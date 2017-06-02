Brazil Scandal Doesn't Change Long-Term View

The Brazilian equity market is likely to be range bound in the near term, with some downside risk and volatility.

By Safa Muhtaseb, CFA

News that a recording may reveal Brazilian President Michel Temer discussing paying hush money to a jailed associate caused a ripple effect across Brazilian assets recently, as investors rushed to pull capital out expecting the worst. The MSCI Brazil Index dropped more than 14% the day after the scandal broke and the country's currency, the real, fell the most since 1999. Brazilian equities remained down more than 10% from pre-scandal levels as of June 1.

Brazil has been recovering nicely under Temer, who had pledged labor and pension reforms following a deep recession and the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff. Inflation has been curbed by two-thirds to 4%, GDP growth recently moved into positive territory, and recent months saw the first employment gains in some time. Furthermore, Brazilian companies reported improved performance in the first quarter, with roughly flat top-line growth, and strong margin expansion and earnings growth.

We like Brazil's underlying fundamentals. The country is still a massive economy with a meaningfully large and growing middle class. Unfortunately, fundamentals may matter less in the near term, as attention yet again shifts to politics and investigations into corruption.

We foresee several potential outcomes to the current political scandal. Temer could resign, with caretakers running the country until the 2018 elections. This would push back any major economic reform efforts Temer had been pursuing, with uncertainty about the next leader's agenda. The prospect of the country's second impeachment in two years is also another possibility. This could be the worst outcome for economic sentiment in Brazil and for outside investors interested in the country. Finally, Temer could be found not guilty and resume his reform agenda in short order. However, even if he is cleared, the likelihood that it happens quickly is low, meaning political uncertainty will linger and ensure further delays of his reform agenda.

Regardless, the Brazilian equity market is likely to be range bound in the near term, with some downside risk and volatility. However, the scandal and its fallout could represent an opportunity to buy or add to high quality companies to hold over the long term, as we expect the fundamental story of Brazil's economic growth and middle-class expansion to remain intact.

