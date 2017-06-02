Sonoma Pharmaceuticals: A Low-Risk, Deep-Value Dermatology Play

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Stock Price (as of 5/30/17): $6.63

Net Cash/Share: ~$4.80

Net Cash: $20.4 million

Market Cap: $28.4 million

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ("Sonoma" or "SNOA") is an under-the-radar "value biotech" stock that I believe is trading at a deep discount to fair market value. As of the last 10-Q, SNOA's net cash per share is ~$4.80, with revenue expected to grow double digits year over year. After divesting of non-performing units and a name change (formerly Oculus Innovative Sciences: OCLS), management is set to deliver on its dermatology initiative, a niche that generally commands attractive valuations in a takeover scenario. Sonoma's Board and management team have significant expertise in the healthcare/pharmaceutical space, with a history of acquisitions and executive level experience at big name companies in the healthcare industry. I believe SNOA offers 100%+ upside potential over the next 2-3 years, with very minimal downside risk if the key investment thesis plays out as expected.

Company Description: Sonoma designs, produces, and markets prescription and over-the-counter products based on its Microcyn platform technology for the dermatology, surgical, advanced tissue, skincare, and animal healthcare markets in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The Microcyn platform technology is based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules, which are designed to target a range of pathogens that cause disease, including viruses, fungi, spores, and bacteria, such as antibiotic-resistant strains. The Company's Microcyn platform has received 14 510(k) clearances for use as a medical device in tissue care management consisting of acute and chronic wounds, and in dermatology applications.

Investment Thesis/Summary:

Net cash per share is ~$4.80.

~$15 million in revenue and gross margin expansion heading towards 75-80%.

The Company has ~$20 million in cash on the balance sheet.

Significant insider buying.

Long-term strategic vision is to build a pure-play dermatology, multi-technology company.

U.S. product revenue for FY 2016 (12 months ended 3/31/16), up 121%. U.S. FY 2016 product revenue was $4.37 million compared to $1.98 million in FY 2015.

Note that since the end of FY 2016, SNOA has since divested of the Latin American business, which accounted for ~30% of revenue.

Should achieve EBITDA breakeven by calendar 1H 2018.

Management Team and Board of Directors:

The Company has completely revamped its management team, including a CEO who has been involved with previous companies acquired by Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and Volcano (NASDAQ:VOLC) and an experienced healthcare CFO.

Source: Company Presentation

Company History:

Sonoma adopted a new corporate strategy in October 2014 with the long-term goal of building a "Pure Build Pure-Play Multi-Technology Dermatology Company." SNOA's new corporate strategy was comprised of three key components:

Focus on dermatology as Core Market with a direct sales force in U.S. Use Microcyn-based products as initial cornerstone.

Build pipeline of unique, affordable and branded products. Diversify into non-Microcyn-based technologies via license to become a multi-technology dermatology company. Identify Orphan Drugs and/or low-cost NDAs to develop. Use partnership model in non-core markets to generate cash for the growth of the dermatology business. Sold 30% of revenue for $19.5 million providing non-dilutive financing.

Strategic business partnerships in place in Mexico, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Remember…SNOA's long-term goal is to build a pure-play multi-technology dermatology company.

Since October 2014… the Company has hired over 20 experienced sales & marketing dermatology reps (expected to be 30+ at end of calendar Q1 2017), launched eight new U.S. dermatology prescription products, filled ~74k+ prescriptions with Sonoma's products (19% average growth quarter over quarter), submitted orphan drug designation to FDA for dermatitis related to EGFR rashes, and completed a proof-of-concept study for topical acne drug candidate.

Dermatology Market:

The total addressable market ("TAM") for dermatology products is fairly large as highlighted in the Company's presentation. According to Research and Markets, "the global dermatology market was valued at $20 billion in 2015, and is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.73%, reaching $33.7 billion in 2022" and "Dermatological conditions are one of the most common types of disorders worldwide, and approximately one-third of the US population suffers from at least one active skin condition."

This is a concentrated market that can be covered by relatively small sales force of ~35 sales reps. As of December 31, 2016, SNOA had 22 sales reps with a goal of hiring at least an additional eight sales reps by the end of March 2017. Sonoma estimates a six- to nine-month sales ramp to break even for sales force investment.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, dermatology companies and products have often received attractive revenue valuations in the range of 3-4x revenue in recent years.

Source: Company Presentation

Proven Effectiveness of Microcyn and Sonoma's Products:

The efficacy and safety of Microcyn products have been validated in over 35 clinical trials. Microcyn has been used on more than 5 million patients globally and confirmed reductions in itch, scarring, inflammation, skin infections, pain, and improved healing of skin.

The active ingredient in Microcyn is hypochlorous acid (HOCl). Hypochlorous acid is also produced by the human body's immune system upon demand to eradicate foreign pathogens in the body. This active ingredient is considered to be extremely safe, including in sensitive body cavities, with no side effects. Microcyn is also considered to be a broad spectrum antimicrobial that is effective against bacteria, certain viruses, fungi and spores via a unique mechanism of action, with no antibiotic resistance observed, and kills resistant strains including MRSA and VRE. It also has a therapeutic aspect that reduces inflammation, itch, pain and scarring, and accelerates tissue healing via increased oxygen delivery.

Alevicyn™ Antipruritic Gel & Dermal Spray:

Alevicyn is a gel and dermal spray for relief of itch and pain from dermatoses. Alevicyn has a TAM in the U.S. of $500-600 million. Sonoma has an issued U.S. patent for atopic dermatitis.

Source: Company Presentation

CELACYN™ Scar Management Gel:

CELACYN™ is an FDA approved scar management gel for old and new keloid and hypertrophic scarring. CELACYN™ is one of two approved prescription scar products in the United States. CELACYN™ sold for $149 WAC (28g) and its sole competitive scar product on the market is priced at $185 WAC (20g). According to the CDC, ~62 million new scars are formed annually in the United States. CELACYN™ outperformed Kelo-cote in double-blind, randomized clinical study as shown in the chart below:

Source: Company Presentation

Mondoxyne NL™ for Severe Acne:

Mondoxyne NL™ is a licensed drug for severe acne. More specifically, it is an oral tetracycline antibiotic used for the treatment of certain bacterial infections. It contains doxycycline, a broad-spectrum antibacterial synthetically derived from oxytetracycline, and works by slowing the growth of bacteria. Slowing the bacteria's growth allows the body's immune system to destroy the bacteria. It may be used in combination with other medicines to treat severe acne. Sonoma markets Mondoxyne NL™ in 50mg, 75mg, and 100mg capsules.

Source: Company Presentation

Ceramax™ Skin Barrier Cream:

Ceramax™ Skin Barrier Cream is a pH neutral cream that helps manage dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, including atopic dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis. Sonoma's Ceramax™ is the only brand with Lipogrid® Technology that has been designed to control release and contains selected lipids and a lipid precursor designed to easily penetrate the bilayers of the skin by blending with the natural lipid building blocks.

International Distribution Network in Place:

Latin America Partner

On October 27, 2016, Sonoma (then Oculus Innovative Sciences) sold its Latin America business to Invekra for $19.5 million in cash. In addition to the purchase price, Invekra will pay Sonoma a 3% payment on all Latin American revenues outside of Mexico, with a minimum payment of $250,000 per year (USD) for the next 10 years to be paid quarterly in Mexican pesos (minimum $2.5 million USD).

Europe, Middle East, and Asia

Outside the United Sates, Sonoma sells products for dermatological and advanced tissue care with a European Conformity marking (known as Conformité Européenne, or CE), covering 25 of SNOA's products, and various approvals in China, Southeast Asia, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. In total, Sonoma has a network of international distributors in over 30 countries.

Sonoma's Sales Plan to Achieve Breakeven:

1. Hire additional 13 field sales reps and one sales manager

Total of 30 field sales reps and four senior sales managers

Add/subdivide new territories

2. Launch five new products - one per quarter

Combination pack of Alevicyn & Ceramax - December 2016

Treatment of post laser and chemical peel burns - Q1 2017

Skin descaler for eczema - expected launch in Q2 2017 (FDA approval needed)

Post-surgical derm procedures - expected launch in Q3 2017

Ceramax in foam and gel forms - Q4 2017 and Q1 2018

3. Grow current product portfolio with all sales people

Alevicyn HydroGel, Dermal Spray and Spray Gel for atopic dermatitis and dermal procedures

Celacyn for scar treatment

Mondoxyne for severe acne - launched late 2015

Ceramax for skin repair in atopic dermatitis - launched in April 2016

SebuDerm for seborrhea dermatitis - launched in November 2016

4. Grow with modest price increases (SNOA's products are underpriced vs. competitors)

Expect to increase dermatology product prices by at least 10% to 20% in 2017

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

Low Risk, High Growth Sales & Marketing Strategy:

Source: Company Presentation

Financials:

Source: Company Filings

*Note: Some revenue #s have not yet been adjusted by the Company for the sale of the Latin America business (~30% of revenue).

Valuation:

I expect earnings to grow from good, old-fashioned, top-line growth. As the company rapidly expands its sales force and grows geographically, the number of prescriptions SNOA is able to field should grow in turn. From there, I expect SNOA to reach a point of operating leverage where revenue begins to drop to the bottom line and the company becomes self-sustaining.

Shares of SNOA are currently trading at ~0.5x EV/Revenue, which is significantly lower than its market peers and recent dermatology M&A transactions. In addition, based on the Company's 19% average quarterly prescription growth, management's projections have SNOA reaching EBITDA breakeven sometime during calendar 1H 2018 (calendar Q2 2018 at the latest).

With regard to cash burn, I expect Sonoma to burn somewhere in the neighborhood of ~$8 million to $9 million in cash by end of calendar Q2 2018 (or between now and breakeven). Given the Company has ~$20 million in cash on the balance sheet and the majority of the cash burn will be from the expansion of the sales force, I am not all that concerned with regards to my valuation. The impact to my price target would be minimal (~$0.50), if there is any impact all. This is largely because once the Company has fully integrated the new sales reps and reached its 30+ sales reps target, the cash burn will significantly decline. The ramped-up sales force should pay for itself over time due to the rapid revenue and prescription growth.

In my valuation, I am assuming SNOA reaches a $15 million revenue run rate over the next four quarters, which I believe to be conservative. As a result, I believe shares of SNOA should be valued in a range of $15-18 per share. Obviously to reach $18 million in revenue over the next couple of years (which I believe is a real possibility) will require successful execution by management and the increased sales force. My valuation range implies return potential of 125-175% at a minimum takeover multiple of 3x revenue.

I don't consider this a large factor in my thesis and/or valuation, but it's always encouraging to see insiders consistently buying shares.

Risks to Thesis:

The Company is unable to achieve EBITDA breakeven by the end of 1H 2018 or shortly thereafter.

If SNOA isn't able to expand geographically, it may see stagnation in total prescriptions.

The Company is going to be tasked with managing costs associated with growing as it expands its sales base. If management cannot find a "prescription" (pun intended) for operating leverage as it grows, cash burn could accelerate in the short term.

The Company's stock and associated warrants trade relatively thinly, so entering and exiting a position could prove to be difficult and lead to large short-term movements in Sonoma's share price.

