Tesla Resale Value Myth

One of the bull narratives about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the high resale value of Tesla cars. A few weeks back, CEO Elon Musk retweeted a story on these lines.

High resale prices are a win-win for everyone. They allow Tesla to aggressively drive sales using lower cost lease constructs. They can be attractive to customers as they effectively reduce cost of ownership. But, is this high resale cost narrative valid? And, more importantly, it there any credibility to the unstated message that Tesla will have a high resale value in the future?

We do not believe so.

The high resale values for Tesla to date have been due to confluence of several factors:

Resale Value Guarantees: These constructs, offered by Tesla to customers and leasing partners in the past to build confidence in the Tesla brand, have had the desired and artificial effect of boosting resale values of Tesla vehicles. The removal of these guarantees will have profound consequences on Tesla's resale values and Tesla's lease losses.

Ramping Niche Product: It should be noted that Tesla is a tiny and growing car manufacturer and had sold only a small number of cars three or four years back. These tiny volumes form the basis of the resale value data to date (image below from Elektrek ).

The point of the image is that the market for Tesla vehicles has grown over time and the resale data is based on a very limited volume of cars into a larger market. This demand driver will dissipate as Tesla has now reached the sales peak with the Model S in the US and even the Model X appears to have peaked. Looking at the image above, it can even be argued that Model S sales not only peaked but may be on the decline. Selling used cars into a stable to declining market compared to selling cars into a growing market has negative consequences for resale values.

Free Supercharger Access On Older Cars: As we have discussed in the past, Superchargers have been a loss-making business for Tesla. Free Supercharger access effectively means that Tesla is giving away free money in the form of fuel for the cars. This free money has made Tesla cars extremely appealing to high mileage fleet and taxi cab owners. This dynamic also increases the demand for the older cars.

But, this demand driver is gone with the discontinuation of the free Supercharger access program. While this has been reinstated more recently, it is only valid for the original purchaser - which has negative connotations for the resale value. It may, however, take a couple of years for this dynamic to play out in the used car market.

Pent Up Demand For Model 3: During the last year, Tesla has built much excitement with its lower cost Model 3 car. For customers waiting for the Model 3, sometimes it is more attractive and timely to buy a used Model S or X instead of waiting to buy a Model 3. This dynamic has increased demand for older Model S/X cars but this will dissipate once the Model 3 reaches production.

Arrival Of The Model 3: Once the Model 3 becomes available, some customers shopping for a used Model S or X will likely cross shop the car with the Model 3. This too will reduce the demand for used Model S and X.

With these above demand drivers for Tesla used cars having effectively played out, we are now reaching a point in time where the resale value of Tesla cars are going to be driven by the fundamental attributes of the cars.

We suggest that the news on this front is bad - in fact, it is terrible. For the reasons we discuss below, we predict that Tesla cars will end up having some of the lowest resale values in their class as we move forward.

The primary driver of poor resale values are as follows:

Technological Obsolescence

The most fundamental of the reasons for predicted low resale value is that Tesla has picked a path of high technological obsolescence. Unlike traditional cars, which remain largely unchanged through generations, Tesla embraces a high-tech path of rapid product innovation. Tesla cars have many technology vectors, many of which have a very high technological obsolescence factor. These include:

Batteries: As we have written in the past, battery capacities are akin to the CPU speeds of the PC era. Batteries are constantly evolving and what is state of the art range today will be mediocre tomorrow. This is not just because the battery technology has gotten better but also because batteries in the field lose their performance with use. Since the battery is the most expensive part of the car, older cars are likely to depreciate rapidly.

Probably the most recent and telling example of this materialized recently when Tesla discontinued its 60 kWh models and filled that line up with similarly priced 75 kWh models. That was effectively instant depreciation for recent 60 kWh and 75 kWh buyers. Customers who bought 60 kWh and 75 kWh models prior to the change were upset at the change, but, over time, customers will realize that rapid depreciation is an integral part of the Tesla story.

Battery Charging: Compared to batteries, battery charging technologies continue to improve even more rapidly. Over the last few years, fast chargers have evolved from about 20 kW in yesteryears to 120 kW with state of the art Tesla Superchargers. But, it still takes a very long time, half an hour to an hour, to charge a Tesla at these Superchargers. The industry realizes that there is much improvement needed in this area. Many companies are starting to deploy the faster 150 kW chargers.

There are already plans in place in the industry for 350 kW chargers. What the higher power indicates is that the next generation cars equipped with the right charging technology will charge much faster than current cars. When cars that can charge with 10 minutes will be available a few years down the road, what would be the interest level in the previous generation used cars that take half an hour or an hour to charge? Due to the rapid changes in battery and charging technologies, we submit that depreciation in BEVs, like Tesla cars, will be very steep.

Autonomous Driving/Driver Assist Sensors & Hardware: Autonomous driving and driver-assist technologies are rapidly evolving fields. Within the short life span of the Model S, Tesla has already made three major product iterations based on drivers' assistance technology: from no Autopilot to Autopilot 1.0 to Autopilot 2.0. The sensors and hardware will continue to evolve rapidly leading to even more technological obsolescence.

As these newer and better technologies take hold, it will be increasingly difficult to entice used car buyers to pay top dollar - especially at the high price points where Tesla operates. As such, we believe that Tesla will add LIDAR to its Vision-centric Autopilot system and as such the change would substantially devalue Tesla AP2 cars.

Increasing Electronic Content: Tesla also loves to use high-tech features in its cars, which run the risk of technological obsolescence. Some of the software-driven futures can be updated over time but the underlying hardware becomes obsolete over time. For example, the cellular connection for the car has evolved from 3G to 4G and will continue to evolve. Similarly, the size, features, and quality of LCD displays change rapidly. What looks like state of the art hardware today looks passé in a few years.

High Risk Business Model:

One of the big risk factors of Tesla is that the Company pushes immature products and technology in alpha/beta stages. By moving to market prematurely, Tesla is manufacturing ticking time bombs in terms of future reliability and other customer problems. For example, early Model X customers suffered heavily from build issues because the car was released before it was ready.

While many of these have been corrected on the field, we can be certain that these cars will continue to have ongoing repair needs - especially when it comes to the doors. Early Model 3 customers, as we have discussed in an earlier note, are likely to have a product lifetime of misery, as far as reliability and service costs are concerned.

Poor Reliability Record:

The poor reliability record of Tesla is widely known. While some of the problems Tesla faces are due to the newness of its models, other contributors to the problem include immature nature of the EV technology and the gee-whiz features that Tesla uses to attract customer attention. Doors and door handles, the primary area that Tesla innovates in, have been consistently plagued with problems. They are cool when they work but have been proven to be problematic. It also does not help that Tesla does not have its manufacturing processes under control and continues to let ultra-low-quality cars out of its quality control.

High Repair/Maintenance Costs:

High repair cost is also a very widely known problem with Tesla vehicles. There are at least four major reasons for this:

Tesla does not release service/repair information to third parties, and, consequently, Tesla vehicles cannot be fixed or serviced by low cost third parties.

Tesla authorized repair shops charge top dollar to get the job done.

Tesla's cool features tend to be problem areas.

The newness of Tesla technology also means that there are more failures than traditional cars.

Tesla prefers a very poorly thought out vertical integration model.

Battery replacement costs over the life time.

Insurance Problems:

Due to its quality problems and high repair costs, Tesla also has an insurance problem. We predict that Tesla cars will end up having some of the highest insurance costs. These costs drive up the cost of ownership and further drive down the desirability and resale value of older Tesla cars.

Summary & Consequences:

For the reasons discussed above, Tesla cars will end up having some of the highest depreciation rates for any cars in their class. We submit that Mr. Musk pushing this narrative of high resale values is nothing more than puffery at best.

To some extent, high depreciation is a BEV industry problem and BEVs will end up having some of the lowest resale values in the industry. We would argue that Tesla's situation is more acute than other BEV manufacturers because of the technology focus and the many business model and operational challenges.

Given all the risk factors, we expect that consumers who are interested in buying Tesla cars will come up ahead by leasing the vehicles than buying them. Savvy consumers and businesses will increasingly lease than buy Tesla cars and stick Tesla and its partners with the depreciation and residual value problems.

Given the risks, Tesla should reduce its dependence on guaranteeing the leases. Ironically, Tesla's MO has been to use leases aggressively to drive sales volume. As such, the management has a long track record of taking steps to drive short-term growth at the expense of long-term pain. Given this tendency, we find it likely that the lease business will become an increasingly bigger loss center for Tesla.

From an investor viewpoint, we predict that Tesla and leasing partners underwriting high resale values will likely suffer from heavy losses at the end of the lease term. Low predicted resale values is one of the many reasons that Tesla's stock is a disaster waiting to unfold.

Our View: Sell Short

