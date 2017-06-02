Visa's (V) CEO Alfred Kelly, Jr on Bernstein 33rd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call Transcript

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lisa Ellis

Alright, good morning. Welcome and thanks for joining us this morning, bright and early. I'm Lisa Ellis, Bernstein Senior Analyst covering payments and IT services for Bernstein, and I'm very delighted to be joined today by Al Kelly, the CEO of Visa.

I'm keeping with the conference theme, the focus of our fireside chat will be on Visa's strategic opportunities and challenges. As always, questions from the audience are welcome; write them on the cards that are on your chairs and hand them to one of the ushers who will pass them forward to me.

So let's open up. Al, welcome, thanks for joining us today. It happens to mark exactly your six months anniversary as CEO of Visa. And I know you've spent much of the last six months on the road meeting with customers, partners and employees. So based on what you've learned over the last six months, what are the three or four areas that you personally are going to focus on?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Well, first of all, great to be with you Lisa, thank you and thank you to everybody for being here. It has been a bit of a whirlwind although in many ways, kind of an interesting and neat way to join a company as CEO because I've been on the board for three plus year, so I was familiar with the executive team and part of the strategy development of the company etcetera. So, it's a nice way to enter; that said, it's very different being in the seat than being in a board chair.

I would say based on my travelling around this three things that I'm chiefly focused on right now; one is talent and leadership. I'm a huge believer that you got to have the right team on the field and I'm trying to assess in all regions and in all areas of the business where we've got strengths and where we could get -- where we could be stronger. And for the most part I've been -- one of the things I didn't get a view of as a board member was the people out in the region, sitting out in the countries; and I've actually been quite impressed, we've got a lot of very tenured, very connected, very passionate people out in the field but I want to make -- Visa is less than 10 years old as a public company and a lot of our talent processes are -- I would say relatively immature and I won't -- I'm putting a lot more of a premium on making sure that from everything, from recruiting to career development, career path and how we do performance management etcetera is enhanced and matures overtime.

And I also believe deeply that people join companies and they leave leaders, and so we're putting a real premium on leadership and working on training people. I've actually -- it's a real passion of mine, I've actually taught leadership classes at Visa already to Directors and Vice Presidents; so talented leadership is clearly a priority. Second is growing the payments pie; we're in a unique space in payments where we don't necessarily everybody have to go out and battle for a fixed share of a pie. The opportunity in payments to just grow the pie is enormous and I think as the CEO, one of my big job is to be working hard with the company and our clients to figure out how to take advantage of growing that pie in payments and so -- and with the explosion of digital we have a real opportunity to really take it to a new level.

The third thing I think is really important is that we have to continually be adding value for clients and with clients. And when I say clients I'm talking about our bank partners, as well as acquirers [ph], as well as merchants. In that last category of merchants is probably about an area that Visa hasn't paid as much attention to in its ten years or nine years as a company as I'd like to see us do going forward. And so making sure in my mind if we're continually adding value then we're going to be a go-to-player and we're going to be a central -- continue to be a very central part of the payments ecosystem. So I think continuing to make sure that we press the value lever very hard for all of our constituent groups is very important.

Lisa Ellis

Alright. And then if you'd say if we roll the clock forward three to five years, what do you think the Al Kelly era at Visa is going to look like?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Well, it's going to be a Visa era, not an Al Kelly era; it's about the team, not about me. So I hope five years from now what I'm about to say is, make Visa better and then obviously setting a platform for people who come after me to do it even better than that.

I think that as we think about the next five years, first and foremost I want to make sure that we're part of driving many more acceptance points and many more payment credentials out in the marketplace. There is tremendous opportunity to add dramatically to the number of acceptance points; and I'm actually using the word acceptance points on purpose, I'm not saying merchant locations because I think as e-commerce continues to evolve and the Internet of Things comes along, you're really going to see us move from a language about merchants to more of acceptance points and I'm using payment credentials on purpose because it doesn't really matter what the form factor is; the reality is there is going to -- there will be many different ways to actually pay and I want to see both of those go up.

Second, I want Visa to continue to be known as a digital thought leader and solutions provider. The digital space is opening up enormous opportunity for the entire payments ecosystem and I think that one of our roles is to be looking two or three years ahead and being a thought leader for and with our clients as we all continue to think about how to take advantage of that growth.

And third, I want Visa to be more of an open company; I think we're moving in that direction but the payments world and the payments ecosystem is quite unique and that there are tremendous amount of interdependencies and companies that are friends or also foes, and there is a lot of frenemies in the space in payments and again, as I think we get into a digital world there will be new players and that will be coming in and our front door is open; we want to talk to anybody and everybody who thinks that they can add value to the payments ecosystem and we want to make sure that where we think it makes sense, we embrace people as part because I think that having a more open mindset about who can help and where they can help and where they can add value can only be good for the entire ecosystem and to the degree that it's going to the entire ecosystem in my mind or both rise, our clients do better, we do better, etcetera.

So those would be I think three things that I'd like people to say about if they look back three to five years from now, more acceptance points and more payment credentials, full IVs and some real thought leader and solutions provider in digital and they really have an open mindset and want to be a great partner to a large group of constituents.

Lisa Ellis

Alright. We're going to come back to a number of those topics in a moment but first let spend some time on Europe. Certainly the most memorable event noted in Visa's recent history was the acquisition of VC Europe closed almost a year ago. Now, so to just level set, can you just briefly recap the strategic rationale for that deal; the major value creation levers and where we are right now in capturing those? Where we are in the journey?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Certainly. So when people ask me about M&A; I think they tend to forget we actually did the best and biggest deal we could do which was buying Europe 10 months ago. In late '07 when this idea of the association is somewhat stimulated by some regulatory pressures around the world and interchange that came on the spotlight and people started to realize that the banks that own the associations were setting interchange when they were the larger recipient of it, that decisions were made by banks around the world to decide to take the company public.

The banks that owned Europe because of the single European payment area decided at the time that they might be better off being independent and operating under SEPA in Europe. But at the time of these moving public an agreement was put in place between Visa Inc. and at that time, Visa Europe, that in essence put agreement that Visa Europe could only sell themselves to Visa Inc. at a point in time where they wanted to do so; and honestly, from the time I joined the board till the time of the transaction, there were lots of discussions, bits and starts and sometimes we would get intensed to die and sometimes -- when it gets very intense and die [ph] and then finally, the deal came together last summer.

I would say that we're off to a very good start, largely benefiting from the fact that we have a playbook from moving from an association model to a commercial enterprise model from the '08 work around the world, much for Europe; so we're using that model. On the expense side we've gone through both the people and profits rationalization which has resulted in less duplication of efforts, more streamlined processes and a better expense profile which will help raise our margins in Europe overtime. We're in the midst of Phase 2 related to the expense side of things which is largely driven by the harmonization of systems; so the two companies operate in a two different types of systems, we're trying to bring it together into one set of systems that's going to take us through this year into '18.

By mid to the fall of '18 we're hoping to move -- the biggest move is over the Visa net to core authorization, clearing and settlement system; I hope to get that done by the end of '18 and then we should start to see benefits from this Phase 2 of the systems harmonization in 2019-2020. On the revenue side, we're kind of going bank by bank right now and moving them to terms that are more similar to the rest of the world where there are incentives to drive volume onto the network as opposed to a rebate structure that existed onto the association model.

The other thing we're doing is injecting [ph] people and opting Visa into Europe. So Visa Europe management team is starting to look like our management teams in regions around the world, pretty -- a bit of a melting part. Our Chief Marketing Officer, our Chief Financial Officer came from Latin America; our Head of HR and our Head of Product came from the United States; we just recently hired a new General Counsel, a new Chief Risk Officer from external companies within Europe. So -- and that's kind of the model that you would see if you look at most of our regions around the world that's a bit of a melting pot of talent in terms of internal/external nationalities etcetera.

What are the things we immediately saw in Visa Europe was that they were behind the curve in terms of innovation. So we're bringing all of the tools into Europe that existed around the rest of the world Visa Checkout, Visa Direct, Visa Tokenization Services; and we just opened up in February a Innovation Center in London and it's actually one of our bigger and more interesting innovation centers and since we've opened it we've had -- everyday we've had clients, either merchant clients of issuers clients coming into those -- into the innovation center and we're also importing at least on an assignment basis some talent into try to help build our innovation agenda and I think it's been extremely well received by clients who feel like we're showing them more and being better partners.

So I think we're off to a good start, work to still be done, I'm actually searching for a new CEO, Visa Europe, Bill Sheedy, who is a 25-year veteran, Visa probably knows more about payments [indiscernible] than I know in my body has gone over for six months and is the Acting CEO. I'm spending a lot of time on the search, I've actually got -- seen four people that I like a lot and they are actually going through second rounds of interviews and reference checking now. So I think we feel very good about the momentum there.

Lisa Ellis

How would you characterize Visa Europe's competitive position and the competitive dynamics?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

I think it's mixed. We have a very strong position and I think that's a good thing, it's mostly about opportunity, the glass is half full I think as it relates to Visa in Europe. We have a very strong positioning in the United Kingdom. I mean there is -- Visa Europe by the way is not geography, it doesn't make sense to some countries that aren't in Europe, that intervenes the Europe but I think there is 37 different countries and the UK is dominant, so we're huge player in the UK; particularly huge player in the debit space in the United Kingdom, we've got good positions in France; and in Spain we've got lots of opportunity in Germany, Italy, the Nordics, the Czech Republic.

So there is an enormous amount of opportunity in Europe. We know our clients well, our client coverage folks have been in and around Europe for a long time. I've been very impressed, I meet with a bunch of our -- about two weeks ago a bunch of our French bank clients, the next day a bunch of our UK clients and it's -- you can see the depths of the relationships that our people have. Look, if one of the other things about Europe that is a bit different than the rest of the world is the regulatory overhang there and we might talk more about that but the -- you know, let's not kid ourselves, how regulation plays out is going to be a bit of a factor in how Europe plays out. But I would say it's safe to say that we feel very good about the position, I think we're off to a good start, I think we've got good momentum but frankly, we have a lot of work to do but I again consider that a good thing because the opportunities are well worth the effort that we have to and will put into it.

Lisa Ellis

Yes, why don't we go there and while we're on Europe talk a little bit about the regulatory dynamics there? I mean the European payments regulators, do you have the status objective of improving the level playing field for payment service providers in Europe which doesn't -- at face value at least sounds good. So what's your view on the regulatory environment? How that might evolve and particularly now in the context of owning Visa Europe?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Look, when you're in a business like ours, you have to figure out how to work with regulators and work with the rules that are put in place whether you love them, like them or don't like them. I think that much of what's going to play out in Europe is still to be played out, it's very, very early innings, we just went through the scheme processor division. You know, it's frankly was culturally disruptive, it's very difficult that we literally have to make people sit in separate spaces, they have to be under -- they have to have different card access, we had to reshuffle our space in Europe to accommodate this split between scheme and processing.

PSD2, there is a number of elements to it, the two that get a lot of attention are the two factor authentication and the need for the financial institutions that have opened up their accounts to outside parties if that's what consumers request. How well that's going to play out is really early days. We have been working hard with and spending a lot of time with both, the regulators and our clients; we're trying to make sure that the two factor authentication doesn't hurt at the point of sale, so we've been able to put some changes in place. I think a transaction under €30 doesn't have to go through two backdoor authentication, we're working on making sure that where our risk models are strong and that could potentially be a substitute and I think in fact our experiences and our tools in the risk authorization area kind of -- overtime help our clients and I think gives us some credibility when we talk to regulators about it.

The other is kind of the opening of the accounts; interesting, when I was in Europe, it was three days after -- the last time I was in Europe, couple of weeks ago, it's three days after this want to cry [ph] incident. And prior to that there was a lot of -- you know, there is a lot of concern about security; if we're going to start opening up these accounts, what does that mean and how do we make sure that we safeguard data and who is responsible for the safeguarding of data and if something happens whose got the liability associated with that compromise. So I think the -- my personal view is, the early applications of this are going to be kind of personal asset aggregation, liability aggregation; companies that will -- financial advisory types of roles who are going to go pick from your different accounts and be able to build for you and show you a real-time personal income statement and balance sheet.

How it's going to play out in used cases related to payments, I think it's way, way too early to tell and I think the best thing that we can do is stay very close to our clients. I do think that a good customer experience is good customer service, a good strong customer ethic is going to be more important than ever to make sure that you continue to win the hearts and minds of consumers and we certainly are working with our banks to make sure that we're doing everything that we can to make sure that their experiences -- the experiences of their customers with them is as good as they possibly can be because stickiness is going to become increasingly important objective of all these financial institutions.

Lisa Ellis

Alright. Let's go back in February, you outlined six pillars to your strategy for Visa; I'd like to just hit on a couple of them so you can bring them a bit more to life. If one of them was deepening partnerships, can you talk a little bit about that; who do you have in mind?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

So the first thing I'd like to say about that is I've stayed with the exact same six pillars of strategy that the company had when I joined, which were formed when I was on the board and had influence on them. So we've not changed those strategy; I've done one thing as it relates to how we think about these six pillars and that's re-cash how we talk about them -- just three of them are very foundational; having the best talent, champing security and transforming technology, and three of them are about growth deepening partnerships, expanding digital and extending access. So it's really just how we talk about them but they are the same thing. With that as backdrop let me answer your specific question about deepening partnerships.

When I look at our competitive situation, I'm extremely pleased with the line-up of clients we have around the world and my number one objective and really what is at the core of this strategy of deepening relationships is that we wake up every day thinking about how we can help grow the business of the clients we have today. Our mindset is not -- we've signed them up to a long-term deal a year ago, three years ago, or five years ago and we're moving on and we're just looking for the next hill to climb, the next client to go get. Our focus is really on the 17,000 financial institutions and the 44 million merchants we have and how can we take those clients and work with them on helping them reduce their pain points, helping them extend access, helping them enhance their product set, for merchants how can we bring more value in terms of helping them reduce fraud, helping them with better analytics, helping them with tools that allow them to authorize more card [ph] present transactions.

And so -- yes, we will go look at and answer many competitive RFPs but those things are cyclical, we don't necessarily control when contracts come up, sometimes at a particular quarter there is a lot of them and sometimes at a particular quarter there is none of them; sometimes there is a bunch of a couple of big ones hit at the same time and then sometimes it's just -- it's a bunch of small one. So the real focus is that we like our competitive position, we're a market leader in most of the markets in which we do business and we're there on the back of the relationships that we have today and so to me the number one priority, more important they go into win the next deal is making sure that the deals we have today, the partnerships we have today are as good as they possibly can be, they are as deep as they can possibly be and I want to grow with the partners we have, I want to have -- as we do in many cases, 20-30 year relationships with institutions that are built on trust; and again, we'll be competitive for the next year but it's a secondary priority than deepening the partnerships with the folks we have today.

Lisa Ellis

And how about a non-bank or non-traditional partnership?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Well, I think in -- first of all, I'd say we are committed and focused on the four party model. And that said, I think that the players in the four party model need to be opened back to one of my earlier themes, need to be open to other players and we developed very good relationships with Samsung, with Stride, with Facebook, with PayPal; so there are players that recognize us being kind of in the traditional four party model that we have forged partnerships with and we'll continue to and others will -- we will have others as time goes on. But when we do these partnerships and we look at other players, we do have a few criteria; we try to be very thoughtful.

One is we do want people to understand that we are committed to the four party model. The players that make up that four party model that have built the infrastructure globally today are very, very important players. Secondly, we don't like people steering customers. So we want partners that embrace consumer choice and that people can use what they want to use at the point of sale and aren't being forced into a particular place. Thirdly, when we think about partners; we don't want partners who want to embed themselves in the middle of the relationships between our bank issuing partners and their customers, that's a relationship that they've paid to put in place, they've gone through all the expenses associated with acquisition and royalty and rewards and customer service and risk management, etcetera. We don't want anybody getting in the middle of that relationship. And then fourthly, if somebody is going to partner with us, we would expect them to be a good partner of Visa which would include some relationship in terms of either processing or running on our rails if they're going to be a partner of ours.

So as part of my notion of wanting us to be a more open company, I think particularly as the internet and mobile has changed the landscape a bit in -- or quite a bit in payments, I think that I want to make sure that we and our colleagues in the payment ecosystem are open to new players that can help add value to the payments experienced and to the payments ecosystem. But we're going to do it thoughtfully because we want people to be respectful of our clients and their customers.

Lisa Ellis

Good. Given you laid out those criteria so clearly why don't I jump and ask you then specifically about some of the players with whom so far you do not yet have a well-established partnership like Alipay for example; friend or foe?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

TB Day [ph], I think that -- look Alipay and others like it; you know, WeChat and other example from China. Our helping open the world of e-commerce and I think that's good for everybody in the payment system. I personally think they've got in a bit of a free pass in China, in that they are operating in an uneven playing field with their Chinese bank competitors. And let's make no mistake about it, Alipay is a bank and as they move out of China into other markets, I believe they're going to be pressed to get a bank license if that's the way they are going to compete; that they are going to be subject to the same rules that their competitive banks are subject to whether that's capital -- anything from capital requirements to KYC.

And I personally believe that we should be fine with competition, it should make us sharper and better but it must be on an even playing field. And so certainly one of the things that I'm going to do everything I can and working with our bank clients around the world is to make sure that where there is new competition in the market that the playing field is even. When the playing field is not even, that's absolutely and inaugurally unfair. I think it's also early innings as well, we'll have to see as some of these entrants get into more regulated markets, they get into markets where there is more long-term established branded players who have great history and reputation in those markets. How consumers really adapt and adopt to what they are offering and then how it works when they get to markets that are more credit oriented markets versus debit oriented markets. So I think there is a lot to still play out here and we're rest assured we're watching it closely.

Lisa Ellis

And beyond China what are some of the -- are there specific geographies that we should be keeping an eye on the ECR…

Alfred Kelly, Jr

I think India probably is the next most obvious as it relates to the new entrants. You know, India is a very interesting market to watch, it's much more open and therefore I think exciting in the short-term, we certainly hope that China opens up and we think that we're very -- we think it would be very exciting opportunity and really good for China if the market opened up to beyond China's Union Pay but you look at India, it is open and they have RuPay and they've got Paytm, they’ve got all of the traditional networks, the government is positively activist government and trying to drive the society towards cashless; for the most part it is an even playing field or appears to be competitively.

The -- and we're talk about very, very early innings, what we've seen 50% rise in merchant locations since the demonetization on November 8, we continue to see a 100% increase year-over-year in terms of our volume, it's still a net with just shy of 1.4 billion people; the amount of merchant locations they have is really small, the amount of volume that's running is really small. And -- so I think there is a lot of opportunity for multiple players in the market and we're certainly investing a lot there in terms of people and technology. I think that the industry did a smart thing in terms of very quickly realizing that a non-interoperable standard or non-interoperable situation related to acceptance with QR codes was horrible thing for the industry, for the country etcetera, and so we came together and created a standard QR code which is interoperable and I think that's an important lesson as other emerging markets come into play.

No merchant; Walmart, Cusco, nobody wants to have multiple POS devices and have to do multiple integrations; never mind kind of a [indiscernible] a very, very small merchant, they're just not going to -- they are not going to do acceptance of digital electronic payments unless you make it very, very easy for them and I think that's what we've done with moving to an interoperable standard on QR code and frankly a standard that -- and kind of a need implementation that doesn't depend on our hard wired telephony based technology infrastructure.

Lisa Ellis

You just mentioned China and UnionPay, what the recent U.S. China Trade deal elevated the attention again around UnionPay and a possible opening up of the domestic market in China. Can you talk a little bit about the state of your relationship with UnionPay?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Well, since I've been in the job but two separate occasions I've meet in Davos with the CEO of UnionPay and then I had lunch in Beijing about six weeks ago with the Chairman of UnionPay; so clearly developing that relationship is important. That said, more important is developing our relationships with the big banks in China and the People's Bank of China, that's the regulator that's ultimately going to make the decision as to whether to grant domestic licenses to networks beyond China UnionPay.

We have been -- we continue to be both thoughtful and hopeful; I had very, very positive meetings with a number of senior people in the Chinese government when I was over there including not only the CCOB [ph] but also meet with the Mayor of Beijing who very much wants us to have a growing presence there. We actually -- for not having a domestic license, we actually have invested ahead in China, we actually have a pretty big office there under a really strong leader. We are in the midst of going down a new path of -- which of -- how we think we might be able to put an application forth and enter the market. I hope that later this year and as part of this draft record and we should be very clear that what came out was very early draft kind of language, so it doesn't -- it just -- it's better beyond the list than off the list but that doesn't -- snap it a finger, make it happen.

The Chinese are working on the next set of rules as to what it would be required of -- and external company to come in and have a domestic license. So simultaneous with that we are working on an application process and we are continuing to invest ahead in terms of technology and other aspects of what do we take to stand up a business very quickly if we could. But I view China as a medium to long-term play, it's not going to factor -- not factoring into our '17 plans where we haven't started in any kind of full-fledged effort yet or '18 planning is not going to factor barring something that I don't see right now, it's not going to factor into our '18 plan. This is a long-term play and with the 1.4 billion people if we need to be patient and we will be patient, thoughtful and try to be as good listeners as we can to colleagues and the Chinese government as to the best way to proceed forward.

Lisa Ellis

Good, alright. One more on -- on the potential risk/opportunities landscape; let's talk a little bit about Amazon, you, Visa in conjunction with Chase recently launched a pretty high profile co-branded card with Amazon. But then Amazon now -- I think roughly $250 billion in volume is approaching the size of Walmart and about a quarter of the size of Amex [ph]. So as you're looking at the world of digital commerce, how do you think about how your role as a network changes when you're dealing with these very large marketplaces?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

I think first and foremost, what Amazon has done is nothing short of extraordinary; I mean they have set a standard in terms of e-commerce that is just phenomenal. They have to be a very good partner of ours, and a very important partner of ours; not only do we as you talk to about at least to have their relationship with them and Chase on the co-brand card -- but we have millions and millions of cards on file that are Visa cards. And one of the things about Amazon is they are very customer centric and they believe in consumer choice and they are not trying to steer people in certain directions.

So we have a very good relationship with them, we continue to work to do everything we possibly can to be a very good partner of theirs and our sense is that's the best road to go down and best -- we're best served by just making sure that we stay close to them and we're serving them well.

Lisa Ellis

Alright. I'm waiting through the questions. Not surprisingly, there are a number here related to the B2B market or maybe if I put a little sharper point on it; you know, what is Visa going to do that in response to MasterCard's acquisition of VocaLink?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Well, in two words, Visa Direct. We have a fast payments push capability called Visa Direct and it exists today and it's working today and there is many people using it today. That said, it's -- it is interesting [ph] in terms of what I think it can be but today we already have used cases in the shared economy where renters are pushing payments to owners, car services are pushing payments to drivers in the case of Lift and Uber, we have used cases of insurers making dispersements to -- of claims to claimants in the gig-economy from individuals to larger companies, we have people making push payments to contractors and freelancers.

So -- and I think what's increasingly happening in the B2B space is that people are looking for about -- you know, it's typical been ACH and SHAK [ph], I think it's been underserved by all of us in the payments industry; I think it happens to be a terrific opportunity as I think these folks are starting to look for more value-added services. You know, we recently announced that with a few issuers on purchasing on Amazon that we will provide line item detail for them that can -- that allows them to align with their general ledger and make life easier for them in reconciling in essence their kind of purchase order with Amazon. So we're absolutely committed to and have the capability to facilitate push payments and fast payments and don't believe we need to acquire something to do it; we have the capability right on our network today.

So I think we're in a very good position to take advantage of it. Now the work is to get out there by sector because some of the value added services are different by sector. We have to get out there and start creating value that's beyond just making 'fast payment' and we know -- we stood up a dedicated team focused on the commercial and B2B space but I think the good news is that we have a technology solution in place to accommodate it.

Lisa Ellis

And what would you -- do you have a sense for the timeframe for making -- expansion into the commercial market or the B2B market which has sat for a long time, sort of out there as this very attractive adjacencies?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Yes. I think it's a comment -- you know, this comes down to value, one of the things I talked about earlier. I think if we can create value which I think needs to be done as an IPO, it needs to be done in a more segmented basis, it's probably different for insurers and healthcare providers than people in the T&E space. And as I said we've stood up a team now, we're putting money behind it and I think we'll see; I -- there is a little -- I see a bit of momentum but again, this is early innings and I think a downstream opportunity, not only for us but for the industry.

Lisa Ellis

Alright. Another set of questions in here is around the value added services investments of Visa. I know you mentioned upfront in your priorities, you know, a number of your strategic priorities are related to as you said growth and expansion. But can you articulate maybe more specifically where Visa's strategy is in value added services, which is of course an area obviously that MasterCard focuses on a lot as well?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Well, you know, this issue of MasterCard services and what are we doing; I love to address it. I mean -- first of all, I have probably said across 150 clients, face to face, not to speak of phone conversations that we've had and not once has anybody said to me -- not once did anybody raise MasterCard services or asked me why we are not providing for them what MasterCard provides them, not once. I believe we have the vast majority of services that MasterCard has, we don't break it out in our P&L but the reality is that in many cases we do get paid for those services; in a lot of cases we don't get paid for those services.

We do believe that there are services that we should provide as part of our relationship with clients and it's again to the idea that if together we can go through co-collaboration or we can go through an [indiscernible] session, that helps them grow their business, our business is going to come along with it because they are riding on our rails. So I have no belief that our services are lacking or inferior, in anyway say perform to MasterCard's. I give them a lot -- Ajay his team a lot of credit, they've kind of established this as kind of a focus; I think we do it more quietly and our -- and this is not something -- it's not a criticism one way or the other, it's just not something that we counted in a big way but it's -- we have hundreds if not thousands of people that work on helping clients around the world every day, that's what they come into work to do every day, that's providing services. And again, some of them we charge for and some of them we don't.

Lisa Ellis

Alright. One last big strategic topic we haven't done a time on it, in the digital space. Talk a little bit about how -- what you're doing as Visa changes and evolves when you move from the physical cards, physical POS into the digital environment?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

It's a very good question. First of all, I think that there are -- there is a high standard as it relates to security, right. So if today I lose my phone, I'm flipping out because it's become such an appendage to me but if all my payment credentials are on it and they are not safeguarded now, I'm even -- I am ready to jump off a bridge. So I think hence our push on tokenization; we want to devalue data in the open environment so that if -- in fact, it gets compromised, it is not usable. And there is still lot of work to do here; there is millions and millions, in spite hundreds of millions of card on file records that sit out there that are not sufficiently protected and those overtime need to be tokenized in some shape or form as well.

Second, generally when you get to the checkout counter; in a face to face world, you actually buy what you shop for. In the e-commerce world, there is a huge drop-off from shopping to actually paying and buying. And we are working hard with our clients to try to increase the rate and the flow-through from shop to buy. And Visa Checkout is an example of that and we now have Visa Checkout; we have 21 million enrolled, these people who have actually on their own taken an action to enroll as opposed to might be eligible for. They are actually enrolled in Visa Checkout, we have it in 23 countries, we have 1,500 financial institution partners that are offering it, we now have 300,000 merchants around this world signed-up and I think it's close to $200 billion of addressable volume in those 300,000 merchants.

So helping people protect data, first; second, helping increase the conversion rate from shop to buy. And then, thirdly, is authorization. One of the real frustrations I think for everybody, the consumer, as well as the issuers, as well as the networks is that the authorization rate in the card in our present world are much, much higher than they are in the face to face world. And we want to focus hard with our issuing partners and our merchant partners to try to drive up the level of authorizations because this is volume that is there for the taking; people have actually now gone to the point of wanting to buy and because of insufficient data, they are in a location that's not recognizable etcetera, they are not being authorized and they are being declined.

So one of the reasons we brought CardinalCommerce and closed that deal in January was because they bring a tremendous amount of increased data to the party and some very, very good algorithms that will help drive authorization rates up in the cards in present world and this is something we will remain focused on security because we're not home, all of these are still big problems by the way. We put tools into help but security, increasing the customer experience and more people actually become buyers, and figuring out how to get authorization rates up are certainly three things in the digital world that needs a lot of attention and that we're spending a lot of time on it.

Lisa Ellis

Alright. As we wrap up; number one, risks. So what keeps you up at night apart from your jetlag?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Cyber security and regulation; the ecosystem -- and neither of which are particularly easy to control. The ecosystem is built on trust. Payments work because they are convenient or they work when they are convenient, reliable and safe. And so a major cyber security hit or series of them could disrupt the trust that people have in the system and that's certainly concerning; therefore we spend a boat load of time and a heck of lot of money. From the time I've been on the board, certainly to the time I've been CEO, I had not said no to any information or physical security request it's so critical.

And then regulations and the contagion around it is just concerning. Look some regulations make sense, other make less sense and maybe ultimately aren’t good for the end consumer or citizen in a country. So those two would come at the top of the list.

Lisa Ellis

Alright. And then just in closing, we've covered the gamut in terms of strategic opportunity areas for Visa. As you take a step back, what are the top one or two areas you think it's absolutely essential that Visa captures over the next -- call it three years?

Alfred Kelly, Jr

I would say that the explosion of the digital world which is still happening and still will be happening opens up a continued great opportunity to disintervene [ph] chaos and chat. So that's been a huge path of growth. In the physical world it remains so in a more digital electronic world. And I think secondly is taking advantage of that explosion to also extend the access, get -- you know, I'm not happy with 44 million merchant locations and it needs to be a lot higher. I'm not happy with 2 billion people on the face of the earth not really participating in the payments world; we have to figure out how to get them in the payments world.

So I think there is tremendous opportunity in capturing the explosion at digital to drive much more disintermediation of cash and cheque and then to extend the access around the world.

Lisa Ellis

Terrific, thank you.

Alfred Kelly, Jr

Lisa, thank you very much. Thank you, everybody.

Lisa Ellis

Thank you very much, Al. Thanks.

