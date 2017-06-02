GE: Can This Dog Still Hunt?

The future is about connections, information and analysis.

The big question is: Will General Electric (NYSE:GE) find its way into the future?

I would like to provide a little historical context by saying that I do not write about GE often but that I have provided guidance on the company in the past. I wrote an article about GE in November 2011 with a positive outlook (that can be found here) when the stock was trading at around $16 per share. The dividend back then was $0.60 per share, annually producing a yield of 3.75 percent, and has grown by 60 percent since then. Those who bought GE shares then have enjoyed about 71 percent appreciation and now have a dividend yield on invested capital of six percent. Those results are not great relative to the performance of the broader market, as measured by the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) or Dow Jones Industrials (NYSEARCA:DIA), over the same period but still represent a total return of just over 100 percent in six years, or an annual compounded rate of return of 12.3 percent.

I provide the above historical commentary for perspective and to, hopefully, persuade readers that I tend to not be driven by emotions in my analysis.

How does GE leverage the IoT?

The IoT (Internet of Things) offers GE (and other industrial companies) an opportunity for the future. It may not be so much as something new to sell (other than an improvement feature) as it is an opportunity to lower costs in one very important area of its business and, by extension, improving margins. But, to get there, the company may see overall margin squeezed in the shorter term. Let me explain how I see this initiative playing out.

First, we need to understand what it is that GE is doing. The big push, as I see it, is to embed sensors in critical places within its many industrial products to better measure wear, weakness, potential malfunctions, etc. Collecting the data over time will help GE engineers to understand how to improve quality in its products and the sensor will send information that can lead to better maintenance of equipment and less downtime. Knowing what needs to be replaced before something breaks can provide GE with a huge edge in service contracts to monitor, maintain and repair its vast installed product base with customers. Of course, it will only work with newer models that contain the sensors.

This should, in theory, drive higher sales as companies strive to reduce costly downtime due to unscheduled maintenance repairs. Avoiding break-downs would, again in theory, create a competitive advantage for GE customers when deploying new GE products. Unfortunately, the sensors are not free (though getting pretty cheap) and the additional labor required to install such devices will add cost to products. Thus, during this transitional phase, margins could fall a little in terms of cost of sales. If the new feature drives more sales it may not matter, but rising sales have yet to materialize overall for the company. We should see if this part of the plan works over the next couple of years.

The real long-term benefit is improvements to service contracts for GE with its customers. This is the higher margin business and, with sensors helping to improve the effort, there should be both greater customer loyalty and lower costs. As the company continues to sell $billions in products every year the installed base will continue to rise and the revenue from service contracts should continue to rise as well.

The sale of a product happens only once (to the extent that the manufacturer is able to benefit) but service contracts create recurring revenue. GE wants to build its recurring revenue stream from service contracts into the eventual engine that drives future growth and higher margins. The key word in that last sentence is "wants." The problem with theories is that reality sometimes looks different than the expected outcome. The reason is simple: competition. GE may be ahead of the curve in trying to use the IoT but it remains to be seen whether or not it can convert that lead to a profitable, growing business for the long term. That may explain why the stock price still remains at about the same level as it was in December 2013. I suspect that Wall Street is not yet buying into the dream and investors are believing Wall Street. After all, investors have not been rewarded for hanging in there over the last three years plus so many are beginning to become weary.

GE by the Numbers

Now we want to take a brief look at how the company has been doing by the numbers. We like free cash flow but understand that many investors focus on earnings. We also do not like excessive debt levels and prefer consistently efficient allocation of capital. Regarding earnings, though, we will stick with GAAP earnings rather than operating or adjusted earnings. We do this because GAAP earnings include such things as executive options plans, restructuring costs and asset write-downs while most other forms of reported earnings tend to exclude these inconvenient truths.

We say "inconvenient" because those categories are real costs that management does not want to be used to measure their performance. Executive options plans, management will argue, costs the company no cash. While that is true, the inconvenient truth is that such expenses cost the shareholders dearly in terms of dilution; it is only free to those who do not pay (management). A restructuring cost could be deducted, in our opinion, if it were truly a one-time event and did not involve the correcting of mistakes made by management in the past. A company generally only needs to restructure because management put in place a structure that no longer works well. It may have worked in the past, but for one reason or another, it has become a hindrance now. What it says to us is that management remained too rigid and clung to its past for too long, unable to adjust as needed over time like great companies seem to do. Also, it is far too often the case where restructuring charges keep occurring year after year after year. This seems to defy the definition of a one-time event and suggests that management cannot manage the process efficiently. Either way it seems that this is just another way of hiding past mistakes or inefficiencies. Asset write-downs are generally due to management paying too much for an acquisition, whether it be buying a company, an asset or a group of assets. It either means that the value of the assets fell faster than the rate at which the company was able to depreciate (which should not happen) or that management initially estimated the value of the assets to be far in excess of what the true value turned out to be. In either case, the result occurred due to mistakes made by management in the past.

Adjusting earnings to remove these "anomalies" is no more than an attempt to disavow inefficiencies and claim that such things will never occur again in the future. Our experience tells us that if a company has a record of misallocating capital in the past it is highly likely to do so again in the future. So, we stick with GAAP because we like to know about the warts and how a company manages them. With those explanations completed below is what we see, both good and bad, in terms of long-term trends for GE.

The chart below shows the trend over the last ten years on long-term debt by year. This is one thing we would consider is moving in the right direction under normal circumstances. The company has used proceeds from asset sales to significantly reduce debt. With interest rates at historic lows, one might question whether the company has made the best decision in allocating capital, though. In assuming that an improving credit rating would lower borrowing costs in the future, it would appear that management may have failed (at least in the intermediate term) since the GE's credit rating was cut in 2016. It is still AA- and that is nothing to sneeze at since very few companies can attain that level. All in all, this trend appears to be good.

Next, we want to look at FCF (free cash flow) relative to dividends and stock buybacks (net issuance) net of executive options and any stock issuance. The important thing here is for the grey line (difference) to be positive. The difference represents the FCF less the cash paid out for dividends and stock buybacks. It would be better if this number were either rising or at least relatively stable. It is concerning to us that the difference turned negative in a big way last year. Management increased the amount of stock it bought back by a significant extent, primarily using available cash and cash from asset sales to fund purchases and reduce debt. Attempting to prop up share price by reducing the number of shares outstanding (leading to better per share results that would otherwise be achieved) is not sustainable unless free cash generation improves. So, this move looks good in the short term but may not be sustainable without more improvement and consistency in operational results.

Looking now at revenue we get a different picture. Of course, revenue has been falling because the company keeps selling off assets that have stagnated growth prospects or that do not fit the model of selling a product and then building a relationship through the service contract. Three out of the last four years have shown improvement but we would like to see the trend improve some more before getting too excited about the future.

Earnings tell a story similar to revenue but the degree of change is significantly worse. While revenue has fallen by about 28 percent over the last ten years, earnings have declined by about 58 percent. If the plan was to sell off slower growth, less profitable operations and replace those assets with higher growth lines with higher profit margins it seems like the results tell an opposite story. We are not trying to say that the company is doomed, far from it, but as good as the proposed plan may have been it seems that the outcome has not yet proven to be as successful as hoped.

Still, we recognize that GE is a work in progress but we would like to see more progress before declaring the turnaround complete and the future bright. Speaking of bright, one spot that almost shines is the dividend. Management did what was necessary by cutting the dividend after the financial crisis but has recommitted itself to a rising dividend going forward, or at least that is what it tells us. We find, though, that once a company has been forced to cut its dividend to preserve cash flow once the obstacles of doing so again in the future seem less of a hurdle. But we also believe that the dividend is safe at current levels and expect it to grow more moderately in the future than it has since 2010. We would expect that the long-term potential compound annual growth rate of dividend increases should be in the four to five percent per year range. That is below the 6.5 percent growth rate shareholders have enjoyed over the last five years but a more reasonable target in a slow growth economic environment that seems likely.

My DDM (dividend discount model) gives me an estimated value of $16.73, well below the current price of about $27.74 (at 3:20 p.m. of Thursday, June 1, 2017). And now for a look at the Friedrich datafile ratios table below.

Friedrich, using a FCF valuation model, comes up with a Main Street Price (estimated value) of only $10.12 per share as of May 11th (based upon 2016 year-end data) when we last updated U.S. stocks. We like stocks with FROIC (FCF return on invested capital) above 20 percent. GE is producing a FROIC of only four percent. We also like stocks with a price to FCF ratio (Price to Bernhard/Buffett) of less than 15. This ratio for GE is above 50 which means it is nowhere near a bargain price. I could go on about the different ratios in the table above but there is little point to dig deeper when those two ratios and the estimated value are at such negative levels.

In addition to our Friedrich algorithm, I rely on a tool that I found to be very useful in verifying our work. The Forensic Accounting Stock Tracker (FAST Model) helps identify companies that may be resorting to more financial tricks to make analyst estimates. The model helps pinpoint where management might be aggressive with revenue recognition, cash flows, the balance sheet, and also takes into account valuation and other metrics. Here is an example of the FAST Models results for GE:

This is not an encouraging table. The only thing keeping the grade from being lower than a "C" is shareholder yield. The cash flow quality score is a concern as well.

Conclusion

The short answer to the question in the title is: maybe or to be determined. As stated earlier, GE remains a work in progress in need of more progress to work its way into our portfolio. We consider GE to be overbought and highly speculative at this juncture. Then again, we are conservative investors and only invest in what we consider to be quality companies with elite management that produce consistently superior results.

