Why Dick's, And Why Now

Last week in an effort to serve my readers better, I launched what I dubbed my Double Five Portfolio. This idea surpassed my expectations. In addition to being my most read article on Seeking Alpha to date, I've seen about a 50% increase in my followers. This clearly tells me that I'm on the right track with serving my readers. Thanks to all of you for the support.

At the end of that article, I promised that my next article would contain my first pick for that portfolio. This is that promised article, and here I hope to show you why I've chosen Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to kick things off in a contrarian way.

In late 2015, I took a long look at Dick's and presented why I thought it presented compelling upside with limited downside. After recommending the stock it went on a slow and steady climb, offering investors the reward I saw possible. But now the stock has dropped down to near the same levels as when I originally recommended it. For that reason it's worthwhile to see where I was right in that article, where I was wrong, and what is new to this developing story.

My original thesis

So first a look at my original thesis. When I originally looked at Dick's, my thesis wasn't very complicated. Dick's looked like it would continue to grow revenue and earnings by a combined effort of opening new Dick's "brick and mortar" locations and by forging ahead in e-commerce. E-commerce would contribute both to increased revenue, but also increased earnings thanks to operational efficiency gains.

Here are the specific predictions I made that led me to believe the company had doubling potential:

Long-term earnings growth of 8%-10% annually.

Finish the $1 billion share buyback authorization, and initiate a new program for $1.1 billion.

Wall Street would in time look on Dick's more favorably and increase its valuation to around 20 p/e.

Continue with around a 1% dividend yield.

My article came out in November 2015. Now let's look at how my original thoughts have played out.

Where I hit. Where I missed.

I feel like 2016 was overall a very good year for Dick's. While many of Dick's competitors have been hit so hard they'll never recover (more on that in a moment), Dick's was able to turn it into a positive year. But let's look at my specific predictions.

I was looking for 8%-10% earnings growth for the year, and it's debatable how far off I was. The company highlights that non-GAAP earnings grew around 4% for the year. But in general, I prefer GAAP earnings, and those fell around 13%. So, I'm calling this as a wrong prediction on my part.

However, looking ahead to full-year 2017 guidance, Dick's is projecting earnings between $403 million and $418 million. Considering earnings for 2015 was $330 million, this guidance represents annualized earnings growth between 10%-13% over this two year span - slightly ahead of my original prediction.

Thanks to Dick's good cash flow ($209 million for the year), both the dividend and the share buyback program are very safe. So safe in fact that the dividend was increased and is currently yielding 1.6%. A new share buyback program was also announced in March 2016 for another $1 billion over five years. While I predicted $1.1 billion, I feel like I got pretty close on both of these predictions.

But when it comes to Dick's valuation, I really got it wrong on where the market is willing to value a company like Dick's. You see, while I see a well-managed company that has become the top dog in the sports retail business, the street sees another brick and mortar concept which will eventually die at the hands of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). As such, trailing p/e sits at around 16, while the forward p/e is a measly 10.

While some of my predictions were accurate, the GAAP earnings miss and the "Amazon effect" both have had a negative effect on share price up until now. Shares are basically flat since my first recommendation. But there is another area that I feel I really missed the mark on my first recommendation, and it has to do with the share buybacks.

The share repurchase program was a big motivation in my bullishness on Dick's. And while it's true that it has been executed and is going to keep on coming, there was a subtle yet profound mistake in my thinking. My predictions included the thinking that Dick's was buying back shares, and then retiring those shares. But that's not been the case.

Here are the numbers on the share buybacks over the last several years.

Year Shares Repurchased 2013 4.8 million 2014 4.3 million 2015 7.4 million 2016 3.1 million 2017 YTD 0.5 million

*Source: investors.dicks.com

Over the course of the first $1 billion buyback, and so far into the second, the company has bought back 20.1 million shares - an impressive amount. But the diluted share count at the end of 2012 was around 126 million shares. For this year, Dick's is projecting between 111 million-112 million diluted shares. So even though the company has bought back over 20 million shares, the share count at the end of this year will only be down a maximum of 15 million shares.

A buyback program where the shares aren't retired is a very different kind of buyback. While share count is down, it's not down as much as it could be. That means that remaining shares are being used as a form of employee compensation through options. Those options could theoretically be exercised and sold, which wouldn't help earnings per share or where the price per share is at.

At the very least, this new information should be included in future projections.

A new $5 billion-ish opportunity

We all know that shopping is happening more online than ever before, but I don't think any of us could have predicted the stellar year e-commerce had in 2016. A plethora of traditional retailers got hit. And some of Dick's competitors got hit beyond recovery.

Bankrupt Company Time of Bankruptcy Annual Revenue Gander Mountain March 2017 over $1 billion when a public company Sports Authority March 2016 $3.5 billion in 2015 Eastern Mountain Sports February 2017 over $400 million Golfsmith September 2016 over $300 million when a public company MC Sports February 2017 $170 million Sports Chalet April 2016 $344 million in 2014

These bankruptcies have created a headwind for Dick's. While some of these companies will reopen some locations under new management, many locations are shutting down forever, and with that goes the liquidation of merchandise.

Dick's can't compete with liquidation pricing. Shoot, Amazon probably can't compete with liquidation pricing. Many big-ticket items went on sale in 2016 which no doubt negatively impacted Dick's. And yet, Dick's still saw an increase in comparable sales for the year. I find that astounding.

But here's what I think is important about these bankruptcies. Most of these sales were from real live people who were still shopping at a physical location and not online. To say that these businesses have shut their doors and now all these shoppers are going to Amazon is really not logical. Yes, some will surely move online. That's the way things are indeed trending. But a lot of these shoppers are holdouts, and now they'll find that Dick's is just about the only show in town. In other words, the headwind could become a tailwind in 2017 and beyond.

From this I see over $5 billion in sales up for grabs. Of course, Dick's won't be the only sports retailer competing for these costumers. Competitors like Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), Cabela's (NYSE:CAB), and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) would all love to gobble these up as well. But again, Dick's is likely the best positioned to capture the opportunity.

Financial Flexibility

Dick's Sporting Goods has a good amount of free cash flow, as we've already mentioned. Its no/low debt (borrowings are made from time to time on the revolving credit line) position has allowed the company to be both strategic (e-commerce investments, acquisitions, etc.) and generous to shareholders (buybacks, dividends).

Cabela's doesn't have that flexibility right now. For one, the company's debt load of $4.3 billion is excessive - exceeding the company's market cap. But even that aside, the company is in the process of being acquired by Bass Pro Shops. This acquisition will keep both Bass Pro and Cabela's busy for quarters to come, and distract them from fully taking advantage of their competitor's demise.

Inside consumer information

Dick's made what I believe was a smart move in acquiring certain assets from both the Sports Authority and Golfsmith, of which the most important were the intellectual assets.

With the intellectual assets, Dick's is able to learn a lot about its former rival's customers - from what people are shopping for, target price points, and comparing distances from Dick's locations. With this information, new Dick's locations are opening very strong in former rival territory.

A large part of Dick's lackluster earnings in 2016 is related to these unforeseen acquisition costs. These purchases did cause the company's results to be muted, but to me I see a short term loss - long term gain scenario.

E-commerce

But perhaps most important in this day and age is that Dick's Sporting Goods is very far along in its omni-channel strategy. When pulling up Big 5 Sporting Goods' latest earnings call transcript, there's only one mention of e-commerce and it's buried in an answer to an analyst question. Not a big part of the picture. When reading Hibbett Sports' transcript, we find that e-commerce is in the very beginning stages. It's a good move but it's coming pretty late in the game.

Dick's on the other hand has been making good progress on this front. E-commerce sales in the latest quarter made up 9.3% of total sales for the company. Granted, this is only up slightly from last year's 9.2%, but these are significant percentages for a traditional retailer.

This is another area that has been eating into Dick's potential earnings over the past year, as the company spent money to launch a new e-commerce platform. As of the latest quarter, this platform has been completely launched, so this shouldn't be much of a drag on earnings moving forward.

What this all means

The retail space is getting pretty disrupted right now. This has caused retail casualties and an overall bearish sentiment. But I strongly believe that some companies will get through this tough environment and be in a position to capitalize on a consolidated market. Dick's is one of those companies.

Since we are considering Dick's Sporting Goods for an allocation in the Double Five Portfolio, let's project five years out.

Given everything that we've discussed, I believe that Dick's will continue to be able to grow revenue for the foreseeable future. Some will come from new locations - though the company has scaled back growth plans for 2018 and 2019. With the expansion, management said it's waiting on better real estate prices, and those could come by 2020. But even if they don't, Dick's will be able to run a better targeted store after buying competitor intellectual assets, and has the $5 billion-ish opportunity in sales up for grabs like we looked at. These factors are enough on their own to keep revenue trending up.

Revenue growth will support earnings growth which I believe will be around 10% annually moving forward. Should Dick's hit the low end of its own guidance for 2017 ($403 million), then annualized earnings growth of 10% will give the company earnings of around $590 million for 2021.

Now moving on to share repurchases, we've already seen that the company isn't retiring all shares. But over the course of the first $1 billion share buyback, about 15 million shares were retired. Getting slightly more conservative in our projections, let's assume the company retires 11 million more shares with this $1 billion and gets the outstanding share count down to 100 million.

That makes the math easy. If these projections come true, then Dick's would earn $5.90 per share in 2021. Right now, Dick's p/e ratio is sitting around 15. Even if that ratio drops slightly to around 14 by 2021, then Dick's would have a price per share of $82.60.

Given everything I've seen here, I feel very pleased to announce that Dick's Sporting Goods is the first allocation in the Double Five Portfolio. I'm allocating 5% of the initial portfolio funds. For the sake of keeping score going forward, price per share at the time of this writing was $41.20. Therefore, my target price is $82.40 by late 2021/early 2022.

I mentioned in the beginning that this is a contrarian pick. And with the big shakeup in retail, it certainly is. But I'm looking for doubling potential where the opportunity lies, and that's what I believe is achievable for this company.