our portfolio, it’s amazing. I mean, it’s not the portfolio which hurt us in the United States, I can clearly say. We have superior linac platforms. Our SRS SPRT is just outstanding. All we have to say it more often. The Unity, I don’t have to comment too much. The Icon Gamma Knife is also picking up. This delivery issue which I mentioned before, was just as effect of the produce-to-order. Order income last year was very good and the upgrade orders were even better. Upgrade from Perfexion to Icon.

With our brachy solutions is really groundbreaking, the Venezia applicator which is now selling into the market. It’s very successful and I think very proud about that product. And our software solutions are really still the standard when it comes to especially large institutions and driving those oncology information systems. Our team is improving and new management team – part of them are new. Gustaf, our new CFO, we have Karin as our EVP for Human Resources. Maurits is doing our strategy, very, very well. Ioannis as Marketing. Johan on operation, John in engineering. Jonas as a General Counsel. And Peter Gaccione now is the new member of the team – of the MTN running our North America operation, and he will directly report to me. So it’s younger, it’s diverse. And it’s also very much experienced and that’s very important as well.

And by the way, we had – this is a picture of our Elekta conference which we had two weeks ago in Brighton. This is basically a team of 100 top leaders of Elekta, plus 20 wildcards or high potentials, whatever you call it. It was an extremely positive spirit after that meeting. I think the whole organization, the whole leadership team has realized that it’s moving in the right direction. They know where to move, as I said before, and we have done a few cleanups which are necessary to have a new start-up point into this fiscal year. So messages, we are now in 2017, 2018 already and by the way, we already have one month of the first quarter behind us. We’re returning to growth and we are standing firm on the larger than 20% EBITA margin.

If I would put these three years into pockets, I would say, 2016, 2017 was a year of change in building the foundation for profitable growth. There was a lot to be done. The produce-to-order, the ship-to-installation is completed. 2017, 2018 now is the year where this transformation delivers the full – the transformation effect delivers the full effects of our Elekta 2020 program. The cost program is full effect this year. Organization is in place, management in place. The culture of continuous improvement is growing. It’s really growing. I mean, it’s amazing how that works. And the Elekta Unity hits the market.

And as I said, at ASTRO, it hit the market quite nicely already in Europe, and it will hit the market also in the United States. And we are standing firm also on our scheduled second half of the year, calendar year delivered – CE level. In 2018/2019 then, if you look forward, if I may do so, the Elekta Unity will be the growth driver. When this year now, we will probably have many orders and we have also some revenues because we will start shipping very soon. But in 2018/2019, the full effect will be there. And there will also be significant efficiency improvements in place at that time.

And our Elekta Digital platform will also cater to new solutions. So that’s basically the way forward. And this is the bridge – the bridge of the future. Hopefully, excuse me that I don’t put numbers in there, but the qualitative thing is quite right. So you saw the old bridge again. These are the red SEK 440 million, you remember that one. You saw the positive effect of change rate and the cost saving, and these one-offs from the cleanup. This year, this first SEK 440 million negative effect will, of course, heavily be turned around. We don’t have the first two quarters of having to reset our revenue. We don’t do that. The volume will grow. The service is growing. The cost saving will increase again because we have still to do the SEK 150 million and we are doing, actually.

The effect of it is coming. Cost reduction of SEK 150 million. The currency effect will be smaller but still there. And there will be also some investments into things which we feel are important for our future as well, both being it regional, for example, China footprint, but also if necessary on some topics where we feel we need to invest a bit into either product or organizational setups. All that together is actually bringing us clearly to this EBITA of 20% and that’s basically, I hope, understandable and explaining also the big tipping point actually, which we’re in right now for the future.

On top of that, I also would like to mention that we are at the moment in the record strong backlog and not only that the backlog is so strong, but also that this year, the book-and-bill needs, so to say, are already smaller than last year, no? Again, remember, we had it also earlier this year. So the tendency is the right one. So with that, the targets are clear. It is a year of growth. We’ve reached the 20% margin. And now our networking capital, which is at the moment at minus 6% or 7% will definitely stay below 5%. It might most likely also be negative.

So that’s basically the way forward and I hope I’m open for questions, of course, later on as well, but I hope I could explain to you what happened in Q4. And as I said, we’re not happy with the United States, but overall, we are quite satisfied. And I’m personally quite satisfied with the performance of the team in terms of what was done to found the future of Elekta. Thank you very much for that.

And with that, I hand over to Håkan for more details on numbers.

Håkan Bergström

And good afternoon, everybody, in the room as well as in cyberspace. To my last investor event for Elekta, which you’re probably are aware. As we just heard, I will mainly focus on the quarterly performance, some details I think the story, I will say, if they don’t understand what you said, Richard, it’s not because of you. So I think it’s quite clear the year. I will concentrate a bit on details, including working capital as well as our, which you probably have seen, the new revenue recognition principle that we will change, not too much details on that, but nevertheless, I will talk a little bit of it.

So let’s start then with an overview of the quarters. Net sales and EBITDA, we have that on the screen. And we said many times already, you can see the effect in the first two quarters on this produce-to-order. And it is around SEK 650 million or 15% versus last year. We also have, in the smaller numbers, third-party items which typically I’ll talk about, it’s more a pass-through but that has reduced and, of course, affected the numbers. As well as fewer acceptances, which Richard didn’t really mention it, but it’s also small disappointment that we didn’t get acceptances to where we wanted it be, many reasons for it, but still effect.

The EBITDA margin improved in the first half, mainly then driven by cost savings and currency movements. In the second half, I think we used the word normalized the net sales, which is probably true, but it’s important to note that this is not apples and apples as we haven’t changed. So it’s really hard to say what to compare with, but I think normalized covers all of that. In the next slide then, talking about a bit more of the fourth quarter sort of in isolation. Richard talks about the full year and now we’re going to the quarter.

As you can see, net sales increased but explained by currency. So in constant currency, net sales was actually flat. Remembering then, and I think talking about three months shipping rule and book-and-bill and all that, we can do many times, but that is very much part of the explanation. In particular, when it comes to gross margin and these kind of effects. And I just repeat that the order intake of Gamma Knife was quite good, but the effect – the positive effect of that is coming in current fiscal. A couple of additional details then on the whole P&L, we have increased spend and you could sort of see that in areas, I think, they are most obvious. Unity requires a launch, I think, even though that’s product will sell itself. No, I’m joking. And the buildup of our own presence in Russia, which I think all are sure that, that will be sort of a good base in the future.

Currency effect was a bit lower than we anticipated, which is mainly part of the sterling. We have one-off items in the magnitude of 253 relating to finalizing the transformation program as well as the legal processes. Tax rate, not just for the quarter, but for the full year, was high. And as we said, read my lips because of low or negative result in entities of low tax jurisdictions. So with a profit that is lower when you do the whole mix, you get these effects. Some of them was one-offs. So for our current fiscal then, we expect tax rates to normalize and in line with previous years. We had a significant sort of fluctuation in currencies during the year related to many things, but that was mainly the political events.

Brexit maybe for us being the most important event driving currencies. The crystal ball probably says that we might see more movements when it comes to currencies. As I said, the effect in the Q4 was positive, SEK 75 million, a bit lower, full year 315. We previously talked about 315 going into this year than. We expect an effect on EBITDA of roughly SEK 200 million. But as we have noted, these numbers might be different when we get to them.

So let’s talk about the transformation program. And of course, that’s been a journey for Elekta. I will say first time, we sort of done the transformation of this magnitude. You probably are aware that we are in the middle of the thing. The overall objective is very much to create an efficient operation. Richard touched to that. I don’t think the journey is done, but we have taken substantial steps. Restored profitability, and that’s for current fiscal year. Improved cash flow, which I’m pretty proud of that because I think at the end, getting the cash flow to be positive during a phase of transformation is an achievement in itself.

We’re also executing initiatives around our customer service, the support as well as our innovation capacity. So it’s not just about expenses. And we have delivered on the pillars that the program was built on. We have touched on that, and I’m sure Richard goes down the team will talk about the continuous improvement culture that we are sort of building up. And I think that’s important to note. So today, we have achieved the SEK 540 [ph] in net savings. I think it’s to say net is important because, of course, that number might change over time, but I think that is what’s needed to be understood. And we will then realize the 150, the actions are already taken. We need the volume. we need the contract in place, but that’s where we will end up.

Networking capital, I think in this room, we have talked about where it might be, and I might have the to someone that it might be negative. And in my mind, at that time, I talked about it, I had 5%, but then I didn’t want to talk about it. But now I can say it 6%. I think that’s also a great achievement.

Then a slide, it’s not a slope in the Alps or something. This is the monthly expense from sort of the baseline in 2014, 2015. So you can see we have month-by-month been able to reduce costs. Not saying that we are – seems like we are on the bottom, but I think the company today as we are set for profitable growth now is much more balanced than we were before. These savings are mainly related to four areas: one being reduction of facilities worldwide. We were just in too many places, so that is done. Takes a bit of time. We also have improved our efficiency in administration or back-office. We have established shared service centers, which is very good for the future as well to build on that capability and worked with sort of the process improvements in marketing, supply chain and product creation.

And as you can see in the second half, as already mentioned, we have invested in a few selective areas. I think we have talked about networking capital a few times. I just, I want to sort of summarize saying that we have a reduction exceeding SEK 1 billion versus previous year. So obviously, I mean, it’s lot of the cash flow is coming from this. The driver is within the transformation program, I would say. So all the things that we talked about, produce-to-order and that, has very much been the driver here. We have a notable decrease in accrued income, which Richard refers to units. So you know it’s the same stuff, and we also reached the target for inventory. Advances from customer increased. And early in the year it’s an effect of the change of produce-to-order. Stuff is sitting longer in our balance sheet before it gets to delivered.

Then in the second year it’s related to advances in the large orders that we got. DSO has reduced to 33 days versus 60 days with all regions showing improvement. And a couple of words on the strong cash flow. Just to throw numbers at you but the improved – improvement of SEK 650 million year-over-year, SEK 1.8 billion in operating cash flow, a little bit more than SEK 1 billion after continuous investment. I think it’s an achievement in itself to reach more than 100% in cash collection. I don’t think you learn that in school. I think 100% is what you can get, but if you do an extraordinary good work, you can even get more.

Of course, I mean, reducing working capital sometimes reaches limit. And I think next year or this year, we will see much more coming from the real operations, and we get sort of good cash flow out of that. IFRS 15, I do recommend if you haven’t already done it, to look into what IFRS 15 is all about. We have little bit of text in our report, more will follow you in the quarters. For us, and I think it’s important to say, we all had a discussion yesterday with the board, changing our event when we take revenue on the main items, the linacs and the Gamma Knives, from shipment to acceptance, which in itself you can say is not a big or a small change. It’s, of course from an accounting event, time change. So that will be obvious.

I think more importantly is the driver for excellence is much more visible, I think, for everyone when we go for acceptance. The question that might come is would you have done anything without IFRS 15? And I think without IFRS 15, we would anyway have done it. So we just combine the accounting regime changing with the operational aligned efforts, so remember that. More information will come.

And I would now like to end my presentation with a farewell and thanks to all of you. I started back in 2001. I think some in the room, we was sort of active together with me. Elekta at the time came out of a crisis, a big one. At the time, at least my recollection was the customers saved Elekta. They actually wanted the company to continue, and I think we have said it a few times, Richard, that you can still feel that closeness. At the time growth strategy was decided, and we successfully – maybe not as much me, but the company executed on that at least during a decade. So it’s being sort of the CFO for Elekta for 16 years has truly been fascinating. I can stand here talking, but I won’t do that too much.

So taking part of the fight against cancer is motivational for me and for the whole company. A considerable effort in every aspect of our business, but in board meetings, executive to committee meetings, to talk about how do we execute things, how do we get things done, it’s centered around innovation, and you probably heard innovation many times, has always been, I would say, the highest priority. Together with the expansion, emerging markets, which I mean we worked heavily for many years to make sure that solution technology was available for as many as possible. And some of you are aware that I’ve been working myself quite a lot with M&A, which I think its also added value, complexity, but the end value for our customers.

Yes, there have been ups and downs. I do appreciate all the questions, the insights from all of you. And it’s very rewarding for someone like me to meet you because with all these discussions, different views, points, perspectives, sometimes different to my own, I learned a lot. And I’ve done as much as I can to take what you say and get the company to understand the dynamic that you see. I am confident that Elekta will have an exciting future. The need for cancer care is just growing. And for myself, as I said, more people deserves a fair chance in life. And that is a struggle, I think, we all have to make sure that we work with.

So with that, best wishes to all of you, and thank you very much. And now I leave to Ioannis to present Elekta Unity to show how good a company we are. And I happen to know how it is to have a difficult name. So Ioannis, please?

Ioannis Panagiotelis

Thank you, Håkan, and good afternoon, everybody. And it’s actually go important information, disclaimer about the DC technology and development. So the Elekta Unity. By the way, I also have a surname, it is Panagiotelis. So what about the Elekta Unity? Actually start first with the story of Elekta. Håkan mentioned that innovation technologies critical to the success of the company going forward, and us has been the success in the past. So Elekta started by 1972, already pioneering radiosurgery. As many of you know, in 2003, actually were the first technology vendor that introduced and integrated combined into linac effectively for image-guided radiotherapy, and we have furthermore innovations that really shaped what we call today radiotherapy treatment around the world.

We are now, yes, an established leader in radiotherapy. So what about the future? Richard already mentioned that Elekta Unity, we have a feeling that it will revolutionize radiation therapy. And it’s not just us that we have the feeling, we hear that from a lot of customers that this system potentially will help us jump the curve when it comes to the way radiotherapy is really practiced around the world. It is not just that this is setting a new standard. It is not just that it is addressing new needs, unmet needs, but we believe that it is a system that will deliver intelligent technology that is going to be critical that – for the way that treatments are being done in the future.

So with this, I would like to show you a video that has a summary of the features of the system and also a demonstration of where we spent some of this increased spending that Håkan talked about.

[Video Presentation]

So I believe you understand why we’re so excited about it, about getting these two worlds into one common feature that could indeed be a paradigm shift in the way that the radiotherapy practice is being performed. Elekta Unity is a masterpiece of technology. It uses the latest and greatest technology features that are available, both in the field of radiotherapy as well as in the field of imaging. So we have a unique, brand-new, next-generation radiotherapy unit, the linac system that has been specifically designed to deliver the dose during live imaging, state of the art, short, wide-bore, 1.5 Tesla, so high-field MRI system. And at the same time, protocols that have been developed in collaboration – that actually are being developed in collaboration with top academic institutions around the world to really deliver the most effective treatment possible.

We believe that there is a huge potential on personalized therapy. And the potential is by having effectively a new paradigm in surgical precision radiotherapy at patient center platform that really enables imaging – live imaging of the tumor whilst the patient is actually on the table and tailor on-demand treatment plan that could potentially shorten fractionation time, so overall treatment time.

The potential of the device – of the technology actually, it was beyond the device, is to deliver a scan plan treatment, one and done imaging therapy session that this is what I told you that could be potentially a paradigm shift and change of the practice in radiotherapy treatment that could help potentially expand the use of radiotherapy in cases where it is not being used today, but also at the same time make it more effective in the cases that it is being used today.

So it has unique potential on what is called in the industry hard to treat tumors, and I’m going to tell you about that. And actually the reason addition to that because we deliver a cutting-edge MRI system, a cutting-edge imaging system, that it could actually go beyond simple anatomical imaging by having multiple dimensions of information. People are talking about Sano typing, radiogenomics, these type of technologies could – this could be a great platform to really utilize this type of technology. So it is a technology ready for the future.

So I just wanted to explain to you, give you some schismatics about the potential in the treatment. So you can see in conventional radiotherapy, you have the tumor. And what’s happening is that you have this target volume, the planned target volume, that you make it a relatively big because the tumor is moving, because the patient is breathing, because the tumor is changing itself during the course of the treatment. So what could potentially happen here with our new – with the new technology that we introduced? We, instead of having a generalized treatment protocol, we can have a really personalized treatment protocol that could effectively track the tumor position. And because of that, we do not have to have a very big treatment volume, but we can have a much narrower treatment volume, sparing potentially a lot of healthy tissue.

So I want you to imagine this, or the way that I imagine this is that is in the past, for example, a plane in warfare that could hit direct – get a direct hit when they’re totally aligned with the target. This is kind of an equivalent, let’s say, if you could imagine of having infrared guided missiles hitting the technology – so the tumor using this technology.

So great potential, and great potential particularly when you consider that there is currently in a number of indications, a number of body parts and tumor distribution that depending on the position and the type of the tumor, you can actually have some seriously larger treatment volumes or target volumes in comparison to the actual size of the tumor, the actual size of what is called the cancer tumor volume.

So as we can see, this can, in some cases, reach two or three times bigger that we have seen in many cases the actual size of that needs to be treated. So you can imagine the impact on the healthy tissue. So the potential that we have with our technology, this is why we believe that this is – can really be game-changing here is that can really reduce significantly this target volume that is being – of the dose that is being delivered to the patients that could not only potentially improve the effectiveness of the treatment but also significantly improve the quality of life of the actual patients.

So a unique potential and particularly unique when you consider the distribution of these hard to treat tumors around the body. So up to 65% of the tumors are located in this kind of, let’s say, difficult to treat areas, areas where there is significant amount of soft tissue that is not exactly static, that is moving, that there is multiple interfaces between different tissues. So we think, as we say here, up to six out seven tumors can actually be located in these particular body parts like lung, prostate, et cetera, in these difficult areas. So extreme potential.

Of course, the technology – we deliver the technology. Now it is our customers, they are top academic institutions that we’re collaborating to prove that this can actually become the reality. So we introduced, as Richard mentioned, the system, the Elekta Unity at the ESTRO. It – as we hope to deliver, it was a huge success. We had 58% increase in the number of leads that we had in the Congress. We had more than 300, as you can see, specific Unity leads, 250 unique institutions came to see the – and get demonstrations on the system.

And actually even more important we had more than 180 requests for planning guides, which means that someone was – did not really simply come and visit us for – out of curiosity, but they also came in order to really see and evaluate what is it really needed, can I fit this system in my institution or how much would it actually cost me beyond the system price when it comes to installation, et cetera. So this is a real good indication about customers that are thinking seriously about doing installation of the system in the near future.

The other great piece of news is that we did have the first treatments with the system. So the system is not anymore simply a laboratory design prototype. There have been installations, as you know. And now we did have – was a press release about 10 days ago of the first patients that have actually already been treated in the University Medical Center of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

And you can actually see on the right, real image samples that were produced by the system where you can see the yellow arrow is pointing to the tumor that is perfectly delineated. The image contrast is very good. The image – the signal level is very good. Actually we have already demonstrated that we can have uncompromised effectively diagnostic image quality that we actually think that the results were better than originally expected because we could have very high speed in the what we call the live imaging up to 15 images per second could be effectively produced.

And actually, also, we could also produce images with the resolutions below 1 millimeter isotropic which is really high resolution for MRI. So full breadth of MR applications can be delivered with the system. So overall very happy with the first results. We demonstrated technical accuracy and safety in a real clinical setting. So the system is real. So now the objective going forward is to increase the number of patients that are being treated, and we need to reach, in a reasonable amount of time, hundreds of patients that are being treated.

And I’m saying that, so also what is the path? First of all, going forward, so we had ESTRO. We had the second milestone that was the first patient’s being treated. We have the ASTRO with the international Congress in the United States in September, which is an opportunity to generate even more leads in much bigger Congress. And targeting to get CE mark within 2017.

Actually at – we also plan to submit for clearance within 2017 for the United States for FDA clearance. And we are also going to participate at the RS&A, which is a huge radiology show in North America because we actually believe that there’s going to be a more – a very good amount of C-suite hospital CEOs and administrative directors, of course, because they participate in this show, that is going to be opportunity for us to present.

So overall, I think we are on track when it comes to the Phase I where we are targeting high-profile clinics, academic institutions, 300 to 400 are the top academic institutions in the field of medicine around the world. So we are on track on hitting the target of 75 units until 2019. And if we continue with – according to the plan, having hundreds of patients being scanned and treated by the system in the– by 2019, then I think we’re going to be able – the critical point is to get from the hundreds of patients to the thousands of patients.

And when you get to the thousands of patients, a lot of things are happening. So one of the things that is happening is that you then start becoming a clinical routine, then patients start – patients and not just institutions, start to get awareness of the technology. And at the same time, the technology, the customers themselves, they help the technology evolve faster. I have had different experiences in similar situations from my past where I have introduced new premium technology for other companies in the past. And I remember that the critical point is when the clinical evidence is becoming apparent.

So when the clinical evidence is becoming apparent, then they takes off. And by taking off means that it is not just academic institutions that they will start getting interest, but there will be major change, big public sector organizations as well as elite medicine delivery centers around the world.

So this is the summary of what we’re doing so far with the Unity and looking forward to really tell you more about the exciting news about the system in the very near future. And back to Richard.

Richard Hausmann

Thank you very much, Ioannis. And as I said before, I’m extremely excited about it, and I was excited about this first actually two patients already which have been screened – treated. And being an old MRI guy I always have to say that this image quality is really good. It’s really good.

Okay, with that I wanted to do two things. First of all, Håkan, I would like to thank…

Håkan Bergström

For the year we worked together, and…

Richard Hausmann

I’m cut out? No. I mean, for the – thank you – thanks a lot for this first year. You helped me a lot to get into Elekta – into interstices of Elekta. And I think it would have not been possible without you, and thanks for that. I really appreciate working together with you. Really, very much so. And with that I would like to introduce also Gustaf – Gustaf Salford, whom I also worked with in last year as our Controller. And I have to say, I also had a very positive experience with him. And I think he’s – was the right guy to step into big shoes. And let’s move together into the future. And Gustaf, I just wanted to get you up on stage and maybe you say a few words about you.

Gustaf Salford

Thank you Richard and thank you Håkan. So I will take on as the new CFO from 1st of July. And I have a background as Master of Science from the Stockholm School of Economics just two blocks from the Elekta head office, so it’s very close. I study lot finance, entrepreneurship, organization. And then in the beginning of my career, I worked in the consulting business at Booz Allen Hamilton was the name of the company back then and also Boston Consulting Group. I focused a lot on transformation programs, integration programs and M&A and due diligence projects in the Nordic countries but also in Europe and in the Middle East. I joined Elekta in 2009.

And since then it has been a extremely interesting and rewarding journey. I joined in one of the regions, you have [indiscernible] (74:14) as we call it, that was an interesting mix between mature and emerging markets. We saw a lot of growth at that time and a lot of focus on emerging markets. Then the last four years, I’ve been working more on a group role as Head of Group Business Control, working across Elekta back then in the matrix organization but now in our different processes. So can keep track of our performance and our planning going forward as well.

And I just would like to say a couple of words what I think it’s important and what I would like to focus on during the coming period here. And I’ve been heavily involved with Håkan down in the transformation program during the last couple of years. And now we have ended that program. And we’ve started to see the results, and we’ll also see a big part of those results through next year.

But what we’re focusing on right now is to go from this transformation program focus into a more process excellence focus, working across our different processes with the teams out there on the ground to find its efficiencies that we need to sustain our expense levels. So that’s a big area.

And also this cost consciousness across the organization that you might not have so much in a growth-focused company that we were before, we are still, but you need to have that mindset in organization as well, and we’re focusing a lot on that. Transparency and accountability, of course, a crucial thing for CFO and in finance.

And here we’re working with a key performance indicator, making this visible, breaking it down to targets, having the managers out there accountable for what we expect them to achieve. We also work a lot with business intelligence, data, our own data, different apps to track how we can become more efficient, and so we know what’s going out, out there and improve our planning, our forecasting and so on, and that’s a big focus area for me right now.

The balanced business model. Balance and business is, of course, key, and it’s fast striking that difficult balance between growth, margin expansion and working capital. And then this is an area where we have focused a lot in transformation program, and it’s also keeping that and coming back to the growth during next year and also hit the EBITA target.

Strategic resource allocation is also a part of this business – balanced business model that we need to invest in the right areas, so if it’s the markets or the products and the key growth drivers going forward. So these three areas is where I will focus going forward together with Richard and finding this balanced business model in the next couple of years.

So I really – will appreciate and I’ve worked with some of you and talked to some of you in the previous years here, but I really look forward to meet as many of you as possible during the next period here. So thank you.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much, Gustaf. And now we will start the Q&A session. So I would like to invite Richard, Håkan, Ioannis and Gustaf, you can stay here as well, on the stage. And as I said in the beginning, we will have both questions here from the audience in Stockholm, we have questions over the phone, and we might have a few questions on the web interface as well. So if you could, in the beginning, limit yourself to one question per participants would be great. And for you here in Stockholm, you actually have a hand mic on the right side of your chair. So when you ask a question, please push in the button so you see the mic – the red light on the mic lit up so we can hear you in the webcast as well. And I already see a couple of hands waving here in Stockholm, so we will start with Annette, you have probably a question for the team?

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I think I have a question that talk to a lot of people maybe. It’s is on Slide 27, you’re saying you expect growth. If you could, first of all, define is this growth in EBITA, but also on your sales or top line? The reason for my question is, of course, you changed to the IFRS 15, how much do you think this will impact on your sales and reported sales next year with the delay? To make these estimates, we need some sort of idea how long time a distance stays between your shipping and normal installation or when you find acceptance? Thank you.

Richard Hausmann

So the first part I – this growth, we mean top line growth. And for this question, I hand over to Håkan.

Håkan Bergström

First of all, I mean, the effect of IFRS 15 and the change of revenue condition is one year further out. So your question is right, but it’s going to be answered during this year. So when we have done with all the analysis and get all the stuff, because it’s everything from the question that you’re raising, the time lag, but also all the other accounting changes. So we will provide guidance but not at this meeting. Now it’s more the principle. So I don’t think you should expect any changing during the year.

Unidentified Analyst

But then we should expect a decrease in sales then for 2018, 2019 from this, or could you at least tell us how – the difference, as I asked, the difference between shipment and acceptance?

Håkan Bergström

So why do you ask so difficult question? I just said that we’re going to talk about it later, but because it’s you I’m going to try to get – I mean, in essence, what we are changing is from number of shipments to a number of acceptances. And of course, depends on the volume, but I don’t think you should expect a major or any material change in the revenue because of this. But it will be explained, but it’s still the number that is the underlying performance obligation that drives the number.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Johan Andersson

Okay. Do we have the next question here in Stockholm? We have Hans Mahler. Please go ahead and say your company name and ask your question.

Hans Mahler

Yes. This is Hans Mahler with Nordea Markets. I have a question about the machines or the limits you’re taking back in the quarter. Can you just explain how many machines, where were they, how did they end up there in the first place and also where in the P&L will you take the cost for this?

Richard Hausmann

Yes, I don’t know all the details where they were individually. But typically, they were in different countries of the world. We individually talk to the customer because they were customer were revenue rector and the procedure, which we use is we call it the fair value procedure, basically take the revenue back – system back. We use that system to create a new system or components of it, but we take the costs, so to say, inflated by the full revenue, which we take back so that we don’t take the second time the same revenue, yes. So it’s audited process to do it.

And basically that’s how it came to like seven or eight-ish system or something like that.

Håkan Bergström

A handful.

Richard Hausmann

A handful.

Hans Mahler

And maybe the most important question. Why did you ship those machines in the first place?

Richard Hausmann

Well, things have changed. I mean, I don’t know individually what happened. But typically, I mean, financing problems happened for the receive of our payment also and those kind of things, but nothing special. But we look through it, and we just didn’t want to have them further on hanging around somewhere as an asset we talked to the customer to fix it. The regular customer, target customers, yes.

Hans Mahler

Initially when were the book, was it a few years ago or how long time ago?

Håkan Bergström

It’s majority, two years plus. So I mean, if you want more color, it’s mostly emerging markets, Latin America, some Eastern Europe, some others, which I mentioned financing [indiscernible]. Brazil, I don’t know we talked about – Brazil, we all know what happened in Brazil with the currency. So the customer ended up in a situation they can’t really pay for it, and I know you can argue that with that we shouldn’t have shipped. And now we know it so we shouldn’t have, but we did it.

And then we opened the conversation, say, we that’s take it back. And it sits in the gross margin, so it’s sort of costed out there.

Johan Andersson

Okay, thank you. Do we have another question here in the phone today? Carnegie?

Kristofer Liljeberg

Yes. Kristofer Liljeberg from Carnegie. Question on the cents your booked in the quarter. Also so were you shipping all of the SEK 3.5 billion from the backlog as expected and also if you could comment on the level of book-to-bill orders and shipments in the quarter versus last year.

Håkan Bergström

Looking at the quarter, the SEK 3.5 billion, I mean, just reiterate, I think I said during the Q3 call that what sits in the backlog, I mean, typically everything has delivered. But it is at the end, the terms in the contract that decides if we can or can’t ship. I will say, I mean, Q4 as we talk about Q4 for little bit for obvious reason, historically, we don’t quite manage short book and bills. If I recall, I’m looking at Gustaf, I think we made five versus 15 something the year before?

Gustaf Salford

Yes.

Håkan Bergström

The year before, that’s sort of the magnitude of book and bills. And I think your question relates to how you – we can understand the book and bill criterias, how much sort of coming in, in each quarter. I think now we have done sort of the produce-to-order for whole year. And as I mentioned, the normalized, at least now you can compare. Before we compare, I mean not that apples and apples.

So it was a bit, but was much less than in that previous year. I think that’s sort of the bottom line on the thing.

Kristofer Liljeberg

But I don’t know you are – but did you ship most of the SEK 3.5 billion that were planned from the backlog, or did you have those facing effects this quarter?

Håkan Bergström

There were some book and – backlog units that wasn’t shipped for reasons that was…

Richard Hausmann

But what do you mean it’s actually that there were, of course, there were a few book and – book and bills are not bad to start with. I mean, if you deliver now in first quarter, it’s fine, and we have some of those. And we also probably have some book and bills which you probably booked earlier in the quarter and delivered even maybe already. But what we avoided now are those – so which we actually didn’t allow anymore were those where we would have had a book and bill and we didn’t – we wouldn’t have known that it’s installed in the first quarter and that we were absolutely rigorous.

And it was – we were so rigorous that even at the last moment I recall we put some of those produced systems because we still thought we get the letter of credit and everything and get it going into inventory. So that’s – so that is something which you have to be absolutely confident about that this thing is now really rigorously handled, yes. And you chose as you see.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much. We have another question from Patrik.

Patrik Ling

Yes. Hi, Patrik Ling, DNB. Question on the U.S. Now you’re changing sales management, top management there.

Richard Hausmann

CEO.

Patrik Ling

CEO in the U.S. Could you elaborate a little bit more on exactly what is the problem on the markets? As you said that the market is robust, the credit portfolio is okay. And this is the second time, I mean, you have over the last couple of years changed quite a few people on the U.S. sales already.

Richard Hausmann

Yes. I can only really comment on last year now. But when I came in actually we had – we were in the process of changing the sales leaders, the four regional leaders. And actually they worked out quite well. One, I would say we need some upgrading, but the rest is good. But they – what they didn’t get actually enough, in my opinion, in the last year was the support from the – from Bill, actually from the CEO, to help them to really get into it faster.

And to be honest, I mean, Bill was not the guy that go to the customers, and that’s wrong. Because what is – a region is a region for us, it’s not more and not less, but it’s a sales outlet. And if – and you need a real sales guy there. You need a strong sales guy. You need not another sales manager below and lots of hierarchies and you know. And that’s what we cleaned up now. We have a true leader who is a sales leader. And actually the second guy is not even necessary anymore. We’re directly into the region, the zones or whatever you call it in the United States.

So it’s just much more lean, much more direct. The guy is not directly reporting to me. We put absolute focus on. And as I said, it is this sales nature, which unfortunately was a little bit missing in the previous incumbent.

Patrik Ling

Okay. Thank you. And given the – just a follow-up, short one. Given the time frames for sales in this industry, when should we expect this to see it in the numbers?

Richard Hausmann

I would say, pretty quickly. The guy is, as I said, is in Atlanta. The guy – Peter is a real expert on – he knows all the customers in the United States. He was working with Tomas. I don’t know if Tomas Puusepp – when he was running the United States in this – in his time of large growth. He was the sales manager there. So honestly, I don’t know why he never was considered for the position, frankly speaking. But I feel he is absolutely right person.

So next week, I will also be in the United States for the sales – national sales meeting. I think we will rally the troops. I mean, I don’t think it will take long.

Johan Andersson

We have another question here in the back. Ulrik?

Ulrik Trattner

Thank you. Ulrik Trattner, Pareto Securities. Could you just address the issue with the poor shipping of the Icon, just will it be shipped in Q1? When will it can recognize the revenue? And just a follow-up then on the percentage of the order. How many of those are upgrades and how many are those are new systems?

Richard Hausmann

As far as I recall, the 28 which we have on the order side they are not upgrades, they are new systems and they will be shipped in, as we talked basically. I mean, some of them are in Japan. It’s very good to pick up some of that actually even United States, globally actually. They will be shipped in this year following the rules, of course, of the revenue recognition. But the additional upgrades actually, so that’s a different story, which was also picking up quite nicely. On top of that, I have also decided to do – although it’s already moving better, we have decided to do what we call a tiger team for Gamma Knife business, which is essentially a dedicated sales force globally to be driven and speeding up this two targets to sales – orders and sales in the Gamma Knife this year.

Ulrik Trattner

Yes, but just to be clear here, then there was poor shipment in Q4. Are these pushed – are those pushed into Q1?

Richard Hausmann

Not all to Q1, actually. No, no. I mean, these were – be careful. What we said is there were some book and bills, which were not possible. They were basically not possible because they were not be shipped or not planned to be shipped in Q1, so they will be shipped in Q2, Q3, Q4, typically time frames, as usual. But they are really good orders. I mean, no question.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much. I think we have one question at the back, and then we will start with the telephone conference as well. So we have Richard. Please go ahead and ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. We’re take off half a bit. Do the any link at all between the poor performance in the U.S. and all the cost savings that you have been doing, which was – which I mentioned were in, for example, marketing. Is there is that you’ve been starving yourself so much that it’s impacting top line?

Richard Hausmann

Frankly speaking, I don’t see that – I don’t see that connection of that one. What I see a little bit of a connection is that, I think, the mentality of the sales manager, which we have had in place in the United States coming from a bigger company and more as a systematic sales process on imaging side on the radio MR or CT side. It’s quite a different methodology to sell in radiotherapy. I even had to learn that, honestly speaking. It’s a bit more complicated, a bit more customer – maybe Håkan said it that the customer saved us sometimes. The customer intimacy is higher on the therapy side and then on the radiology side. And I think what we try to do is to systemize everything to the extent where we lost a little bit and frustrated our really deeply involved sales people. We had too much alteration of the good ones and yes. And it’s one more the effects. It was not cost cutting. Absolutely not. And then we’re ready to reversing that one. That tendency, and that’s why I am positive.

Johan Andersson

Okay. Thank you very much, Richard. I would also like to remind you, who is in the webcast that you can’t scroll down and place your question there. And then you can ask the question here in the Stockholm. But let’s see if we have any question on the telephone conference. So operator, please.

Richard Hausmann

Maybe we should go to next question.

Johan Andersson

Line is open, but the guy left.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. [Indiscernible] from Olivetree Financial. I realize you don’t provide an estimates and effects of the new accounting policy, but I was wondering if you can quantify what amount of revenue set – stemmed from or what’s recognized in the last 12 months from systems that had not been installed? And my second question is on the Italian investigation. I realized you disclosed a bit more information there now. What are potential ramifications in the case of unfavorable event or ruling there? How should we think about that and how are you preparing yourself for it?

Richard Hausmann

I didn’t get the first one. Did you get the first one?

Håkan Bergström

Maybe I start with IFRS and saying that what we now have announced and the board has decided is to do this analysis and complete it in a year from now change from shipment to acceptances. During this year, we will in this kind of conversation give you the information you need. Currently, we’re doing the analysis. We can’t really answer all the good question that will be asked, but we will.

Richard Hausmann

Maybe to be also a bit more specific, it’s customer technical acceptance at the customer. So we install the system, we do everything the system is running. Because typically, our customers do an own acceptance and they can take whatever, I don’t know month or two, that’s not to think we take – we make and hand over product over and when we say this is our technical thing, it’s done. Training is on boom here. And then that is point in time. It’s important because sometimes otherwise it would take much longer. And about Italy case, they’re still – are the hearings are still going on. We are supporting the officials in any form we can. We can actually not comment at the moment at further things which happened. At the moment, it’s silent and just hearing ongoing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

And our next question comes from Veronika Dubajova from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Veronika Dubajova

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thank you for taking my question. It’s Veronika Dubajova here from Goldman Sachs. My first question is just to challenge you, Richard, a little bit, you said – you want to give us some clarity, I mean, how the business is developing. And I think, in that context, what would be extraordinarily helpful is for you not to just guide on margins, but actually on revenues, because in my experience of following Elekta for the past two years, that is the thing that we have much less visibility into.

So to the extent that you can speculate or at least give us a range of how you think about revenue growth for this year that would be helpful. So I’m going to leave that with you and see if you can at least give us a little bit of qualitative color there. My second question is just around Unity and looking at the slides that you provided, it seems like the time lines for CE and 510(k) filing have slipped a little bit into the second half of this year. Any reason for that or is that just part of normal business?

Richard Hausmann

Yes, okay. The second question is easy. It did not slip. We always said second half of this year. It is around end of October, November. That’s the second half of the year. So it can be more specific, if you want. And you saw it on the slide. So that’s what it is, but actually that’s what it was since more or less I did the exercise with the team in August last year. And we’re pretty confident that this is happening. So that was one thing. The other thing, what was it? So number one, we are not guiding that on the top line, that we – that rule we keep up for the time being at least. But I would comment it this way. You saw that we estimate the market growth of 3% to 5% in the coming year. And let’s put it this way. I would not accept market share loss.

Veronika Dubajova

Okay. So your goal would be to grow at the 3% to 5% plus the reversal of the SEK 650 million core impact from the share?

Richard Hausmann

That’s something – that’s kind of what I said, yes.

Veronika Dubajova

Okay. Thank you very much. That’s fairly clear.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much. And let’s take the question and also remind you that it’s great if you can ask one question, so we can have as many people as possible to ask their question. So do we have another question from the telephone conference?

Scott Bardo

Yes. Thanks very much for taking my questions. So just following on – apologies, Richard, I just want to understand it a little bit better, please, with respect to revenue recognition. So I appreciate that this is the point which is causing such volatility in shares at the moment. You have highlighted that you expect around SEK 1.2 billion more revenue from your order backlog in fiscal 2017-2018 than the prior year. I think that’s on Slide 26. So what I wanted to understand actually, just purely mathematically, if order book remains flat to zero growth throughout the course of the year, are you expecting SEK 1.2 billion higher revenues absolute in 2017 as compared to 2016? Does that mathematically makes sense?

Richard Hausmann

I’m not sure if it mathematically makes sense, but the only thing which we – which I showed in this slide was basically that we’re sitting on a strong backlog, stronger than the year before. We also feel strong that our order growth is going forward very well, especially also not only but also with our Unity coming into the game. I would not make this direct calculation as simple as you pointed it out at the moment, but we go into the growth mode, let’s put it clearly this way.

Scott Bardo

Okay, understood. And again, sorry, Hskan, back to IFRS 15. Appreciate that it’s difficult for you to quantify exactly at this point, but can you at least give us some indication actually as to how accrued income will trend over the course of this fiscal year and in preparation for the change in fiscal 2018? Will there be any meaningful change here actually as you work across this year?

Richard Hausmann

Absolutely. I’m eager to answer that because I mean as we have done in the last year was working down the accrued income. We are going on in working it down. Because we are clear at this stuff. If we do this change, we’ll change over to inventory, right? So back to inventory, yes? So when the rule changes then the year after. So we work it down. We also – we work on process improvements to squeeze as much to optimize, and we’re already doing that since like four months now, five months, to work down the time for shipment, the time for installation.

All these time frames are at the moment part of a really good running process improvement project in the supply chain management and that is import actually to prepare ourselves for this move. But this move is very important move for us because it’s naturally incentivizing then the revenue at the right point in time. And not at the shipment, yes? So that then this three months it was obsolete because it’s natural. And I think this is just what makes the business excellent, just going forward much better.

Johan Andersson

I think we need to – Scott, we can talk later. I think we need to carry on with the next one in line. So please, operator?

Chris Cooper

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I’ve got several please, but I’ll stick to my allotted one, and I’ll avoid IFRS 15 and you’ll pleased to hear. Just on the commercialization costs which you quote out to stepping up in the quarter to Unity. Can you just clarify for me, are we talking mainly about selling expenses or there some other cost lines in the P&L which are impacted here, too? And can you just give us some indication, please, on how material these were? And basically, I’m assuming these costs will now continue through the next 12 months and probably take another leg up or two around each of the EU and U.S. approval date, so any color you could give there on size and phasing would be helpful, please?

Richard Hausmann

So these are typically one-off costs, which are related to events like Ioannis showed of U.S. and material which is necessary for product launch, which is usually done and should be done because it makes no sense to invest hundreds of whatever millions of Swedish kronas in development and then save the money, not investing in a good launch. I mean, that’s crazy. And we do the right thing and I’m pretty happy to have Ioannis on board on that one. So it’s – but it’s a more one-off kind of thing.

Chris Cooper

Great. And so we shouldn’t expect any further step-up from the additional costs those were incurred in the fourth quarter?

Richard Hausmann

You mean overall the expenses or just this one?

Chris Cooper

Well, the commercialization cost, which you quote out to stepping up the Unity in the fourth quarter. I just want to make sure that we don’t get an additional bump ahead of or just after. Can you repeat what that is?

Richard Hausmann

No, we have actually – we execute now on a plan and there’s no additional one-offs, which I expect on that side, absolutely not.

Johan Andersson

Thank you. Do we have…

Ian Douglas-Pennant

It’s Ian Douglas-Pennant from UBS. First – just firstly, Håkan, can you just repeat the explanation for tax or just maybe clarify that a bit, so why that was so high in Q4? I’m a little confused just what – how could be that big. And then I just wanted to also give you the opportunity to give a message on the abstracts of the ESTRO, which showed significant interference between the linac MR and linacs in the room next door to linac MR and how you are planning to mitigate that effect?

Johan Andersson

Yes, so maybe if we start with the first question, and I think Ioannis referring to document that was around ESTRO, that was discussing – do we have – when you’re setting up the MR-linac – do you have an interference to other linacs and can you cope with that or something like that?

Richard Hausmann

That’s probably launched by ViewRay.

Johan Andersson

I think – let us update you on that one, but I think we also have discussed it before that we – that was something that hospital check and it was absolutely manageable. But maybe the first question.

Håkan Bergström

Yes, I mean, to – yes, I don’t have numbers and I can’t share all the complexities when it comes to tax. I would describe it as, I think, complex, but we have transfer pricing agreement so what we call the supply centers like Crawley and Stockholm have a margin, typically higher margin because they take a higher risk when the business is normal. Now as we can see particularly when we do all the restructuring, we don’t make profit in those locally restrictions. And as you probably know that tax rates in UK. and Sweden and other places are quite low. We have higher in other places, with relatively low profit that spell – that is then translated into a higher tax rate, that’s one reason. The other is part of the transformation program, the one-off cost, which is not always deductible. So do those two and as we use one-offs, I think those are one-offs coming into this fiscal year, it will normalize. So even though it’s a high percentage number and we sort of see that and understand it, you should see it as a one-off.

Ian Douglas-Pennant

Okay, fine. The Abstract by the way uses your machine, it’s from the University of Amsterdam?

Richard Hausmann

Yes, that’s UA. I would make a following comment. I don’t know this article, and I don’t want to speculate, but what I know is actually that MR systems and always to be magnets, always need to be checked environment, and I don’t know what happened there. I need to really follow-up on that. I don’t know. But as you see, I’m not even involved in that, so we don’t really see that as a major issue.

Ian Douglas-Pennant

Okay, great. I’ll follow-up…

Johan Andersson

Perfect.

Richard Hausmann

Please follow up on that.

Johan Andersson

Perfect. Thank you very much, Ian. And I think we have one pretty simple question from the web is that if you look at this year that has passed when you have tightened your shipment policies and also linked to the IFRS, did you have more shipments or more acceptances this year that has passed?

Håkan Bergström

As I have said we had less.

Johan Andersson

Correct.

Richard Hausmann

In the last year.

Johan Andersson

In the last year that’s passed, yes.

Richard Hausmann

But we expect more this year.

Johan Andersson

Okay, thank you. Do we have another question from the telephone conference?

Romain Zana

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question is regarding Unity. From my understanding of the different medical publication of MR-linac, the cohabitation of high magnetic field and radiation is manageable. Should the software used is powerful enough to adjust for the potential deviation of the beam? So I was wondering if you already have physical evidence that Unity is able to overcome this challenge. And quick one also on Unity is, how many Unity would you be able to produce on an annual basis without any significant incremental CapEx? Thank you.

Richard Hausmann

So the planning of – therapy planning modules for the MR-linac for the Unity are, of course – considering all necessary effects like the rescatter and all those kind of stuff that’s all taken care of. Beam detection actually is, again, something which one of the other companies are trying to sell those kind of technologies is bringing up all the time. But you should – my recommendation is don’t take everything serious which is coming from another marketing department. And production-wise, also, we take all the effects serious, to be honest. Yes, but we are really on top of it and if you have seen, we shared this first patient. I mean, I hope that the statement on high-field and linacs are not compatible is not once and forever over, yes. I mean, this is a little bit too simplistic which sometimes other companies are doing marketing. But that’s a different story.

In terms of production for the ramp up, which starts now with shipping, for example, the first system to tubing, and in the fall we will foresee one of two systems in this year per month. One system per month or for two months. And we ramp up this thing. The capacity is actually not a limitation. You have to know that the whole supply chain methodology of the Unity is as follows. Just we actually produce and effectually the linac, which is, as Ioannis pointed out, an extremely nice and absolutely new ring entry, much nicer than the system which was introduced by another company recently. And this is the only piece basically, which – plus a table which we built as Elekta, then Philips magnet comes to the site actually and is combined there together with the RF cabin shielding box so to say as a third component. So it’s not so much a capacity issue for us. I mean, this ring entry to producers is probably even less work than our Versa HD right now. We’re prepared to be very flexible. We have also arrangement with our partner Philips as a magnet supplier to be 0.5 year flexible so to increase numbers as we need.

Romain Zana

Okay, and just, if I may, just a clarification for Håkan. You showed on Slide 12 a positive impact of SEK 250 million on EBITA from Forex tailwind versus prior year. How this compare with the SEK 540 million annualized savings mentioned elsewhere, because I’m a bit confused? Thank you.

Håkan Bergström

If I got your question right, then I said that the 5 – 4 to 5 is since we started sort of the transformation journey 2014 and 2015. So it’s – probably if I got the question right, you have to add another year.

Romain Zana

Okay, thank you.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much. Do we have any more questions from the telephone first, then we’ll take some final questions here in Stockholm as well, if we have. Do we have any more in the telephone conference?

Ines Silva

Hi, good afternoon, thank you so much for talking my question. I was just wondering post- ESTRO if you could give us some feedback on the pricing discussions that you had with potential customers for the MR-linac? And also if you have an estimate of how much is the investment that each hospital will have to do to install such a machine? And with the result of the ESTRO abstract that Ian just spoke about, does that change at all the investment that the hospitals will have to do to put your machine in place?

Richard Hausmann

I mean, the price levels we – the good thing is at the moment that we don’t discuss too much price level with customers. So we are sticking to this $8 million to $10 million price range. And the additional efforts they have to make to prepare the bankers also is also limited because it’s only the height of the banker which needs a little bit more than the footprint is actually the same. Of course, a lot of the customers which we are talking to and the prospects, they are planning new wards anyway and they typically do it a little bit bigger just for also patient so to say friendliness, but it’s not a major aspect. If you do it new, it’s a little bit more cubic meters of concrete that’s basically what it is.

Ines Silva

You don’t have an estimate of how much the investment could be?

Richard Hausmann

I would have to check it. I don’t know if I by heart . We can come back to that, Ines.

Ines Silva

Thank you.

Richard Hausmann

Okay. So, I think, we should take a final question here on the telephone conference and then we see if we have any final questions here in the Stockholm as well. So operator, do we have final question from the telephone conference?

Paul Moran

Thank you. Just a question on the three months rule with the produced order. I would have thought that would have an effect on the receivables balance given that sales in krona were down just under 5% year-on-year. The receivables balance, if you take accrued income together with accounts receivable only went down just over 1%, so I’m just wondering if you could explain why receivables didn’t come down more than sales year-on-year.

Håkan Bergström

I mean, if I’m, by the way, Looking at that dynamic, I think you should see the decrease overall in accrued income. You should also look at advances and prepaid income because everything gets invoiced. So the clear as I think the logic may be says that you look at the sales and then look at the receivables. It’s not the only logic you have to look at. So one has to look at advances, that’s one, and of course, that’s not revenue, at least not in the same period.

Paul Moran

Okay, and just with respect to touching on the accrued income balance, if we go to IFRS 15, is it just fair to assume that accrued income would drop to zero so that would be what the revenue impact would be as a one-off when that rule comes into place based on whatever that is?

Håkan Bergström

I would sort of try to summarize, said it, a yes and a no. The yes is to say that the accrued income will be different, probably close to zero. It won’t affect revenue in the way I think you are thinking because now, revenue is driven by shipment and the following year, it’s going to be on acceptances, the number of acceptances. So if is going to be a difference, it’s just a number between how many units we ship or how many units that was sort of under acceptance. So don’t expect a huge revenue effect on this.

Paul Moran

Okay. Thank you.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much. Let’s see if we have any final questions here in the floor in Stockholm. We have one here. Annette?

Unidentified Analyst

It’s just on Slide 52, Ioannis or the management team, you were saying that for Phase I, you’re expecting a 300 to 400 unit addressable market and then you say for Phase II, you expect 3,000 units addressable market. My question is why 3,000, why not 13,000 that’s the installed base?

Richard Hausmann

25%.

Unidentified Analyst

It is – that’s – and what you based also penetration rate of 25% upon?

Ioannis Panagiotelis

So actually typically a marketing, you can see it also in radiology, for example. You can split it in premium performance, value, super value. So this is simply typically that is in the industry, the premium market. So we say that this system will be addressing the needs of the premium market.

Unidentified Analyst

What’s the time frame on this addressable market, 10 years?

Ioannis Panagiotelis

Actually, it really depends as I said on how quickly are we going to get into the thousands of patients that have been treated. So this is really, like in radiology, I can give you a parallel without making a particular promise here, but I happen to be product manager for 3T MRI. 3T MRI started more or less with may be 50 units per year around the year 2003. And then it became hundreds of units per year in 5 years. What was the key? The key was clinical evidence was demonstrated and then it started effectively penetrating deeper than the academic market into the premium clinical market. So a similar effect, it is definitely possible, but there maybe challenges or there may be actually one thing that could potentially happen to address this market, it’s I am not dreaming that Elekta is going to be the only company that in 10 years from now is going to be delivering MRI linacs. It’s going to be more.

Richard Hausmann

At some point, you always…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Do you think the price of $8 million to $10 million is a pushback for you to reach a higher number potentially?

Richard Hausmann

Well, I mean, there’s also a value behind. I mean, there’s also a lot of engineering behind. There’s lot of investment behind. And I think it’s a legitimate thing that we go in with the price, which is not margin diluting and margin increasing. And we are open on that one. Would it be there forever or won’t we be doing also cost reductions, by the way, as we go forward? Of course, we will. So we will have flexibility on that one, keeping still the margin. So I won’t say it’s forever. We will definitely do as our usual way. We do our cost reductions on products, which is important, and to do. That’s a normal way of going forward, but it is a different price point than a linac and it is a different price point – will be a different price point also in the future.

Johan Andersson

Okay. Thank you very much. Let’s see if we have – do we have any final questions here in Stockholm? I think everyone has had a chance to ask their question. Yes, we have one here in the front as well. Yes, just go ahead?

Unidentified Analyst

What is the revenue split between Elekta and Philips on the Unity product?

Richard Hausmann

There is no revenue split because – in that sense because we are selling the product only. So the full revenue is on us. We are partnering with Philips. They have done a lot of interesting developments together with us and the customer, but at the moment, they are our subsupplier, basically. And we buy the magnet system from them at a certain price. And that’s when – and I cannot disclose that price, and I don’t want to.

Johan Andersson

The next question?

Unidentified Analyst

The next question then comes, is the margin same for unit as per regular linac?

Richard Hausmann

It’s higher. It’s higher. It’s not margin diluting, its margin increasing.

Johan Andersson

Okay. Thank you very much for that. And to finish off, we’d like to – Richard to have a few words before we…

Richard Hausmann

I would just like to thank you all, both here in Stockholm and around the world, on the phone. I think the message you should take home is we keep going on the 20% – larger than 20% EBITA margin. We are in this year for growth and actually we are starting off on a tipping point to move into the future with processes, which we believe are really are sustainable and improving our company as we speak day by day. Okay? Thanks a lot and see you next time. Thank you.

