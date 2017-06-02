Trading At A Buck And Change, This Stock Is A Coiled Spring

The two analysts who publish estimates have 2018/2019 EPS consensus estimates at $.18 and $.50, respectively. That's on a net cash-positioned stock trading at a buck and a quarter.

The Autoliv partnership is underappreciated - Autoliv has a fourth of the steering wheel market. Neonode's tech will start selling in 2018 as those models roll out.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) develops and licenses user interfaces and optical infrared touch solutions. The company's proprietary technology is its zForce (zero Force) multi-sensing platform that has a range of applications.

Thomas Eriksson is the co-founder and CEO of Neonode. Eriksson is a computer engineer by training and a serial entrepreneur, having started a few of the companies. In 1997, he founded TE Industri Elektronik, a company that developed diagnostic equipment to help mechanics find and trace errors in cars' electronic systems. Two years later, in 1999, he and four other engineers started Drive IT Systems. The company successfully launched a carpooling system that used GPS-enabled terminals that were connected to both the internet and the cars. Users could use a web-based IT system to book their rides. Basically, he created the first ride hailing technology.

In 2002, Eriksson co-founded Neonode. The company's first product was a cell phone called the N1. It was the world's first gesture-based touch mobile phone. This was the first time you could directly touch a phone's screen with your fingers to swipe, select, and navigate your way around. In fact, Apple's "slide to unlock" technology was originally developed by Neonode and patented a full three years before the first iPhone came out.

Four years after the company's founding, unable to match the firepower of the Silicon Valley giants, and then pulverized by the release of the iPhone in 2007 - which ripped off Neonode's technology - Eriksson was forced to shutter the company and file for bankruptcy in the fall of '08.

Eriksson decided to start Neonode back up again in 2010. He knew he had something valuable in his patented zForce technology. zForce competes in the gesture-based technology space, which includes any touchscreen that doesn't have mechanical buttons. This includes everything from smartphones to tablets and e-readers. zForce sensing technology is the brand name for Neonode's product line of innovative optical sensing technologies. It provides a number of major advantages over traditional touch and proximity technologies, such as capacitive, resistive, infrared or camera-based solutions. With zForce technology, any type of display or surface of any shape can be touch-enabled, even concave surfaces. It can also be applied to enable touch in mid-air. zForce products work with any type of touch object, such as a finger, a stylus, a fingernail, a glove or an ordinary pen. It can be made waterproof and is fully functional even when submerged, compared to capacitive touch that does not work underwater.

zForce technology consists of a set of light emitters and detectors, an optical light guide with lenses, and a touch controller IC that is connected to a host. The host runs Neonode's proprietary embedded software stack and is connected to the touch controller(s). The touch controller IC regulates the light emitters and sends out short pulses of light just above the touch surface (or into a glass or fluid). The touch controller continuously monitors the light that is collected by the detectors, checks the ambient light scene and tries to calibrate the system to work in all light conditions. When a slight intensity shift of the received light occurs, the software tries to find what has happened and initiates tracking of the object that is on the surface. The size and position of the touch object (i.e., a finger) is reported back to the host. By combining the measured value from a number of detectors, the touch position and object size are calculated. Compensations are also made for dust, wear-out and other small particles on the optical surfaces, as well as for variation in component quality.

With zForce technology-enabled sensing displays you enjoy complete freedom of design, as there is no requirement for a layered glass or plastic film that overlays the display surface. The result is a 100 per cent optical transparency window with consistent image quality and no glare, combined with industry's lowest cost. Being light-based means zForce technology almost is immune to electrical noise and other electrical conducted interferences and strong RF sources.

The company's touch controller IC, the NN1002, uses sophisticated hardware filtering in combination with the optical and software filtering to achieve a system that is completely immune to ambient light and other strong light sources. zForce technology has a touch resolution of more than 200 DPI, which enables precision writing with thin objects such as a pen or a stylus. It is developed to operate in an extended temperature range from -40°C to +85°C, making it ideal for harsh environments and automotive applications such as infotainment systems and steering wheels.

zForce AIR

A drawback is that it's susceptible to registering accidental touches. It also isn't as precise as capacitive touch - though it's getting pretty close. These reasons are why capacitive has won out in most smartphone touch interfaces.

The company's post-bankruptcy business was comprised solely of licensing its zForce technology to e-readers like the Amazon Kindle and the Barnes & Noble Nook. For a while it dominated this market and owned over 80% of market share. But the problem was that this wasn't a super-profitable business, and e-readers never saw hockey stick growth. And at the same time, NEON kept spending 80-200% of its gross profit on R&D to further develop its technology.

As a result, the company saw years of losses and missed targets. Shareholders have been used and abused. To stay alive, NEON repeatedly issued shares and diluted the daylights out of its stockholders.

Investor discontentment eventually drove NEON's market cap from just under $300 million in 2014 to $55 million, where it sits today.

Management has consistently led investors astray, saying multiple times that cash flow positivity is just around the corner:

1. We will generate $18-20 million in revenues in 2012 and be cash flow positive in H1 2012 (guidance given on the March 13, 2012 earnings call). Failed to deliver.

2. We (Neonode) are still confident that we'll be cash flow and earnings positive in 2013 (statement on the March 14, 2013 earnings call). Failed to deliver.

3. We currently believe that our balance sheet is strong enough to support us to quarterly breakeven (statement on the August 8, 2013 earnings call). Failed to deliver (did a financing round in May 2014).

4. Breakeven in 2015 before a new financing round (repeated statements in 2014 and 2015). Did a financing round in 2015, still in the red.

But Neonode is a company on the verge of an inflection point, one of asymmetric proportions.

Eriksson knows he has a great technology, but its market has been stuck in infancy, at least until very recently. It's similar to how his ride sharing tech and gesture phone were also early.

The chart below shows NEON's quarterly breakdown per revenue stream. Up until the middle of 2014, the company was completely dependent on its e-reader licensing business. It then started licensing its tech to printer OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and automotive OEMs. And last quarter, it released its first consumer product in the AirBar. The company's relatively enormous R&D spend is just beginning to bear fruit.

The following is an overview of each industry, from largest current revenue source to smallest.

Printers

Printers are moving to touchscreen interfaces. Eventually, all new printers will have this technology. This trend has been great for NEON, which dominates the space with over 44% market share of all printers with displays (including those with non-touch interfaces). In 2016, over 8.8 million printers shipped with the company's tech. This amounted to a 56% annual increase over the year prior. NEON's dominance in this market is expected to continue well into the future on the back of interface adoption.

Automotive

NEON's zForce technology is now in 36 launched car models, along with a number of other planned vehicle releases in coming years.

Companies like Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMF), Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF), and Ford (NYSE:F) are all using the small Swedish company's tech. The most prominent use for zForce is in the dashboard infotainment center, but it's also being used as gesture control for closing the tailgate or opening a door and even in using the steering wheel.

NEON's zForce DRIVE sensor technology enables high-fidelity detection of hands and fingers' positions on the steering wheel. This helps create a safer and more natural interaction with the automobile's systems and the driver's smartphone to decrease driver distraction. In 2015, NEON entered into an agreement with Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to explore and industrialize its zForce technology for the steering wheel. Self- and assisted driving cars with zForce DRIVE sensors have been publicly displayed at CES 2016 and 2017. This technology is a gamechanger. A few informational videos: here, here, and here. zForce AIR technology is being deployed in door handles and other exterior parts of the automobile to enable keyless entry and automation of door functions.

E-readers

NEON's e-reader licensing is bringing in a steady $400K per quarter. This section of its business isn't expected to grow much, but it should continue to earn roughly the same amount going forward.

AirBar

AirBar, NEON's first crack at a consumer product using its zForce tech, just hit the market in Q4. AirBar is a plug and play device that turns any laptop into a touchscreen. It is a slim module that is magnetically attached at the bottom of a PC's display. When attached and plugged into a USB port, the sensor is activated and starts to emit invisible light to detect the user's touch and gestures. PC users can then interact with their devices using familiar touch actions like swiping, pinching, zooming, and scrolling. AirBar is a portable solution to be used at home, in the office, at school or when traveling and can be used with fingers, gloves, long fingernails, and even paintbrushes.

NEON only sold 9,000 units last quarter, but that number should significantly increase throughout the year. Nothing like the AirBar has ever existed before. It'll take some time to get the word out and create demand. But things are off to a good start. AirBar was voted one of the best new products at CES this year. Over the last two months, it has frequently sold out, while being consistently ranked as a top seller in its sub-category.

The AirBar sells for between $65 and $80. NEON makes about $30-40 off each unit. It is sold out on QVC, rates 4/5 stars on Amazon, Best Buy, and Wal-Mart, and is targeting 500,000 units for this year. We believe, however, that it would be back-end loaded, still ramping and beginning the marketing push. If NEON does just 80% of this year's guide, so 400,000 units, times gross profit of $35 each, it will mean $14 million incremental gross profit. Which alone is more than a fourth of the current EV and nearly double last year's gross profit figure.

Ingram (NYSE:IM), the world's largest technology distributor, provides seamless inventory and fulfillment services, covering distribution of AirBar products in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and India (India and Asia launch in Q2 2017).

AirBar Tailwinds

The existing PC market is estimated by Microsoft to exceed 600 million units worldwide. After that, another 140 million notebooks sold every year and you have a huge market opportunity for AirBar. Management believes the product can capture 5-10% of this market. "Over the last year, we have worked to complete AirBar as a product and established a global distribution network to ensure AirBar is available to all PC users." The Microsoft marketing team responsible for converting more users for Windows 10 is a big fan of AirBar, because it enables existing notebook owners to experience the full power of Windows 10. Retailers have told us they see AirBar as a new and exciting revenue stream to add a boost to their PC sales and product portfolio.

AirBar's potential is, in theory, extremely large. Neonode's 500,000 AirBar volume projection for 2017 is based on what its partners indicate and implies a penetration of less than 1 per thousand of the 500+ million notebooks PCs in use. Over 95 percent of the existing PCs and about 85 percent of the new ones do not have touch, due to weight, excessive battery consumption, and display glare, according to the PC OEMs Neonode is working with.

AirBar and its successful launch could be just the start of NEON's "Internet of Things"/consumer products division using zForce technology.

Valuation and Investment Thesis

Looking at NEON's financials over the last several years makes it tough to get excited about the company. Especially when you factor in management's propensity to issue shares and miss targets. Last year, NEON only did $10.2 million in revenue (these are full gross margin license revenues) and lost $0.12 a share.

The two analysts that publish estimates have 2018/2019 EPS consensus estimates at $.18 and $.50, respectively - that's on a net cash-positioned stock trading at a buck and a quarter. Slap a 12x multiple on 2019 earnings, and over the next two years NEON could climb to $6.00, suggesting it could be a five-bagger. If they hit half the consensus 2019 estimate and trade just 8x EPS, even then it's a $2.00 stock, or roughly 50% upside.

As of January 2017, Cowen carried an outperform $4.00 PT.

When investors see some black on the bottom line in the second half of this year, it will drastically change perception around the stock. It will put an end to the equity raise overhang. Meanwhile, earnings growth should pick up in the back half of 2017 into 2018.

As they say, "100% of the information you have about a company represents the past, and 100% of a stock's valuation depends on the future". Stanley Druckenmiller was once asked how he compounded capital at 30% for a quarter century (without a down year), to which he said, "While others were focusing on the present, we looked and focused on the future in terms of analyzing unsustainable situations".

Many great opportunities come at inflection points where a bleak past meets a bright future. This NEON flashing inflection point hinges on two developments:

The company is transitioning away from licenses to modules. Automotive represents a virtually guaranteed huge and growing revenue stream for the company. Also, the AirBar product could quietly double gross profit and feed 4-10 million in net income this year.

Licensing Transition

At the end of 2016, NEON stopped entering into new licensing deals for its tech. Going forward, it will build its own zForce modules and sell them to OEMs. (OEMs previously either had to build zForce modules themselves or use Tier 1 suppliers.) Instead of making $2.70 per auto infotainment license, or half that much per printer license, the company will now mass-produce the modules it needs in-house and sell them to OEMs for 4x-7x more. This will be a huge boost to NEON's top and bottom line. OEMs are happier as well, because it's actually cheaper for them to buy the module instead of licensing the tech and build it themselves. And NEON makes a lot more money because it cuts out the middleman by not needing a Tier 1 supplier to build out its tech.

NEON now has three revenue streams which are all based on its patented technology zForce: the royalty business model, the new B2B embedded sensor module sales, and revenues from consumer products like AirBar.

The latter two have barely scratched the surface of their potential.

More on Automotive (where the multi-bagger opportunity exists)

There is a very high barrier to entry in the automotive supplier space. There are very strict and rigorous testing requirements for products to make it onto an auto manufacturer's platform. Car makers don't even accept a defect rate of 3 parts per million (0.000003%), and suppliers are required to pass up to 5 years of tests and quality controls to receive an OEM's blessing. It's a huge advantage that NEON has already received approval from a large and growing number of OEMs for its modules. This helps establish the company's moat.

Being a car manufacturer is a tough, competitive, low-margin business. To compete and grow margins, all major OEMs are moving to producing a larger variety of car models off fewer platforms. GM, for instance, has moved to only four mega platforms off which all its current cars are built. It used to have 20 platforms just a few years ago. Suzuki has reduced the number of car platforms from 8 to 3. Ford has reduced its number of platforms from 15 to 9. There's an industry-wide trend towards fewer platforms.

Suppliers require a long and costly testing process in order to be included in these platforms. Because of this, once you make it onto an OEM platform, you're in the driver's seat for multiple years.

Management Commentary on Automotive

We are currently involved in several large automotive products ranging from steering wheel sensor to door handles and infotainment system touch. Sensor module is a tailgate sensor but has more functions than only opening the trunk. As the power consumption is low the sensor will work all the time and does not need a running engine. The deal relates to one car model in 2018 with delivery planned to start in Q4'17. We expect total volumes for this embedded model to be around 700,000 and the life cycle of 3-5 years implies on average 140 000 - 230,000 cars shipped annually. There are more module deal projects at other OEMs in the pipeline but these will likely affect 2018 and not 2017. A deal with Autoliv as the steering wheels modules now are qualified and Autoliv are ready to go to market. Within a year or two we expect this to be an important business area for Neonode as Autoliv has 25 percent of the steering wheel market. We assume customer adoption will take place in 2017 and that selling will start in 2018. As for the potential of the Autoliv deal, it should be noted that the last module deal of October is worth USD +11 million on volumes of 700 000. However, these were vehicle entry system modules. Given that we expect the steering wheel modules to have twice as high ASP the two zForce DRIVE deal's sales could thus be worth over USD 40 million or about 80% of the current market cap, using similar volumes assumptions as the October deal. A typical agreement for sensor module will include annual volume estimates, delivery dates, unit pricing and other details. That will provide us with the forecast to manufacture and ship sensors to our customers. We expect per unit price for our sensor module to be significantly higher than our current license fees. By selling a module we are capturing the revenue and profit from the whole value chain of the product including design components, manufacturing know-how and supplies chain management. The good news is that we can fill important gaps in the industry technology roadmap and our technology has started to gain good foothold. Our zForce DRIVE sensor technology marketed by Autoliv, continues to attract attention from leading OEMs as they quickly moving to development of assisted self-driving cars. Right now, there is a real sense of urgency in the whole automotive industry about self-driving cars. We currently have signed development agreements with customers in the automotive market to embed our sensor modules in steering wheels and entry system products. We expect the integration of our sensor modules will continue to gain momentum as we expand our product offerings. Over time, we expect the majority of our revenue to be derived from the sale of sensor modules. Touch and gesture interface and sensing applications are becoming standard equipment in all vehicles. All in all, Sensor models will ramp up in 2018. So what we have changed and implemented is that we now make it much easier for customers to just take a finished sensor that we produce, and directly integrate into their product, which means that they can put the products much faster than the market. Eventually that means for us a much higher dollar margins, it means don't typically licensing. So if you take automotive, it could be $3 and the module could be $30, so just like 10 times increase the revenue. And it also means on top of that the higher revenue for us in the end of the Company. So licensing which also has a typical 100% gross margin, I think be around 87% for last year will go slightly down with modules to an expect about 50% to 60% margin on these models. So we're not competing with our customer actually helping our customers to get their products faster out of the market and simplify integration. It's part of the problem with licensing is that is what difficult to get what we want from our technology. Market specific standardized offerings means much less custom designs and that equals lower our cost or at the same time expand our market opportunities. It gives us ability to integrate other technologies into our sensor modules to provide the latest functionality increase revenue opportunities. This is just not an idea it's action plan for the whole organization and all is starting to realize some rewards. transition from pure licensing to selling completely fully tested sensor modules. We are in over 30 different car models plus 10 different OEMs. Looking into the future, according to statistics, our addressable market will grow to 35.7 million touch enabled infotainment systems in 2019 compared to 5.8 million five years ago. The co-development with Autoliv of the steering wheel sensor targeting a fully tested and certified solution has met its milestones and will continue going forward. We're targeting to capture 5% market share of the steering wheel market, which is estimated to reach 100 million units by 2020. Without exception, the auto OEMs we've been meeting with are very excited about our sensor modules. In addition to touch, they have identified a large number of applications where our sensor offers unique functionality. For example, one of the applications is for door handles and represent the potential market of approximately 400 million units by 2020, we are targeting a 2% market share of this growing door handle market to use our sensors to enable touch and gesture operations. The developments of these innovative sensor modules put us in the driver seat one of the hottest technologies for future cars. In recent published automotive touch and touchless HDMI report forecast overall market growth from $15 billion in 2017 to approximately $60 billion in 2023. CEO on auto business expectations for FY 2017 - "I just had it will be approximately twice as much of what we have in 2016 and we will add to the mix of some small quantities of module sales, which are significantly higher selling ASP and gross margin. For example, our recent deal with Autoliv. So, the revenue stream will be not only for licensing, but also our modules, it might be also from quantities coming from off the market sales. But some testaments we have for all the market products. Today, we have an average of slight less than $3 per unit for our auto multi-customer, but it could be almost 10 times more than that for a module that we sell directly to our customers." And also very excited about the future of Optical Technology and an interesting development is to be together with a Company from Sweden called SmartEye (website). Through a joint venture we are in the process of developing advanced highly integrated modules that combine touch sensing, gestures and Eye tracking at the same time and that will address both the consumer and automotive markets. With these products we're targeting 2018 product launches.

We believe that within a few years, we could be looking at the excess of 6 million cars annually only on existing platforms - equal to an Automotive profit contribution of over USD 36 million, assuming 100 percent module conversion and only one module per car (leaving out the much more expensive steering wheel modules).

zForce is currently only being used in infotainment centers. But a number of OEMs are planning to include it in other areas, like the steering wheel and rear hatch, which we know NEON is building out - a 2018 story. So not only is NEON going to be in more cars, but it'll be in more devices per car. This is another huge multiplier for NEON, which will already be seeing higher revenues from switching to selling modules instead of licenses.

Growth this year will be heavily backloaded, because many new car models aren't shipping until the second half. The rate of growth should continue to pick up as the year progresses. In reality, 2017 is just a ramp year to the company's lift-off growth which will start in 2018. NEON has a really long runway.

I think the market has fallen asleep at the wheel.

With the transition to modules and growing inclusion in the cars and printers of the future, along with the partnerships and breakthrough technology, it is hard to make a case for NEON not growing over the coming years.

Investors' frustration with NEON can certainly be understood.

A deep dive does lead me to believe NEON is firing on all cylinders, while the market is pricing the stock as if the shares are going up in smoke. Frankly, the company just needs to execute on one business line (either automotive or product side) for the stock to appreciate significantly.

Insiders own over a fifth of the company and have bought a modest number of shares recently.

NEON also has $78 million in NOLs, and EBIT will drop straight to the bottom line over the next five years.

Redeye's Revenue Forecast

Risks

We believe the greatest risk to the company is automotive suppliers launching their own optical touch modules. The bear case therefore assumes a failure of the module strategy, forcing Neonode to retreat to its old licensing. Without the high profit growth from the modules, Neonode would also easily be subjected to further patent infringements, causing a vicious circle of lower and lower sales, meaning lower and lower means to defend the IP and even more companies infringing on Neonode's patents.

The company has filed a new shelf agreement with the SEC for the right to offer up to $20 million in new stock. (Its old shelf agreement is set to expire in June.) NEON is also considering a small offering on Sweden's stock exchange, which could increase visibility.

Its cash balance was down $2.3 million in Q1, and it now only has $1.7 million in net working capital.

Having been on the Q1 call, the stock was down high single digits until the Q&A came around and a disgruntled (rightfully so) shareholder asked when the company would operate at breakeven. Given the $1.7 million left in working capital, NEON is obviously up a creek without a paddle if it doesn't turn the corner on profitability over the next quarter or two. Given the focus on AirBar production and marketing, the company's cash balance could dry up in a matter of months. Management, which had year after year guided to positive cash flow just around the corner, was as quiet as a church mouse. They finally said after the question appeared again that they were not able to accurately say when the company would break even. At the back of management's mind, they know they can't repeatedly give the same dog and pony show on every call. The stock proceeded to lose a quarter of its value.

Neon will have to raise capital, likely $5-7 million, or explore strategic opportunities. Yet another equity raise will likely take the share near its all-time low of one point ($45 million EV), and this would present an attractive entry point. Again, NEON is a late 2017/2018 story.

Fundamentally, other than the few million the company will likely need to raise, the story hasn't changed much. It's a back-half of 2017 and 2018 story as OEM partnerships bear fruit and AirBar gains some traction.

It's one of those names that are completely written off, and whenever I see these names I ask - "The bulls are saying change is around the corner - as they have been saying quarter after quarter - but if the business could be fixed, WHY HASN'T IT BEEN ALREADY? What will change now that hasn't before?"

I think the answer is the inroads this company is making in the more tech-advanced vehicle and the market's growth and size. Its partnership with Autoliv does not get enough credit. The latter has dominated the passive safety market for light vehicles for decades - one in every four steering wheels is an Autoliv wheel. I believe NEON's heavy R&D spend is going to see a return on investment - the automotive and AirBar technologies are both high-quality products in high-growth areas.

NEON is a very attractive way to play the Internet of Things theme and the future of the automobile. Look at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) ponying up to buy Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY). Cars are going to be loaded with ever more advanced technologies over the next decade.

AirBar is not going to catch fire over months, it will take quarters. This technology has a long runway, and NEON can also continue to parlay its zForce tech into other IoT products.

The second half of 2017 and into 2018 will be a key inflection point for the stock. My research suggests there are way too many hockey stick growth opportunities for NEON's technology that have been in the works and are emerging. I am nibbling on the shares as an equity raise possibility looms large, but shareholder pressure for strategic alternatives could shake out as well.

