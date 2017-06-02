May 2017 Asset Class Performance

May 2017 is now in the books, and below is a look at the performance of various asset classes during the month using key ETFs traded on US exchanges. We also include YTD and QTD total returns for each ETF.

The Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) was the best performer of the major US equity index ETFs in May, posting a gain of 3.9%. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gained 1.41%, while the Dow 30 (NYSEARCA:DIA) gained just 0.73%. Notably, small caps (NYSEARCA:IWM) and mid-caps (NYSEARCA:IJH) were down on the month. While the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is up 19.5% YTD, the S&P Smallcap 600 (NYSEARCA:IJR) is actually in the red this year. That’s a huge disparity.

There was quite a bit of divergence between sectors in May as well. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), and Telecom (NYSEARCA:IYZ) all fell, while Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) were up roughly 4%.

Outside of the US, the three countries that finished deeply in the red in May were Australia (NYSEARCA:EWA), Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ), and Russia (NYSEARCA:RSX). All three were down more than 4.3%. Canada (NYSEARCA:EWC), Mexico (NYSEARCA:EWW), and India (NYSEARCA:PIN) were down minimally, and the rest of the countries in the matrix were solidly in the green. Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI), France (NYSEARCA:EWQ), and the UK (NYSEARCA:EWU) were up the most with gains of more than 4.5%.

Looking at commodities, oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) both fell in May, while gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) were roughly flat. Treasury ETFs were marginally in the black.

Thanks for reading the article. Follow our account to get our articles as soon as they're posted to Seeking Alpha. To get our full newsletter, sign up for Bespoke Newsletter PRO. Subscribers to that service get access to Bespoke's model stock portfolios, actionable data-driven insights, and in-depth analysis of everything that drives the markets, among other things.