Total S.A. - A Complex, Opportunistically Priced Dividend

The company's recent strong financial performance suggests the company's worst days may be in the past, and continued production growth appears to be on the horizon.

Shares of French oil major Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) surged higher after the company reported a better than expected profit last quarter, reflecting increasingly favorable investor sentiment (a fellow contributor even laid out a strong case for this sentiment). Oil prices regaining the $50/Bbl mark and France electing Emmanuel Macron, widely seen as a Pro-Europe and Pro-Business centrist, also helped contribute to Total's strong recent stock price performance.

Before investors become dazzled by Total's high dividend yield and recent profit surge, an understanding of the French withholding tax that the company's dividends are subjected to must be obtained. Although many in the financial community have strayed from Total S.A. due to the infamous withholding tax on dividends, an analysis comparing its dividend yield to the company's competitors reveals that the company offers a robust dividend at a fair price, even after accounting for the withholding tax.

A Confusing Dividend

Given the company's recently announced impressive quarter, in which Total earned $2.8 billion in Net Income, many are quick to turn to the company's 6.41% dividend yield and salivate over the opportunity. Adding to the allure of the dividend are the facts that the company's worst days seem to be in the past and that Total's downstream unit gave the company the power to continue to pay its dividend throughout oil's wild ride lower the past couple of years.

Acting on these facts alone would be to miss a crucial feature of Total's dividend: the French withholding tax. To some, the withholding tax is reason to forgo an investment in Total altogether, despite the company's track record of raising or maintaining the dividend for 30 straight years. In many comments section on this website, there have been spirited debates over what the withholding tax entails for investors in the US and to what extent it is avoidable.

Total's website explains France's withholding tax clearly to shareholders: "a 30% tax is withheld at source from your dividends, but it can be reduced if there is a tax agreement between France and your country of residence. The dividend withholding tax rate is reduced to 15% in most cases though." According to the France Embassy in the United States website, the U.S. is indeed a country where investors can file to have the tax reduced to 15%, according to Article 10 of the tax treaty between France and the United States regarding direct taxes.

Still, this comes with added complications for investors, with the embassy breaking down the many steps it takes to obtain the reduction: "To benefit from this 15% reduced withholding rate , the US residents must first provide the paying agent with a certificate of residence for the application of tax treaties forms 5000-EN and 5001-EN This form must be accompanied by a certificate provided by the US tax authorities (form 6166) or be validated by a US financial institution.

In order to obtain the US form 6166, the taxpayer must file the US form 8802 available on the IRS web site www.irs.gov."

Given this understanding, investors can begin to make a more informed evaluation of Total S.A. As the chart below shows, the enticing 6.41% yield is still 5.45% after the reduction to a 15% withholding tax, or to 4.49% for investors who neglect to file for the reduction.

Perhaps there are many investors who prefer to avoid any withholding tax complications altogether, as a comparative suggests that Total S.A. offers one of the best yields for the price among the world's integrated oil companies. This reluctance could be the reason Total is so attractively priced compared to its peers, demonstrated by the analysis below.

The fourth column in the chart below is derived from dividing the company's P/E ratio by the dividend yield (expressed in numerical, not percentage, terms), and it shows that Total S.A.'s yield is the cheapest. After accounting for a 15% withholding tax, Total's 5.45% yield still represents the second most favorably priced dividend, behind only Royal Dutch Shell.

Total's strong balance sheet - manifested by the company's Net-Debt-to-Equity ratio of 22.7% as of the end of March 2017- and recent impressive financial performance make its 6.41% yield (or 5.45% when accounting for a 15% withholding tax) appear as a potentially lucrative opportunity for shareholders. Moreover, the company's investment strategy and production mix provide additional reasons to select Total instead of its peers.

Why Total Instead of Other Integrated Firms

Owning Total S.A. due to its favorably priced dividend only makes sense if the company's strategy provides reasons to believe that the dividend can continue to grow. Although Total's competitive advantages have been widely covered by other contributors, value can still be gained by exploring the company's unique position in the renewables market, Total's finally rebounding production, and diversified revenue mix. After all, there are a handful (perhaps two handfuls) of other opportunities for investors looking for an integrated oil company with a sizable dividend yield - I myself am long BP.

Among other advantages, Total's differentiation from peers results from the company's commitment to positioning itself as a leader in sustainable energy. In addition to the company's strides with SunPower, Total's long-term goals suggest that renewables are more of a central focus to its business than to competitors: "We are investing in solar power and bioenergies, with the aim of increasing the share of low-carbon businesses in our portfolio to around 20% in 20 years' time." The business unit renewables falls under, part of what Total calls "Gas, Renewables & Power" even garners a high return on average capital employed, earning a return of 8.8% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2017; this outperformed the company's Exploration & Production segment, which earned just a 4% return on average capital employed over the same time period.

With renewables expected to garner an increased share of the overall global energy mix - BP's Annual Energy Outlook 2017 edition projects renewables to be the fastest growing source of primary energy through 2035, as depicted below - Total holding a stronger footing here than other major oil companies will enable the company to succeed well into the future.

Perhaps most importantly, following an extended period of waning production Total finally returned to reporting growing production. Last quarter, combined liquids and gas production increased 4% quarter over quarter to almost 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, driven by a 29% quarter-over-quarter increase in the company's Americas segment. Gas production growth outpaced oil growth on a percentage basis, which could help mitigate the company's exposure to any future collapse in oil prices. Furthermore, Total's future production could be fueled by further asset acquisitions, which, during the Q1 Conference Call, the company noted could be taken advantage of in today's market of lower energy prices: "Asset sale proceeds increase our ability to take advantage of the current environment and add resources to the portfolio as we have done in recent deals in Brazil, Uganda and the U.S."

The size of Total's downstream operations relative to its Exploration and Production business creates another advantage, allowing the company to continue to generate cash to help pay its dividend during downturns in commodity cycles. The chart below breaks down Total's first quarter net operating income by business segment, revealing that the downstream provides a nice counter-balance to the price-sensitive upstream business.

All told, the many competing arguments surrounding the bear and bull case for Total should not dismiss the fact discovered within this report that the company's dividend is attractively priced even when accounting for France's withholding tax. The company's earnings are buoyed by a robust downstream, and its growing production coupled with the company's long-term vision for renewables make it a compelling, differentiated investment.

