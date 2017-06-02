Palo Alto Blows The Market Away

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) stock had a big day Thursday, jumping more than 17% on the back of a strong third quarter earnings report. The results came at a time when the market was questioning the company's future prospects as the revenue growth rate had been tapering off. However, this report put those concerns to rest for the time being and investors have rewarded the company for the effort.

I wrote an article last week on PANW in which I addressed the significance of the upcoming earnings report and what the market would be looking for in terms of growth numbers. That piece can be read here.

Specifically, I stated that this earnings report would really be a referendum on the company's main stock price driver: its growth. The rate of year-over-year ("YoY") revenue growth had been hemorrhaging before this quarterly report and the market was fearful that this trend would continue:

PANW Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

While the revenue growth rate did indeed decline again in Q3, the 25% increase YoY was miles better than the 19% originally guided for in the Q2 earnings report and likely played a role in the magnitude of Thursday's share price boost. Perhaps the most significant takeaway from this report was that the rate of decline in Palo Alto's revenue growth is not increasing as the market might have feared after the Q2 report. As a stock that trades on the "growth stock" moniker, Palo Alto needed to reaffirm its growth or suffer the consequences.

In an article I published on the stock in April, I rated PANW a Strong Buy due to my confidence that the company's revenue growth rate would continue to decline, but would do so in a stable fashion. That article can be read here.

At least from this report, it appears for now that this is the case. This is an essential aspect of my Strong Buy argument because, if it can keep up this growth rate, it will very soon pass Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) for the lead in revenue among pure play cybersecurity stocks. Effectively monetizing that revenue base will be the tricky part, but will provide investors with significant gains if it can be done successfully.

In addition, the company's guidance for Q4 seems to affirm the conclusions drawn from the Q3 report. Palo Alto is projecting revenue between $481 million and $491 million, a 21.5% increase YoY, and EPS between $0.78 and $0.80. The key point there is that revenue growth is still robust and is not showing signs of losing too much steam the market feared would be the case.

The next logical thing to check would be whether the company is spending more on sales and marketing expenses in order to keep their growth rate steady, which might be seen as a negative. However, a look at S&M expenses as a % of revenues would seem to allay any concerns on that front:

As the chart shows, Palo Alto's S&M expenses as a % of revenues have been declining for a few quarters now and Q3 was no exception. In addition, an approximation of Q4's profit margin based on the guidance management issued shows an increase sequentially and YoY, indicating expenses are not being ramped up to fuel growth.

I think the primary takeaway for investors from this earnings report and the subsequent stock price reaction is that the concerns over Palo Alto's growth moving forward are, at least for the moment, unfounded. In my opinion, this was the primary thing holding down PANW's share price, and now that it has been lifted for the time being, the stock could keep going higher.

PANW is now up 23% since I rated it as a Strong Buy, and while I think there is more room to run, I don't think the undervaluation is as evident or as deep as it was in the low $110 range. I am switching my rating from a Strong Buy to a Buy as I think the stock still has significant upside and room to run, but that the immediate prospects for shares are not as bright as they were before this 17% price increase.

