Ford: May Sales

With higher transaction prices for F-Series pickups, and strong sales of the Ford Explorer, it seems likely that barring a terrible June, Ford fair well in Q2.

SUV's are where Ford is making the money right now. Trucks and SUV's grew by decent rates for May.

As a whole, the best that can be hoped for in auto's this year would be balanced sales or positive incomes. It's pretty clear that the holiday of car buying that took place over the past few years is over.

After a poor April resulted in a 7.2% sales decline, Ford (NYSE:F) had some US sales growth in May. 2.2% might not be much, but the growth came from the most important parts of Ford's arsenal. I have already pointed out that Ford will likely have a rough year, and the stock will likely struggle to find bullish momentum. That said, it still pays to keep track of what's going on.

A bipolar year

We've seen a manic market thus far this year for US autos. As a whole, things have been slowing down. Not exactly a surprising thing after so many years of growth. At the same time, Ford had some surprisingly good profits in the first quarter. 4% revenue growth year over year was not bad for a quarter involving shrinking car sales. Net income of $1.6 billion was a falloff year over year, but the company still increased business, while supplementing their strong cash position. There were also some warranty expenses, and a costly recall to be considered in the first quarter's lower income.

April's sales figures didn't start out the second quarter the way we'd wanted. Retail fell 10.5%. Fleet sales were flat. Car sales fell a whopping 21.2%; though this corresponds with current consumer demand trends toward trucks and SUV's. The scary factor for the month was its truck sales. A 4.2% decline very much dampens Ford's ability to diminish car losses with its backbone of pickups. Thank god the trend reversed in May.

While total vehicle sales only grew by 2.2% in May, the most important segments performed much better. Truck sales grew 9.4%, while SUV sales grew 4.3%. Fleet sales also grew 8.4% helping to cancel out the 10% decline in cars. Again, I reiterate that I care more about seeing profits than sales numbers, but within May's sales numbers lie hints to Q2's earnings results.

F-Series truck sales grew 12.8% to 76,027 pickups; a 13 year high for May sales. SUV's increased 4.3% setting a May record of 74,910 vehicles. Encouragingly, that growth spanned from the 20% increase in Ford Explorer sales; a more expensive car than the Ford Escape. A key driver here is the average transaction price for F-Series trucks. Average pricing went up $3,300. That's a $250 million increase.

Trucks are everything

For the year to come out with positive income, sales of pickups and SUV's have to remain strong. The margins are so much better, illustrating the reliance on their demand for profitability. As sedan sales slow, the winners of 2017 will be those who properly consolidate inventory to make the most of every dollar scraped from SUV/Truck sales.

Everybody is aware of the auto industry's massive investments in new technologies. Autonomous car systems, software tech for cabins, electric cars, more fuel efficient engines, etc. What will damage Ford stock is if they start cutting into net incomes by too much in R&D. If you're a long termer, maybe you don't care. If you're trying to make a 6 month play in Ford as the auto cycle drives things down, it matters a lot. In terms of pickups, the gains in May outweigh the losses in April. Unless June turns into a terrible month for car sales, I suspect that Ford's second quarter and first half of the year will not be as bad as some have been predicting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.