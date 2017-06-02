An Undeniably Weak Portfolio With Pennsylvania REIT

The bleak outlook facing many retailers has engendered a spirited debate over the fate of mall-based REITS. Much of the conversation and analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on the positives and taken management teams' often glossy descriptions at their word. In the case of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) (NYSE:PEI), it seems some investors are overlooking the exceptionally weak portfolio and its long-term impacts to instead focus on certain metrics that don't fully demonstrate the poor outlook facing PREIT.

PREIT is a Philadelphia-based operator of 23 malls mostly in the mid Atlantic region. Most of them are dead malls. The term dead mall is probably familiar to most PREIT investors. Even if the exact term is unfamiliar, the concept is widely known to investors in mall-based REITS like General Growth (NYSE:GGP), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), or Simon Property (NYSE:SPG).

Dead malls are formerly hot spots for commerce that are now primarily occupied by low-end retailers that draw limited foot traffic. PREIT's portfolio consists primarily of these lower-performing malls while competitors are largely still operating in high volume spaces that attract preferred clients (i.e. people with money).

The company has been selling underperforming properties over the past several years, which has caused a substantial increase in portfolio sales per square foot. The percentage of NOI from properties that return over $500/sf is expected to increase from 39% in 2017 to 57% after 2018. That is because the company plans to shed more underperforming assets, rather than achieve real growth in the portfolio. Some investors have cheered the growth in sales/sf while ignoring that it comes as the company's portfolio shrinks. The sale of low-end properties will boost cash short term but lead to lower revenues and reduced FFO in coming years.

When labeling a mall as dead, I am tempted to explain the rationalization by quoting infamous Supreme Court justice Potter Stewart in saying, "I'll know it when I see it." Some simple observations can distinguish a thriving mall from one that is struggling. High-end retailers are perhaps the best gauge. If a mall is anchored by a Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Neiman Marcus (Pending:NMG), Bloomingdales, or Saks Fifth Ave, it is probably doing well. If, however, the main anchors are J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Bon Ton, Boscov's, or a discount retailer like Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), then it is probably struggling.

With all of that said, there are some fundamental metrics that can be used to provide a more quantitative analysis. First, I looked at the sales/sf. PREIT massively underperforms peers on this metric with an average sales/sf rate of $465.

Source: Bloomberg

The average sales/sf rate in the US varies based on location and the type of shopping center. Grocery and big box retailers have lower sales per sf while high-end fashion and technology have higher. PREIT has the stated goal of getting above $500 sales/sf by next year. 83% the existing portfolio is underperforming that metric. Only two mall properties, Cherry Hill and Willow Grove, even reach the same level as peers. Everything else in the portfolio is essentially dead or slowly dying. Expect to see most (or all) of these 21 malls sold off. Doing that would get PREIT to the performance of peers but would demonstrably reduce FFO.

The company's largest market is Philadelphia, yet they don't own the top grossing properties in metro Philadelphia. The King of Prussia mall is the largest mall in America by square footage and generates over $1 billion in annual sales (owned by Simon Properties (SPG)). KOP generates sales of more than $700 per sf and hosts an array of high-end retailers. PREIT instead owns a variety of struggling malls in the Philadelphia suburbs that generate much lower sales and are substantially more reliant on failing department stores.

With the exception of Cherry Hill and Willow Grove, not a single property owned by the company has any anchor that isn't identified as struggling. While management suggests they are above their peers in reducing exposure to these tenants, they are in fact MORE reliant than peers, especially in their largest market, eastern Pennsylvania.

Much of the Pennsylvania-based properties could be characterized as dead. Seven of the nine Philadelphia malls are in severe decline with struggling anchors and fashion retailers that are second and third tier. In Washington D.C., the same scenario exists. Each of the four malls are essentially dead malls that fail to generate sales/sf above $500 (most are less than $400).

The only new property being added to the portfolio is a remodeled Gallery in center city Philadelphia. The company projects sales per sf of $600 or more. While that is possible, the property requires significant capital expenditures. Additionally, the new fashion outlet will directly compete with the recently finished Gloucester premium outlets, which are just a few minutes from Philadelphia. The company will cannibalize its own sales as soon as the new fashion outlet is built, reducing sales per sf at both properties.

Questionable Information

In reading some of the articles on Seeking Alpha, I was struck by how some investors accepted the numbers on PEI presentations for fact. The company appears to dramatically overstate certain statistics to make their properties seem more valuable. As an example, the 2016 investor presentation noted that the Cumberland Mall was in a high traffic region with an average household income (HHI) of $79,272. Anyone familiar with that region is likely aware that it is the poorest area of NJ and one of the least densely populated.

The company overstated the HHI by 26% and left out the fact that just 1.6% of households in the Vineland metro area earn more than $200k per year. With a population of just 61,000, that equates to about 977 households. Perhaps spending $8 million to renovate a failing shopping center in an impoverished town with a declining population wasn't the best use of capital.

A company spokesperson noted that they use Philadelphia area average HHI for Cumberland. Cumberland Mall is 45 miles from Philadelphia. Those residents would need to drive for over one hour and bypass two large shopping malls in order to get to Cumberland Mall. It's difficult to imagine a scenario where any consumer from metro Philly would shop in Vineland, NJ. Perhaps using income statistics from a city 1+ hours away isn't the most forthright practice.

Poor Quality Malls

The company notes that they are focusing capex spending on A properties and select B properties. That would make sense if the company owned any of these. With the exception of Cherry Hill and Willow Grove, the company only operates B/C malls. Below is a chart of each mall property and a general classification of each property.

A= Green

B= Y

C= Red

Source: PREIT.com

The increasing capital expenditures make AFFO a better measure than FFO

The company is expecting to spend $225-$250 million on redevelopment in 2017. Using FFO doesn't give a great sense of the company's position since it operates so few properties and is spending such a significant percentage of FFO on capital improvements this year. At current levels, PREIT trades at 6.5X FY17 FFO, which is a discount to peers. Adjusted FFO paints a better picture for investors. The company forecasts FFO of $1.64-$1.74 per share. Subtracting the capex of $225 million ($3.28 per share) from the FY estimate gives a AFFO of ($1.59) per share.

PREIT operates a portfolio of B/C malls that are losing tenants and demanding lower rents. While the company has improved metrics, they have done so by selling underperforming assets. With substantially all of the portfolio underperforming, the company is likely going to sell most of its book. PREIT is essentially the worst house on a struggling block. FFO is expected to increase in 2017, but with huge capital expenses, the company will post a loss on an adjusted basis. Even the company's glossy descriptions can't give the sense that things are going well. Investors should stay clear of PEI and focus on healthier mall-based REITS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.