HIV Showdown: Gilead Vs. ViiV

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) has recently announced results of four late stage studies that evaluated the company's Bictegravir / F / TAF combo. At the same time ViiV Heathcare has filed for the authorization of its new two-drug combo. In theory the market should be large enough for both players to generate significant revenues and earnings, but Gilead's investors should still keep an eye on ViiV's performance.

Gilead trades at $65, which is barely above the company's multi year low, after shares have declined by 25% over the last year.

Of the four studies, three compared Gilead's Bic/F/TAF to regimens containing dolutegravir (i.e. ViiV's products), whilst the fourth study investigated switching to Gilead's new combo from a combination of either Atazanavir or Darunavir plus either Emtricitabine/Tenofovir or Abacavir/Lamivudine.

All four studies met their primary endpoints, which was to show non-inferiority. This, however, does not necessarily mean that Gilead's drugs are better than those of its competitor, it rather means that, statistically speaking, Gilead's drugs are not performing worse. This still could mean that Gilead's new combo is performing best among those investigated, but that hasn't been proven yet: Due to statistical variances affecting the numbers it is relatively hard to prove superiority of a new drug versus other combos in a statistically significant way. Since all four studies are still going on, it is possible that new data will ultimately show that Gilead's combo is the superior one (this could also be shown in broader phase IV studies once the combo has been approved), but so far investors can not bet on the superiority of Gilead's new combo.

Gilead plans to file for approval this year, which should mean that Gilead's (likely last, and, according to management, most promising) HIV combo will come to the market in 2018.

While this happened, ViiV Healthcare (which belongs to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Shionogi and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)) has filed for marketing approval of its new two drug combo (consisting of dolutegravir and rilpivirine) in the US as well as in Europe. The combo would be the first two-drug combo, which bears some advantages, including fewer drugs that can cause adverse effects, and smaller pill size (which makes taking the drug more comfortable).

So far Gilead is holding the majority of the US market and has a significant portion of the European market as well (although not the top selling drug), and by increased switching to its newer TAF containing combos (instead of the more harmful TDF combos), Gilead could be able to increase its market share further:

Switching to TAF-based regimens also holds the advantage of much better patent protection, so the runway for these newer drugs is much longer. Since the global market for HIV-1 (the biggest subgroup by far) is forecasted to grow further from the current level (expected to hit $16 billion in 2025), both Gilead as well as ViiV could see revenue gains whilst keeping their market share. Oligopolies can be very profitable, as long as neither of the related companies starts a price war for the heck of it.

So far the HIV market hasn't shown signs of a price war. Aggressive pricing in order to gain market share has not really happened so far. Both companies are trying to convince patients to switch to their regimens by offering better drug combos, not by offering lower prices. If both companies continue to act in that way, the arrival of new drug combos (such as Bic/F/TAF and ViiV's two drug combo) will lead to better treatment results for HIV patients, but should still allow both companies to continue to grow their revenues, earnings, and cash flows from their respective HIV franchises.

Investors should keep an eye on ViiV's success with its new two-drug combo, and on pricing by each company, as Gilead depends heavily on the future success of its HIV franchise, but I don't believe that there are many reasons to worry right now. If both companies are smart, they will not try to price each other out of this very lucrative market, but rather remain peaceful as long as both profit in this oligopoly.

Takeaway

Gilead's Bic/F/TAF combo has proven non-inferior in four studies, but that does not necessarily mean that it is the best combo. Since the studies are still ongoing, we may see this result later on.

ViiV's move two file for the approval of its new two-drug combo should be watched, but Gilead's position in the (most profitable) US market remains very strong (and has actually improved recently), thus investors need not worry about Gilead's main franchise yet.

