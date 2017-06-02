Facebook's (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Hosts 2017 Annual Stockholder Meeting (Transcript)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

2017 Annual Stockholder Meeting Conference Call

June 01, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Dave Kling

Good morning. Welcome and thanks for joining us for Facebook’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I’m Dave Kling, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and chairman of this annual meeting, which I now call to order.

Here’s today’s agenda. First, we’ll focus on the formal business set forth in our proxy statement. Mark will then spend a few minutes talking about how Facebook is doing and we’ll then conclude with the Q&A session.

Before we begin with the formal business, I’d like to remind you to please turn off all mobile devices and of the rules of conduct that were handed out, when you entered the meeting, including the rule prohibiting photos and recording of any kind. To conduct an orderly meeting, we request that you follow these rules. Thank you for your cooperation.

Let me start by introducing members of our Board of Directors who are here today, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Erskine Bowles, and Sue Desmond-Hellmann. I would also like to introduce two other people who are in attendance. Alex Bender of Ernst & Young, our independent registered public accounting firm, and Kris Veaco, who’ll act as the Inspector of Election for this meeting, and will tabulate the results of the voting. Ms. Veaco has previously taken the oath of Inspector of Election.

Turning now to the formal business. I have a copy of the notice together with the declaration as to the mailing of the proxy statement made available to all Facebook stockholders of record as of April 7, 2017. I also have a list of stockholders entitled to vote at this meeting, which is available for inspection by any stockholder present or by any proxyholder representing a stockholder and which list will be filed with the records of this meeting. I am advised by the Inspector of Election that the holders representing at least a majority of the outstanding Class A and Class B common stock voting together as a single class are present and represented by proxy here today, and the requisite quorum for each proposal is therefore present. Accordingly, this meeting is authorized to transact the business set forth in our proxy statement.

We have seven proposals to consider at this meeting, each of which is described in the proxy. We will discuss these proposals momentarily. However, first, I’ll remind you that the voting today is by proxy and written ballot. If you have already sent in a proxy and do not intend to change your vote, there is no need for you to cast a ballot today. Your vote will be counted automatically without any further action on your part. Any stockholder present who has not returned a proxy or who wishes to change your vote may cast the ballot at this meeting. As any stockholder wish to cast the ballot today, if so, please raise your hand and one of our volunteers will bring one to you. All right, keep your hands raised tight, please.

All right. It is now 11:07 and the polls are now open. You may vote at anytime during our discussion of the proposals on the agenda. Once you’ve filled out your ballot, please just raise your ballot in the air and our volunteers will come and collect it.

I will now review the proposals to be voted on at the meeting. The first item of business is to elect our Board of Directors to serve until the next annual meeting or until their earlier death, resignation or removal. The director nominees are Marc Andreessen, Erskine Bowles, Susan Desmond-Hellmann, Reed Hastings, Jan Koum, Sheryl Sandberg, Peter Thiel and Mark Zuckerberg. The qualifications for each proposed director are set forth in the proxy statement. No other director nominees have been properly submitted for election pursuant to our bylaws or SEC rules. Therefore no other nominations may be accepted at this time. The Board of Directors recommends a vote for the election of each of the nominated directors.

The second item of business is to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2017. The Board of Directors recommends a vote for this proposal. Finally, we received five stockholder proposals to comply with requirements of our bylaws and SEC rules, and therefore are eligible to be voted on at this meeting.

Proposal number three is the proposal regarding a change in stockholder voting. Proposal number four is the proposal regarding a lobbying report. Proposal number five is the proposal regarding false news. Proposal six is a proposal regarding a gender pay equity report. And finally, proposal number seven is a proposal regarding an independent chair. The Board of Directors recommends a vote against each of these proposals.

The proponent of each of the stockholder proposals may now make a statement in support of their proposal. I’ll call you up one-by-one, to one of the three microphones. Please limit your statements to no more than three minutes. First, for proposal three, Abigail Shaw will be speaking on behalf of NorthStar Asset Management. Ms. Shaw?

Abigail Shaw

Good morning. My name is Abigail Shaw from NorthStar Asset Management in Boston, the beneficial owner of over $5.4 million of Facebook common stock. Fellow shareholders, I am here to represent resolution number three, a good governance proposal about equal voting rights.

Facebook’s management and Board have consistently minimize our input as shareholders by reducing our voting rights. When shareholders of common stock do not have an equal right to weigh in on significant governance matters, we subject ourselves to greater financial risk. Facebook’s voting structure is heavily weighed to favor insiders, given that Class B shares are granted 10 times of voting rates of Class A shares. Last June, matters were made worst when Mr. Zuckerberg and other Class B insiders voted in a brand new class of stock with zero voting rights. This is particularly remarkable because 71% of Class A outside shareholders voted against this measure. How is it possible that an overwhelming majority of shareholders voted against a change in company governance and yet this creation of Class B shares was still implemented? Well, this is because Mark Zuckerberg, who owns only 14% of the outstanding shares of the company has 53% of the voting power. While it is certainly easy to ignore this reality when profits are up, this voting structure constitutes a considerable risk to governance and shareholder value.

Our company’s own 10-K states that Mr. Zuckerberg is entitled to vote his shares in his own interest, which may not always be in the interest of our stockholders generally. Furthermore, the 10-K notes that in the event of his death, the shares of our capital stock that Mr. Zuckerberg owns will be transferred to the persons or entities that he has designated. The Board is quite aware of this risk. In fact, when news came out that Mr. Zuckerberg intended to give away a vast amount of Facebook stock in his lifetime, the Board scrambled to create the zero vote share, so that he can give away those shares and not his voting right. We seek to remedy this problem before it becomes an unmitigated disaster for the firm.

It continues to be impossible for outside shareholders to have any meaningful input on company decisions. Mr. Zuckerberg has brought this company into fruition and led it into profitability. But the company’s decision to offer common shares of the company in public exchanges making Facebook a public company brings with it a responsibility to shareholders to practice good governance. Shareholders, we urge you to vote for proxy item number three.

Dave Kling

Thank you. Next for proposal four, Maureen O’Brien will be speaking on behalf of the City of Philadelphia Public Employees Retirement System. Ms. O’Brien?

Maureen O’Brien

Good morning, fellow shareholders and Board members. My name is Maureen O’Brien and I’m here to move proposal number four which asks Facebook to fully disclose the company’s political spending.

There’s a large group of institutional investors that have been engaging with companies on political disclosure and accountability for many years. The result of that effort which the Pension Funds of Philadelphia is a part of is that there’s over 300 companies that now disclose their political spending on their website. You can go to their website and see their donation. The second piece to that is the accountability piece which is making sure that the Board is aware of how the company is spending its money and that decision making is centralized.

As we all know, there’s many ways you can influence public policy, one of those ways is to do direct donation; another way is through lobbying and the company does not disclose that piece of information. So, companies can lobby in their own name at the state and federal level and all that information is required to be reported. So, we’re simply asking that the information that’s already compiled be also disclosed on the website.

The more concerning piece of lobbying, which is there’s no disclosure of is through political intermediaries. So, for example, we know that Facebook belongs to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and we know that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has spent $1.3 billion in lobbying spending; they’re the largest lobbying spender. We don’t know how much of that Facebook underwrote; there’s absolutely no disclosure of that.

There’re 68 companies now that disclose that piece of information. You can go to their website; you can see which trade associations and other groups they belong to; you can see the amount of money that they give to those associations and you can see the portion of that sum that is used for political purposes. We’re asking Facebook to also provide that disclosure. A second way to address that problem is by asking those trade associations and related entities not to use corporate dollars for political purposes. There’s a large pharmaceutical company that’s going to make an announcement that they have decided to do that soon. I assess the proxy advisor has recommended that shareholders vote in favor of this and they’ve pointed out that lack of transparency in that big portion of the company’s political spending. So, we urge you to vote in favor of it. We think that the most clear way that Facebook -- the Facebook’s stance on political issues, the most clear expression of that is what they’re funding, which candidates and which issues, and we think that transparency is good for the company and it’s good for shareholders.

Dave Kling

Thank you. Next, for proposal five, Natasha Lamb will be speaking on behalf of Arjuna Capital. Ms. Lamb?

Natasha Lamb

Thank you. Good morning, Mr. Chairman, members of the Board and fellow shareholders. My name is Natasha Lamb and I’m here to move proposal number five on behalf of Arjuna Capital and Baldwin Brothers clients asking the Board to publish a report on public policy issues associated with managing fake news and associated hate speech, including the impact on the democratic process, free speech and the cohesive society. To be clear, we are not talking about -- we are talking about content that is posted and disseminated with the intent to mislead, not the mainstream media, which the President refers to as fake news.

Of note, research has shown that fake news has affected elections in the UK, France and the U.S. Few confirm broad misperception caused by fake news, noting 64% of U.S. adults say fabricated news stories cause a great deal of confusion about the basic facts of current issues and events, confusion that cuts across political line. Fake news is not about sin or conformation bias, it’s about fabricating and when fabrication is disseminated so easily at scale, the way we have seen through Facebook social media platform, it represents threat to our democracy. And while our company defines Facebook’s business as a neutral technology platform, it’s simply not. With nearly two thirds of adults getting their news from Facebook, it’s clear, Facebook is a media platform, which now controls the conversation, a conversation that can be manipulated at scale through the propagation of fake news.

While our company has recently announced some steps to deal with the problem, they are a bit too little and too late. Facebook is at risk if it maintains a platform of confusion and distortion. In doing so, it will lose the trust of its users who may simply move on to the next thing. Indeed, the Facebook’s challenge is how do deal with fake news with curbing Freedom of expression for billions of users around the globe. A lack of self regulation could also invite government regulation.

Investors seek assurances that fake news, fabricated content and hate speech is being handled responsibly over time. We do not expect it’ll be solved through simple algorithm tweaks or better user education although those are important pieces of a larger puzzle. Fake news is a complex issue that needs to be managed systematically with transparency and accountability to investors and users. Investors need to understand the full scope of the issue. We expect annual reporting on public policy risk impacts on free speech and analysis on how fake new is impacting a cornerstone of our democracy and informed electorate.

Thank you so much for your consideration of this proposal.

Dave Kling

Thank you. And for proposal six, Ms. Lamb will again be speaking on behalf of Arjuna Capital.

Natasha Lamb

Thank you very much. Again, my name is Natasha Lamb and I’m here to move proposal number six on behalf of Arjuna Capital and Baldwin Brothers clients asking the Board to publish a report on gender pay equity. This is the second year we have filed this proposal and it’s gone to a vote.

The median income for women working full time in United States is reported to be 79% of her male counterpart and forecast indicates that women will not reach pay parity until 2059, more than 40 years. Of note, the gap for African-American and Latino women is wider at 60% and 55%, respectively.

Gender pay disparity is not only one of the biggest social justice issues of our time, it poses a risk to company’s performance, brand and investor return. This issue is particularly salient to the technology industry which struggles to attract, retain and move women into positions of leadership. A 2016 Glassdoor study finds an unexplained 5.9% gender pay gap in the information technology industry, after statistical control for things like position and seniority, noting that many techtrons top the list for the largest gender pay gap. And while Facebook has not reported companywide pay gap, PayScale reports the company has a mean pay gap of 18%, over $20,000.

Research indicates gender diverse teams are more productive, innovative and drive better results. So, clearly, a failure to attract and retain qualified female employees is detrimental to Facebook’s ability to innovate and compete. Facebook has disclosed that 33% of our company’s work force is female, yet only 27% of our management team is female. Our company is best served by a proactive approach to addressing these structural biases including pay inequities that prevent women from moving into positions of leadership. Given the material business risk, gender inequity presents, investors expect quantitative, transparent and honest disclosures and goals. Employees expect a new level of structural support that addresses group causes and empowers fair negotiation, promotion and ultimately equal pay.

Implementing the proposal would represent a proactive step towards closing the gender pay gap. We believe the company would benefit from taking a leadership position on this issue along with technology peers including Intel, Apple, Expedia, Adobe, Amazon, Microsoft, GoDaddy and eBay. As research indicates, attracting and retaining diverse team yields strong financial performance benefits. Proxy advisor, institutional shareholder services agree. They state a vote for this resolution is warranted, as Facebook lags its peers in addressing gender pay disparity as a company. By not keeping pace with its peers, Facebook is put at a competitive disadvantage in the recruitment and retention of employees. Thank you again for your consideration.

Dave Kling

Thank you. Finally, for proposal seven, [Reem Solomon and Lisa Limsley] will be speaking on behalf of some of us. Mr. Solomon and Ms. Limsley? [Ph]

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Mr. Chairman and thank you shareholders. First of all, I’d like to say that the fact that our lead -- our company’s lead director, if I understood correctly, Susan Desmond-Hellmann is not present today, is that correct?

Dave Kling

She is present.

Unidentified Company Representative

My name is Lisa Limsley and together with my colleague Reem Solomon, we’re presenting proposal number seven, the shareholder proposal for an independent Board Chair, the Chair who is not also the CEO. On behalf of our organization, some of us in our 12 million member global community which includes over 1,500 individual Facebook shareholders and 1,600 individuals who wrote to their pension and mutual funds regarding this proposal. The Board of Directors is supposed to represent us, the shareholders, and oversea management, so it does not make sense to have a top manager, the CEO also Chair of the Board.

Evidence has proven that when firm separates the CEO and board chair roles, it eliminates the conflict of interest that inevitably occurs, when the CEO is responsible for self oversight. 48% of S&P 500 companies have separated the roles of chair and CEO. We don’t think you should be your own boss, Mr. Zuckerberg and we’re not alone. Proxy advisory firm, ISS, says “shareholders would benefit from a more independent board oversight in the form of an independent chair. The company has a multi-class capital structure which is not in the best interests of all shareholders. The Board is not substantially independent, and there is no formal nominating committee. An independent chairman would serve as a more effective counterbalance to the current leadership structure and provide unaffiliated shareholders with a stronger form of independent board oversight and leadership.”

Unidentified Company Representative

Mr. Zuckerberg said in his February manifesto that “Facebook stands for bringing us closer together and building a global community.” Building community requires trust. So, what kind of a community can Facebook really build as Facebook has all the market power and one person has all the power within Facebook. Having a CEO, who is not his own boss is especially important, as Facebook faces mounting criticism that the company sensors human and several rights advocates when they are critical of government actors including police officers, while failing to prevent violent threat and white supremacist hate groups and calls for our company to be regulated as a publisher.

Last year, Mr. Zuckerberg used his superior voting rights to approve yet another class of stock to perpetuate his outright control of the company’s voting power for the remainder of his lifetime, without maintaining his economic interest. This marks the new low in the corporate governance of our company and if there were ever a time for an independent board oversight and implementation of best practices that time is now. We urge shareholders to please vote to this resolution and we urge the Board to adopt this policy. Thank you.

Dave Kling

Thank you. The company will not be providing responses at this meeting, as the company’s position on each proposal was already set forth in the proxy statement. We’ll now collect the remaining ballots. Please raise your ballots and our volunteers will come around and pick them up. Couple more in here. All votes have been cast on the proposals to be considered at this meeting, got two more -- three more. And as of 11:28, the polls are now closed. We can take that one.

I’ll now confirm with the Inspector of Election and report on the preliminary results of the voting.

The vote required to approve proposal one is the plurality of the voting power of our Class A and Class B common stock voting together as a single class, which means that the eight nominees receiving the highest number of affirmative votes will be elected to the Board of Directors. Based on the results tabulated by the Inspector of Election each of the eight nominees has been elected to the Board of Directors. The vote required to approve proposals two through seven is the majority of the voting power of our Class A and Class B common stock voting together as a single class. Based on the preliminary results tabulated by the Inspector of Election, proposal two has been approved by at least the requisite majority of the votes cast, and each of proposals three through seven have been rejected by at least the requisite majority of the votes cast. Final results of the voting will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K within four business days. There are no other items of business on the agenda, so this concludes the formal part of the meeting. The annual meeting is now adjourned.

Now, before I ask Mark to come to the stage, I want to remind you that his remarks and the Q&A that follows may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. We caution you to consider the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. These risk factors are more fully detailed under the caption risk factors in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 4, 2017. In addition, any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on assumptions as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. Mark?

Mark Zuckerberg

Hey, everyone. Taking the podium. Thank you all coming out today. So, we’ve had a pretty intense year and have gotten a lot done since the last time we were all here last year. We now -- our community is up to 1.9 billion people who actively use our services every month and more than 1.3 billion people use them every day. Last year, the business performed really well and we reached $27.6 billion in revenue including in the last -- the first quarter of this year, we reached $8 billion in revenue, so a lot of good progress on a lot of fronts.

Now, this year, we also just celebrated the five-year anniversary of our IPO, which some of you remember was pretty rocky at the time. It’s been a pretty good journey so far. I appreciate all of your support along the way. We’ve a lot more ahead that we’re looking forward to doing.

And reflecting on the five years so far, I had a chance to read the shareholder letter that I wrote when we first went public, and a lot of the principles that we were talking about back then are still the principles that we care about in running the company, giving everyone a voice, connecting people with friends and family and the people they care about. But one thing has I think shifted in our thinking, which is for the first 10 years of the company, we’ve really focused primarily on connecting friends and families. And now, I think we have this growing realization that that is very important but is not enough to bring the world closer together. In addition to connecting friends and family and trying to give everyone a voice, we also have to proactively work to build communities and bring people closer together to make it, so that the discourse that we have is positive and that people over time aren’t becoming more divided, but as we have a chance to share more can also come together in our views to make progress together as the society.

So, I wrote this letter in February that some of you may have had a chance to read. I tried to outline some of the things that I think Facebook can do to help build communities around the world. And my point in that wasn’t to say that Facebook is maybe the only company or institution doing this, of course we’re not, but the job of building communities around the world is one that is shared by everyone and that -- but I do believe that we can play a role in this and have a responsibility to do our part. So, I laid out a few things that I feel like we have a particular opportunity and responsibility to help do.

So, one is around helping people connect with supportive communities. So, there is a lot of people on Facebook today who joined communities that are important parts of their support structure, whether you’re new mother [ph] who just had a child and joined the group for support of new mothers or if your spouse or someone in the military and you want to connect with other people who are spouses of military folks who are -- when they’re away or you are suffering from a rare disease and maybe there is no one in your community physically around you who you know has that disease but there are people, maybe thousands of people around the world who have that, now you can share that experience with people.

So, what we found is that there are more than 100 million people on Facebook who are members of one of these meaningful groups and communities. And we’ve set a goal internally that over the next 5 or 10 years, we want to see if we can help a 1 billion more people or more connect to meaningful communities with that. And we think that if we can do this that can help provide people with -- more people with the support structure that they need in their lives.

A second important part of building community is helping keep people safe. That’s a real cornerstone of any community is that we all come together to look out for each other and make sure that when things are going wrong whether it’s a urgent short-term crisis or ongoing issues that we have that we look for each other. And I think that Facebook and online communities have a unique opportunity to help people come together in new ways. So, whether it’s after an earthquake in 2015 when our community came together to raise more than $15 million to support people rebuilding in India and Nepal, or more recently, there are number of issues and cases that we’ve seen with video where our community’s come together to help save people who are thinking about suicide and get them the support they needed. There is a lot more here that I think that we can do.

And recently, we announced that we’re going to add 3,000 new people to our community office team so that we can respond more quickly when we get reports from people that someone might not be safe in our community or someone might need help or someone is thinking about harm or there is some violence that is going on. We want to make sure that we can respond to that really quickly and we’re going to continue growing the team that works on this. That’s already thousands of people, but we’re going to almost double it over the next year to continue working on this to keep people safe.

A third pillar of building community is making a -- helping to create a well informed community, and that’s a theme I know a lot of us are thinking about. The quality of discourse that happens in the world. And there’re billions of conversations that go on, on Facebook. And making sure that people have access to good information is a really important part of what we care about in terms of making sure that there’s good discourse, while making sure that people have the freedom to share what’s important to them. And there’re a lot of opinions, people may not disagree with, but we still think it’s important that people have the ability to get that out there.

We do have a special focus on trying to reduce the prevalence of false news in the system, and there’re a bunch of different ways that we’re going about this. A lot of the folks who spread hoaxes and false news aren’t actually doing it for an ideological reason, they’re doing it because they’re basically spammers who’re trying to money, like they know that what they’re saying isn’t true, they’re just trying to come up with the most outrageous thing that they can, so that way they can post links to it and get you to click on it, because it sounds crazy, and then you click on it and they show you ads on the landing page. So, we have focused a lot on disrupting the economics through these folks. If we can make it, so, it’s no longer profitable for them to do this, then they’ll stop. And one of the things that we can do is making it so when this content gets shared and it’s shared a little bit less in news feed, that we can make sure that these kind of spammers aren’t using our ad systems and monetization tool to make money. And those things are already having a pretty good result in terms of cutting down on the amount of hoaxes and false news.

There’s a lot of other work that we can do by people who I think often mean well but are sharing content that is inaccurate in the system. So, one of the things that we’ve done recently is made it so that when a number of people flag that they think that something might not be true, we send it to fact checkers. And if a couple of fact checkers say this isn’t true, then we’ll also append a notice to some of the content saying that fact checkers disputed. Again, because we care about giving everyone the freedom to share what they care about, we don’t want to block that content from being shared, but we do want to -- I believe that the right way to go about this problem is to try to fight information with more information. And the best way to make sure that people are informed is by getting more information out there, so make sure people can share what they want but also share the information that’s credible third party fact checkers, things that the story isn’t accurate.

And then there’s a lot more that we can do. There’s a lot of research that shows, as I wrote about it in my letter in February that one of the best things that you can do to help people understand the full breadth of a topic is not to show them a counterpoint but show a whole range of different opinions. So, if someone -- take any issue that you might care about, a lot of people say hey, if they’re going to see an article on one side of the issue, why don’t you show them something on the other side. But there’s a lot of research that actually shows that if we show them just the opposite opinion, that just entrenches people’s opinions further. And the real thing that you need to do, if you want to help people get a broader perspective is to show a number of different opinions along the spectrum and let people decide for themselves. People are smart. We can figure this out when we have access to the full story. So, I think the big issue is that we face today is having just one side of the story at a time, or false information at the time but when there’s -- when we have the opportunity to see the whole side of the story and lots of different perspectives, I think we find that real often come to the right perspective. We’re working on a number of different things that are around informed community.

The fourth pillar around building communities is civic engagement and making sure that the community can be very engaged civically in the issues that matter to them. One of the things that we are doing there, in addition to just giving people the freedom to share what they care about us, helping people connect with local officials. In our society, a lot of attention is paid to national and broader elections but a lot of stuff happens at the local level and people tend to connect a lot less down with people at the local level who may actually affect some things in their life even more.

So, one of the things that I’ve been proud about recently is after the recent U.S. elections, we gave people an option in one click, we sent a notification that hear all your elected officials from the President down to your school board members and in one click you could connect to all of them at once, so you can receive updates and communicate with them and comment, and overnight we’ve doubled the amount of connections that people had to their elected officials. And that was just one program. So, the idea is that we can continue doing this around the world, not just in the U.S. and not just in one election, and dramatically increase the amount of civic engagement and communication that happens between people in the electorate and the officials who serve them.

So that’s one part of what we’re focused on now around building communities that’s an increasing part of our mission and what we care about doing as a company to make sure that our service lives up to its responsibility there to help build community and bring the world closer together.

In terms of our strategy and building products, I often talk about this, three time horizons of the different investments and products that we are building. So, I talk about products that are making a big difference in driving the business now and over the near-term, the next few years; we talk about things over the next five years that are already products at scale like Messenger and WhatsApp, but they aren’t really contributing meaningfully to the business today, they are not driving a meaningful amount of revenue; and then there are things that are 10 years out like our investments and internet connectivity to help make sure everyone has excess opportunity through the internet, things like artificial intelligence and virtual and augmented reality. And the goal there is to develop foundational technology that is going to be necessary to over time realize the mission of helping everyone share and connect in all the ways that they want, inventing foundational technology that’s not possible today.

So, when we talk about over the next few years what’s going to have the biggest impact, the thing that I’m most focused on now is video. It’s a huge trend as mobile networks get better, as cameras on our phone get better, we can all have the opportunity to take videos throughout our day, upload them with a big lag, click on a video to watch it without having it take couple of minutes to watch. And because of that videos is absolutely taking off in lots of different formats. People taking videos with cameras on their phone, people consuming videos and news feed, people sharing stories, and that’s a new important format that now on Instagram there are more than 200 million people who look at and watch stories every day, WhatsApp is not far behind that and Messenger and Facebook, Stories are growing quickly too. That’s an important part of video consumption going forward and that’s going to be just an important part of the strategy that I’m sure we will talk more about over the coming years.

Over the next five years, probably the thing that I’m most excited about is messaging. So, WhatsApp and Messenger, there are already tens of billions of messages that people send everyday through these services. Messenger and WhatsApp both have about 1.3 billion people using each of them every month and are growing really quickly. So, these are some of the largest networks in the world. And we are only at the very beginning of starting to turn them into businesses. And I’m really optimistic about this because, I know that most people don’t like calling businesses for support, they want to message them and they want to not have to sit there and wait for a response but just get pinged back on the business that has the answer that they need. So, I’m very confident that this is going to be a big business and something that is -- that’s going to be a really good user experience for all the people who are using these products and there is just a lot of passion and excitement inside the company to build that out, I think the best -- just one of the most exciting opportunities in the technology landscape when I look out and see what’s out there.

Then of course, over the longest period of time that we focus our strategy on, the 10-year period, one of the things that I just remain extremely excited about is getting more people on the Internet. Today still more than half of the world does not have the opportunities that come with being on the Internet. And for a lot of us who probably live in the U.S., that’s probably not a reality that all of us have to confront every day because most of the people you know are probably on the Internet. But around the world, more than half of people aren’t. And the Internet is not just about accessing your friend, it’s also for a lot of people the primary way that they get access to education information and health information and opportunities about jobs and financial information, on how they should manage their families’ finances. This is incredibly important. And as a company, we’re one of the organizations in the world that I think is well-positioned to partner with telcos and governments around the world to make sure that billions of more people can get access to all those opportunities over the next decade. So, we’re doing a lot to do that from working with operators on different business models, to supporting local entrepreneurs and selling Wi-Fi and building the technology that they need to have hotspots. And we’ve already connected 50 million people or more to the Internet through these programs over the last few years alone and there is lot more that we can do that we’re excited about.

So, there is lot more that I can talk about, but I know we have a Q&A that we’re trying to get. So, let’s go to that. And as always, thank you for coming out to the Shareholder Meeting. It’s great to have an opportunity to hear from you and answer your questions. Thank you, guys.

Dave Kling

Great. I’d now like to invite Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer. Dave Wehner, Facebook’s CFO and Elliot Schrage Facebook Vice President and the Global Communications to the stage. And we’ll take some of your questions. I think we’ll take questions until about 12.15, so that we can answer as many questions as possible. We request that you each answer only -- ask only one question. Please line up on one of the microphones. If you have a question, but can’t get to a mic, please raise your hand and someone can bring one to you.

Great. So, for our first question, I’d like to welcome the Reverend Jesse Jackson, the Founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Reverend Jackson?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Reverend Jessie Jackson

Let me express my thanks to you for going to North Carolina State University, my alma mater. I know that Erskine Bowles wants to take credit for you being there. But I was assured by the President that Erskine Bowles cannot get in. We really do want to thank you for going, North Carolina, produces more engineers than USC and UCLA and Cal Berkeley combined, [indiscernible] getting in, not getting out, play ball. So, the HBCUs of North Carolina [indiscernible] North Carolina Central [indiscernible] Texas Southern and the like, great resource for the company, and thank you for opening up [indiscernible] as it excited people, just your presence there was a big deal to us.

Secondly, I want to thank you for allowing me to share with you today, given what’s about to happen in Washington [indiscernible] we need you and this company as never before. The impact of hacking and fake news and lies is about to destroy us. We have this issue of having information that is fair and accurate and helpful to us and not hurtful to us. The good news, Facebook has changed the global community in so many ways. As technology propels forward, there are unforeseen and unintended consequences, as technologies collide head on with the social, cultural and political issues of our time, talk about violence in Chicago 4,000, last year, 8,000 shot, 800 killed. And that’s becoming a copycat for some of the live killings on Facebook. We need some help on that. We’ve gone [indiscernible] Oregon tomorrow, the man was Christian, [indiscernible] been advertising on Facebook is not [indiscernible] anti-semitic and anti-black ravings, and it ended up with him slashing to people’s throats to death as they tried to save two Muslim women. And so I appeal for some kind of an independent advisory commission to develop that revolution is important to us, because the violence is expanding in so many ways. We’ll work with urban and [indiscernible] communities to design the public campaign to respond and to report. The whole town halls and schools and community centers to educate the public about this issue. While I was here a few years ago, there were no blacks or Latinos or Asians on the board in your C suites leadership. There was a gender imbalance, 2% employment. Today, three years later, no blacks, no Latinos on the board [indiscernible] please take that into account, because it’s a contradiction to what you stand for and the makeup of the board, C suites management and ideas. I hope you disappointed that lack of progress. I appeal to you to consider the change. There is no talent deficit, opportunity deficit. The pipeline of C suite leaders and board leaders have never really have an opportunity. And we plan to express our thanks by organizing thousands [indiscernible] laptops in those to teach those children apps and codes, financial literature, stock market games to become a part of this, there’s a growing gap between where you are going and where those [indiscernible].

Lastly, one of the largest [indiscernible] black and brown. In those areas, you have the most unemployment in Chicago [indiscernible] community’s unemployment is 22% [indiscernible] that’s where the killing is coming from. People lost hope. Guns and drugs and jobs. So, we need to have communication -- so there is investment we need your leadership. The technology that you bring has created the facility. We need your minds. So you’ve taken the tour around the nation, in my opinion, it’s good for the healing of our nation. We need another level of leadership. And I want to express my thanks to you and the shareholders for supporting your efforts to broaden the base of a civil conversation and let us give a special thanks today for the dignity expressed by LeBron James yesterday. He deserves better than what happened to him against, I know, I think shouldn’t carry over the night, but the [indiscernible] in the room? So, [indiscernible] on the real state, his dignity has been threatened. But it applies to LeBron, no one is off limit until we resolve, I hope we set up a commission on gender and racial equity and parity. This time we take the leadership on such a critical [indiscernible] gender and racial parity. Thank you very much.

Dave Kling

Let’s start off of over in this row.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. The annual report talks about average revenue per user being about eight times higher in U.S. and Canada than Asia Pacific. It cites as a primary factor of the size and maturity of the app market, but it doesn’t necessarily explain some of the other factors you’re going to focus on video in some geographies where the Internet speed isn’t as high that’s going to be a factor. And even between like Europe and North America, it’s three times higher in U.S. and Canada the average revenue per user. So, why is there so much variance and how do you see that looking in the four buckets over the next few years?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. Sure. I’ll take that. One of the big reason, and we mentioned that in the filings is that in the North America segment, you’ve got just U.S. and Canada. So, it’s really only very developed markets. If you look at our European -- if you look at our European segment that includes both Western and Easter Europe as well as Turkey, some of the areas where we’re seeing higher growth of users. So you’ve got -- you’ve got basically different mix of sort of ad market size per users per population in those markets. So that explains a lot of the differential. But, then, you also look at the U.S. and it is a -- all of our ARPU are on a MAU basis; the U.S. has the highest DAU to MAU ratio, U.S. and Canada. So that brings up the amount of engagement, the amount of ad supply that we have. And then as well there is more time spent in the U.S. and Canada relatively. So, I think those things are a function of a lot of different things cultural, but also just speeds of the networks in the different areas. So, there is I think opportunities to grow certainly outside the U.S. both the supply and the size of the ads business in those regions.

When you start to look at APAC, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world, you’ve got some things that are going on that will actually work against ARPU growing because a lot of the growth that we’re getting in users in areas like India, Indonesia, those are markets that are growing more quickly than the developed markets in APAC like Japan, Korea and Australia. So, those are generally lower ARPU users coming on and that actually will kind of weigh down the average ARPU in those regions. And similarly with rest of world, you’ve got growth in Africa which is lower ARPU that is going to bring down the mix. So, we’re kind of working to obviously grow the ads business across all of the different regions and we see a lot of the growth opportunity in regions outsides of North America. But then we’ve also a lot of great user growth and a lot of that is going at a lower ARPU levels. So, we’re kind of pursuing both of those things and those kind of blend out in ARPU calculations that you see.

Unidentified Analyst

In particular, I was interested in thoughts for Sheryl and Mark regarding this. Hilary Clinton at the recent code conference was discussing her thoughts in terms of social media and Facebook and the role in the election. And Facebook has a mission that is very important in terms of bringing communities together. But in terms of where certain communities might actively seek to at least to attack and delegitimize other communities and that weighting between freedom of speech and the integrity of democratic institutions, I was curious what’s your thoughts are in terms of the revelations of the election and these recent developments, how that affects your perception of the mission of bringing communities together in context certain communities wanting others to be delegitimize and attacks. Thank you.

Sheryl Sandberg

I heard that but I haven’t seen the full transcript. I can’t react to the specific comment. We thought a lot about what happened on Facebook and communities come together and right of free expression, all of which we believe in very deeply. We also know that false news goes against what people want to see on Facebook. People want accurate news on Facebook. That’s what we want them to have on Facebook. And so, we’re working across different media companies, with classrooms, with everyone from academic to the people who produce the news through our own teams to make sure that people see accurate news on Facebook. It is going to be a long-term process we are working and we have several announcements and you’ll continue to see more efforts from that.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My name is Mark Simon [ph] I’m here today as a representative of the Southwest Carpenters Pension Fund, beneficial owner of 175,907 shares of Facebook common stock. Let me also say I have a terrible cough, and if I get into a coughing during this, I apologize to everybody. But give me a minute I’ll get through and what I’m going to say is we believe very important. We are long-term owners who applaud the success and direction our company is headed. Today, I want to raise somewhat of a dark issue with you that is a growing cancer in the construction industry harms workers and local contractors and can occur on most any projects including the construction of data centers. And as you know, those projects are multi-billion dollar projects, determining the quality of life, standard of living many people who live in communities and who use Facebook.

What we are seeing is an epidemic of payroll fraud across the construction industry. Payroll fraud is wage theft, a legal tax avoidance and workers’ compensation premium fraud to be underreporting of payrolls to insurance carriers. On your upcoming projects, west of Omaha, Nebraska, Facebook will be using a subcontractor named Allied who often uses labor brokers to supplement its workforce. We have information that workers have been paid in cash and denied proper over time on Allied projects. The Nebraska project is your project; you can take steps to ensure that it is free and clear of payroll fraud. You should now recently, these local Omaha carpenters approached another owner of a large local project, this university’s dental school with similar information about this contractor. The university took the very positive step of mandating that Allied not used any labor brokers on the project that workers will be direct employees of Allied. Will Facebook take the same step? And furthermore, you should know that your general contractor turn a construction, does have language enabling it to fire subcontractors for a cause. So that tool is there too to ensure that the data center project is free and clear of payroll fraud. We would love to follow-up with you talking to the appropriate people about this issue. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

I’ll take that. Thank you very much for your question. We take the issue really quite, quite seriously. We view our locating of data centers as an opportunity to demonstrate economic growth and create economic opportunity in the regions around the country and around the world where we do such construction. We take quite seriously the selection of the general contractor, in this case -- in the case of the [indiscernible] very seriously. And we have great expectations and imposed great obligations on them including to perform due diligence. More gen -- and more specifically rather, as part of that due diligence, we expect them to examine for each of their sub contractors whether there’s any litigation open or closed as part of their review. And yes, if it’s determined after the fact that they have not done adequate due diligence, they have the opportunity to terminate the subcontractor relationship. The point that we’re making are clearly a source of concern and my understanding is from -- because we knew you were here and you reached out, that we want to understand better and I think we’re in the process of trying to schedule a meeting with the appropriate people to get a better, deeper understanding of the details and follow-up in a way that’s responsible for the community and to ensure the best construction of our operation.

Dave Kling

And I’d like to ask stockholders if possible to keep questions to one minute or less, so we can get as many people through as possible.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is, with the majority of Americans consuming news through Facebook and now we’re on a point where often times news breaks on Facebook with the onset of Facebook Live. My question is how can Facebook continue to insist that it’s a neutral tech company as opposed to a publisher and what are the implications for shareholders if the FCC decides to regulate it as such?

Unidentified Company Representative

So, I’ll take that too. As a regulatory matter, it’s not clear there’re obligations or legal obligations as a publisher versus as a host. I think the question that you’re asking that goes to how do we determine what content is appropriate or is not or how we value the content? And there we do make what others might call editorial decisions. We call those decisions based around our community standards and our community guideline. We want to have a service where people -- our mission -- to go to back to our mission, our mission is to give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected.

You heard Mark earlier on talk about giving people a voice. It’s really important for us to do that but at the same time it’s essential that we do that in a manner that makes people feel safe and secure, and that’s why we have community standards that are designed to protect those, and that’s why we’ve been aggressively to make sure that we’ve the capacity of people to review reports, to review the content that’s there, and make sure that any content that makes people feel unsafe, that creates an unsafe environment, is either reported to us, it’s reported to law enforcement and comes off of our servers. So, I think from a practical matter, our focus is not to be in the business of being an editor in the sense of determining what people should see that some things are more important for people, some content is more important for people than others. It’s to help people share what they want to share in an environment that’s safe, in an environment that’s secure, but that lets people express their opinion.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, everyone. I learned from one of the websites data [indiscernible] the statement from Facebook explains for each outstanding Class A and Class B shares held by our shareholders, Facebook intends to issue two new Class C shares as a one-time stock dividend. If I’m not mistaken, it has been [indiscernible] know the status of the approved proposal when will it take effect?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. I can take that one. So, we have currently agreed not to implement the new Class C structure, while there is litigation that’s pending in the trial for it. The trial for that is currently scheduled for the end of September. We’re also currently working on the implementation plan for how that would actually be implemented across our systems. So realistically, I think the earliest that we would think about implementing the Class C and paying the actual two for one dividend will be sometime in 2018. Of course that’s all subject to change depending on what happens with the litigation and other factors.

Unidentified Analyst

To Oculus, I see many advertising [indiscernible] for other virtual reality companies, is Oculus up and running and are they making any money for Facebook?

Unidentified Company Representative

It is up and running. We have a couple of products that we’ve built. One on the high end that’s held the Oculus Rift. We manufacture that ourselves that connect through a PC and it offers the highest quality of virtual reality experience that is available today. The other products that you’ve probably seen more ads for is one that we’ve built in partnership with Samsung called the Gear VR. They’ve actually shipped 5 million of these, and a lot of people are enjoying it. And they made it that when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Phone, you can get one of these for free or at a really affordable price in order to start getting those virtual reality experiences out in the world.

Our strategy for VR is not to try to sell the products for a very large amount of money in the near term, but to try to get virtual reality to be something that a billion people or more use in the world. And then, once we get to that place, we think that there are going to be a lot of good business opportunities for us on top of that building experiences that people want to use. But as a shareholder, you will not really see us monetize this very aggressively for the next five or more years. This is very early technology, and 5 million units I was talking about Gear VR is early success for them. So, it’s very long way away from a 1 billion units, which is I think where these platforms need to get before they really are mainstream. But I’m confident that between virtual and augmented reality, we will eventually get there and maybe a decade off, but that’s what we’re playing for and not to try to make a lot of money in the near term but to build this experience for the world and have the best position...

Unidentified Analyst

Could you please read the preliminary vote totals for agenda items 3 through to 7?

Unidentified Company Representative

We’re not going to read them at the meeting, we’re going to publish them on the 8-K and we’ll do that within the next four business days.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can I ask a question, another question? Mr. Zuckerberg, you say you want people to be safe, and that’s part of what Facebook is doing. If safety decisions are made by minimally trained moderators in a 10 second window as detailed recently in the Guardian, it’s no surprise that many users feel unsafe and targeted by hate speech. Will you lay out how you will address this problem?

UnidentifiedCompany Representative

So, I’ll certainly respond to it. I think the disclosures in the Guardian were not complete. We have multiple systems for how we review and tend follow up concerns about hate speech. One of them -- and important one comes from the direct reports from users, but we also have special dedicated support. We have a safety advisory board which also alerts us that we should be particularly concerned about. We have relationships with the law enforcement that often reach out to us with respect to concerns. We have the dedicated teams around the world. We have -- in fact our employee base often identifies stuff. We have technical systems that are used including a growing body of machine learning that helps us identify stuff very, very quickly.

Now, we acknowledge that we have more to do. It’s been very clear that the products we make, the products we deliver and the services we provide have become increasingly popular. And as a result of that to get more and more users. And frankly speaking, we have not been able to keep pace as much as we thought we would be able to and that’s why we announced just in the past couple of weeks as Mark mentioned, the idea that we would hire an additional 3,000 people, almost, a substantial increase in our community operations for us so that we would be able to review the content. In cases where people don’t feel confident to evaluate in a short period of time, they’re escalated to a more senior experience reviewer and we are in the process of trying to improve our service.

Mark Zuckerberg

Yes. I mean, I would just add to that there are tens of billions of messages and comments and pieces of content that are shared through our services every day. So, long-term, the only way that we will get to the quality level that we all want to is not by adding thousands or tens of thousands of more people to help review, but by building AI and technical systems that can look at the stuff more proactively. And that’s something we’re starting to work on; the technology is not a 100% there yet. But just some of the questions I think a lot of folks are asking about, why do we see ourselves as a technology company, a lot of that is because the primary thing that we do is build technology and lot of the problems that we need to solve, the primary answer to that is by building technology. And I think that’s going to be the answer here too over time. It’s just going to take a little long than I think we all want to get to the state of the art -- to get to the state of art advantage to the point that we needed to be.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Deepak Kumar. First of all, I would like to thank you for making the whole world so closer. I remember when actually in 1994, when I came here in United States that particular time like just to call back home like it was so difficult. Now, it’s actually so easy to connect to the whole family and the world. So, first of all really big applause for making the whole world...

Sheryl Sandberg

Thank you. That was really nice.

Unidentified Analyst

And second thing is for WhatsApp. I have a question like I know you bought like two, three years ago but for the revenue point of view like the 90% of the revenue is coming from the ad, the advertisement. So, WhatsApp, like I know you added so many users and the community everything. But as a Facebook, how actually you have a plan to add revenue from WhatsApp?

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Second is job in Facebook, because there is a lot of brilliant minds in the whole industry, but it is very difficult to move inside into the star company like Facebook, because to add the value, idea to help to the company, because whenever we apply to the west side, we just go into the garbage. So, what is the best way? This is true actually, I’m sorry. But this is true. So, because not all the like that brilliant minds, we are not talking from Stamford or Harvard, they are from different universities because of some reasons, but they have a brilliant mind. So, how they can add value to the Facebook or other company? So this is just my suggestion. And the last question is…

Unidentified Company Representative

I think, we have a lot of people who have to ask questions, so I think will just try to keep it…

Unidentified Analyst

Just personal thing. What is the secret behind for your t-shirt?

Mark Zuckerberg

For the t-shirt, the secrete? I don’t know. What kind of t-shirt?

Sheryl Sandberg

Just a gray t-shirt.

Mark Zuckerberg

A gray t-shirt. Plain t-shirt, very plain.

Sheryl Sandberg

No secrete, publicly available.

Mark Zuckerberg

All right. So, on the recruiting question, I can assure that when people apply, that does not go into garbage. I mean, this is one of the biggest challenges for the company getting the best people in the world to join us, and we look everywhere. We have internal referrals, we look for people who are showing initiatives by applying to us. So, we can follow-up afterwards on what the process is there. But I want that to be clear that -- and I view this as one of the most important things that we need to do in the company is to get the best people to join. And we are going to recruit a lot of people over the next 5 to 10 years. We need to get -- we need to draw some very diverse pool in order to get the talent that we need into the company and to build the things that we need to serve our community.

So, the business strategy for WhatsApp is we have the standard plan for how we build the services. First, serve and build the community and get the scale; second, allow businesses to come in but not in a way that they are paying just to make it so that people can interact with businesses in a way that’s organic. So, people want to message a business to get customer support or message a restaurant to make a reservation or whatever they want to do, allow that. Then step three, is once you have a community at scale and you have a lot of businesses on the platform at scale, then you can start to make money from the businesses by offering for them to pay to accelerate and just grow more of the interactions that they are having with people on the platform.

So, when WhatsApp joined us, they had a little more than about 400 million people in the community; they were charging $1 a year to some people in the community to join that was slowing down the growth rate. So, we made the decision that the most important thing to do was actually grow the community really quickly. So, we actually -- we took away the $1 charge that we can grow quickly with a belief that $1 charge is going to slow down growth and over time we hope to make much more money than a $1 per person through it but first we need to build the community. So, we took that away and now WhatsApp has 1.3 billion people. So, in just three years or so since they have joined, we’ve added almost a 1 billion people to the service, which is there aren’t too many examples like that in the world of that happening. We’re very happy with that result.

There are a lot of businesses that are starting to organically use WhatsApp, and that’s the next phase, starting to build that out and then after that build tools that those businesses can pay to have even more interactions with people. I would expect a lot more here over the coming years. But the most important thing is to do this in a high-quality way, so that way we can keep on growing the community from 1.3 billion to 2 billion to 3 billion over time because that’s the opportunity, serving people and building this community at unprecedented scale, and then allowing businesses to come in. We’re not going to ever in any part of what we do sacrifice that long-term opportunity or sacrifice serving our community the best that we can in order to make a little bit of money in the short-term. So we’re going to focus on this for the long-term and I think that this is one of those exciting opportunities out there.

Unidentified Analyst

I just have a quick question on like a single aspect of the business, just a quick question, and that’s on Instagram and the new recently Facebook Stories. And I know that platform originally came from Snapchat where they had their Snapchat Stories. And when I originally saw people posting stories, they’re posting their Snapchat user names for people involved in Snapchat. And it is kind of counterproductive and now I rarely see stories, I see a couple of stories from like celebrities or just a couple of people here and there. And I was just wondering what your plan was. Do you have a competitive advantage over Snapchat in Stories and is there any like legal issues you guys can run into with Snapchat?

Mark Zuckerberg

So, Stories has actually grown quite well. This all fits into the video strategy where -- what we found is that in feed a lot of the videos that people want to take are -- you take on a day to day basis, you just think of a five-second clip of something where your dog does something funny, your kid does something funny, your friend does something funny, you capture it, but it may not fit just as short like three-five-seven second clip, it may not fit as long in the feed, when you’re going through and you’re looking at links or photos, and stopping and looking at that. We just thought it wasn’t a necessarily the ideal way for that to go. We think Stories is a actually a better format for some of this content around video because you can create a slideshow throughout your day, of all these different moments and then people can go consume them wherever they want. So, you could stack them together. That’s why we’ve added Stories to a number of our different products, because we think that just like feeds, our pretty fundamental social format at this point, so pretty much every social company that’s building an app has taken this idea of news feed which we started back in 2006. I think that there are going to be a lot of different stories and video formats across these different apps. I don’t think that there’s an issue with that.

In terms of succeeding and getting people to use it, Instagram and WhatsApp are now the number one in two most used story products in the world. So, it’s not that -- everyone in the world is using stories for a video are using Instagram and WhatsApp, there’re certainly people who are using Messenger and Facebook and Snapchat, and I’m sure there’re others too, especially in other countries, but we’re actually pretty happy with the growth there. I mean it’s been a less than a year since we launched them and it quickly scaled more than 200 million people, consuming Stories a day. Many tens of millions of people are sharing stories through this platform, growing very quickly. There’s clearly going to be more that we can do in both in terms of improving the quality of the cameras, but there’s a network effect around these things and a community dynamic which is that the more people that use feed sharing, the more likely people are to engage. So, early on, some of the content maybe public content from public figures, to want to take advantage of the increased distribution that they can get from having 700 million people on Instagram who could see their content but as more people get used to seeing stories and interacting there, we’re seeing more people sharing it as well. So, let’s check back at year-end, and see how we’re doing.

Dave Kling

All right. We’re overtime, so, we’re going to take one more question. I know there’s a number of people out there. So, if we didn’t get a chance to answer your question, please feel free to grab one of the Facebook volunteers in the red shirts; write down your question or you can email investor@fb.com and we’ll work to give you guys an answer. Let’s take a last question.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a question for Mr. Zuckerberg. I know you’re learning Chinese, do you have any plans to get Facebook into Mainland China market? If you do have a plan, how do you think you’ll win over WeChat users, which is the most popular social media in China?

Mark Zuckerberg

Over the long term, I think this is something we won’t need to think about. I mean, when we talk about our mission of connecting everyone in the world, clearly, we cannot achieve that mission without also, at some point, connecting people in China. In the near-term, there are a lot of other challenges to focus on too. We also cannot achieve the goal of connecting everyone in the world if we don’t help connect people who are not currently on the Internet, which is more than half of the world. So there’s a lot of stuff that we need to go to do.

The regulatory rules in China are quite different. We need to figure out a way over time that we would be comfortable operating there and that’s something that I think it will be an important thing to figure out. But we’re also patient. And as I’ve tried to express in a number of the answers here, I think the most important thing for us is doing things in the right way that is going to set the community up to be best served over the long term. And we will wait to get the opportunity that we think is the right one here. In terms of how to compete once we’re there, I think we’ll figure that out over the long-term. But I mean, without knowing how we would go in, in the first place, that is hard to know how we would compete once we’re there.

Dave Kling

Great. Thanks, Mark. That concludes the Q&A. Thanks everyone for attending the annual meeting. And thanks for your support of Facebook. Thank you.

