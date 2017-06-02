Telecom Dividend Dog Tumbles - Verizon's 5% Dividend Suddenly Looks Sexy

Investors looking to fill the gap left by Frontier should turn their sights toward Verizon.

The predictions I made in November, 2016 have unraveled. For those who don't remember: Citi released research on Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) half a year ago, predicting the dividend to be safe until 2020. I am not nearly as influential as Citi, but I felt it my duty to release a response to my relatively small audience so that I could address what I deemed as dangerous and poorly focused research from a respected, resource-heavy company.

As I predicted, FTR not only cut its dividend by 62% but continued to fall:

I'm writing about this now because I recently received a message from a reader of the previous article asking, "If FTR is no good, what is a good stock in this industry?" My short answer to that question is that I don't feel particularly bullish about the telecom industry overall. My long answer follows in the form of a comparative article that highlights key differences between my pick in the communications industry - Verizon (NYSE:VZ) - versus FTR, which I still recommend avoiding.

Seeing as we have already looked at the technicals of FTR, let's start the comparison with a similar look at VZ:

The possible price target is $52.18, where the gap would fill ( most gaps do fill if given enough time). Unlike FTR, the stochastic indicators seem to have some weight in predicting the timing of movements, and if we are to heed the recent signal for VZ we should wait until the stochastics fall a bit before entering a long position. Luckily, VZ's volatility is not too wild, and its options are almost always fairly valued (except for right before earnings reports, when the volatilities diverge).

Early in 2016, Verizon yielded over $10B worth of wireline to Frontier:

The deal was not followed with increased alpha for Frontier but was followed by negative sentiment and employee layoffs. Most important to many investors was the increase in debt, a major factor in Frontier's tumble and dividend cut. The dividend cut hurts but was the responsible thing to do, given the debt levels (FTR on the left; VZ on the right - this order will hold throughout the article):

Now clearly, Verizon is not in great shape either, but debt seems to be attached to nearly every decent pick in this industry. This comparison, however, favors Verizon for one important reason: Earnings covers the interest on debt for Verizon but not Frontier. But this cannot hold if Verizon's earnings continue to fall.

From a quarter-to-quarter view, Verizon's earnings don't appear to have a clear trend:

But a rolling average shows a downward trend, albeit slow:

This means that Verizon might find itself in Frontier's debt situation in the future, though the company does have quite a bit of time to greenify its balance sheet. Broadband subscriber growth is low for both companies, but Verizon has important assets that Frontier lacks - assets that will allow the company to control what it can, which is revenue per user. Said assets are its recent acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo! - two companies that can quickly bring in advertising revenue for Verizon when the acquisition deal closes this month.

Verizon has the additional benefit of already being on top and with a stable customer base, whereas Frontier has seen its customers defecting after the acquisition of Verizon's wireline. Frontier's CEO responded to the customer desertion phenomenon by placing blame instead of setting plans; such actions are correlated to falling stock prices (in contrast, bad news met with specific plans is correlated to rising stock prices). I generally keep CEO compensation out of my analyses, but I think this comparison article warrants a look:

That's quite a divergence in CEO salary and EPS performance for Frontier. Verizon's is as expected and easily justified. Management is an often overlooked aspect of company comparisons, but even basic details such as tenure can give us outsiders some insight into how smoothly the company is running:

Verizon's management stays 2x as long as Frontier's management. The board of directors at Frontier is also more willing to walk (8.6 versus 10.3 years).

I cannot help but feel that management's dedication to the company isn't somewhat related to the stock performance:

And on that note, a comparison of fundamental metrics shows Verizon to be quite strong. Needless to say, Frontier is underperforming on all the same metrics:

Both stocks have been popular for their dividends, and for many traders the dividends are indeed the main draws. For Frontier, the draw was the high yield; investors were gambling that the dividend would be sustained, earning their high yields by taking on heightened risk. While I do recommend this strategy for dividend investors, it must be done intelligently - and as I explained in my November article on FTR, the risk was too high.

Verizon's dividends have been rising in spite of the debt issue. In fact, its growth is more reliable and profitable than the stock for most buy-in points. Although Verizon investors might have some Frontier-esque debt concerns, its new acquisitions should set serious negative growth concerns back by a few years, allowing the following chart to be representative of what is to come:

The dividend is reasonable, reliable, rising, and many other positive R-words. For the past ten years, Verizon has given its investors consistent yields of at least 4%:

Frontier, in contrast, is unreliable. Being aware of its recent dividend cut is all the dividend analysis a dividend-seeker needs for the moment. Consider it a reset for the company, allowing it to fix its balance sheet before a comeback, if indeed a comeback is possible.

Bottom Line

While Frontier used to be a decent player in the industry and a suitable target for high-yield investors, the risk eventually caught up to investors, leaving them with a penny stock. Verizon might look to have its own balance sheet issues but has a reliable track record and a new, significant revenue source. I expect to see Verizon make good on its rhythmic dividend increases and continue to seek diversification in its journey to reclaim growth for its EPS. If you really need a replacement for Frontier, Verizon is my recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.