An Oil Sands Empire Is On Sale

Its fully integrated business model allows it to profit regardless of the price of oil.

It has an outstanding management with a record of providing value and returning capital to shareholders.

Investment Thesis

The energy sector is out of favor and under-owned. Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO), in particular, has an attractive valuation, great management, and a good business model that doesn't necessitate a rise in oil prices. Shares in Imperial Oil offer an excellent buying opportunity.

Energy Sector Underperformance

The energy sector has had a rough time over the past several years. While most sectors and the stock market as a whole have rebounded following the financial crisis, an oil and natural gas glut has punished energy producers.

Commodities are characterized by booms and busts, and energy is no exception. The traditional PE ratio often fails to identify when a commodity producer is cheap, as low stock prices coincide with low commodity prices and reduced earnings. The cyclically adjusted or Shiller PE, on the other hand, was designed specifically to account for the whole business cycle and provides a much better window into valuation.

By examining the Shiller PE of the energy industry, we can see that it is significantly cheaper than the broader market. The energy sector is trading at the lowest level of any sector with a Shiller PE of 16.30, while the S&P 500 as a whole is trading at 29.90.

The metric has its flaws, however. While it is good at indicating long term value, it is terrible at identifying short to medium term changes in prices.

The fact is, nobody truly knows the future direction of oil and gas prices. Many try to predict it and few are successful. All we can tell from this is that the energy industry has underperformed in recent years and it is relatively cheap compared to the rest of the market. It can certainly continue to underperform, but in our quest for value, it behooves us to take a look at out of favor industries such as energy.

Imperial Oil

As I searched the energy sector, one name kept popping up: Imperial Oil.

Imperial Oil is one of the two biggest Canadian integrated oil companies, along with Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU). Imperial Oil is engaged in all parts of the petroleum industry in Canada. Its upstream business is tied to Canada's oil sands. It is involved in the transport and refining of petroleum products, as well as their sale through primarily Esso branded gas stations. Additionally, it is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of petrochemicals. Notably, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) owns a roughly 70% stake in the company and the partnership between the two companies is deep.

Attractive Valuation

What first attracted my attention about the company was its low valuation relative to its energy sector peers. As previously mentioned, the energy sector has a Shiller PE of 16.3, which is already at a discount to the broader market. If you examine Imperial Oil alongside its biggest investor, Exxon Mobil, and its closest competitor, Suncor Energy, it is apparent that its valuation is even more attractive than the industry average. Imperial Oil has a Shiller PE of 9.28, vs a Shiller PE of 12.28 for Exxon Mobil and a Shiller PE of 19.17 for Suncor Energy.

Many energy investors prefer to look at the metric of EV to EBITDA. This also shows Imperial Oil in a favorable light. Its EV/EBITDA is currently 7.62, vs 9.76 for Suncor Energy and 11.12 for Exxon Mobil.

Imperial Oil is not just a valuation story, however.

Superb Management

As I reviewed the investor day transcripts, slideshows, and latest earnings report, the thing that struck me most of all was the quality of the management. It came through not only in their presentation and their responses to questions from the media and from shareholders, but it came through in the cold hard numbers of their business.

One item from their presentation which was very illustrative of this was their slide on return on capital employed or ROCE.

This is a popular metric for judging management effectiveness, and the amount by which they beat their Canadian peers is astounding. Imperial Oil also compares quite favorably to its international competitors by this measure.

Another way in which the company displays its discipline and its dedication to its shareholders is its dividend history. While the current dividend yield of 1.68% is not incredible, they make up for it with consistent dividend increases combined with share repurchases.

IMO is a few years away from becoming a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat and its dedication to returning capital to shareholders even during difficult times is admirable.

Integrated Value Chain

Canada's oil sands are not the cheapest region of the world to produce oil, but through technology, scale, and currency weakness it is becoming more and more cost effective. Since I can't predict the future movements of oil, I am comforted by the fact that the company is so sensibly integrated.

This allows the company to remain profitable throughout the entire business cycle. As the price of oil goes down and the upstream operations suffer, the input costs for their extensive refineries also go down and that segment of the business can make up for a portion of the lost cash flow. In the words of the CEO, "it amounts to a bit of a natural hedge."

If oil prices go up rapidly, you will wish that you owned a more leveraged oil play. If oil prices crash, you'll wish you didn't own any energy company at all. But in the long run, this business model will allow the company to outperform during periods of deteriorating or stagnant conditions and enjoy some of the upside in the event of a full oil recovery.

Conclusion

Because of the underperformance of the energy sector over the past several years, energy stocks are out of favor. Imperial Oil has an attractive valuation, excellent management, and an integrated business model that will allow it to perform well no matter what happens with the price of oil. If you are looking for a long term investment, shares in Imperial Oil are an excellent buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.