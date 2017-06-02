U.S. Shale - Is It Really The Imaginary Oil Shangri-La?

We may be close to a production plateau below the 10 MBOPD mark, despite a sharp rig increase.

The Permian region sees productivity per well reaching a peak at about 640 BOPD in May, and is scheduled to go down to 630 BOPD in June.

After many years the legend of Mahabharata was translated into Tibetan, and now this legend is referred to as Shangri-La (Kalmiya) .

Rumors and reports have been in existence, for millennia now, that somewhere near or beyond Tibet, among icy peaks and in some of the secluded valleys of Eurasia, lies a "paradise", inaccessible to us. It is a place of enlightenment, wisdom and peace, called Shambhala, known by several other names such as "Shangri-La" and "Agharta."

Just maybe. Are we searching in the wrong Continent? Shangri-La may lie beneath Texas after all.

The question here is to decide if the oil reserves potential supposedly lying beneath the USA are a genuine oil "Shangri-La" ready to flood the World with an unlimited cheap supply of oil, continuously growing, or are we talking about another market snake oil story?

Yes, of course, it is just a small joke, but the topic is an important one and will be the subject of my article.

Oil drillers in U.S. Shale basins are starting to see business come back and output has risen steadily until now. The recent OPEC decision to extend the cuts until March 2018 is expected to boost output even more. Listening to the shale drillers in the Permian, such as EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) , Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Apache (NYSE:APA) or Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), production will keep increasing and no upper limit is set, so it seems.

However, it seems that this bullish view of the US shale is showing some signs of fatigue.

Drilling costs are beginning to rise again and the surge in production obtained by constantly adding new rigs appears to be less efficient.

If we take the Permian region, which is the more prolific, we see that productivity per well has reached a peak at about 640 BOPD in May and is scheduled to go down to 630 BOPD in June, despite a sharp increase in the rig count.

This is the first time that it happened in the Permian basin since 2013. Yes, of course, it is a very small decrease but still an important one that could have a negative effect on the oil production.

This is a very notable development - it is the first time that the EIA predicts falling well productivity per rig since it began tracking the data several years ago. Still, because the rig count has increased so much, there will still be more production coming out of the Permian. It's just that as drillers gobble up all the best spots to drill, it will become more and more difficult to find easy pickings.

Said Nick Cunningham from Oilprice.com. Another evident negative is the DUC bottleneck effect:

Companies are drilling wells at a faster pace than contractors can frac them. The shortage of completion crews means that the backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) has shot up over the past year, rising by more than 60 percent to 1,995 in June from a August last year.

The immediate result of this clear forming model is that drilling costs will probably increase because the oilfield service companies will no longer accept to work at breakeven price any longer as they did last year when work was scarce.

Service costs could jump by 20 percent this year, according to an estimate from S&P Global Platts.

Note: Wood Mac said service costs could rise by 15%.

However, IEA expects that production will continue to increase in 2017-2018.

The Permian basin is expected to add 71,000 BOPD in June to 2.5 Million BOPD. The Permian basin was producing 2 Million BOPD in June 2016. (+36K BOPD for the Eagle Ford basin).

Overall, the IEA expects an average production for the US Shale of 9.3 Million BOPD in 2017 and 10 Million BOPD in 2018, which is what Saudi Arabia is actually producing.

Nonetheless, well productivity is an issue and will have to be constantly monitored and compared to oil production. IEA may eventually be forced to revise down 2018 production if well productivity starts to go down further.

Conclusion:

US Shale has been the uncontested winner of the OPEC decision to cut production in November 2016, and US oil producers took total advantage of the oil prices increase.

However, despite a whopping increase in production that will be around 9.3 MBOPD in 2017, according to IEA, the sector is showing some early signs of fatigue, and we may be close to a production plateau below the 10 MBOPD mark, despite a sharp increase in rigs.

