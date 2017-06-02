Express: Opportunity In The Rubble?

Shares of mall retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) are tumbling to all-time lows today, 6/1, after the company reported rather miserable Q1 results and puked out even uglier guidance for the full-year. Retail is a tough place for investors to be right now, so we fully understand investors passing on EXPR. That said, we believe EXPR is one of the more attractive plays for investors betting on a retail turnaround.

There were a lot of negatives in the report and the outlook isn't terribly rosy. Revenues are in free-fall. Granted, e-commerce sales are up big and starting to comprise a significant portion of total sales, but in-store EXPR performance is just awful right now. Comps, including the burgeoning e-commerce business, were down 10% year-over-year. That is on top of a 3% decrease last year, so the trend is actually getting worse. Moreover, e-commerce sales actually decreased 1% in the same quarter last year versus a 27% increase this year. That means the 10% drop in comps is being dragged by some very, very poor in-store performance. With the mall traffic headwind only accelerating, we do not see an inflection point for EXPR in-store performance at this point in time.

Gross margins are also in free-fall. The story across the board is that as e-comm eats brick-and-mortar market share, mall retailers are being forced to run deep discounts to drive traffic. This discounting is dragging down average selling prices, and gross margins are contracting across the board. This is exactly what is happening at EXPR. We really don't see this easing up anytime soon given the e-commerce threat is only growing, so gross margins will likely continue to compress.

Management is taking costs out of its operating model, but that is not leading to any cost leveraging. While SG&A dollars are down year-over-year, the rate is actually up due to revenues falling even more. Thus, without some level of revenue stabilization, the SG&A rate will likely continue to go up.

All in all, with EXPR, revenues are in free-fall, gross margins are contracting, and the SG&A rate is going up. That is an operational tri-fecta for depressed earnings, and that is exactly what the market is digesting. The full-year EPS guide suffered a 35%-plus reduction.

But, there is also a lot to like about the stock at this price. The company has a lot of cash (about 40% of the current market cap is covered in cash) and no debt. That cash pile is growing due to continued strong cash flows even in this difficult transition period. Capex is also down big, and that is freeing up a lot of that operating cash flow.

Earlier this year, we thought EXPR stock hit a bottom after a bad Q4 report. Clearly, that wasn't the case, and the stock continues to take legs lower after bad ERs. That makes EXPR look increasingly like a value trap, but we simply do not think that is the case. E-comm growth of 27% shows that the brand has some staying power and is simply being affected by secular mall traffic headwinds. As the company successfully migrates to an e-comm focused sales approach, revenues and margins should stabilize.

With $191 million in cash on the balance sheet, the market is currently valuing the operating business at only around $310 million. But the company has continually generated operating cash flow in excess of $150 million in each of the past 5 years. That means under normal operations, it will take EXPR just 2 years to generate enough cash flow to cover its entire enterprise value.

Granted, EXPR isn't under normal operations right now, but we believe that booming e-comm sales imply brand staying power and that operations will normalize in the future. Retail is a tough spot to be in right now, so we aren't backing the truck in on this one, but we are buying some shares here as we feel the risk-reward profile is fairly attractive.

