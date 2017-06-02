BioDelivery Sciences: Belbuca's Progress Is Encouraging

BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) beat Q1 EPS and revenue expectations. The earnings beat by itself is not that significant since it was driven by recognition of deferred revenues related to the company's re-acquisition of Belbuca rights and the revenue beat was related to the change in Bunavail sales recognition from sell-through to sell-in. However, the progress the company made over the last few months is encouraging and I am pleased with how the company handled the transition of Belbuca so far. There are several catalysts that could drive BDSI higher in the following months and the most important thing to look at going forward will be Belbuca prescriptions.

Belbuca transition going better than expected

I must admit that I expected less of BDSI when it comes to Belbuca's re-launch. I didn't exactly have high confidence in the company's sales team considering how poorly they performed with Bunavail, though Bunavail is fighting against an entrenched player - Suboxone. The positive thing about Belbuca is that BDSI had its work cut out by Endo for the most part and that they only had to continue to do what Endo was doing or to tweak that based on the successes or failures Endo had when it launched Belbuca last year. I wrote about these efforts and how BDSI intends to position Belbuca and drive sales in my previous article, so I won't spend time on that here again.

So, let's see how Belbuca did in Q1. As expected, monthly prescriptions dropped in January and February since there was an almost two-month gap in promotion - Endo stopped promoting in December 2016 and BDSI started promoting in late January. It was good to see that the drop in prescriptions was not severe considering the lack of promotion and the fact BDSI started promoting Belbuca in a seasonally tough period. Prescription growth picked up in March and monthly prescriptions were slightly higher in April - which is a solid accomplishment since March had 23 work days compared to just 19 in April.

Source: BDSI presentation

CEO Sirgo said on the earnings call that Belbuca net sales reached a new record in March due to one favorable trend - physicians are starting to prescribe higher doses which carry a higher price per script. Average gross price per prescription was $355 in March, compared to $320 in December and $250-260 in the first few months of the launch. BDSI also raised Belbuca's price by 9.5% in February, which should provide additional help to net sales going forward. Management expects physicians to continue to titrate the dose higher going forward since clinical data suggest that 84% of patients in the study were on 450mcg dose or higher, compared to just 31% in March. This trend bodes well for the net price per script.

Source: BDSI presentation

Access remains an important growth driver and Belbuca is well positioned on the commercial side with 85% of commercial lives covered and with 70% of commercial scripts available without restrictions beyond the label. BDSI started to take advantage of the preferred position at United Healthcare, which represents roughly 5% of commercial scripts. Prescriptions going through United were at new highs in March. BDSI remains committed to further improve commercial access and is negotiating with several payers to either put Belbuca on their formularies or to improve its position at existing payers.

Source: BDSI presentation

The Medicare situation is still difficult since Endo missed the 2017 season, but it did submit proposals last fall. The decision on these proposals will be made in 2H 2017 and implemented at the start of 2018, which should put Belbuca in a much better position next year. Medicare accounts for 34% of the total long-acting opioid market and better coverage should be an additional growth driver in 2018 and beyond. The company is also making efforts to get contracts with the VA, the Department of Defense and other federal contracts.

Going forward, Belbuca's uptake will be critical to the BDSI story and continued growth in the following months could push the stock significantly higher. It is still early to make estimates about Belbuca's sales in the following quarters, but I would be satisfied if BDSI manages to generate $25 million in sales in 2017, which I think is a reasonable assumption at the moment as BDSI would need to get monthly scripts above 8,000 to get to an annualized run rate of around $25 million.

Other than prescription growth, there are additional catalysts when it comes to Belbuca:

Belbuca should be approved in Canada in June and the company expects to find a partner to launch it there in 2018.

The company is in active discussions with ex-U.S. partners and expects to execute on at least two transactions in the coming months. I suspect one of them will be Canada.

BDSI should receive upfront payments from ex-U.S. partners, but I don't expect the amounts to be significant given the still slow progress in the U.S.

Not expecting much from Bunavail going forward

Bunavail sales were $3.2 million in Q1 due to a $1.7 million benefit from the company switching from sell-through to sell-in. Prescriptions were actually down in Q1 compared to Q4 due to BDSI shifting resources over to Belbuca, slower-than-expected impact of new contracts and an unexpected removal from a managed care plan which added Bunavail last summer and which resulted in a loss of nearly 350 prescriptions per week.

Source: BDSI presentation

Going forward, I don't expect much from Bunavail and expect sales to be flat or slightly down compared to 2016.

Financial overview

BDSI had $35.2 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1, compared to $32 million at the end of Q4 2016. The increase was driven by $13.7 million in net proceeds from the CRG credit facility. Cash burn is still high but should start to trend down as Belbuca sales pick up. BDSI expects cash on hand to last into 2H 2018 and the company has access to additional $30 million in funding under the CRG facility, which will depend on undisclosed sales and market cap milestones. As mentioned earlier in the article, BDSI could receive upfront payments from ex-U.S. partners and stands to start collecting royalties on ex-U.S. sales sometime in 2018 (assuming partners are found in the following months) and royalties on Onsolis sales in 2018 as well (Collegium is responsible for marketing the product in the United States). As it is still early to make reliable Belbuca sales projections, I am not sure when BDSI could reach cash flow breakeven status, but total sales and royalties will probably need to approach $20 million per quarter for BDSI to get there.

Conclusion

I am pleased with the progress BDSI has made over the last few months, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Two months of prescription growth for Belbuca don't make a trend, but I believe we are seeing some early signs of success. I also think Belbuca is better positioned than other opioids since, unlike most competitors that are schedule II products, it is a schedule III product and it can actually contribute to the fight against the opioid epidemic due to its lower abuse potential, low rates of drug withdrawal syndrome and lower risk of respiratory depression. Belbuca's success or lack thereof will be the most important driver for BDSI's share price in the near-term as well as in the long run and approval in Canada and partnership announcement(s) in the following months could help improve investor sentiment.

