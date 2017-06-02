Investors have reaped the benefits from QE infinity on asset prices. Bill Priest, CEO & Co-Chief Investment Officer, Epoch Investment Partners, talks with Kim Parlee about whether earnings will be strong enough to push stock prices higher when stimulus programs come to an end.
Bill Priest Talks End Of QE And How Tech Is Driving Profits And Returns
Includes: CRF, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, LLSC, LLSP, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWL, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SBUS, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TWOK, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USSD, USWD, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: TD Wealth
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Market Outlook, Market News Article
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.