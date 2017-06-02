Odds Favor A 1% To 5% Change In The S&P 500 For June, But In What Direction?

"But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one." - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails and serial correlation. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory fails to recognize that large market movements occur far more frequently than implied by the normal distribution. The practical implication for investors is that by using the normal distribution to explain movements in the stock market, traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) the downside risk in the market. On the other hand, serial correlation implies that what happens in the market over a given time period, say a month, influences what happens the next month. Unfortunately, traditional stock market models often assume that serial correlation doesn't exist.

With regard to C-J, it uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems of fat tails and serial correlation. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions that are linked to each other. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that there exists a fractal nature to the C-J model. In the model, C-J runs 2,000 simulations of the S&P 500 for future periods. My purpose is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point in time; history has shown us that such "expert" predictions are usually wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

June 2017

In my May article, I noted the continued movement of estimated monthly percentage changes in the S&P 500 toward the negative tail. Because of that, I titled the article "Negative Tail Risk on the Rise". In addition, the median C-J simulation for May called for an increase of only 0.23% in the S&P 500 Index, well below its historical average. Now that May is over we can see that the actual change in the S&P 500 was an increase of 1.16% as the index moved from 2384.20 at the end of April to 2411.80 at the end of May. During the month, the market did hit a closing low of 2357.03 on May 17, as well as a record high closing of 2415.82 on May 26. This occurred despite the fact that economic indicators continue to show elevated levels of economic policy uncertainty since the November election. With that said, I was curious as to what the C-J simulation results for June would like. The results are shown below.

Two major themes emerge from C-J's June simulations. First, the estimated probability of a tail-risk event has been reduced dramatically. For June, the estimated probability of a decline of 5% or more in the S&P 500 Index now stands at 4.3%. (A 5% or more movement in the S&P 500 over a 1-month period is not necessarily a true tail event - it depends on the magnitude of the movement. But I use that as a reference point since investors will clearly see the difference in their portfolios for a movement of 5% or more in either direction over a single month). That is 9 percentage points lower than the estimate of the same range for May. It is also significantly lower than the historical rate of occurrence which equals 8.5% going back to 1950. On the positive side, the estimated likelihood of an increase of 5% or more equals 5.3%. This is down 4 percentage points from the May simulations and is also below its historical rate of occurrence (12%). In total, the estimated probability of a tail event now stands at 9.6%, the lowest since before I began writing articles for Seeking Alpha in March 2016.

Second, as I began looking at the 2,000 simulations I noticed that for the second month in a row the median simulation result was dramatically below the historical average. In the table above you see that the median C-J simulation calls for an increase in June of only 0.38%. But in looking at the results further I noticed the large movement of the estimated probabilities into the 1 to 5% range in both directions. For June, C-J estimates the probability of a decrease of 1 to 5% equals 29.8%, an increase of 9.1 percentage points from May. Similarly, on the positive side, C-J estimates the likelihood of an increase of 1 to 5% at 39.5%, an increase of 7.1 percentage points since May. In total, C-J estimates the probability of a 1 to 5% movement in the index for June at 69.3%. But the question is in what direction? Readers will also note that the probability of a movement in the -1 to +1% range has declined by 3.3 percentage points since May. In essence, while I know some readers pay special attention to my median simulation, it is masking a significant underlying shift in the risk profile of the S&P 500 Index.

Negative Tail Analysis

Finally, as I do every month, I break out the negative tail results in more detail. Please note that while C-J does not use the normal distribution (or standard deviations for that matter), I include the -11.74% or worse category as it corresponds to approximately three standard deviations. Broken out into more detail, the June negative tail-results can be seen as:

This table simply provides greater detail about the reduction in tail risk (in this case negative tail risk) I discussed in the preceding section. Readers will note in the table above that the estimated probabilities in all the respective ranges are below both the historical outcome percentage and the percentage expected using traditional finance theory (normal distribution).

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

