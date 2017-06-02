U.S. Crude Down In Asia On Climate Change, Supply Cues Awaited

U.S. crude fell in Asia on Friday after President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between 195 nations to tackle climate change and investors awaited further supply cues.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for June delivery slipped 0.95% to $47.90 a barrel, while on London's Intercontinental Exchange, global benchmark Brent was last quoted at $50.38 a barrel.

The latest weekly figures on the U.S. rig count are expected later on Friday.

Data from energy services company Baker Hughes showed last week that U.S. drillers last week added rigs for the 19th week in a row, the second-longest such streak on record, implying that further gains in domestic production are ahead. The U.S. rig count rose by 2 to 722, extending an 11-month drilling recovery to the highest level since April 2015.

Overnight, crude futures settled higher, after data on Thursday showed that supplies of U.S. crude fell more than expected and were down for the eighth consecutive week, easing concerns that rising US oil output would undermine OPEC and its allies' efforts to curb supply.

Crude futures soared to a high of $49.17 earlier in the session, but came under pressure as the bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories was offset by an announcement from President Donald Trump that the U.S. is withdrawing from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Inventories of US crude fell by roughly 6.4 million barrels in the week ended May 19, according to the Energy Information Administration. That confounded expectations of a draw of around 2.5 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories, one of the products the crude is refined into, dropped by 2.86 million barrels against expectations for a draw of close to 1.1 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles unexpectedly rose by 394,000 barrels, compared to expectations of a 755,000 decline. The stronger-than-expected draw in gasoline inventories eased concerns of a slowdown in gasoline demand amid the start of the U.S. summer driving season, which is traditionally associated with heavier refining activity.

Crude futures snapped a four-day losing streak in the wake of investor skepticism concerning OPEC and its allies' decision to only extend, but not deepen, production cuts.

OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed to extend production cuts for a period of nine months until March last week, but stuck to production cuts of 1.8 million bpd agreed in November last year against expectations that the oil cartel was set to announce deeper production cuts.

