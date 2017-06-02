Is CAE Stock Undervalued Or Overvalued Today?

By Rob Otman

CAE (NYSE:CAE) is a mid-cap company that operates within the aerospace and defense industry. Its market cap is $5 billion today, and the total one-year return is 31.38% for shareholders.

CAE stock is beating the market, and it just beat earnings estimates. But does that make it a good buy today? To answer this question, we've turned to the Investment U Stock Grader. Our Research Team built this system to diagnose the financial health of a company.

Our system looks at six key metrics...

Earnings-per-Share (EPS) Growth: CAE reported a recent EPS growth rate of 8.7%. That's below the aerospace and defense industry average of 22.28%. That's not a good sign. We like to see companies that have higher earnings growth.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the defense and aerospace industry is 64.05. And CAE's ratio comes in at 21.72. It's trading at a better value than many of its competitors.

Debt-to-Equity: The debt-to-equity ratio for CAE stock is 60.33%. That's below the aerospace and defense average of 78.17%. The company is less leveraged.

Free Cash Flow per Share Growth: CAE's FCF has been higher than that of its competitors over the last year. That's good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth. It's one of our most important fundamental factors.

Profit Margins: The profit margin of CAE comes in at 9.08% today. And generally, the higher, the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. CAE's profit margin is above the aerospace and defense average of 3.75%. So that's a positive indicator for investors.

Return on Equity: Return on equity tells us how much profit a company produces with the money shareholders invest. The ROE for CAE is 12.87%, and that's above its industry average ROE of 9.43%.

CAE stock passes five of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a Strong Buy.

Please note that our fundamental factor checklist is just the first step in performing your own due diligence. There are many other factors you should consider before investing.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.