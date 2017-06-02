REIT Preferreds - A Look At Optional Redemption

With $6 billion either currently redeemable or soon to be redeemable, it is reasonable to expect a number of new issues.

I will list those equity REIT preferreds which are currently redeemable or will be this summer.

There has been a decent amount of activity in the preferred market, redemptions are among the activities.

Recently, there has been a decent amount of activity in the REIT preferred market which has consisted of new issues and redemptions. I thought it might be helpful to investors to have an understanding of how many issues will be redeemable over the next three months and which issues they are.

In order to do this, I sorted through the preferred universe I use for reference. The universe I looked at consists of 119 issues and has a par value of $29 billion. These are $25 par preferred securities which are not convertible.

Through the end of August, the following preferred stocks will be redeemable at the option of the issuers:

During the next few months, there are over $6 billion in preferred stock that is redeemable, which creates numerous opportunities for these REITs to engage in capital market activities. One of the more popular trades with higher rated REITs lately has been refinancing preferred stock with senior notes and reducing the cost of capital (at the cost of shortening maturities - as everything with a stated maturity is shorter than perpetual). Other REITs such as Colony NorthStar (CLNS), which I reviewed here, are refinancing higher rate preferred stocks at lower rates due to currently low market yields.

The preferred stocks listed above with negative yields-to-call and higher coupons should be looked at as susceptible to redemption and, therefore, potentially negative returns (depending, of course, on cost).

From a macro perspective, the following chart shows the amount of REIT preferred securities that are redeemable, by month, during the remainder of 2017:

The following table lists the amount, by REIT, of preferred stocks that are redeemable through the end of August.

As the table above and graph below show, Public Storage (PSA) has nearly 20% of the volume of redeemable preferreds. PSA is one of the more efficient players in the preferred market as their capital structure contains only common and preferred stocks. PSA has also been able to fund in the perpetual preferred market at below 5% twice. Their preferred stocks which are currently redeemable are cuspy, however, given the rates on them and where they could refinance within the market.

Ultimately, the level of redemption activity will depend on rates and funding levels. The preferred stock market is open to issuers and many have been able to get deals off at a reasonable level.

