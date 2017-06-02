Augmented Reality: An Investor's Guide

Augmented Reality (or AR) is a new technology that is receiving a lot of attention. This article will detail the technology and highlight some of the implications for the investor.

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has its new Lens technology that will literally understand what you are pointing your smartphone camera at, and display relevant information. [More here]

With Google Lens, your smartphone camera won't just see what you see, but will also understand what you see to help you take action. #io17 pic.twitter.com/viOmWFjqk1 - Google (@Google) May 17, 2017

Then, of course, there is the rage in games, Pokémon Go by Niantic (private) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), where fantastic creatures pop up on your screen along your daily walk around town. This is another example of AR.

Finally, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has said:

I regard it as a big idea like the smartphone. The smartphone is for everyone, we don't have to think the iPhone is about a certain demographic or country or vertical market: It's for everyone. I think AR is that big, it's huge." [Market Watch]

So questions for investors are:

What exactly is Augmented Reality?

Why is it so huge?

What are the technical implications/hurdles?

Since many articles have been written on the first two points, I will focus on the technical issues in order to give the investor a deeper understanding of the various pieces of the AR puzzle, and hence a better view of the plethora of opportunities.

What is AR?

Simply put, AR is the display of some sort of data superimposed over a visual view of the real world. This view might be on a smartphone or tablet, special glasses, or some other device.

Perhaps the first augmented reality device was the automotive dashboard. Virtually within the field of view, the driver has immediate access to various data: speed, oil pressure, gasoline status. While the technology is different, the basic concept is the same.

In the case of games, interactive fantasy elements are displayed as if they are in the real world. For navigating a city street, informational notations can be overlaid over a business exterior. Marketing information can also be displayed. Inside a store, an item of merchandise can be recognized by the program and significant data displayed. Clothes can be shown in various colors and styles, availability and prices given, and even virtually tried on by the customer if they have a model of their body online. There already are programs that will display furniture in your own home or jewelry on your hand.

But AR is not only for games and marketing. There are almost unlimited possibilities for very functional applications.

Scopis Medical, for example, recently released a new product:

Scopis, a company specializing in surgical navigation and medical augmented and mixed reality technologies, announced today the launch of its newest development, the Holographic Navigation Platform for use in surgery. Scopis developed this platform to offer greater precision and speed to surgeons, and better outcomes to patients undergoing open and minimally-invasive spinal procedures. The added innovation of incorporating Microsoft HoloLens into the Scopis Navigation Platform lets surgeons plan the positioning and alignment of pedicle screws during multiple vertebrae fixation surgeries, for example.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has its MobileFirst initiative partnering with Apple. Among other programs is Inspect and Turn:

With IBM MobileFirst for iOS Inspect & Turn, airline mechanics get real-time access to a digitized set of work assignments and analytics-driven recommendations. To prevent costly aircraft delays, line maintenance mechanics must complete their work between arrival and departure. Now, mechanics can easily view and proactively prioritize work orders on iPhone and Apple Watch and get expert support using Inspect & Turn. They are able to receive analytics-driven suggestions, helping them troubleshoot problems and work more efficiently. This additional information can help ensure quicker turnarounds and more on-time departures.

It's easy to see how this could be modified for an AR environment where the mechanic would not even need to glance aside at the iPhone or Apple Watch. All would be displayed as overlays in the field of vision. All connections and electronic test values would be visible immediately.

How big will the mobile AR industry be?

$60 billion a year by 2021, and will have, at a minimum, a billion users according to the analysts at Digi-Capital.

$100 billion by 2024, according to a report by Grand View Research.

The point is that eventually AR will be ubiquitous, just as the smartphone is today. It will become a taken-for-granted aspect of everyday life.

So we can see why everyone is scrambling to get on board.

Technology

Augmented Reality is not a simple technology. In fact, it is not one technology at all but rather a whole set of problems to solve, each one very difficult on its own. This is why the major corporations are investing literally billions in it.

And - it is a high stakes game because, while there may be many winners (even those directly competing with each other), to be a loser, for a big player, would be a disaster. That is to say, if any big player does not have a successful system in place before long, then it will negatively impact their sales in a major way.

Many roads to Rome

One thing about AR is that there is room for a lot of players. Not only can a few competing systems exist, but there are so many pieces that encompass an AR system, that there is room for many services. This is especially true for external data. Since this will be very much application-specific, it clearly will be developed as the AR device app.

Let's have a simplistic view of the AR process:

Note:

In this presentation, we assume that this is an AR glasses-based system with both video capture and display in the glasses. It could as well be a smartphone or tablet. We assume that technology is moving towards the easy to use glasses eventually.

Even with a set of glasses, for the current state of technology, mobile AR will need to be connected to some smart mobile device as the required computing power will be difficult to put into a compact form.

1 & 2 Target recognition

The first thing an AR system needs to do is to ascertain exactly what information it needs to display by assessing the user's view of the world. This is a two-part process. First, an image (still or video) is captured (1), and transmitted to the controlling application (2).

The application then tries to understand what objects are in the field of view. This is an Artificial Intelligence problem of great complexity, and will be passed to recognition software. It is likely that this will involve specialized hardware (2b) that may exist either on the device or remotely. Even desktop computers may need to rely on cloud-based services to interpret the visual data, particularly if it is live video. Currently, commands to voice assistants (Siri, Alexa, etc.) are sent to the cloud for interpretation. Visual information is even more difficult to interpret.

This interpretation program will need to communicate with some type of database (2c) to help in recognition and naming of any target objects. There are likely to be several phases to the process. For example, a general object recognition program may identify the object as a wine bottle, and a separate portion of code or program can read the text (or UPS code) of the label.

It should be noted that there may be other ways to recognize a scene. For example, if you are standing 40 meters south of the Eifel Tower looking northward, both determined by smartphone sensors, then you are probably looking at the Eifel Tower. For an app that is specifically to provide tourist information, that might be sufficient to bring up appropriate AR displays, and there is no need for elaborate and costly recognition algorithms. On the other hand, if it is a more general purpose program, it may use this position data to help make its assessment, but in the end realize that in reality you are focusing on your friend's new Gucci handbag and not the monument.

When image reading is done, the software passes on to the next phase a list of found target objects (3).

Creating the display overlay

At this point, the application needs to create a display overlay associated with target objects. The target object list will have more than just the name of each object. It will list where it is in the visual field, perhaps where it is in 3D space, perhaps where it is in the world. The AR display might be different if the wine bottle is in a store, a friend's house, or a restaurant.

The app now has a list of the objects (3), and then for each target it searches a database (4) for the data and formatting information (5) for the display.

But this is just the list of the data that needs to be displayed, both textual and graphic, not the actual pixels on the screen. That will depend on exactly what the screen is - smartphone, tablet, or glasses - and what model. So the application has another graphic producing layer (6) that actually builds an overlay image.

This overlay image is then passed to the overall system's image display process (7) that will create the final image to be sent to the device. If the device is a set of glasses, then it might be just the overlay, as the user can see the outside world directly. But even here, the system itself may also have its own overlay to display, or that from other apps. All that needs to be resolved as the final image is prepared to project. Furthermore, if the display is not glasses, such as a smartphone, then the original scene in front of the camera needs to be displayed on the screen and the overlays adjusted to account for the "background" image. All this gets translated (again by 7) into the electronic signals needed to generate the physical images, and sent (8) to the smartphone screen or glasses (9) where it is actually displayed.

Who does what?

An interesting question here is who does what. That is, what part of the overall system does each of the operations listed above.

This is important because it defines the possible, or even necessary services to complete an AR action.

For example, for voice recognition assistants on smartphones, the actual recognition and answer generation is done in the cloud. The voice request is digitized, then sent over the internet to a server that interprets the request (hopefully correctly), and returns the reply.

(Once again, we are assuming that if the display device is a set of glasses, then these are connected to a smartphone or tablet.)

With the current state of technology, clearly any image or video interpretation (2 in the diagram) will need to be done in the cloud. Mobile devices do not have near enough processing power to perform this type of advanced image recognition tasks. This presents opportunities for cloud services to provide this interpretation layer.

Once a list of target objects is generated (2, 3), this could be sent back to a database on the unit, but is more likely to be done also in the cloud. Since the data is already there, a database (4, 5) on the same servers would be optimal.

Process #6, assembly of the overlay image, could easily be done on the device. This would allow it to "know" and adjust for the specific hardware and settings of the device. It could be done on the server as well, however.

Operation #7, however, would most likely be done on the local controller, either the device itself or the associated mobile device.

What opportunities arise?

Statista reports that there are currently over 200 million smartphone users in the U.S., and that the number should increase to over 264 million by the year 2021. If the current opening of the AR world expands at a rate typical of new technologies, then many of these smartphones, if not most of them, will be sporting some collection of AR apps. Statista notes:

The [worldwide] installed base of mobile augmented reality applications is forecast to grow to more than 5 billion units by 2019.

This means that five billion apps will be competing to access visual interpretation and target data. Obviously not all will require constant scene interpretation. If you want to try out furniture in your living room, you need only scan the room once. Sending 3D images of the items will be no more data-intensive than sending a large photo or short video clip. Object placement and display will be easily handled locally on the smart device.

Server services

When AR systems take off, the need for processing power will be enormous. The interpretation of images requires a tremendous amount of processing power. It is as if every user will be carrying around a high end laptop running at full capacity as long he or she is using the AR system.

Therefore, a lot of AR apps will require server support for any heavy image interpretation or other AI processing. This should fuel significant demand for cloud server services. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM, and Alphabet are leaders in this realm, although the next 20 companies together share about 26% of the market, and all the leaders are growing.

IC hardware

There are also opportunities for hardware companies. This is not only for the makers of the servers, HP (NYSE:HPQ), Dell, Lenovo (LNVGY), but for chip companies as well such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Samsung(SSNLF), TSMC (NYSE:TSM).

Graphics processing will also be in high demand. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a new Tesla line of GPUs designed specifically for large data centers running AI applications. A lot of AI processing is now done with neural network algorithms. These lend themselves to processing on graphic processing hardware, which is what the new Tesla line provides.

IBM announced recently that:

it is the first major global cloud provider to make the NVIDIA® Tesla® P100 GPU accelerator available on the cloud. By combining NVIDIA's acceleration technology with IBM s Cloud platform, businesses can expect to more quickly and efficiently run compute-heavy workloads, such as artificial intelligence, deep learning and high performance data analytics.

This is precisely the type of infrastructure support that will be needed if AR is to go mainstream. While other cloud services will likely introduce the same or similar services, IBM as a leader will benefit, and NVIDIA almost assuredly will find a market for the new processors.

Display hardware

It goes without saying that glasses will be hot items. HoloLens by Microsoft is an early leader after Google Glass was a dismal failure. I have heard it is quite spectacular. Apple is also reportedly working on a set, with its typical secrecy. There are currently a plethora of other makers as well, each trying to get its innovative toe in the door of the upcoming revolution.

Smartphones are also display devices, and superior AR support will drive new sales.

Apple is reportedly working on a special AI chip that would allow a lot more processing to take place on board the device. Whether this will be available on iPhones or only on the iPad Pro line remains to be seen. It could be a feature to differentiate the reported iPhone 8 from the 7s/7sPlus models.

Of course Alphabet is not standing still having its own research in the technology. You can be sure that Samsung does as well.

Some AR technology will not need much specialized processing and can be sent to existing handsets. Pokémon Go is enjoying huge success with current models.

Apps

A central role in the whole venture is the application. No one company could begin to meet all the needs of the users in various capacities. There will be small companies producing some apps, but most will be done by larger companies due to the complexity. IBM for certain will adapt as many of its existing MobileFirst apps to AR technology as would be appropriate. In games, all the usual players will begin to offer titles.

Information

One of the areas of growth will be information industries. Databases of information about just about everything will be called upon to drive the apps. From history to travel information to how to install a muffler will become available for instant access. Companies that drive these databases will range from Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Lonely Planet.

Summary

I hope that this article has given a rough overview of the Augmented Reality world, and some insight into the complexity of it all.

As noted, there will be over $100 billion spent in the area in 2014, and over 5 billion apps will be installed. This will bring a huge amount of growth in companies that are supporting this, both old ones and newer ones.

While I have given some suggestions of what industries and players will be affected, clearly there is a lot more that time has not allowed us to touch.

I look forward to your comments with further ideas.

