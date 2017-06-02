GNC Will Pop After Reporting Q2 Earnings

Short sellers have created an amazing buying opportunity and those with a stomach for a bit of risk will be very well rewarded in the future.

My conclusion is based on channel checks performed in April and May and from reviewing the SWOT analysis below, which gave me even more confidence than I had before.

GNC will release second quarter earnings end of July and following the positive momentum from the first quarter, the stock price is going to move up along with its earnings.

"This too shall pass." -Anonymous

It has been a rough ride for shares of GNC over the past 12 months, with its stock price trading at a historic low and down more than 77% at $6.51 from its 52-week high of $28.11. However, when performing some channel checks in April and May, it appears that the turnaround strategy, launched in Q4 2016, remains intact following Q1 results, setting up for an exciting showdown with short sellers when GNC reports earnings at the end of July.

Furthermore, as any MBA student will tell you, a useful tool to help you better understand your business's current prospects for success is to perform a SWOT analysis. For those that are not familiar with this analysis, factors that are internal to your business are evaluated as strengths or weaknesses. External factors, such as the economic environment, are described as opportunities or threats.

See details of the analysis below.

Strengths (internal):

GNC has many strengths that it can leverage over next few years even if Bob Moran, the superstar interim CEO leaves in the near future.

Strong brand equity: The Company operates in the specialty retailer segment and is considered a leading player in the premium health and wellness and beauty nutrition space. GNC has been operating for over 80 years and was founded in 1935 in Pittsburgh. Size: It operates almost 9,000 stores around the globe, which is ~11x larger than Vitamin Shoppe, it closest direct competitor. It has a large customer base with 5.4mm myGNCRewards members as of the end of Q1 2017 compared to VSI's almost 6 million members. The myGNCReward loyalty program launched in Q4 2016, and members are visited the stores on average 1.5x in Q1 2017 vs. 4x per year for old Gold Card members. (The previous Gold Card loyalty program, cost $15 per annum, and had around 6 million members at the end of 2016, down from 7.1 million as of the end of December 2014.) Superior product selection: More than 50% of GNC products are company-owned brands, and this fact makes them stand out in the specialty retail segment and allows them to compete with online-only players. Vertically integrated manufacturer: Allows them to better compete with both online marketplaces and private label retailers and better manage costs inside their supply chain supporting their free cash flow initiatives. Trusted advisor: Products that had the highest growth in Q1 were a) performance b) health and c) beauty related and accounted for almost 40% of total product sales. These are also the type of items many consumers look for advice from a trusted advisor. Vitamins and weight management declined given increased competition and are also products where trusted advice is maybe not needed as much (it could be considered that all 100% Vitamin C pills are the same).

Weakness (internal):

Likely still a perception of being overpriced: Following changes to the Gold Card loyalty program in May 2013, pricing was all over the place, and when evaluating historical results and customer comments, it is clear that they had lost their way. At the end of 2016, a new pricing model was introduced by the new interim CEO. Despite positive Q1 results and my expectation of positive Q2 and H2 results, it might take longer than expected for consumers to get back into stores, given the number of years of being perceived as overpriced. Consumers can be like elephants. A significant amount of long-term debt due 2019: Many SA authors have written about GNC's $1.1bn long-term debt due in 2019. This fact is probably the only reason this stock is currently trading at a ~2x forward looking P/E vs. above ten like other companies in this segment. The turnaround is in progress based on Q1 results and Q2 channel checks, but current debt holders are likely interested to see a few more quarters of improved SSS and margins before offering more favorable refinancing terms. Sales teams require new skills: Under the old Gold Card loyalty membership program, sales teams were more focused on selling Gold Card memberships at $15 per annum than what they were selling products or driving transactions. There is a renewed push to train all store employees but from my experience working in FMCG for over 16 years, changing the sales teams mindset, will take time and should be an ongoing process and might even require new sales people. Quality and accuracy of customer data: GNC had limited information on the 6 million Gold Card members and could therefore not provide customized solutions or focus on retention. Under the new loyalty program, only an email is required to sign up. Unless they leverage the power of big data analytics, having only the email address will be somewhat useless. Up until this point, the company has not demonstrated they know how to leverage analytics effectively and management's response on Q1 call was that they are looking into the loyalty and transaction figures to understand trends. Around 40% of stores are company owned: This currently negatively impacts margins and capital requirements. They plan to close 100 stores in 2017 and reduce the number of openings and also franchise around 1000 company owned stores (~30%) over the next four years. However, this fact is also as an opportunity in the long term.

Opportunities (external):

Favorable long-term industry trends: Given a global aging population, rising health care costs, people being more focused on their diets and nutrition. Currently, the industry is valued around $80bn in retail sales and is recession proof as it grew 6% during 2008 / 2009 period and is expected to have an annual growth rate of at least 6% through 2020. Value added customer service, leveraging technology: Many of the retailers currently outperforming their peers have embraced the use of different technologies such as I-pads to create a fully integrated omnichannel experience. Consumers today want to be able to move seamlessly from online to offline, and many consumers use their smartphones while in-store to shop. Take for example REI, you will find up-to-date and accurate product information at every shopping touch point, and that kind of communication will keep customers happy, satisfied and returning to their store again and again. As per link above, Starbucks also has a great omnichannel experience and GNC can learn a lot from them. Subscription based model for certain products: Many retailers, like Weightwatchers, have moved towards this business model on recurring items (think razors, milk, or contact lenses). In some cases, it accounts for most of their revenues. Over last five years, GNC has generated 52% of their sales in H1 and seen a significant drop in the back part of the year, with Q4 only representing only 22% of total sales.

This is understandable with most people having New Year's resolutions and then wanting to look good in summer and early fall, but then it tapers off towards Q4 during colder months. If GNC moves towards more of a lifestyle and preventative brand, they can sign up people for more recurring purchases (Amazon already doing this and now even offering up to 15% discount if you sign up for at least five items). From reviewing the GNC site, this is not yet an option but maybe because it will drive traffic away from stores. International expansion into Asia and growth of e-commerce: As per Mary Meeker, the overall e-commerce segment growth is accelerating which will boost future earnings. Furthermore and similar to Starbucks, if GNC can sign a partnership agreement with either Alibaba or Tencent, it could help drive significant revenues for the company. This would be similar to the Amazon Marketplace deal launched in January 2017 that is showing positive results. Acquisition target: In Q4 2016, rumors surfaced about Chinese investors wanting to acquire GNC for between $25 and $35 per share. Also, speculation of interest from US P/E firms (NYSE:KKR) and even strategic buyers (Walgreens given the Rite Aid in-store locations) could materialize. At this stage, it seems unlikely that Walgreens and the Rite Aid transaction would move forward but imagine if Walgreens decide to roll out GNC into all their stores nationwide if the transaction were to happen? GNC's premium brand would replace lower margin Walgreen products and the in-store pharmacy experience would drive more GNC product sales.

Threats (external):

The highly fragmented industry with no clear market leader: As such, there is no real pricing power, and therefore competitors will continue to cut prices to gain or retain market shares. Reducing prices over an extended period of time is not a sustainable strategy, and the more likely scenario is a consolidation of some of the players in future. Maybe VSI gets acquired by GNC in 3 to 5 years from now. The death of brick and mortar: In my previous article, I have written about this assumption and agree that retail is going through a major overhaul but by no means will it cease to exist. I agree with Mary Meeker, that most of the recent store closures have more to do with overexpansion than Amazon or any other online platform. Consumer preferences shift away from supplements: On the back of increased product regulations and negative publicity, consumers shift towards a focus on only improving their diet without attention to overall improved performance or preventative care. Furthermore, the Company is listed by the NFL as a "banned company" and other sports clubs or associations could follow hurting their overall brand equity. An overall market correction will take all stock prices lower: The market is trading at all-time highs, and many professional investors have warned that a correction is well overdue. However, as Warren Buffett says, "….my partner Charlie Munger and I have been working together now 55 years. We've talked about every business you can imagine and stocks. We have never had one decision that involved a macro factor. It just doesn't come up." High institutional ownership: Greater than 85% institutional ownership with top 3 Fidelity, Vanguard, and Blackrock owning ~30% of 69mm outstanding shares. These institutions have bought at prices well above $20 per share, and if they decide to offload a substantial portion of their shares for any reason, it will put pressure on the current stock price and GNC's ability to refinance. However, this has low probability of happening as they have continued to hold onto their shares during the recent turbulent times.

In summary and from performing this analysis, I feel that GNC has some unique advantages over its competitors and the size of the opportunities, if executed only partially well, can push the stock price back over $30 per share in the not too distant future. As such, those investors with a stomach for risk, will be well rewarded in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.