We'll get stock picks wrong, like every other service. The difference is, when we're wrong, your wealth will live to fight another day, because you will be hedged.

We introduce our new Marketplace service featuring "bulletproof," or hedged portfolios, designed to maximize your potential return while strictly limit your risk, and show an example of one.

Introducing Bulletproof Investing

We're excited to announce our new offering in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, Bulletproof Investing. Our goal here is simple: To get you the highest potential returns, with the least risk in a bulletproof, or hedged portfolio. We presented an example of one in an article last month (Nvidia: Get Rich Or Die Trying):

The portfolio-level summary at the bottom of the screen capture above exemplifies what we're aiming for: In the worst-case scenario - if every stock in it went to zero before its hedge expired - this portfolio would be down 7.19% (the "Max Drawdown). But, in the best-case scenario, if every stock hit our potential return estimate for it, you'd be up 24.5%. That's a potential upside 3.4x as high as your maximum possible downside risk.

That makes this service especially valuable to investors who want to maximize their returns while strictly limiting their risk.

Why "Bulletproof"?

As it happens, each of the stocks in the bulletproof portfolio above, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), CSX (NYSE:CSX), Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD), and (especially) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is up since we posted that portfolio, but like all security selection methods, ours is going to be wrong sometimes. Even the gurus get picks wrong, such as David Einhorn and others with SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ), or Mohnish Pabrai with Horsehead Holding (OTCPK:ZINCQ), Pinnacle Airlines (Formerly PNCLQ), Delta Financial Corporation (formerly DFCQ; for those new to this, a "Q" at the end of a stock ticker indicates the company is bankrupt) and others.

This isn't entirely the fault of the gurus: As it turns out, catastrophic losses in stocks are disturbingly common. A JPMorgan study found that, since 1980, 40% of stocks have suffered catastrophic losses, meaning declines of 70% or more, without recovering.

The difference with Bulletproof Investing is this: When we get a pick wrong, it won't be a catastrophic loss, or a fatal mistake for you. Your risk will be strictly limited.

What Motivated Us To Provide This

We've been focused on limiting risk since the financial crisis. Starting in 2009, we worked with a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University's department of financial engineering to develop the algorithm behind the first version of Portfolio Armor, which enabled investors to find the optimal, or least expensive put options to hedge their positions. We then expanded that algorithm to cover collars as well. Portfolio Armor caught the attention of Seeking Alpha's founder David Jackson, who called us and invited us to include it in an app store (the "Investing Tools Store") Seeking Alpha was experimenting with at the time.

Bulletproof Investing is the culmination of a project that started in 2009, continuing with our development and testing of the Hedged Portfolio Method by 2015.

How This Will Differ From Our Free Articles On Seeking Alpha

From now on, we will no longer be presenting bulletproof portfolios in free articles. They're simply too valuable to give away. We'll continue to write about hedging individual securities in our free articles, and, in the future, we'll share performance updates on our bulletproof portfolios in free articles, but we'll only present new bulletproof portfolios in our Marketplace service.

What Makes This Worth Paying For?

Consider the do-it-yourself alternative. These are the steps:

Run these 2 tests to weed out bad investments on each of the 3,400+ stocks and exchange traded products with options traded on them in the U.S. Estimate potential returns over the next 6 months for each of the securities that pass both tests. Find the optimal hedge for each of those names, and calculate its hedging cost. Rank each security by potential return, net of hedging cost. Fine-tune portfolio construction to minimize cash levels and minimize hedging cost while maximizing potential return.

Some investing methods are analogous to a peanut butter & jelly sandwich - you can make it at home pretty easily. What we're offering is closer to molecular gastronomy. It's worth paying for because of what it offers, and because it's not something you can easily whip up at home.

Our Promise To You

We're not going to promise to make you a "smarter investor" - David Einhorn is plenty smart, and it didn't prevent him from getting SunEdison wrong. Our promise is that we'll aim to get you the best returns possible, but we will never, ever leave you with a SunEdison-sized hole in your portfolio. If you follow our instructions and invest in bulletproof portfolios suitable to you, when we get a stock pick wrong, you'll never be down more than you can afford to risk. Your wealth will live to fight another day.

Do We Have A Track Record To Back This Up?

Sure. To begin with, our security selection method generates alpha. We backtested it by running our analysis every trading day from 1/2/2003 to 10/31/2013 and then looking at the actual returns of the securities with the highest potential returns on our daily scans over the next six months. Over that 11-year period, we conducted 25,412 comparisons of our calculated potential returns to actual returns, an average of 9.4 top-ranked securities each trading day.

The average potential return we calculated was 22.4%. The average actual return over the next six months, unhedged, was 6.84%. Since the average actual return was 0.3x the average potential return, we use that 0.3x multiple to derive expected returns from our potential returns. While a potential return represents a bullish upside, an expected return is the more likely result.

A subset of our top-ranked securities - 5,202 of them, or about 20% of them - had an even higher average actual return: 9.35%. All of our top-ranked securities were hedgeable with optimal collars, but the securities in this subset were also hedgeable with optimal puts (we call these AHP securities, for short). There aren't always AHP securities available, but when there are, our portfolio construction algorithm gives preference to them proportional to their higher average returns in our tests. Specifically, we increase their potential returns by 37%, since 9.35% is 1.37x 6.84%.

The security returns mentioned above were unhedged; we also tested gross returns (i.e., not net of hedging costs) of our security selection method while hedging against greater-than-9% declines. When doing so with optimal puts, the average gross return was 12.08% over six months. The average gross return for the same securities when hedged with optimal collars capped at their potential returns was about half as much, 6.25%.

This illustrates to what extent the average actual returns of the securities hedged with optimal puts were driven by outliers - securities that appreciated beyond our calculated potential returns. We adjust for the impact of potential outliers during the portfolio construction process, by only hedging with optimal collars when the net potential return is greater than 1.93x that of the same security when hedged with an optimal put (since 12.08/6.25 = 1.93).

We also tested this at the portfolio level. About a third of the way down this page, there are interactive backtests of the hedged portfolio method. We don't just show graphs there; click "Show/Hide Positions" and you will see every underlying security and option our portfolios held during a time period that included the worst financial crisis in generations.

Or you can wait for the "front-tests" to come in, as we present results of our bulletproof portfolios in free articles in six months. But by the time those results come in, the subscription price for Bulletproof Investing will likely have gone up.

Two caveats:

To avoid survivorship bias, our backtests were based on the universe of securities available at the time. That means that now-defunct stocks such as Lehman Brothers were part of that universe, but it also means that some of the bearish ETFs and ETNs that only became available in the last few years weren't part of the backtests. In a future bear market, our bulletproof portfolios may select bearish ETFs, and that may improve their returns.

Although our backtests show higher returns for portfolios taking higher risk, in current market conditions, we are seeing relatively little difference in expected returns between bulletproof portfolios risking high single-digit drawdowns and those risking drawdowns of twice as much. For that reason, you're likely to see lower-risk bulletproof portfolios in our service now.

What You'll See When You Join

You'll see a post welcoming you to our service, and explaining how to use it, along with information on a few special offers. You'll also see our best bulletproof portfolios as of June 1st, one for those with $100,000 to invest, and one for those with $1,000,000 to invest.

What You Can Expect As A Subscriber

Every week, we'll post our best bulletproof portfolios, at those two dollar values. By "best" we mean the ones with the highest potential upside relative to downside risk. You'll also get personal access to us, via comments and a chat room where you can ask questions.

As a bonus, you'll get real-time access to our prediction market picks, such as our recent 102% one-day gain. This doesn't have much to do with Bulletproof Investing, except in the sense that you may be a little bored by investing so safely with us that small dollar bets in the prediction markets may satiate your need for excitement. But it's also something we seem to have a talent for, so we're happy to let subscribers bet alongside us.

Why You Should Consider Joining Now

To lock in the current price. As we start sharing performance of our bulletproof portfolios, if it's as good as we expect, we're going to raise our prices.

There's a 30% off coupon for the Portfolio Armor website waiting for the first 50 subscribers to Bulletproof Investing (you can use the website to create customized bulletproof portfolios, e.g., a $637k portfolio hedged against a >5% decline over 6 months).

