Bullish Sentiment Declines... Again

The dour mood of individual investors continued once again this week, as the latest sentiment poll from AAII showed another sizable drop in bullish sentiment. In this week's survey, bullish sentiment declined from 32.86% to 26.92%. There's not much to say here besides the fact that bullish sentiment has been below 50% for a record 126 straight weeks.

Bearish sentiment ticked slightly higher in this week's survey, rising from 30.0% to 31.54%. This is now the sixth week in the last ten that bearish sentiment has exceeded bullish sentiment. Yes, bears outnumbered bulls this week, but indecision continues to reign as 41.54% of individual investors considered themselves neutral on the market. Guess no one wants to take a stand anymore.

Thanks for reading the article. Follow our account to get our articles as soon as they're posted to Seeking Alpha. To get our full newsletter, sign up for Bespoke Newsletter PRO. Subscribers to that service get access to Bespoke's model stock portfolios, actionable data-driven insights, and in-depth analysis of everything that drives the markets, among other things.