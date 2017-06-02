The Big Winner From Trump's Decision To Pull Out Of The Paris Accord Is...

When it comes to the Paris climate agreement, most investors are wondering who is the big winner in this withdrawal, and were should investors park their money, so they can profit from this change in environmental policy. Most people would assume that big oil and coal would be the big winners from Trump's pullout of the Paris agreement.

All I should say is, not so fast. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has supported this agreement. You know who else supports this agreement, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), and BP (NYSE:BP). When it comes to Coal, the main reason I believe that the usage of coal has declined was because of the emergence of cheap natural gas. When it comes to big oil, many of those companies are shifting focus to natural gas. Total (NYSE:TOT) is expected to boost its natural gas production by 50 percent. Shell is the largest producer of Natural gas, Exxon is considered the second largest natural gas producer, and Chevron has a $5.6 billion dollar upstream Angola project coming online very soon. To be quite frank with you, big oil probably supported the Paris agreement for one reason, it's because they were going to profit from it, and because of that, I don't believe that oil will be a major winner from the withdraw from the Paris agreement. In fact, natural gas was the biggest winner from this agreement, something that big oil has really invested in. In terms of coal, the US is now exporting more liquified natural gas (LNG) to the Middle East, Europe, South America, and Asia. If these areas drastically bid up the prices of LNG, then coal power would become cheaper and more competitive, and thus coal might benefit again; but the world is in a basket case if you ask me, so I wouldn't bet on that.

So what's on every investors mind is, who is going to win from this Paris agreement, and the truth is, there is no real way to invest and profit off of Trump's recent decision to pull out of the Paris agreement. The winner isn't big pharma, big oil, king coal, the big banks, etc. The winner is the everyday person who plays electricity bills, as their bills will decline. Climate change regulations would have increase one's electricity bills by 13 to 20 percent over the next twenty years, but since Trump is rolling back these regulations and withdrawing from the Paris agreement, this increase in costs might no longer be a reality for the everyday American. Another winner is the US taxpayer, the Paris climate agreement would have cost the US taxpayer $20 billion dollars on an annual basis.

Personally, there is no one industry that I think one should park their capital in so they can make money off of Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris agreement, but just enjoy the fact that you should not have to bear the costs of complying with this agreement anymore, and because of that, you can take home more money, and use that to invest in whatever stock or industry you choose to.

