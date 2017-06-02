A Post-Earnings Analysis Of Google

While Google tends to overreact to earnings, the highly optimistic sentiment in the earnings report is becoming more mundane for investors.

Here, we look at Google's post-earnings rally and some of the insightful comments from the earnings report.

Earnings Exposers anticipated the Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earnings rally. We made the prediction in early April and discussed it in the live chat (on the right, for subscribers only), so I imagine many have already forgotten. This prediction was certainly profitable if played, but I neglected to mention that my article coincided with the beginning of Google's seasonal pseudo-bull cycle, an odd characteristic that shows higher gains and higher probabilities of gains as the year progresses:

We expect the next earnings report of Google - that on July 27 - to offer equally tempting gains, but a lot can happen in two months; I rarely recommend opening an earnings trade more than one month before earnings. Before that, the previous earnings call transcript, the concept of mean reversion, and post-earnings drift are more informative for Google's investors. The month after earnings is a month of profit-taking and the "pricing-in" of earnings-related information; we also often see accelerated insider action.

Here's a good summary of Google's post-earnings technicals:

#1: The earnings gap looks to be a breakaway gap, implying a continuing upward trend that we now see to have been realized. Note the slow trend upward is primarily composed of green candlesticks. The Markov chain of the candlesticks is one of extreme bullishness: 70% to 80% chances associated with upward movements.

#2: When a stock beats on earnings, it is not uncommon to have stochastics already in the overbought region. These stochastic overbought signals can be ignored as long as we see a gap, which we do for Google. The worry is when we see a new stochastic overbought sell signal, as the newer signals are more reliable; here we see both the weak sell signal and the medium sell signal.

#3: Options have just become overpriced, as the implied volatility crossed the statistical volatility. Even investors looking to use puts to hedge possible pullbacks due to the overboughtness might not find the prices to be justified at this point. I would use more complex options strategies, those that are short or hedged of volatility, if I were to create a hedge for Google.

#4: One exception proves the rule: Google calls are more popular than Google puts. The options market typically precedes the stock market, so I take this as a bullish sign for Google's continued post-earnings pricing-in of good news. Speculators are looking for Google to push higher instead of pull back.

#5: The Markov chain I mentioned can be understood a bit more by the volume here. We see buying volume on most days, but the red days are paired with high volumes of selling. In many cases, this is simply traders with large pre-earnings positions on Google taking their profits without trying to make too much of a market impact.

Why the Technicals Are Important

After an earnings surprise, a stock drifts upward to its new fair valuation - this is, of course, assuming the earnings rally was not an overreaction. The technicals can help us see whether the rally is showing signs of ending, at which point we have a new "fair valuation" or trading region for the stock. From here, we can decide on whether new positions or additions/reductions are logical.

From the current technicals, I see the "fair valuation" of Google being nearly reached. The Chaikin oscillator here is informative, because a peak in this indicator typically occurs slightly before a resistance level is formed. We see a peak in the indicator, and the downward slope means that investors are less willing to put new capital into the trade:

The ADX lines are also converging, indicating the momentum dying down:

This is all interesting to me because my backtests on Google over periods of important news shows the stock to overreact to company-specific news. If this were to hold true for earnings, we would have seen a pullback, followed by mean reversion, not a continued rally. Hence, I believe that the newest earnings report was actually highly informative to investors and that the news being priced in is significantly novel.

I believe Google is acting uncharacteristically in response to the news. Or more appropriately, its investors are either less affected by the news this round of earnings or simply have underestimated the bullish fundamental factors that we have seen in the last month, earnings call included. Yet investors are clearly adding to their shares, even if they are doing so in a conservative manner.

We also have the macro environment's growth, which I have written about many times. But it seems like every time I check the latest macro factors, I see another bullish tailwind for Google. When a stock is in "overreaction mode," as Google has recently been in, macro factors tend to be downplayed in favor of company-specific news, so I'm not exactly surprised that I haven't seen this following tailwind mentioned recently (or perhaps ever?): Google's search revenue is safe from the increasing prevalence of ad-blockers, which have been threatening other digital advertising companies.

In fact, when I purposefully look for headwinds, I find few. Enter my new software (currently in development), which both ranks the tone of earnings reports and analyzes the sentences within. Let's see if we can't find anything particularly informative in the last earnings call. If my suspicions are correct, the earnings call transcript is full of underrated bullish sentiment that is slowly being priced into the stock.

The Earnings Tone Analysis

The most recent earnings call transcript was scored as optimistic by my software. The overall score for tone was roughly 50% higher than the market average (the tone of the average company's average earnings report) but - here's the kicker - it was roughly average for Google. That is Google's earnings reports are highly optimistic on average, so even a good, strong tone in a new earnings report won't lead to unexpected movements in the stock; business-as-usual is the result and implies a steady upward movement after earnings.

Despite the "average tone," digging into the actual content of the earnings report can still be helpful. My software pointed out a number of interesting comments in the earnings call. I end this article with some of those comments:

" And I think the feedback from our partners were very positive and constructive, and I think we are evolving overall to a better place."

-Emphasis on teamwork and constructive criticism, aspects shown to predict future excess returns in natural language processing (NYSEMKT:NLP) research.

"We realized a negative currency impact on our revenues year over year of $304 million or $87 million after the benefit of our hedging program."

-The ability to turn negative macro aspects into growth.

"First, we've benefited from our team's innovations that continually enhance our advertising business, as evidenced by the ongoing growth of Sites revenues."

-More emphasis on the team and novelty.

"Increasingly, we are being asked to partner for mission-critical projects and full migrations, moving data from on-prem data centers to the cloud. We are seeing a meaningful shift, and this momentum is resulting in a fast-growing business."

-A rarity: growth in a company's secondary segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.