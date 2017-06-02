Apple Investors Should Take Cover

Let's call a spade a spade here...Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is overvalued (and overbought) right now.

Shares are up over 70% in the past 12 months and valuation metrics are stretched across the board. As shown in the table below, the stock is currently trading at 20%-30% premiums compared to its 5-year historical averages across various key valuation metrics.

Sources: S&P Capital IQ / Dividend Investors Club

So why should we care?

Well, history has shown us that Apple takes some pretty nasty dips in normal course.

In fact, just in the past 5 years, Apple has plummeted over 30% from its peak twice (see chart below).

As investors, we need to be honest with ourselves and realize that another sell-off of this magnitude is certainly in the realm of possibilities.

And its not just the fundamental valuation that is a little scary here...the technicals are atrocious.

I'm not a "technician", but I do look at technical indicators from time to time (especially when the fundamentals are throwing up red flags). Looking at the chart above, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that some common "overbought" indicators (MACD and RSI) are at extreme levels right now!

I don't bring all this up to fear monger or predict a major crash in Apple, but I do think it is prudent for investors to consider their alternatives for a stock with a lopsided risk-reward trade-off.

In other words, there is likely more downside risk than upside potential in the stock at current levels.

Risk Management for Overvalued Stocks

I have a value bias when I invest...and I like buying good stocks at reasonable valuations.

So this situation in Apple makes me a little uncomfortable.

We are in the middle of a 4-part series highlighting our four pillars of a proper investment plan and we just discussed exit strategy/risk management in part 2.

I truly believe it is essential for investors to have an exit strategy plan. Not only for losers, but also for winners.

This is one of the major reasons that we recently established our Action Ratings, which classifies a stock into one of four categories: 1) Avoid, 2) Buy, 3) Neutral, and 4) Profit. These Action Ratings help us on both the exit and entry side of the equation.

Not surprisingly, Apple currently has a "Profit" rating:

Source: Dividend Investors Club / Parsimony Investment Research

With that in mind, Apple investors have a few choices right now:

Do Nothing (i.e., hold on for dear life and hope that there is not another 30% drop on the horizon) Take Profits (i.e., trim back your position or exit completely)

This is where the debate thickens. Most passive "buy-and-hold" investors will likely choose option 1...and most active investors will lean toward option 2.

But there is a third risk-management alternative here that could be a nice middle ground for everyone...a covered call strategy!

A covered call strategy is a nice alternative for a stock like Apple because you can get paid to set an upside limit order (to sell). So you don't necessarily have to sell at current prices, but you agree to sell the stock at a higher price if the rally continues.

That said, if the stock does decline, you have partially offset this negative fluctuation with the option premium you collected.

Note that we often use our Profit Rating as a metric to screen for good covered call candidates.

Covered Call Basics

The covered call is a strategy in which an investor writes a call option contract (for an equivalent number of shares) on a stock that the investor already owns. This strategy is the most basic and most widely used strategy combining the flexibility of listed options with stock ownership. Though the covered call can be utilized in any market condition, it is most often employed when the investor desires to either generate additional income (over dividends) from shares of the underlying stock, and/or provide a limited amount of protection against a decline in underlying stock value. While this strategy can offer limited protection from a decline in price of the underlying stock and limited profit participation with an increase in stock price, it generates income because the investor keeps the premium received from writing the call. At the same time, the investor can appreciate all benefits of underlying stock ownership, such as dividends and voting rights, unless he is assigned an exercise notice on the written call and is obligated to sell his shares. The covered call is widely regarded as a conservative strategy because it decreases the risk of stock ownership.

Source: Options Industry Council

Choosing the Right Strike

There are two key components to look at when choosing a strike price for a covered call strategy:

Premium Yield (%) - The additional yield generated by the call premium (which is your downside protection from the current price). The more volatile the stock, the higher the premium (i.e., the higher the risk). An investor should typically target a 2.0%-4.0% premium yield for options with 2-3 month expirations.

- The additional yield generated by the call premium (which is your downside protection from the current price). The more volatile the stock, the higher the premium (i.e., the higher the risk). An investor should typically target a 2.0%-4.0% premium yield for options with 2-3 month expirations. Upside Profit (%) - The upside profit, which assumes that the option is assigned at expiration, is equal to the premium received + dividends received + the difference between strike price and current price. The more volatile the stock, the higher the expected upside profit. An investor should target at least a 4.0% upside profit potential for this strategy (which isn't bad for an 2 or 3-month return).

Let's take a look at some covered calls for Apple.

In the table above, we have analyzed the key covered call metrics for Apple across three different strike months.

The August $155 and $160 strikes appear to offer the best combination of premium yield, upside profit, and time to maturity (see the red box).

If an investor chose the Aug. $160 strike for example, they would generate a premium yield of 1.9% (which is equivalent to 115% of the annual dividend yield) in less than 3 months...all while maintaining an upside profit potential of 6.7%.

As you can see, covered calls offer investors a nice alternative to outright selling an overvalued or overbought stock like Apple.

If you want to learn more about how we utilize covered calls and other conservative option strategies (like cash-secured puts) to manage risk in our dividend portfolio, consider enrolling in our new Triple Income Formula Course.