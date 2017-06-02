Box: The Gift Will Keep Giving

The stock is only at a reasonable value now after the gift price last year.

After the close yesterday, Box (NYSE:BOX) reported FQ1 financial results that again generally beat analyst estimates. The cloud content management company has completely altered the original negative view by Wall Street typical of the hot IPOs from the last few years.

It is now trading above $20, potentially changing the equation from my original recommendation at the start of the year. Is the stock still a buy after a sharp 40% rally this year?

For FQ1, Box performed on all major financial fronts. Revenue, billings, and deferred revenues all grew at least 30% over last year. And possibly more importantly, the company again produced positive free cash flows.

Guidance for FY18 remains healthy, allowing for investors to value the company as a fast-growing SaaS stock versus worrying about negative margins. Box only currently trades at 5x sales estimates for this year, which is actually low for a software platform.

Its ability to show leverage in the results is a big part of the changing investor sentiment. The difference between the company reporting quarterly losses in the $0.30 range and the losses dropping to the $0.10 range per quarter makes the market more comfortable that breakeven is near.

In the last quarter, the operating loss declined to 14% of revenues, down from a rather large 25% back in FQ1 last year. The leverage in the system contributed to a $20 million improvement in operating cash flows on only a $27 million gain in revenues.

As well, the company continues growing product lines, and innovation is a big part of the investment thesis. Box has consistently grown the product lines in the last few years to where the original core product isn't a big part of its revenues anymore.

For this reason, analyst Brian White placed Box as a stock to buy for 2017, which caught my initial interest. The analyst sees a total addressable market of $45 billion, placing the current annual revenue target of $500 million at only a fraction above 1% of the market.

The key investor takeaway is that Box remains a reasonably priced stock after what was a gift price over the last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.