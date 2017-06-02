Nike Stock Looks Good Here, Even With Adidas Competition Heating Up

Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock has been punished recently. Over the past 3 months, the S&P 500 has gained about 2.5% while NKE stock has fallen 8.5%.

A confluence of headwinds has weighed on Nike. Border tax talks have picked back up somewhat, although to a lesser extent than early in the year. Weak results from Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) weighed on the whole sports apparel sector. There are rumors that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to launch its own line of activewear clothes. Insiders are selling the stock, and that is an unusual trend from normally bullish NKE insiders.

But the Seeking Alpha community has grown increasingly bullish on the name as the stock continues to fall. The buy thesis of Nike is pretty simple: the stock is cheap relative to where it has been, yet growth is comparable to historical levels and the moat is huge. The underlying rationale here is that Nike is a long-term winner that is currently in a mini-valuation trough. Its a classic "buy the dip" opportunity into a long-term winner.

We tend to agree with this bull thesis because we do not think this valuation trough will last for long.

At the heart of the current valuation trough is Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) eating market share. It has been a headline for some time. Adidas is making a comeback through a reinvigorated interest in retro styles and specifically making in-roads among the ultra-trendy young female audience. Adidas was named as the fastest growing brand in Piper Jaffray's Spring 2017 Taking Stock With Teens survey.

This trend of Adidas catching up to Nike is perhaps best evidenced by the following chart we generated using data from Google Trends, which shows the difference between Nike's search interest and Adidas' search interest.

Interestingly, NKE's trailing P/E chart over the past 5 years lines up almost perfectly with the search interest delta chart over the past 5 years. Nike used to be far more searched on the Internet than Adidas. That delta peaked in mid-2015, when NKE stock was trading north of 27.5x trailing earnings.

But that delta started to shrink in early 2016, and NKE's P/E multiple likewise fell throughout 2016. In 2017, NKE has maintained a narrow lead over Adidas in search interest, and NKE's P/E multiple has stabilized in the low 20's range.

Clearly, the Adidas problem is very real, but we think its just a trend, much like Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). In Piper Jaffray's Spring 2014 Taking Stock With Teens Survey, Lululemon was listed as the hottest fashion trend. Now, comps are expected to increase at a mere low single-digit rate this year. Under Armour, meanwhile, was the hottest apparel growth story of 2015, but that stock is now more than 60% off its 3-year high.

Interestingly enough, the one clothing brand that has been consistently popular across all of Piper Jaffray's Taking Stock With Teens Surveys is Nike. That is because Nike is a secular appeal brand. It has always been and will continue to be popular.

Big picture: Nike is a long-term growth engine with an excellent track record. That means the stock should be bought on significant dips like this one, and held for the long-term.

More near-term, we are focused on Nike basketball. With the NBA Finals on deck, we look to Nike basketball as the catalyst that pushes the stock higher during the summer. The NBA Finals are a re-match of last year's Cavs/Warriors match-up, and that was construed by the market as a heavyweight match-up between Nike, with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and Under Armour, with Stephen Curry. This year, though, Nike has superstars on both sides of the aisle, as big-time Nike athlete Kevin Durant is now the star player on Golden State.

In this sense, the NBA Finals is a win-win for Nike. If Golden State wins, Durant gear sells more. If Cleveland wins, Kyrie/LeBron gear sells more. Either way, Nike gear sells more.

We like NKE stock here because it has upside in both the near and long term. Long-term, the company will continue to fend off trendy competition and grow revenues at a MSD CAGR and earnings at an HSD to low DD CAGR. Near-term, the company will benefit from improved basketball sales. The stock is currently is a relative valuation trough, and that makes now look like an attractive entry point.

We are buyers here and lower, all else equal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, DKS, FL, AMZN.

