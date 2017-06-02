The Boeing's (BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg Presents at Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decision Brokers Conference (Transcript)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decision Brokers Conference

June 1, 2017 8:00 am ET

Executives

Dennis Muilenburg - Chairman and CEO

Analysts

Doug Harned - Sanford Bernstein

Doug Harned

Okay. Let's get started. I'm Doug Harned, Bernstein's aerospace and defense analyst. We are very pleased to have with us again Boeing's Chairman and CEO, Dennis Muilenburg. If you have questions, please you know the procedure, you can put them on cards and get them passed up to me. Dennis is going to say a few words and then we are going to do a fireside chat format. So Dennis?

Dennis Muilenburg

All right. Thank you, Doug and good morning. Good to be back with you again this year, appreciate the time. What I will do is just share a couple of charts to get started on the marketplace and how we see commercial and defense sectors; talk a little bit about our strategy, and then, as Doug said will jump in to some open Q&A. And as always our forward-looking statements, so let me touch first on context mission and marketplace that we are operating in.

Right, if I take a look at our Boeing mission as we refresh it for our second century, our 101st year in business this year, this idea of connect, protect, explore and inspire speaks to the importance of the missions we do. And in fact lives depend on it everyday and that drives our sense of excellence and how we are investing for the future. And the big goal that we set for ourselves as an enterprise as we start our second century is to not only be the best in aerospace, but to step-up to this what we call global industrial champions level of performance. And you will see that reflected in our financial targets and our expectation for the future.

On the right hand side of the chart, you see our look at the market -- 10-year market about 7.5 trillion across the three sectors of interest to us. Commercial airplanes continues to be a very strong marketplace and we are seeing sustained passenger traffic growth, historically 5% to 6% a year -- year-to-date commercial passenger traffic is growing little over 8% around the globe with very strong growth continuing in Asia Pacific and Middle East region. We see that global marketplace diversifying; it’s a much less cyclical market as a result a much more globally networked passenger market. So we see commercial airplanes as a strong growth market for the future.

We had seen recently some hesitancy in wide-body demand, but we are managing well through that and feel very confident in the longer term cycle including a big wide-body replacement cycle that will begin early in the next decade where our 777 and 787 are well aligned to that market opportunity.

Defense and space market is solid, we see some re-strengthening of the U.S. defense budget, still some questions about how much it will strengthen, but generally that's a neutral to positive market growth area with a lot of focus on affordable solutions and bringing capability to our customers rapidly.

And then, in the services market, we see that as our biggest growth market opportunity $2.5 trillion market and we are about 7% to 9% market share owner today, although we have a much more extensive installed base. So, in terms of headroom and the marketplace, we see that as a big growth opportunity for us. It's one of the reasons we are launching our new Boeing global services business here in the third quarter to go capture an increase market share in services.

In our strategy to go after that marketplace, a three-fold strategy, first of all, it's around leveraging One Boeing. This is the idea that we have unmatched depth and capability, if you look across commercial defense and space sectors. And that allows us to manage and share processes and technology and talent in a very unique way and to do it on a global scale.

Our second part of the strategy is around building strength on strength and driving productivity and performance. This includes leveraging the backlog we have almost $500 billion of backlog in place today more then 5700 commercial airplanes in backlog and a strong defense backlog, gives us a great opportunity to drive productivity, performance and execute and deliver on both and top and bottom-line.

And then, the third part of the strategy is around sharpening and accelerating for the future and investing in innovation and growth. This includes some key initiatives around services ramp-up, digitizing our business, what I call second century design and manufacturing investments that drive efficiency and agility in our operations.

Our goals on the right-hand side of the chart are very clear, our intent to be a market leader in the commercial defense and services sector in which we operate that includes top quartile performance, and as I said earlier this global industrial champion level of performance, moving ourselves to mid-teens, double-digit margins, year-over-year cash flow growth is a key element of that.

We are investing heavily in innovation, bringing more innovation to the marketplace than we ever have in the past. New product line-ups coming in in the commercial airplane marketplace including the 787 family, the dash 10 just entering flight test. The MAX, 737 MAX just entering production ramp-up, 777X in the heart of development today as well as new investments we are making in the defense marketplace like TX, J stars and some of the other new franchise opportunities there. So, continuing to bring innovation to the marketplace and then also innovating inside our four walls, design and manufacturing technology for the future to make us more agile and to take cyclicality out of the business.

All of that will contribute to the financial targets that we have laid out, given the strong marketplace, the backlog position, and our production ramp-up in commercial airplanes going from mid-700 deliveries this year to well north of 900 deliveries by the end of the decade. We see this as a growing top-line business. Defense will be a part of that growth. We also think our services ramp-up will contribute to that.

So top-line growth opportunities, bottom-line growth with our productivity investments will follow; I set target of mid-teen double-digit margins. We are on a path to do that. We are also managing our R&D and our capital investments in a way to augment that and make sure that's stable over time.

We take all of those factors together; we see this as a year-over-year cash growth business for the long-term. And my last point on that is around taking cyclicality out of the business. I think in the past, this has been viewed as a cyclical business, a lot of questions about, are we at the peak of the current cycle. We see the marketplace is fundamentally different. As I said earlier the global marketplace is a much less cyclical market, passenger traffic patterns today are much different than they have been in the past.

We have a backlog that seven years instead of two years, a backlog that’s geographically diversified not a U.S., Europe dominated backlog. So from a market standpoint, it's less cyclical. But inside our business, we have also changed and this is how we managed our production rates keeping supply and demand in balance. The freeze on our pension, long-term labor agreements, a phased R&D plan, so we have stable R&D, and then designing services growth, which again tends to be non-cyclical in nature. So lot of actions underway that I think are fundamentally changing the nature of this business from one that in the past has been cyclical to one that is now a long-term sustained growth business and one that will produce year-over-year cash growth as a result. So that's just a bit of context of what's going on. And Doug, I will slide over and we will do some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Doug Harned

Thank you. I like to start out just following on the comments that you just made about the cyclicality of the business and the change in demand. If you look at Boeing commercial today, how do you see the demand there, and I would say that program by program, in other words, you talked about being over sold on 737 MAX. How long is that the case and then how long does that [Indiscernible] fill out for you?

Dennis Muilenburg

As I said, when you take a look at backlog in place today, total backlog a little over 5,700 commercial airplanes, so roughly the equivalent of seven years in production. If you look at 737, we continue to see very strong demand in single aisle, we were 42 a month production rate right now, we are stepping to 47 a month in the third quarter. We are going to 52 a month next year, 57 a month the year after.

Even against that production profile, we are strongly oversold and market demand signals are telling us, it could go even higher. So it is part of our effort to keep supply and demand in balance, have a long-term growth plan. We settled in at that 57 a month rate structure; we think that is clearly sustainable out through the end of the decade and beyond, again, with some market pressure even go beyond that.

If you take a look at 787, right now we are at running at 12 a month, we have got almost 700 airplanes in backlog, so again, we see 12 a month as a very strong sustainable production rate. We are currently evaluating timing of stepping up to 14 a month. We are -- we still see a plan, our path to getting to 14 a month, but we want to be very diligent about keeping client demand in balance. But again, it's clear that the demand signals are there and the value that 787 is bringing into the marketplace, we could see a path to 14 a month.

On the 777, we have made the decision to cut back on the production rates as we go through the bridge, we will be stepping down to five a month this fall as we previously announced. And through the bridge that is in effect delivering airplanes 3.5 a month as we ramp over to 777X at that rate. We are about 90% sold out in 2018 and 2019, so we have got few more slots to fill on 777. But, a number of campaigns underway that give us confidence that we will fill that bridge. So we see that as the production rate floor for 777 and that will position us to ramp-up 777X as it comes online you get that 340 firm backlog on 777X. And I think a good remainder as we get into the next decade as we get through that bridge, we see a very big wide body replacement demand that will occur, 39,000 new airplanes needed over the next 20 years; 9000 of those are wide bodies and that big part of that replacement cycle starts early next decade, 777X and 787 are perfectly positioned for that.

Doug Harned

So just go into the individual programs a little bit more, if you look at 777X, a lot of -- majority of your orders -- the early orders are coming from the Persian Gulf Carriers. And so when you look at that demand picture that is -- I think there is reason to I think there maybe some risk in there. How do you look at that part of the order book and then the ability to fill that should you see some cutbacks there?

Dennis Muilenburg

We are continuing to be mindful of that and wide bodies in general, we have seen some market hesitation over the last year and we have all recognized that and that's what we are trying to be very diligent about keeping supply and demand in balance.

Now, in the Middle East, we are still seeing passenger traffic grow at double-digit rates, it’s still exceeding the global passenger rate growth. We have had some challenges with some airlines in the region; other airlines are doing exceptionally well, so it's mixed.

And you are right, we have got a fair amount of 777X orders coming from Middle East carriers that they are well diversified across those carriers and we are seeing demand for 777X outside of the Middle East and a good example is Singapore's announcement earlier this year of intent to buy 20, 777 9Xs. We are seeing a lot of Asia Pacific demand as well. So, I don't see it as being over concentrated in the Middle East, but it's one of the reasons we are being very thoughtful about our 777 production rate that's why we have decided to step-down as we get through the bridge, make sure we have a smooth transition to the 777X. And I think we have got a good balance of supply and demand going forward. And while there is some risk for things to watch in the Middle East, there are other upside opportunities in Asia Pacific region. So, I think on balance, we feel pretty good about that.

Doug Harned

And then, on the 777X, you talked about entry into service at the beginning of 2020, possibly a little bit earlier, could you tell us how the program is going?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, 777X development is right on track, just had the opportunity to visit our team again in Everett last week and walk through the factory and went through the composite wing center, where we are building the fourth generation composite wing that is all coming online right on track. We are building initial production parts now, so our supply chain is energized and running. We are completing the detail design work up. We still see that airplane entering into final assembly in 2018 entering into service on 2020.

So, we are about midway through the development program, right on track, weight of the airplane looks good, performance looks good, production system transformation. And its probably the most significant piece of this is going to a modern digital production system. We are getting rid of the old fixed tooling infrastructure and going to much more agile tooling, low capital investment structure for the future. So that production system transition automation, the fuselage upright built that we are doing on a 777 right now to derisk that. All of those production system transformation steps are occurring too.

So, I feel very good about that development program, we still have work ahead of us; we will be getting into building airplanes, flight testing and then deliver on schedule.

Doug Harned

Well, and on that program, you talked in the past that, if you look overall that you are actually kind of in a peak CapEx level right now. Could you talk about how that fits with the fact that you are going to be -- you are ramping up, how much of have you front-loaded your investment on the 777X?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes. This year we are roughly at peak investment on the 777X, so when we take a look at our R&D and capital spending profile over the next several years, we expect that to be very stable. We actually peaked on the capital investment, we are into the heart of the R&D investment, we will finish that up as we get through flight test. So you should expect to see our overall R&D and capital expenditure profile very level over the next several years. This is all part of our strategy again to take cyclicality out of the business to feather in our development program hence we wrapped up the MAX very successfully as we are now ramping up production exiting flight test, entering production that program was delivered on cost and schedule. 787-10 just had first flight through production unit is now in-flow. So that development program is closing up very nicely; 777 is on the backside of that -- 777X. So, this idea of a phased R&D plan looking across the entire enterprise is a key part of how we are managing our efforts. And you should expect to see that kind of stable behavior in our R&D expenditure over the next several years.

Doug Harned

Now, the -- on the 737, Airbus has been quite aggressive in selling the A321, Neo, I think has been very successful airplane. You talked about responding with a slightly larger 737 MAX 10, which would be roughly the same size as the 321 Neo. What do you need to see to launch that and if you launch it, is it something that we will see much investments around it?

Dennis Muilenburg

We are continuing our very productive conversations with our customers on the MAX 10. We haven't made an official launch decision yet, but things are maturing very nicely. And again, we are going to be very diligent about making sure there is value for the investment to be made. We still see the heart of the market in single aisles in that MAX 8, 9 size category; you see that varying out in the orders. So, with more than 3500 orders on the MAX, we feel very strong about the heart of the market.

MAX 10 as we have been able to configure the airplane talk about our customers would be basically the same size as A321, have about 5% lower operating cost per seat because of the weight advantage of the airplane, so clearly it could bring value to the marketplace. If we were to proceed with that it could eventually be 20% maybe 25% of the sales of the MAX profile and one that would be highly common with the MAX 9 in our production system. It's not a big R&D expenditure, an airplane that would enter into service in the 2020 timeframe. And it's one if we were to make that investment which fits within our existing investment profile overall as I just described it.

It's not a big investment, but we want to make sure that we are doing the right thing in the marketplace. So, we will continue those conversations, this is a [newer] [ph] term decision for us. And we will make the right decision when the time is right.

Doug Harned

And then, on the 787, what are you looking for to gain confidence to go to 14 a month, it seems now, I mean our senses things are fairly in balance at 12 a month ways to go. But, with the weakness in the wide body market overall, how do you start thinking about 14?

Dennis Muilenburg

First of all, the 787 continues to look very strong in the marketplace. As you know we have almost 700 airplanes in backlog, so at 12 a month that is a long-term very solid sustainable rate. So, what we are really looking that now is timing and stepping to 14 a month that still our plan, but we want to make sure we keep supply and demand in balance, pricing of the airplane is holding up very well in the marketplace. So, it's not as if we have to rush to make a rate decision. This is a rate decision that's based on keeping supply and demand in the right place in the market. It's not a big capital investment. So it's not something what we have to make a decision on a particular date that demand is a big investment to prepare the past, in fact we have been making incremental investments with our supply chain all along to protect 14 a month and it's a relatively small capital investment to take that next incremental step. That's the beauty of it. So, this is really about just keeping the supply and demand in balance. The marketplace signals still tell us that we can step up to 14 a month. We are just going to do that in a very diligent manner.

Doug Harned

So, when you look at that whole landscape, you have all talked about potentially doing a middle of the market airplane, a number of different names for this have come up. But, how are you thinking about that right now?

Dennis Muilenburg

That's another area where we have a good productive conversations with our customers; it's a little earlier phase understanding the marketplace and potential customer demand, something that would be positioned between the 737 family and the 787 family, notionally an airplane that's a little larger and longer range than the 757. A lot of inputs from customers right now indicating market interest, but we want to go through all of our due diligence to make sure if we decide to go down that path we have got the right airplane and the right business case.

Again, this is something we need to rush to do entry into service would be 2024, 2025 kind of timeframe. If we decide to launch and go down that path, it's not something that will significantly change our R&D profile over the next year. In fact timing, again, fits very well with our phased R&D if we were to do this airplane; it would be on the backside of 777X and would be the next thing that would fit within that phased R&D profile that I talked about.

So, timing makes sense, customers are indicating some interest; we are having productive conversation. But, this is a decision it's a still little out ahead of us.

Doug Harned

In your expectation is then that in terms of R&D and CapEx requirements for in the airplane like this that would come sort of 2020, 2021 that timeframe.

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes. Late this decade you start to fill it in and then you would get up to peak R&D early in the next decade. As I said from a phasing standpoint, it would fit very nicely on the backside of 777X. So, it's not something where you are going to see a spike in R&D or capital requirements over the next several years. It will be something that will fit very neatly into a level loaded R&D profile.

Doug Harned

Now, you've spoken in the past about the goal of being a mid teens margins for BCA at the end of the decade, so we are getting closer?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yeah.

Doug Harned

And how do you look at that now and how do you get there?

Dennis Muilenburg

One, we are very committed to that target. That's a serious goal and it is a high bar goal. It is one that we are stretching our teams on, but we are very committed to getting there. I do see a snaking progress in that direction. This is why we are investing in our partnering for success initiative with our supply chain. And the second wave of that program and working our supply chain architecture and competitive structure for the future is already paying dividends that there is a lot more benefit still to be gained from our partnering for success initiative. It's our lien initiative and first time quality initiative inside our own four walls. It is how we are managing our R&D to have that stable profile for the future.

The second century designed to manufacturing work that I talked about, digitizing our design, manufacturing to support life cycle value stream and using that to take cost out of our structure. We are just beginning to see some of the opportunities there come to fruition on things like automation, investment. What we are doing in a modularity in our production line. On-demand customization using things like additive manufacturing, all of those things will also help us take out cost structure over time.

So, we are committed to that target and it's a reasonable target, an expectation for us. And I can tell you our leadership team Kevin McAllister and his business stand deals, we ramp-up the services business, Leanne in the defense business and our functional leaders all committed to achieving that goal.

Doug Harned

And should we see that -- should we expect to see this as steady progress toward 2020 that you should…

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes. You should expect to see incremental steady progress towards that goal. This is not something we are -- we will be satisfied with flat performance and then a sudden step-up at the end of the decade. My expectation and the expectation we are working to is incremental steady performance against that goal. And while we are doing that that margin accretion, you are going to see year-over-year cash growth and we remain very confident in our ability to deliver that.

Doug Harned

And that was actually the next question I was going to ask you with respect to BCA. So in terms of delivering growing cash from commercial, 787 is a big part of that?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes.

Doug Harned

Now, you have got into a point there where you are cash positive on the program. When you look forward, can you talk about what are the levers that are going to increase your cash performance on that program price, supply chain, internal -- how would you --?

Dennis Muilenburg

It's a combination of all of those factors. But when you take a look at the cash performance opportunity 787, it is clearly one of the biggest levers and opportunities we have. And just to look at the deferred inventory balance for example turning that into cash. Just to give you feel for what the levers look like. On the deferred production inventory about 70% of that will be transitioned into cash because favorable mix in pricing going forward. This is the fact that we are going from dash 8s to dash 9s and dash 10s.

The backlog we have on 787, 85% of it are dash 9 and dash 10s model. The third dash 10 airplane in our factory is already showing learning curve performances on top of the dash 9. So commonality was paying off. Also, we don't have, we haven't give up any pricing on those future airplanes for early settlement for lead airplane. So all of that as 70% of it is mixed and pricing that's in hand.

Doug Harned

And that presumably when you talk about your outlook going forward, it's in hand, and that's very predictable without any assumption?

Dennis Muilenburg

That's firm backlog and we just have to execute the plan. And the learning curves are telling us we are executing the plan. So that's 70% of it, another 25% of it is supply chain and these are step down pricing in supplier agreement 80% of which are already in place and so you will see those show up as those agreements timing take hold. And then the remaining 5% are additional work that we are doing inside our own factory space.

So, we can see very clear lines to driving productivity and cash performance on 787 and the data says that we are making good steady solid progress on that. That is one of the biggest cash generation levers that we have. And this is operating on nearly 700 airplanes in backlog. That combined with 737 ramp-up just going to volume ramp-up at 57 a month. Those two things are the cash generators in the company -- additional cash generators over the next five years.

Doug Harned

I have got a question here which relates to Spirit, and so clearly the two companies had negotiations going on for sometimes, but in the context of what you have just spoke about. When you think of the changes that need to happen in the supply chain some of which have been negotiated, some of which haven't, the bulk have been. There is the Spirit situation fall into the potential upside, if you get a more favorable agreement or is it assumed to already negotiated. How do you -- let's say what's done and what's not done?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes. On Spirit, obviously one of our big industrial partners, we are not all the way to the finish line on our agreement, so we have got some in place on some programs, others are still in work. And so I won't get into the specifics of the negotiations. But, program by program, we are working through our plans there. And we are making progress but we still have work to do. And as I said, our partner for success arrangements and creating value for the future are really important to us. And these are not things that we are not going to take lightly or rush to get to a deal, we need to have a good long-term deal and one that generates value. And that's certainly the case with Spirit.

Doug Harned

When you talk about 80% of the supply chain agreements are done without referred to -- with Spirit as a example that would refer to the part that's already agreed.

Dennis Muilenburg

A portion of their agreement is done within that 80%; the portion of the agreement is still in negotiation.

Doug Harned

And in the 20%?

Dennis Muilenburg

In the 20%, but we are going to be very diligent about making sure we are creating value for the long run.

Doug Harned

One other question here which is, if you had a different view of the market, in other words if you started to be concern that there might be an economic downturn or there could be some weakness out there. How would you manage the business differently?

Dennis Muilenburg

That's the key on the investments we are making to reduce the cyclicality of the business. Now, as I said earlier that the fundamental marketplace has changed and the fact that it's no longer U.S., European airline dominated with heavy backlog concentration just in U.S. and Europe. It's much more global backlog, it’s more diversified and traffic patterns have fundamentally changed.

The new technology was brought to the marketplace that's point-to-point connectivity around the world. That’s fundamentally change traffic patterns forever. We have got in Asia alone 100 million people that are entering the traveling public for the first time every year. So, you realize that's fundamentally changing the business and traffic continues to outpace global GDP.

So market strength and diversification helps and then inside our four walls, this is where it gets to being able to read and react in the marketplace. So, how we are managing our production rates keeping supply and demand in balance and then making our production rates less capital sensitive.

In the past, what has happened if you change production rates you had big expenditures to go with that. In these new digitized manufacturing facilities, low tooling facilities, the capital expenditure to go up and down is muted. That gives us more flexibility and then having long-term labor agreements, pension freeze, raised R&D really thinking about keeping a level loaded R&D plan and phasing it across products and a growing services which tends to be a stable growing business not cyclical in nature at all or in sometimes offsetting the platform business all of those business investments are making us less cyclical as well. So those were all tools we have in hand, if we see the marketplace changing, those were tools that we can now that we did always have in place in the past.

Doug Harned

I want to switch over to defense. We have looked at DDS things, somewhat stable outlook flat, but you have been getting a lot of traction at [indiscernible] recently on a number of programs. Where do you see the growth trajectory now looking like in defense over the next five years?

Dennis Muilenburg

We see our defense business strengthening. We still see it as a modest growth business going forward. We see some fundamentals strengthening in the U.S. defense budget as you well know, there is still uncertainty on exactly where the fiscal year 2018 budget will come out what the five-year plan looks like. But, generally that’s a neutral to up market in the U.S. We are continuing to see a lot of strength in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. As you said the opportunity to spend some time in Riyadh as the King and President Trump were meeting. And there were a lot of defense deals associated with that visit and Boeing had a very significant share of that. So, we continue to see strong international demand about a third of our defense backlog is outside of the U.S.

And then, our product mix even domestically is regaining some energy, we see some new energy in our fighter line for example. Demand for the F-18 is returning and you see the five year plans that have just been launched and the fiscal 2018 budget requests. Those all include Super Hornets, when in the past they did not. So that creates some opportunity for the future.

Helicopters are very strong Apache, V-22, Chinook, the P-8 as it comes online is proving itself around the world we see domestic and international demand for that. Satellites, services, so all of that gives us a more bullish view of this best business going forward.

Doug Harned

On the Saudi deal, can you comment anymore on what’s some of the opportunities are you got coming out of that?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes. If you look in total, out of the entire package, we had a little north of $50 billion of deals in that package. And those ranged from commercial airplane deals to defense product deal. Defense products included, Chinook's and weapons which were part of the public announcement. Also standup of Rotorcraft support center in Saudi Arabia, a joint venture around military sustainment that's going to grow jobs in Saudi Arabia and in the U.S. So, those are all examples of the defense side. Also has announced Saudi Gulf Airlines -- indicated interest in 16 wide body aircraft, which was part of the discussions.

We saw a broad based interest across our commercial and defense product lines, a great diversity of interest and substantial volume.

Doug Harned

Now, you mentioned the F-18, its renewed interest F-18, F-15, going forward what do you see those rates going at now given that your that these are extremely strengthening programs?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, we see a sustainable rate on the F-18 line, it's -- we are running at about 2 a month kind of rates. So some opportunity to fill and sustain beyond that. With the navy's plans for domestic procurement and also the mid-life upgrades that they are looking after the existing Super Hornet fleet. And we continuing interest in the Growler electronic attack variant domestically, all of that tells us that line should very well be strong and healthy through the next decade not just through this decade, but well into the next decade.

We have to see continuing international interest Kuwait interest in F-18, as you recently saw the signing of the agreements -- our approval of the agreements in cutter for three F-15s with an option from another 36 Canadian interest in the Super Hornets. We have continuing international interest in several places. So we can see both the F-18 line and the F-15 line being extended in a strong way well into the next decade.

Doug Harned

And on the helicopter side, Apache and Chinook, those seem to just keep moving along…

Dennis Muilenburg

Very, very strong. And again, international and domestic capacity and interest in both of those products remains very solid. Domestically the recent decision on the Apache multi-year is just another good sign, so that's another 268 airplanes in that multi-year procurement that just adds strength to the Apache line going forward.

And the fact that those production lines are long and stable is allowing us to continue to invest to keep the technology current inside of those airplanes. So things like Block 2 upgrades to the Chinook line is just another good example of that's being enabled because of the longevity of the production volume.

Doug Harned

Was in military airplanes, if you put all these together, you have got a number of mature programs that are extending, you had challenging developments program on the KC-46 tanker, but that will go into production, the P-8 is now maturing. What should we expect from margins there? I mean this seems like a scenario where there would be some very attractive margin improvement over time?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes. And that's why that shared goal of getting to the double-digit mid-teen margins is shared with our defense business. Leanne and her team have been driving market based affordability reducing cost structure, wining new business, driving productivity in our factories. You see that in the margin accretion that's already happened over the last couple of years in our defense business. But that's one again we are looking for continued incremental performance improvement. And the fact that we have got the sustained mature production lines, adds capability there.

Tanker, well, it's been a challenging development program or clearly closing in on the finish line. We start delivering airplanes to our customer later this year, first 18 delivered by early next year. We still see that production run at least 400 airplanes that's an opportunity there. And as we get into a mature production program, it's going to be profitable for Boeing. It's going to be high value for our customer and in addition to that production run the in-field support and training will be significant.

So, we have got a solid line-up for the future.

Doug Harned

And on support and training, so global services support you have got, that unit has performed very well. How much of that now is tied to international situation, obviously there is a need many of them for a lot of support work?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, it's similar. As I said our defense business is about a third outside of the U.S. today. It's even a little more heavily weighted on defense services. And what we find a lot with our international customers that may not have this much defense infrastructure -- support infrastructure. They tend to be more inclined to have these larger performance based logistics yields where we can provide power by the hour, if you will in a full set of performance capability similar to what we do with GoldCare on the commercial airplane side.

And those holistic services solutions really worked well for many of our international customers that's one of the areas where we see continued future growth.

Doug Harned

There are three big new expense programs coming up. So, ground based strategic returns, TX, JSTARS, in all of those I know are important to you. First on TX, a lot of people will argue that cost is so important now that using an already existing platform like the Soukhi Korean platform that would be advantage. What's your response to that?

Dennis Muilenburg

I would argue the opposite, I believe what we have is a tailor made, tailored designed airplane for the requirement to customers that's for TX. So when I trying to take it off the shelf airplane and adjust it or modify it to make it fit, our air force customers requirements. We started with the requirement, clean sheet design, design an airplane with new digital technology is designed for future production and support.

And I believe that's ultimately going to be a lower cost solution for our customer both in terms of operating cost and delivery. And our confidence in that is based on the fact that we built two airplanes to that system, they are flying. They performed exceptionally well. That's part of the proposal that we have just presented to the air force. So that gives us a very strong confidence that we can build the airplane and do it affordably.

So, our future in our defense business is not dependent on any one program, the TX is important. We are putting forward a very strong bid. I think it's a great value solution for our customers. And we will see how the competition plays out.

Doug Harned

How about JSTAR?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, JSTAR is another important one for us. We have taken again a different approach on that when we were using a 737 based platform. We believe that provides the size, weight, power, cooling growth that our customers will need for the future. These surveillance airplanes, the situation awareness assets tend to have mission growth over time as the mission get tougher and tougher. So we are presenting an option to our customers there that provides growth capacity for the future.

And while the 737 is a bigger platform than what some of our competitors have offered. That bigger platform has some interesting advantages, one, the mission capacity and having the crews on board obviously the footprint advantage, but even in that bigger airplane an operating cost advantage because by leveraging the 737 and the commercial infrastructure around the world, you get a bigger airplane with more capability for less operating cost. And that's a fundamental advantage of our one Boeing approach and again that's the offer we put forward and we are looking forward to supporting our customers there.

Doug Harned

Now in TX and JSTARS, can you gives us a sense of what you feel is the timeline for decisions and…

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes. We have submitted both proposals. We have also submitted our GVST proposal, so all three are in valuation now. We will go through the normal evaluation cycle. We could potentially see awards towards the end of this year or in 2018, but it's that kind of timeframe.

Doug Harned

For all three….

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes.

Doug Harned

You could see award by the end of this year.

Dennis Muilenburg

Potentially or early 2018, it was a little hard to predict. But it is something that will occur over the next six to 12 months.

Doug Harned

This is one you and I were talking a little bit before. Concerns we've had with all of these draws in the air force budget that could squeeze space at a time when you actually got very serious risks out there. How are you approaching space, do you see that as a growth area for Boeing?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, we do. And we see it in a couple of different areas, one, the satellite business and this again is a marketplace that as both commercial and defense interest. Clearly, as you said interest in satellite infrastructure, secure infrastructure for the future. But also an intense almost [inspatial] [ph] demand for commercial communication bandwidth. So, we have used that as our investment target for our satellite business ranging all the way from the mid-power bus to 702MP did a small 702SP to all electric satellites that we now are the first to have on orbit. So, we see the satellite business as a growth business part of that will be dependent on a strong defense budget for the future. You said getting half the sequestration and getting to a planned sustainable defense budget for the country is an important part of that.

In addition to satellites, we have a lot of interest in human space exploration. So our work on commercial crew for NASA and work on the new space launch system mission to mars for NASA are also important elements for the future.

Doug Harned

So, Q3 standup services.

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes.

Doug Harned

By looking at the commercial side historically this all -- this has seemed for many years to be a challenging thing for Boeing, so really get the service value out of the commercial air plane because it seems like you are getting some more traction now. Can you talk about what different today, why we should expect this to work and grow?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, there is couple of factors. One is I think the business is now positioned to do this. But, two and perhaps more importantly is just our sheer focus and leadership on this. We have decided the services is a big growth market for us. This is a $2.5 trillion market. We have 7% to 9% share today on the services market where our installed base is 30% to 50% of the installed base. So, we have got plenty of headroom to grow leveraging our OEM knowledge base. And that we have made the deliberate decision now to launch an integrated services business at the Boeing level. And so that should convey our intent and focus different than what it has been in the past.

Our services business can't be something we think about after we do the platform business and it has to be done together. And the lifecycle value sense and we are putting in place a service leadership team [indiscernible] everyday their job, this growth services and satisfy our customers. That's a big change for us.

We have also brought in a set of leaders who understand the importance of the services business.

You mentioned earlier Kevin McAllister running our commercial airplane business also as a deep experience in services. Leanne is running our defense business. She ran our defense services business before that. I ran our defense services business for a while back.

We have a leadership team that understand the value of services both to our business and to our customers. And I think by consolidating into this integrated business, we now can callous our investments, we can leverage our cost structure, we will be in a position to compete in the marketplace at a competitive cost structure. And all of those factors or things that we made investments would be intent to grow both top and bottom line in services.

Doug Harned

How large will the services business fee when its formed? Can you give us a sense for…

Dennis Muilenburg

We will rollout the financials in the third quarter, so I don't want to preview that because we are going through our due diligence right now. But, we will begin reporting at that segment level in our third quarter reporting so about a quarter from now. But, we set a longer term target to grow that to be about $50 billion a year business top-line. And while that's a stretch target, I think it's an achievable one. And it's one where organic investments in our parts business, low cost margin upgrades will be fundamental to that.

Then also see significant opportunity in information based services again as we digitize the lifecycle of our airplanes amount of value we can provide for customers on things like health monitoring and speed optimization and fuel optimization. Those are low capital investments that create tremendous value. And our whole digital aviation initiative around that with great substance there for future growth.

Doug Harned

When you talk about $50 billion, is that long-term, is that ten years, is that five years or…

Dennis Muilenburg

Sooner is better.

Doug Harned

Okay. It's not there yet.

Dennis Muilenburg

We are pushing the team to get there in five years.

Doug Harned

Okay.

Dennis Muilenburg

Now, admittedly again that's a stretch target and we are not going to make bad decisions just to meet a particular timeline. But, this is a relatively near term target. This is a growth opportunity that's right in front of us and it's not one that requires investments now that take ten years to play out. These are things that we can do now to rapidly grow the business. So that's our answer.

Doug Harned

So, from where you sit today, you have been delivering, producing a lot of cash, you are projecting steady cash flow, free cash flow growth ahead. How are you viewing cash deployment at this stage?

Dennis Muilenburg

Consistent with the strategy we've talked about before. We do see fundamentally this is a year-over-year steady cash growth business. And we are going to continue to return value to our shareholders as part of that. We see three priorities on cash deployment. First priority continues to be organic investment. This is bringing innovation for the future. These are the new products that I've already talked about as well as the investments we are making to create second century design manufacturing and support system.

Second priority is returning value to shareholders and we are committed to returning roughly 100% free cash flow to our shareholders that comes in the forms of both repurchase, share repurchase and dividend increases. And as you are well aware, I think our dividend increases over the last three years, it's been at 190% and we have also repurchased about $25 billion or 189 million shares of stock over that time period. So, a balanced approach to returning value to shareholders.

And then, our third priority is M&A, and again, we are looking primarily at targeted acquisitions that fill out our strategy. We still see our primary growth mechanism is organic investment, complemented with selective acquisitions.

Doug Harned

And acquisitions that fill out the strategy, I'm guessing services would be priority?

Dennis Muilenburg

If I look at targeted areas and you have seen us acting in this way recently, it's in services, building out key vertical capabilities in selected areas and autonomous capability. We see those as three areas of interest for acquisition.

Doug Harned

We are about at time. So, to wrap-up. Thanks. I think we are going to have to wrap-up here. But, maybe just a few words about what you see now as your one or two biggest opportunities and challenges?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, maybe just first, very tactically but I look at second quarter as we are thinking through this year and performance this year, we are going to be a little lighter on revenue in the second quarter just on timing as we look at commercial deliveries. Tanker deliveries are back loaded in the year. Some of our key defense deliveries are back loaded in the year. So, just shaping of this year tends to be more back loaded in terms of top-line. So we are working through those deliveries. Strategically, big opportunities on ramping up the 737 and entry of the MAX into our production system. It's going very well. But, we got to keep that on track. 787 productivity as I said that is a cash generation opportunity that we are very focused on filling out the 777 Bridge, winning a few of these key defense competitions and then launching our services business in the third quarter. Those are our big focus areas. This is a long-term sustained growth business top and bottom-line.

Doug Harned

Well, great. Dennis, thank you very much.

Dennis Muilenburg

Thanks Doug. Appreciate it.

Doug Harned

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.