General Electric: Is $24 Or $30 Next? And What Exactly Are You Buying?

I had nightmares last night after reading the latest bearish note on General Electric (NYSE: GE). I really struggled to get out of bed this morning, knackered when I reached my desk -- still wondering, why on earth Deutsche Bank has turned so bearish on GE in recent weeks?

Somewhat sadly, I haven't come up with a comprehensive explanation for that, but I know what it could mean for Deutsche Bank at some point down the line, given the amount of ancillary business it has secured with such a lucrative client over the years.

In short, its analysts had better be right.

Bears

On Wednesday, Barron's reported that Deutsche Bank's senior analyst John Inch expected a dividend cut to happen sooner rather than later.

Oh, Oh.

Why?

In his own words:

Per GE's cash guidance of $27bn (CFOA) in 2017-2018 (total $25-29bn), this implies $13bn CFOA (midpoint target this year) and $14bn next year. After subtracting capex of ~$3.5bn and required pension of ~$1.8bn/yr for 2 years, FCF of $7.7bn in 2017 would fall short of the required ~$8bn of common dividend funding and just above next year." Note, too, that $7.7bn would equate to roughly 85 cents of free cash flow this year and roughly $1.00 in 2018. However, GE pays out 96 cents in annual dividend, or significantly more than the 85 cents of 2017E Industrial FCF and roughly in-line with the $1.00 in 2018E. Considering that proceeds from Capital dismantlement and asset sales eventually go away, this high dividend payout would not appear sustainable... we believe the stage is being set for GE to cut its common dividend, likely as part of an earnings "reset" lower and possibly in conjunction with eventual future leadership change."

Debt

Those numbers are broadly ok-ish, but nonetheless this remains one of strangest excerpts I have sighted from the sell-side over the years, partly because the cash flow statement ought to always be gauged against balance sheet figures; on this basis, it appears evident the German broker had no intention to share with us the full GE picture -- unless, that is, its research team know something we don't know.

For the record, excluding GE Capital, gross debt adjusted for assumed debt and intercompany loans was just about $24bn at the end of the first quarter. Its maturity profile is sound, too.

That means GE can borrow new money to shore up the payout; and although I am not a big fan of debt-funded dividends, 2017 remains a year of transition, so more debt on the balance would actually make a lot of sense when it comes to capital structure efficiency.

As a reminder, GE retains a strong investment-grade rating, several notches above junk.

Assets

As I have mentioned in my previous coverage, its balance sheet is changing rapidly following frantic deal-making in the past two years, but we now have enough elements to determine whether its equity is actually trading close to fair value.

In this context, if Deutsche Bank analysts are in a position to suggest a possible dividend cut, I can safely ignore the liability side of the balance sheet and come up with a valuation of GE based on its most liquid assets, in order to determine whether its equity, at about $27.4 a share, is currently overvalued or undervalued.

Its market cap is almost $240bn, or about $27 a share; meanwhile, its total assets most recently stood at $350bn, out of which some $86bn were represented by highly illiquid goodwill and intangibles.

If we assign these balance sheet items a value of zero, adjusted total assets fall to $264bn, or $30.3 a share. "Hey man, that's roughly my price target by the end of Q3," a cash equity trader in London told me today.

If, based on this methodology, we assign a book value of zero -- rather than $55bn -- to certain notorious non-current assets such as "contract assets" as well as "all other assets", then GE's adjusted total assets base is worth $24.05 a share; here you'd be buying GE stock at a price that would give you a claim against its current asset (cash, marketable securities, receivables, inventories and others) and about $50bn of property, plant and equipment.

A good deal, after all.