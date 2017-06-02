3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 2, 2017

That's not the only news out on hemophilia B!

Novo Nordisk gets its approval in hemophilia

I wrote a few months back about the trials and tribulations that Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has been through in recent years, along with the hopes pinned on getting a new hemophilia therapy to market, nonacog beta pegol.

NVO had received notice about some concerns from the FDA regarding the accumulation of the "PEG" part of its agent in late-stage clinical studies. This meant a few questions about the future of nonacog beta pegol with some risks regarding approval.

Now we know that the concerns have proved unfounded. NVO announced that nonacog beta pegol (now branded Rebinyn) is now approved for the management of hemophilia.

Looking forward: As pointed out in the conversation with readers of my April article, it was unclear whether this would have a dramatic impact on the overall outlook of NVO. We're currently seeing a fair crop of modified Factor IX solutions coming to the end stages of clinical investigation and approval. Moreover, we're seeing encouraging results from gene therapy for hemophilia. All of these have the potential to undercut NVO's new entry in the space. However, approval is a positive step for the company, no matter how you shake the news.

That's not the only news out on hemophilia B!

But this isn't the only Factor IX-related news to hit the wires. Catalyst Bio (NASDAQ:CBIO) is working on a so-called "next-generation" Factor IX called CB 2679d, which has been shown in preclinical studies to help regulate hemostasis more potently than recombinant Factor IX.

Recently, CBIO announced that the EMA has granted CB 2679d orphan therapy designation, which will potentially allow for a sped-up pathway to approval. This comes before the intended initiation of phase 1/2 studies in South Korea and elsewhere to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CB 2679d.

Looking forward: Very tough call on how actionable these findings are. Certainly, if you follow CBIO, any good news is great. However, these are early days for what is essentially a new version of Factor IX. Will it prove more efficacious than traditional approaches? By the time CB 2679d reaches late-stage clinical investigation, will it have been supplanted by gene therapy? Hard to tell, but this news definitely creates an opportunity for investors who like to see themselves in the pioneering role of getting into early-stage biotechs. But buyer beware! Putting money into a microcap at this stage is always incredibly risky.

Array and Ono formalize their collaboration with a licensing arrangement

The other day, I wrote about how Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) was initiating a combination study involving ARRY's MEK inhibitor binimetinib and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo and Yervoy, which I covered a few days ago.

But now BMY's partner in crime in Japan, Ono (OTCPK:OPHLY), has initiated a broad licensing effort with ARRY, where it receives the rights to market binimetinib and encorafenib in Japan and South Korea.

The announced deal comes in exchange for an upfront payment of $31.6 million, with potential milestones totaling over $150 million, and ARRY remaining entitled to double-digit royalties from the sale of these agents.

Looking forward: Ok, so it's a bit of a stretch to say this formalizes the relationship that we looked at a few days ago, as Ono is a different company from BMY. However, Ono was the originator of Opdivo, so this is not very far removed. The deal looks to be a mutually beneficial relationship, as Ono has the force needed to market binimetinib and encorafenib in Japan, assuming approval. So this news bodes well for both companies!

