What Are Lumber And Iron Ore Telling Us?

Most industrial commodities traded to lows in late 2015 and early 2016 as they had two things going against them. The dollar, the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials around the globe, was moving to the upside. A strong dollar tends to weigh on commodities prices. Additionally, an economic slowdown in China, the world's leading consumer of raw materials, added insult to injury for many commodities.

After a few months of price deterioration in the sector in early 2016, most commodities began to bounce from the lowest prices in years. The election of Donald Trump in the United States who ran on a platform of infrastructure rebuilding, which would require commodities for massive construction projects bolstered the price recovery. President Trump pledged to jumpstart the U.S. economy with the biggest rebuilding project since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s.

Commodities took off to the upside in the wake of his election victory, but over recent months, in 2017, the difficulty of achievable goals through legislation in Washington DC caused many industrial commodities prices to stop in their tracks, reverse and begin probing the downside once again. These days, the prices of iron ore and lumber have been moving progressively lower.

Steel and wood are perhaps the two most critical inputs when it comes to construction, and the price action in these commodities are telling us that they now need to see action rather than words. Words were enough to get them both going on the upside in late 2016 and early 2017 when optimism was running high, but these days, rhetoric was not sufficient to hold levels seen earlier this year.

Industrial commodities falter

It has been a rough ride for industrial commodities over the past few months. Source: Barchart

As the chart of July iron ore futures highlights, the primary ingredient in steel has declined from $84.33 on February 21 to $54.65 per ton in June, a drop of over 35%. Source: CQG

The price of July lumber futures has fallen by 15.3% from $417.10 to $353.10 per 1,000 board feet.

At the same time, other industrial commodities have been under pressure. Source: CQG

Copper has declined from $2.84 in February to under $2.60 on the July COMEX futures contract as of the end of May.

Source: CQG

July crude oil has moved from $58.15 on January 3 to $48.36 in June. At the same time, the price of Nickel is down from $10,090 at the end of 2016 to $8850 per ton on May 30. Zinc has dropped from $2800 at the end of Q1 to $2585, lead is down from $2317 at the end of March to $2092 per ton, and many of the other building blocks of infrastructure have experienced significant price declines. The Baltic Dry Index has declined from 1388 to 850 since late March.

President Trump promised infrastructure rebuilding, but he faces bigger problems

Optimism about infrastructure has turned to pessimism over recent weeks and months for two reasons. The first is that President Trump has run into a wall of challenges when it comes to having Congress push his initiatives through the legislative process. The selling in industrial commodities commenced around the time that the first effort to repeal and replace current healthcare legislation could not make it through the House of Representatives.

The failure shed doubt about the ability to accomplish other administration goals of tax reform and infrastructure rebuilding legislation. The President is currently facing problems with North Korea and inquiries into contacts between his staff and Russians who many accuse of attempting to influence last year's election. These issues have served to deflect attention from the administration's pending legislative agenda. The President currently faces bigger problems than his agenda.

At the same time, Moody's recent downgrade of Chinese debt is another reminder that double-digit growth in the world's most populous nation is a thing of the past. China remains the world's leading commodities consumer, but slower growth means less infrastructure building which is bearish for demand for most industrial raw materials.

Iron ore has given back half its gains

Iron ore traded to a low of $38.03 per ton in December 2015 and the nearby contract rose to highs of $90.25 in March 2017. The price more than doubled and increased by $52.22 per ton. With the price of $54.65, iron ore is now $35.60 off the highs, which means the ferrous metal has given back much more than half its gains.

The plunge in iron ore prices has caused turmoil in the steel industry, which was just recovering from the lows in late 2015. Source: Barchart

In January 2016, the price of US Steel (NYSE:X) dropped to a low of $6.15 per share, and by February of 2017, the price rose by almost seven times to $41.83. However, lower iron ore and steel prices have sent the price of the shares back to the $20.50 level.

Lumber has declined dramatically

Lumber had exploded to the highest price since 2005 in April of this year. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, wood futures had been steadily rising since late 2015, but after they reached their peak in April, the price has declined by $61.40. Like steel and other nonferrous metals, lumber is a staple building block when it comes to construction.

The industrial sector needs action rather than rhetoric

Optimism carried the prices of industrial commodities to highs at the start of 2017, but they reached a point where action speaks a lot louder than words. There comes a time when rhetoric and promises become empty, and the raw materials sector has been telling markets they have run out of patience.

I believe that legislation in the U.S. that approves and funds infrastructure rebuilding will ignite these markets, but until then, the prices could continue to grind lower. The recent credit downgrade of China has weighed heavily on the prices of primary materials that are construction requirements. Iron ore and lumber are only two of many commodities that are building stables.

However, the price corrections in these two markets are a signal that optimism has soured and commodities are now dubious about future demand. After years of monetary stimulus to jumpstart the U.S. and other economies around the world, fiscal stimulus in the form of building projects is the fuel that industrial commodities are waiting for before they decide to rebound once again.

