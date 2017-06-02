Why This May Be The Weekend AT&T Investors Have Been Hoping For

Following a massive flop a few weeks ago, both AT&T and Time Warner investors could use a breakout success to justify the merger and get the franchise back on track.

This week the studio will try again with "Wonder Woman," and not only does the positive early buzz bode well for investors, but the halo effect is huge for Hollywood.

The first entries into the franchise made money but were critically reviled, leading to both the brand and the studio looking red-faced and disorganized.

Recently, HBO has been the more stable and successful of the pair, but the hope was Warner Bros. would see a big boost from its DC Comics extended universe franchise.

AT&T knew when it made a deal to acquire Time Warner that the company's two biggest assets were Warner Bros. and HBO, though one was more successful than the other.

Image Credit: Warner Bros

The troubles and tribulations of Warner Bros. (NYSE: TWX) at the box office have been well documented over the last few years, with the hope being the DC Extended Universe would offer a reversal of fortune. To date that has not happened, as attempts to the launch (and fix) the franchise haven't gone as hoped.

Yes, the first films in the series have made money, but not in a way that was reassuring to investors, especially investors in AT&T (NYSE:T), which is in the process of acquiring Warner's parent company, Time Warner. However, this weekend there is real hope that DC and the WB have finally got it right, and Wonder Woman could turn out to be a game changer - for real this time.

First, a little background to set the stage.

Ever since Disney (NYSE:DIS) broke through nearly a decade ago with Iron Man, fans of DC Comics have been waiting for their time to shine at the box office. After a series of false starts and setbacks, everyone thought the pieces were finally in place in 2016 with Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad on the calendar.

While both films scored high opening weekends and large global totals, they were also critically savaged by the media and the fans. People were hate-watching these movies and going into them with their minds made up they would be terrible. They weren't seeing these movies to enjoy them; they were seeing these movies to be able to chime into the chorus of criticisms.

Try telling that to your board of directors while navigating a merger of this size and scope.

Yes, the films made hundreds of millions, but the damage to the overall brand's reputation was equally as high - so was it really a success? When Disney puts out a Marvel film, there's a pedigree to it that's lacking from when Warner Bros. puts out a DC property, and that was very apparent to AT&T (which chose to bet on the long-term value).

Now finally, that negative short-term perception could be about to change.

This weekend, Warner Bros. will release Wonder Woman, and this could be what many people (especially AT&T shareholders) have been waiting for this whole time. It could be that first big win from Warner Bros. that turns the tide in a big way. Even if the film doesn't put up the same $100 million plus opening of past DC adaptations, it is a significant moment AT&T can hang its hat on.

Early reactions to Wonder Woman have been positive, with (at press time) a Rotten Tomatoes rating over 90%. By comparison, Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad couldn't break 30%. It's not just that, though - Wonder Woman has the extra momentum that comes with it being the first female-centric superhero film in years.

Of the multiple Marvel/DC films that have come out in this new golden era of comic films, none have featured a female lead. Yes, Marvel has Ant Man and The Wasp as well as the highly anticipated Captain Marvel on its roster, but DC got to it first.

Remember Gal Gadot, who plays the title character, was widely considered the best part of Dawn of Justice, and paired with a strong and smart female director like Patty Jenkins, the expectations were always going to be high.

Again, though, this is a road we've been down, and with the recent King Arthur mega-flop dogging investors across both AT&T and Time Warner, shareholders were begging for something to wash away the bad taste from a few weeks ago.

Wonder Woman could do that and more, as with one weekend, in fact, the film could accomplish a number of goals:

Calm AT&T investor fears that they are getting into business with a failing studio.

Calm Time Warner investor fears about the company's huge tentpole franchises.

Calm Warner Bros.' concerns that its comic universe has been irrevocably broken and its prized IP damaged.

Help usher in a new group of films that audiences actually want to see and will show up to support.

Showcase the abilities of female headliners and directors.

And that last one shouldn't be glossed over either.

A lot of conversation has come up around the feminist angle here, with some amazingly good, mind-bendingly bad and absurdly sexist points being raised. We always knew a film like this, which is based on such a beloved female character, would stir up emotions in our society, but some instances took it a bit too far (as usual).

The truth, though, is that this is an example of a movie the public really wanted and will be happy to show up and support. Women who may not ordinarily be fans of superhero films will show up to back Gadot, Jenkins and the brand, and that could pay dividends for future films. That's why many are ramping up early projections from $65 million to $95 million.

Warner Bros. is smartly predicting the lower end of things, but it also has to see the potential here. For once, executives won't be dreading the returns and will be looking forward to them - as should investors, because this weekend could really be special.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.