Alibaba: What You Should Know About New Retail

The concept of New Retail was raised by Jack Ma in 2016, which refers to generic retail that is data driven and centered consumer experience.

In Mar. 2017 Alibaba Research Institute released a report on New Retail. This article aims to help investors understand why New Retail matters. I think New Retail is essentially a strategic move towards BABA's future empire ( Alibaba Continues To Build Its E-Commerce, Cloud And Media Empire)

What is New Retail?

Source: Internet

Three key factors of the emergence of New Retail

Technological advances, especially mobile penetration

According to PWC, the growth of active online shoppers in China tops that of all the other countries on the globe. As shown in Aliresearch, online penetration exceeded 50% for certain categories of consumer products. In 2016 Double 11, mobile purchase accounts for 82% of total sales, as opposed to 36% of 2016 Black Friday in the U.S.

Consumption upgrade

As per McKinsey, in the next 15 years China will contribute 30% of the global consumption. More importantly, the consumption structure is gradually shifting towards higher percentage in consumer discretionary and semi-necessities.

Source: McKinsey, Aliresearch

Softness of brick-and-mortar retail

Like what Sears, JC Penny and Macy's face in U.S., 62% department stores in China incurred performance decline in 2016 vs. 2015.

Source: ebrun

The following chart shows the recent trend of Ecommerce outpacing traditional retailers. How long did it take Walmart and Alibaba to achieve $3000 billion GMV respectively? 53 years vs. 13 years.

Source: Aliresearch

What does New Retail look like?

I think it is crucial for investors to understand the difference between Omni-channel and New Retail. Omni-channel is the way for brick-and-mortar retailers to enable customer purchase through in-store, web and mobile channels. In contrast, New Retail represents a disruptive model (as shown in the following chart) that expands consumption context way beyond physical channels. Meanwhile, big data and technology are highly leveraged to drive the efficiency and cost reduction in the New Retail ecosystem.

Source: Aliresearch

All the above components are relatively self-explanatory. Let's take "Context" as an example. Traditionally the shopping behavior is happening in certain contexts, making purchase in the store or placing an order on PC or mobile. In New Retail, the context is greatly expanded that shopping behavior is no long limited to those channels. Instead it can happen anytime and anywhere. There is no fragmentation between online and offline, or among channels. A shopping transaction can be done even if when you play online games, watch Youtube videos or check emails.

More importantly, big data enables a better understanding on customers, or we call it "digitalized customer profile". With that, each customer's shopping interests, potential needs and upcoming activities will be understood through data. This makes personalized recommendation and target promotion a lot easier for sellers.

Source: Aliresearch

Recent developments of New Retail

As shown in the below table, BABA has been making great efforts towards New Retail.

Alibaba: recent key events, Source: Forbes

Through investments in the above retailers, BABA's New Retail strategy is expected to materialize. For example, in the Intime privatization, BABA aimed to enhance consumers' shopping experiences through a series of plans (namely digitalization, omnichannelization, platformization and entertainmentization).

Proven success

Suning Commerce was the first move of BABA's New Retail (which was not yet called this name) in 2015. Success was proved that GMB tripled after the opening of Suning flagship store on Tmall.

What made the success? First, Suning opened offline commerce store for consumers to try products and make online purchase. Traditionally Suning store hold 20,000-30,000 SKUs, whereas through Commerce stores, consumers have access to 15,000,000 SKUs. Meanwhile, 4.18 (a kind of Double 11 for home appliances and consumer electronics) was launched last year. A well-recognized 3C MAX List was launched to help consumers with product selection. The MAX list is based on big data of various customer behaviors on Tmall and Suning, such as searching, interacting, reviewing, purchasing, etc.

3C Appliances Max List, Source: Internet

