Zynga's (ZNGA) Management Presents at Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call

June 1, 2017 14:00 ET

Executives

Ger Griffin - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Doug Creutz - Cowen

Doug Creutz

Hello. I’m Doug Creutz, senior analyst for media and entertainment, which includes video games and I am very happy to have with me here Ger Griffin, CFO of Zynga. Thanks for coming.

Ger Griffin

Hello, all.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Doug Creutz

So Ger, you have been at Zynga for about 8 months now. What are some of the biggest surprises, either positive or negative, that you have had coming into the company particularly compared to your prior experience at EA?

Ger Griffin

Yes. I guess when I looked at Zynga before I joined and I knew – obviously knew Zynga as part of the gaming space. I have been around it for a while. I knew they had a compelling portfolio of IP, Words With Friends, Poker, even some of the new IP they had under development. And by definition and I knew some of the cast of characters in terms of the development side and publishing that they had some good talent. So from that perspective, they had what I thought was one of the core ingredients of any successful entertainment company. They had resonating IP, entertaining IP. They had a focus on social gaming, which if you think about digital gaming and it’s evolved over the last 5 plus years, it’s connected and that’s what mobile is all about and that’s what Zynga is all about. So, that was great. So, when I got to the company, I still saw that, but I sort of got a reaffirmation of what I was seeing from a financial perspective, $700 million of bookings translating into a 2% return. For an entertainment company, and particularly in mobile, that just wasn’t good enough. So, there was obviously a leakage or something was wrong. And when we looked at it and Frank and I were going through the business, it was obvious that, yes, we have these amazing games and they have been around a long time. But we weren’t driving the kind of value to expect from what we call a forever franchise, a deep relationship with players. In some cases, franchises like Poker they have been around 10 years or Words With Friends that were around 8 years. So from that perspective, it was a little surprising to me. Obviously, the facts told me that was the case. But then when I got into it a little bit more, it was surprising that such a creative organization weren’t spending time dealing with the relationships they had. There was a lot of focus on we need to build new games. This sort of ethos – and I’ve heard it from some of the audience here and from my investors, hey you need new games. What you actually need is you need innovation within the existing relationships. You need to be developing a deeper connection to the players you have, growing that player base. But first, if you think about free-to-play gaming, it’s about acquisition, engagement and monetization. And if you don’t focus on the engagement, which is the building the relationship, you are going to lose. You are going to spend a lot of money marketing to bring people in. You are not going to have the right level of engagement. They are going to churn out. So, you are going to do it again and that’s the virtual cycle of paid advertising.

And so for me, the core – there is a lot of operational stuff we need to fix and we are still working through the turnaround, but the core value is in those live services. And in order for live services to flourish, you need to add new live services. So, it’s not that we don’t want to build new games, but again, it’s fairly fundamental. If you don’t focus on your core strength and the core platform that you are on mobile, it’s not a very smart move. And we had a little bit of the same at my previous location at EA where we had too many things going on. And when you start to focus on your players, we call it the player journey at EA, we call it our forever franchises and player first at Zynga, good things happen. But I think that’s the main – the other macro point and it’s one of the reasons I am here today is we are probably one of the most private public companies I’ve ever worked for. I worked for a company called Primedia that was closely held by KKR, but even when I was there, we spent more time talking with other investors. So obviously, part of our objective is obviously to fix the business, deliver on the value, but also explain what we are trying to do.

Doug Creutz

It does seem to your point that one of the changes I’ve noticed since you have become much less about talking about what the future pipeline looks like and I get a lot of questions from investors about that. Is some of that trying to retrain the investor base away from being a what’s the next big title that’s coming that I should get excited about to being what are the underlying business trends and how good they are to get away from sort of the hit view of the business to being more of a this is an ongoing engagement with players?

Ger Griffin

Yes. I think the – if you look at last year, when Frank took over as CEO, he reaffirmed that we were going to launch 10 games and we did. When you look at those 10 games, 5 of those games are meaningful to our go-forward live services. And when you look at it from a revenue perspective, the majority of the revenue – and it’s sort of – it’s stating the obvious in one sense in any one fiscal or it’s going to come from games you have in the marketplace and games that you should be engaging players with and enhancing and obviously growing. So, it’s not that we are – we have three pillars that we focus on. One is sharpening the operating model, which is fixing the business and having it more right-sized for sustainability, literally focusing on the core strength live services and mobile and in innovation and growth and innovation and growth in the existing games and new games. So in one sense, we have indexed a little bit heavier into the live services purely because internally and externally we want to focus on the fact that the core value that we are trying to extract today is primarily out of life, but we are growing into new games and new channels. We have new IP under development in all of the categories we are in, the four genres. And we are also testing games in new channels like chat and messenger. So it’s not like we are not doing new, but I think there was too much of a fixation that if we don’t do 10 games next year, we can’t grow. We believe we can and actually we are demonstrating that we are growing. It’s a shame that a franchise like Poker, which is going into its 10 year it required a complete course correction. When Mark came back after the previous CEO left, he said this thing is flat-lining. It’s a business we have had for a long time. We still have a lot of players playing, but what’s going on? And they literally needed to bring in somebody new to lead the business, Monty Kerr, who came from PlayStudios. He had a social casino background. And literally just working a roadmap of content enhancements that focus on E, we focused on A with Poker, but fundamentally, over the last year, it’s all been about E and then ultimately, E leads to M.

Doug Creutz

I know it was remarkable that you guys put up a record revenue quarter for Poker 10 years after launch, which is not something you see in most entertainment industries. I know that you made some changes to the kind of nuts and bolts of the engagement model for Poker. Can you go into a little bit of what you did there, because I think it could be illuminating?

Ger Griffin

Yes, I think – I am not a big Poker player, but the fundamental game hasn’t changed that much over its life. And from our gaming perspective, the good news is we still had engaged players, just not as active as they could be. So what the team fundamentally did is they built – there is an engagement loop built within the game that is more focused around being able to scale events into the game and have more of a league structure. So you can be playing at a table at a lower level, but the game is built in a way that it encourages you to go bigger, go to a higher stakes table and compete with your friends and other people. And again, Poker is competitive. So when you give people the ability and you enable that kind of dynamic, it started – the one thing I find it very interesting with our games is that once you get players engaged, they are actually an engine that can actually drive the game further, because again it’s the social connection. And again, it sounds simple. It was complicated for these guys to get right. They tested a lot of features, but that’s fundamentally what worked. And we can’t stop there, because the interesting thing with live services and when you think about it – the way I would think about it, think about a relationship. You always need to maintain it. You can’t just sort of talk with any – you married your wife or husband, if you talk to them only once every 6 months, some of you might like to do that, but in general, it’s not a good thing. You need to have an ongoing relationship. And it’s the same with games. So Poker, Monty and Eddie who runs the core team, they have got obviously an annual bold beat calendar. They have got their 10-year anniversary coming up later this year. And then they have got other league and event content enhancements as they go to make sure that we maintain that momentum, because the minute we stop that and this is why it’s not just focused on it for two seconds and move on, the minute you stop that then obviously you can get latent again and guess what happens, audience stagnates retention – or sorry, retention reduces and you’ve got a problem.

Doug Creutz

Do you think with your other portfolio of some of your evergreen titles, are there opportunities similar to what you are able to do on Poker to improve performance?

Ger Griffin

Yes, each of them are different, but one of the other big titles in our portfolio, Words With Friends, right now we are testing a series of new features for that game, because it’s another game that hasn’t had a material sort of feature set enhancement in a while. It’s actually doing quite nicely from an audience perspective, so people love playing the game. But we are looking at a number of features. If you do play Words With Friends, you have got the letters at the bottom giving people the ability to change out the letters. So that from an engagement perspective is good, because you may go to sell letters and go, I have no idea what to do, so give you a chance to change them out. Other things like you could have a tile swap our radar are – I can’t remember the exact name, but the foresight or after-sight, whatever it is. And basically, you pick a word and afterwards it will say, hey, you could have thought about X, Y and Z. These are different words. The other thing we are looking at there which is less about the engagement, but it’s an interesting one in terms of monetization. We are looking at trying to get a user pay model into Words With Friends. Today, it’s an advertising-based business. But you can imagine that example I just gave of if you want to change the letters or rather than it being a free functionality, maybe first time you get the option do it free, but you may get a second chance but you have to spend $0.10 or whatever. Other games obviously, CSR. CSR when it launched did really, really well. We were very happy with the launch back in Q3. For those of you that listen to our earnings call going into Q4, I cautioned that, that game may not have the same kind of trajectory because literally they were burning through content. And that was one of the interesting things with NaturalMotion and their games. High quality games, but they underestimated the actual demand for content within CSR so that they were running out. They course corrected. They re-looked at their content plan. And they picked up the pace and they did quite nicely over Q4. And we are seeing momentum into Q1. But that was a reality check for them that hey, it’s one of these things when you do have people playing the game a lot and they are really engaged, you need to feed that beast. And that’s one of the reasons too, when we look at it from an R&D perspective, we are prioritizing our resourcing. We want to have amazing talent not just on new IP, but on the existing IP because you have to continue to feed those games.

Doug Creutz

So going back to kind of big picture, one of the things that kind of spurred us to upgrade the stock in the last year was we noticed that Zynga’s actually had a really consistent growth rate in mobile, about 20%, 25% for the last 3 years while your competitors will have sort of periods when it’s better, then it will trend down, whereas yours has been very consistent and that was without having any really big hits, right, you had a lot of singles and doubles, but nothing really big to really move the needle a lot, is there anything that you can see right now as you look at sort of your position in the industry that would disrupt that and no, I am not asking your guidance, but just sort of bigger picture, like do you feel like there is any changes going on right now that would impact your ability to continue to grow at a nice rate?

Ger Griffin

No, I think I would go back to what I already said, EM, engagement, monetization and then under engagement to retention. I think we need to keep focus on the core franchises we have, making sure we are looking to grow those and grow the player base. I think the good news with mobile, not just for us but for all the gaming companies in this space, it’s a platform that continues to evolve from a technology perspective. I remember early in my days at Zynga, I had one analyst say, well, hasn’t it got an installed base that, that’s it. I said look at Apple and Samsung, they are continually innovating within the technology so that from a gaming perspective, whether you are in Activision, EA or Zynga, anytime where there is technology enhancement, there is an ability to come up with different ways of entertaining people with games. That’s why we are sort of excited about things like chats and iMessage. So it goes back to sort of a fundamental principle, as long as you are focused on the player base you have and the games you have today and the games you are innovating in the future, you are in a good place. And as long as Frank and I can maintain the focus on the fiscal rigor and the operational rigor, we should be in a good place. It’s not that there something could come along that everybody started going with Pokemon GO. Boom, everybody is playing Pokemon GO, but people were still playing Words With Friends and Poker. So there is room for new IP in this space. The charts are a little bit odd because they haven’t moved much over the years, the top 10. But below the top 10, you do have enough dynamic motion going on that we feel good about the future in mobile gaming.

Doug Creutz

So still an industry where you are directly monetizing only about 2% of your customers, right, I mean advertising is obviously more, but how much of an opportunity is there to get that number up over time as people get more and more socialized to the idea that, yes it’s okay to spend money on a free game?

Ger Griffin

Yes. I think there is the opportunity. I think there is always going to be a small percentage just because of the nature of the size of the engagement and the audience. But again, it goes back to have you got the core loop within the game that makes it natural for somebody to say, hey I want to click on the button to get gems or get a tightener [ph] or get a relic or get a new car. What I would say is and I learned this at EA as well, if you focus first on the business model and then try to come back to the game that fails, because you are chasing a business model as opposed to building a game and then making sure that your game has got the right engagement and monetization feature set. And so for us, it’s a case of – as I said at the start of this, I look at our portfolio of games and we are not performing at the level we should be for the company we have. And so I think we will improve that yield. And as we bring more users saying as long as we do focus on the game, the engagement level really focusing on the player, that will give us the opportunity to monetize. But if you focus on saying I am going to monetize this guy without really having the game, it’s not going to work.

Doug Creutz

Another thing I talk a lot about with investors is the cost side of the business and obviously, with you and Frank having come over from EA and them having had a lot of success at rationalizing their cost base, there is a lot of hope, anticipation that you guys can sort of work a similar plan through Zynga, how much low-hanging fruit do you think there is and where do you think it is?

Ger Griffin

Yes. Zynga is not EA. We are in the gaming space. We are similar from that point of view. There is – if you look at the company, there is a lot of commonality. You have got a studio organization. We now have a publishing organization that Frank put in place that wasn’t really there before. When I look at my operating cost base and my ability to drive operating leverage, starting at the very top, when you think about it from a gross margin perspective, I am sort of in that $0.70 on the $1 position. It may change over time if we change the economics with the platform providers, the Apple and the Google. When I look at my operating spend, there is commonality in terms of sales and marketing. What I did with Peter Moore back at EA, we didn’t talk about cutting. We talked about how do we drive leverage out of marketing. It sort of amounts to the same thing because we had a mantra, Peter came up with this because he is a marketing guy, we were in ‘14 going into ‘15, we said ‘15 and ‘15. And then Blake was very quick to say, I don’t want ‘16 and ‘16. I want it to keep going the other way. So you get that for 1 year. At Zynga, I don’t have the same scale. I am a smaller company as we had at EA to drive efficiency there. But what I have said to my publishing team and my UA team as a percentage of bookings, I don’t want you going up. I would like to see you come down, but at a minimum, I want you to try and maintain that sort of flow. As it relates to R&D, we have been taking out costs, but we have also been investing. When you look at – the thing that shocked me a little bit was we weren’t putting the level of focus we needed to put on live services. So some of the project cuts we have made, we have obviously dropped that to the bottom line, but we have also reinvested into live services. And in this year, we are investing in new studios. We are building out a studio in Helsinki that’s going to build new and best games off The Ville franchises. So when I look at R&D, it’s not a hockey stick. I am looking to have a managed growth in R&D. Similarly, for G&A, I think year-on-year this year, ‘16 to ‘17, I would say flat to down. So one of the things that I have learned is that when you are dealing with a creative organization, you use the word manage, you use the word prioritize. You look at them to make sure they are positioned against the right opportunities. If you use the word cut, you are going to get a bruise because they don’t like that terminology. It’s not in their nature to listen to a CFO if you go that way. But what I found at Zynga and what’s similar at EA, is that there isn’t – they will listen. They understand the logic of the business. They want to see the business succeed and be profitable. That’s not the point. But you need to manage those costs. And the way you manage them – Matt Bromberg, who is our Chief Operating Officer, and I – we spend a lot of time looking at resourcing. We look at what’s our central studio functions are, like whether it’s art or QA managing those studios and try and get the balance right. And literally every day is it goes something like this, okay, we see an opportunity to be efficient here. Okay, what’s the laundry list of things we need to fix, do any of those resources could be plugged into something else or if not, then we have an opportunity to take some costs out. But Zynga, I think we have done some really good work or at least in the last seven months. I have been there. We have done some really good work and taken stuff out. Some of this is being reinvested and I am actually looking forward and we are still in turnaround. This is a company that’s got still a lot of work to do. But I am looking to get – I am looking forward to get through this year, because then at least I can print the number, we can all look and say okay, improvement and then get into what I will call a more normalized year in ‘18 where you will still hear me say focus on live services, innovation and growth in new. But at least, we will have a little bit more of a track record where people can see that we are sort of doing what we say we want to do.

Doug Creutz

Is one of the ways to think about it that to the degree that you are able to increase player engagement and you lengthen out sort of the lifespan of their LTV, essentially your need to market should come down over time because you are not churning through players as often, so therefore you don’t need to spend as much on user acquisition or if you are spending on user acquisitions, you should be growing revenue at a faster rate because you are not – again, not churning people out as quickly?

Ger Griffin

Yes. I think one of the lessons that Frank learned when he was on the board and then when he became CEO is he was looking at the various games. And his main reaction was he wasn’t getting the right kind of visibility into say was this investment truly paying off. You could see from the P&L that it wasn’t paying off in the period that he was looking at and so there is an aspect of it that as we deepen the – ultimately, with players if you to get them in that’s the first challenge. And then you have them – you need to engage and entertain them. And then the next challenge is get them over to monetization and then maintain that relationship and evolve from there. So that’s important. And if you do that, you don’t have to continually have to reacquire those players or – that you are bringing new players up, its additive as opposed to you are just covering off what’s churned off. I think that’s important. But what we also learned, which goes back to sharpening the operating model, as Frank brought in Bernard Kim as a publishing lead and Kimberly Corbett who came in from Kabam as our Head of UA, we found that certain games we were just spending too much on marketing to buy low-quality revenue. Our slots business in social casino was a great example where there’s a tendency in that space to just look for chart position. Chart position doesn’t necessarily translate into profitability. I mean, your sort of top line vanity but bottom line insanity. And so for us, we have taken some of that money away. So a part of it is just macro. Kimberly’s amazing. I was just, Kimberly, here’s your money under management. This is your portfolio of investments to games. You figure out strategically how you want to invest that. We set it as a plan at the start of the year. And then she has a natural conflict with the investment portfolio during the year just like I have with my investors, hey, come invest in me. They are saying to her all day, hey, look, we are doing well. We got this engagement feature set. You need to put more on this game versus that game. But that’s her job and she’s able to balance it out. So I think it is a mix of organic, and it’s a mix of, obviously, continuing the user pay. The other ace in the hole is if you have the relationships, which we do, is if you get strong placement off the platforms. And that was the same for companies like Activision and EA and Take-Two. And you have got a major launch coming, if you can get Sony and Microsoft behind you, and the retail GameStop, if you get those guys behind you, that really helps your games. It’s the same for us from a virtual perspective.

Doug Creutz

You kind of alluded to it earlier that when you have a really high-quality creative team and then they launch a game, it’s a hit, all sudden now they have got to spend all their time supporting the game post-launch and can’t necessarily get to working on another new idea. How do you kind of – I guess, first of all, about what percent of your R&D headcount is working on existing titles versus new? And how do you balance the desire to have your – some of your best teams maybe working on new ideas versus the need to service the existing games?

Ger Griffin

I would say from an R&D perspective, the majority of the teams are working – are now focused on live. But what I would say in terms of focus on live, I know they suspected the automotive industry, they are not working for – with Ford just producing cars. We have designed the car now, you are on to manufacturing. They are innovating and building new features and bold beats into those games. And that’s a change. They obviously – based on what I have said earlier, it wasn’t as much of a focus as it should have been in the past. What I would say, too, about new, we have brought in more rigor around the development cycle. There’s a more structured greenlight process, ideation process and then milestone check-in. So Frank’s a big believer in getting a small team together. Let them ideate on something prototype. Then we will review it and say, okay, does this make sense. Does it have a target audience? What’s the game play? If it’s got legs, okay, let’s bring it to the next level and then ultimately give them enough investment to bring it towards soft launch. So start small. Don’t have 100 ideas going on, less ideas, but really give them a lot of thought upfront so that we give ourselves a chance at creating a success. He calls it engineering hits. The one thing I would say about this business is the same in any industry. We don’t know. We have had games in the past in my life where we have gone in thinking this thing’s going to be really good and the results haven’t turned up amazing – I am not going to name the franchise, amazing engagement but no monetization. We have had the opposite where a studio has had a failure, and we have given them another chance, and the next game’s a hit, same people. So I think we need to ideate. We need to be innovating. The only other 2 things I would say on that, which I think are interesting, Zynga’s got this interesting one, which I think is cool is called hackathons where we literally will take down the studio organization. They will have accounts up like bots and the teams will come up with different ideas, but Frank has always challenged them, come up with ideas that potentially you could either utilize in your game or another game. And then what happens is they got to present it to the wider studio and marketing community, and they have a voting on it, and there’s a celebration who brought the best bots. That, plus we have the growth group, which is about 50 engineers, development team, that worked closely with Frank and Mark Pincus, our Founder, and basically trying stuff. They were originally working on an AR and VR, and they are spending a good bit of their time now working on instant messaging services like chat. And if any you guys play in iMessage, you will see there’s a Words with Friends app and you can play pool and a bunch of other games. So innovation is key, but again, I am a finance guy. I look at my business and the majority of my flow-through in any year is going to come from making sure we are focused on the games in existence. We want new because it’s the lifeblood of what we do, but it can’t be the majority of what we do because then we are always sort of promising 2 years down the road we are going to be great.

Doug Creutz

So you have talked about a near-term operating target of 20% EBITDA margins. What gives you confidence that you are going to hit that number? Is some of it just the fact that we keep growing the mobile business like we have to sort of brute force operating leverage and that gets us to 20%? Or is there more than that?

Ger Griffin

Yes. I think I have – when I joined a draft estimate for the fiscal I was in. Now I have worked with my team, and we have built out a bottoms up with my Studio E organization, publishing, so I have got at least a 2-year horizon. Obviously, the further out you go, it’s more of an estimate than closer in. But as we look at it, we believe we can break into 20% sometime in ‘18. And the reason we believe that is as we sharpen the operating model, we are going to get leverage out of what we do, what I talked about before. But if you think about the live services, as we get – for every $1 we bring in, 70 cents on the dollar, if we are managing the middle of the P&L in a more prudent and sort of commonsense way, we are going to see more of that come through. And when we look at our core live services and you think you have got a critical mass game like Words With Friends that’s – we are innovating new ideas into, that’s great. So we expect to see that game sustained. Year-over-year, you saw the improvement in Poker. As long as we can keep the focus on the feature sets, that’s another example, okay, it should grow. And all of this doesn’t need to be hockey stick growth. I am talking about moderate growth as we move through because there will be some churn out in terms of old games and web. You look at games like CSR2, which was – it will have a full year this year versus less of a full year last year. Dawn of Titans is still early days. You start adding it all up, taking a moderate assumption of what those games can contribute, the flow-through happens. Reality is I have got asked this before like we are not a cash cow. We are actually a calf. We are still got a long way to go. We have gone from $17 million of EBITDA to $60 million. You look at our peer group, they are a lot bigger. We don’t need to be $4.8 billion. I would love to be. But if we can get to the right kind of flow-through from a bookings perspective, focusing on the franchises we have, we are a little bit of new. We are building new games, and there’s a small, we got Crosswords and Boggle out over the last 2 quarters. We believe that will get us there. To get us more in line with our peers, which is in the 30s, something more needs to happen. We need to see some of those existing games indexed to a higher level of bookings per day. Some of the new games do that are – we see different ways of monetizing within our games. If we could make user pay a meaningful part of Words with Friends, that would be an amazing event for that game. We don’t know yet, but we are testing it. Or if we find something like chat becomes a meaningful platform where we can find a business model that works, that’s good. But these are all what I call in the third phase of something called 10x or new ideas. Right now, it’s early days for me. I am 7 months in. Frank’s on his first year. But we are getting a lot more confidence that we are getting traction in terms of sharpening the operating model in live services. And it’s showing results. We have gone from 2 to 8. We had 14% EBITDA percentage in – roughly in Q1, so we believe we are seeing results. Again, it’s early days, we are in a turnaround. There could be bumps in the road, but we are confident enough to say that we should be able to break into those margins – the 20% margins in ‘18 for those reasons.

Doug Creutz

Is there a certain level of bookings that you think you would need to be at to get into that 30% range? Or is it sort of a, more of a...

Ger Griffin

Yes, we haven’t guided what we need. It’s moderate growth, and that’s how we are planning. Again, we are planning that way. And if we get more, great.

Doug Creutz

There has been a lot of consolidation in the mobile space. Over the last – with some very big deals obviously, what’s your appetite to be an acquirer or conversely, what’s your appetite to be acquired?

Ger Griffin

The way I look at it is come back to what I just said. We have got a portfolio of IP that still needs a lot of work to really get the engagement and monetization that we need. We do look at areas – I think the 4 genres we are in are where we like to be because we know those genres. Some of those genres are huge like action strategy. Other genres are fairly distinct like social casino. So we know what we are doing in those genres. And if we see acquisitions similar to the Solitaire acquisition in social casino, that are nice tuck-ins, I like that kind of an acquisition. I don’t think we have unless it really would be game-changing the appetite to spend my $720 million on an acquisition. I’d only give my investor community or myself heartburn. Those deals have come across my table, but I have – previously in my life, I was in business development at NBC and we had a GE approach to acquisition back in the ‘90s. It was accretive day 1 and we needed to return cash flow in a 5-year horizon, at least where I was. I have changed that. In my business, I have said to my corp dev guys, I need it to be accretive, P&L, but I need my money back – just my money back in 3 years. And that – I am not saying that we wouldn’t do a deal that wouldn’t give me that kind of return, but it’s amazing how you can try and keep the number of conversations you need to have. And some of those major deals that have happened recently, I guarantee they weren’t 3-year paybacks. Some of them weren’t even 10-year paybacks, but – so from an acquisition perspective, it’s definitely part of our focus. As if you flip it around and say being acquired, the way I look at that is everyday that we improve this company, we are making our employees happy. We are making our investors happy, the people that have invested in Zynga. And if in the end of the day, somebody comes along and wants to acquire the company and have acquired at the right valuation that we feel is relevant to us and to our investors, fine. When I look at my job, my job is to drive shareholder value, and there is a variety of ways I can do that. The way I have done it in my career to-date is I love this industry. I love gaming. I love media and entertainment. And when I look at Zynga, I know it’s not producing the kind of results it should be producing based on the fundamental assets it has. And as long as we keep looking to extract that value and grow it, fine.

Doug Creutz

Another question that comes up a lot is obviously you guys have a very large HQ building in a pretty good area in San Francisco and there was some talk about doing a sale leaseback, that didn’t happen. Where are you now as far as kind of extracting the value from that – from the building?

Ger Griffin

Yes. The building is in the same category as everything else in the company from sharpening the operating model and trying to extract value. We have got half of the building currently actively being marketed looking to bring in an anchor tenant. We haven’t discounted a sale and leaseback, but when we looked at the opportunity and some of the discussions, we did have with potential strategics that will come in into the space we believe we can monetize at least half the building. And then over time, we have got the other side of the building where we are currently occupying we will look to reduce our footprint there. We will always be in San Francisco. We have got some really talented studio groups there. So, it’s not like we are going to rip them up and move them to Reykjavík or wherever. I would love to be back in New York. I lived here for 14 years, but I think my home is going to be San Francisco for the foreseeable future. But the way we look at – even if you look at a sale leaseback, some of the analysis and discussions that was done before was, yes, sell the building and then we maintain our presence in it. The way we look at it is that’s still on the table. But the way we have assessed it is that if we bring in an anchor tenant that’s paying us competitive rental rates for half the building, it makes the value of that building even more compelling.

Doug Creutz

I mean, to the degree that you do bring in a tenant that’s paying you a nice amount of rent, you are adding more cash to an already pretty cash rich balance sheet for a company that is also generating – you may not be generating more cash flow, but you are generating positive cash flow. What are you going to do with all that money? I mean, it is a lot relative to...

Ger Griffin

Well, what I am doing with it right now is I am protecting it and I am returning some to shareholders. We’ve got a buyback in place and we’ll continue to execute on that. In terms of for the future, I think buybacks will still be part of the capital allocation strategy. But as we talked about previously, we are also making sure we have enough in the kitty for any strategic acquisitions that we might want to make along the way. And again, I don’t foresee me taking my whole cash balance and spending it on an acquisition. That’s not where we are. But at the same point, there is a lot of debate at the board level do we want to maintain that optionality. And as long as we are – I am very much focused on reducing the number of shares outstanding in the company. I am also very focused on having a more effective stock-based compensation expense in the company. So they are all part of the same equation. But yes, again, going back to what I said originally, I am going to continue to the best of my ability with the rest of the team drive more operating cash flow out of this business. Our aim is to create shareholder value, so part of that will be returning cash, but we will also look to leverage it into acquisitions. And we will put some back into the building, because in the context of bringing a tenant and there will tenant improvements, etcetera, but again, any deal would be cash flow accretive to Zynga.

Doug Creutz

You mentioned earlier as we are talking about R&D that you do have some people working on VR, AR. I am just curious sort of your view as a company. A lot of people think of it and they think of people in their living room with a PlayStation 4 or a souped-up PC and doing it that way, but there is another point of view that the real mass market is going to be attached to mobile phones, because everybody has those. What is your current viewpoint on the opportunity there and how far away maybe is it before it becomes a mass-market technology, if it does?

Ger Griffin

Yes. I think AR has got more legs in the short-term. Pokemon GO proved that. VR is a little bit further out. I have tried the goggles. And as I look at the way people interact with screens, whether it’s an iPad or Samsung or mobile phones, I think there is – AR works and it’s an interesting dynamic. I think our growth group, we had a little lab where we were working on VR, but it was more – became more interesting and theoretical than any immediate application. AR, we see as interesting, but again, it’s further down. I got to tell you we are spending more time working on more immediate areas where we see opportunity like messaging and chat platforms just because of the dynamic of I have got a 13-year-old daughter and literally, when you watch herself and her friends, that’s all they do. They are on musical.ly. They are on Smule. They are on our games, other games and then they are doing this all the time. And some of them are doing it with multiple screens, and so I think there is a lot of opportunity there.

Doug Creutz

You and I talked before also about the fact that right now Zynga’s revenue base is pretty skewed to the U.S. What kind of opportunities do you have to grow that outside of the U.S., particularly Asia, where obviously there is a giant and growing mobile market?

Ger Griffin

Yes. I think initially I will state what I sort of stated at the start, you got to play to your core strength. Words With Friends is an amazing game, but it’s English-based. And there is the unique opportunity to expand that internationally, but we haven’t really focused on the core mobile platform in the markets that we truly understand. I think from an Asia perspective, we will look for opportunities to partner. I think throughout my career, I have worked for Western media companies and when we have always gone East, whether it was with NBC, we tried. We went into China. But in the end, we concluded we can’t do this on our own. We have got to go with our partners, so we look for partners. We have done a deal for Dawn of Titans with – over in China that was – it was opportunistic. It was something where early on there was an interest to take that game and culturalize it. So we have partnered with them or my studios in the UK are working with NetEase on a version for China. So, the core game will be very similar. It’s the same code, but they are enhancing the code for that market. I like those kind of deals, because they know their market better than I do. And it enables me to get my IP out there and hopefully get some sort of revenue share and profitability from those kind of opportunities. But I think Zynga going into China, building a studio, trying to build out our own infrastructure and our own network just doesn’t make sense. And if you look at what other companies have done, they have partnered. We do have a very strong presence in India. We have got a large studio there that manages a lot of our web business and we are looking to put more in there. So I think the obvious way we will do it is continue to partner and see where we go from there.

Doug Creutz

Okay. I think we are out of time. So Ger thanks very much for being here today.

Ger Griffin

Thank you.

